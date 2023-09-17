Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

I thought we might do something a little different tonight, and pick up where we left off last week when we talked about books that make you feel like you’re there.

Toward the end of last week’s thread, kalakal mentioned the fictional world he would most like to live in, at least for awhile, and I thought it might be fun to talk about that tonight. Maybe it’s one of the worlds you wrote about if you participated in last week’s post – or maybe a world that someone else wrote about that intrigued you.

I know it’s hard to pick just one, so you can have up to 5 worlds you would most like to live in. But please, if you do have more than one world you would like to live in, write about them in separate comments, please! (Not trying to pump up the number of comments; I think lists of things are less likely to be read and commented on.)

But let’s make it a bit more challenging!

If the world in Witness is the one you would like to live in – at least for awhile – what role would you like to play? Would you be the one trying to keep someone safe? One of the young bucks competing for love? The children? A wise elder? Or would you like to live in that world without that particular storyline? And if so, what would be the storyline for your world?