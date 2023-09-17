Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool – Fictional Worlds You Would Actually Like to Live In

76 Comments

This post is in: 

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

I thought we might do something a little different tonight, and pick up where we left off last week when we talked about books that make you feel like you’re there.

Medium Cool – Books That Make You Feel Like You’re There

Toward the end of last week’s thread, kalakal mentioned the fictional world he would most like to live in, at least for awhile, and I thought it might be fun to talk about that tonight.  Maybe it’s one of the worlds you wrote about if you participated in last week’s post – or maybe a world that someone else wrote about that intrigued you.

I know it’s hard to pick just one, so you can have up to 5 worlds you would most like to live in.  But please, if you do have more than one world you would like to live in, write about them in separate comments, please!  (Not trying to pump up the number of comments; I think lists of things are less likely to be read and commented on.)

But let’s make it a bit more challenging!

If the world in Witness is the one you would like to live in – at least for awhile – what role would you like to play?  Would you be the one trying to keep someone safe?  One of the young bucks competing for love?  The children?  A wise elder?  Or would you like to live in that world without that particular storyline?  And if so, what would be the storyline for your world?

As always on Medium Cool, I set the rules but I know there will be lose loose interpretations or the rules will go right out the window.  But it’s a starting point!

    76Comments

    1. 1.

      Mr. Prosser

      I would like to live on Discworld, Terry Pratchett’s creation. I would explore the exotic lands in the company of famous adventurers but in the end would retire to be an assistant librarian to The Librarian at Unseen University

      Reply
    2. 2.

      bbleh

      Well, obviously I want to live in Rivendell, either as or among tall, lithe, impossibly wise immortals in oddly lightweight yet richly layered robes, surrounded by beautiful natural scenery with carefully placed Art Nouveau architecture, all without any apparent means of material support.

      I’d also be willing to be part of the University of Trantor, but with more up-to-date technology please.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chris

      The Federation from Star Trek, at least in its most utopian incarnations. And precisely because “the role I play” wouldn’t actually matter much. Sure, I’d probably aim for a career in Starfleet (and I’m not saying that because it’s what the shows focus on; my degrees are in international relations, and Starfleet looms very large over the 23/24 century version of that). But if I can’t hack it in Starfleet, if my career dreams fall through and I have to settle for a lot less, I’d still be living in a world where no matter how “lowly” my job was, I’d still never have to worry about food, shelter, or health care. As someone who entered the workforce at the start of the Great Recession, I’ll never not find that appealing as hell.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      laura

      Fer mee, it’s gotta be Ruby Archuleta, the Body Shop and Pipe Queen owner from John Nichols’ Milagro Beanfield War. Avoid the movie and indulge yourself in this book. It is an masterpiece- it contains multitudes and if you’re like my late Dad, you’ll wake your spouse to read a passage in the middle of the night, and they too, will laugh and go back to sleep dreaming of an avalanche of butterflies spilling out of a disembodied arm.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Scout211

      I set the rules but I know there will be lose loose interpretations

      Our interpretations definitely might be losers but I think auto-correct was errant right there.  LOL

      I wouldn’t necessarily like to live there, but I think it would be nice if we all were able to visit the Midnight Library.  So more like I wish the Midnight Library could exist in our world and be available to any of who have painful regrets in our lives.

      ETA: The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

      Reply
    8. 8.

      wonkie

      I’d like to live in the London of Ben Aaronovitch’s Rivers of London series. I read the series over and over and over–six or seven times for each book at least.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Alison Rose

      The Shire, baby, all the way. It’s beautiful, (usually) peaceful, everyone’s just chill and hangs out, and of course…drum roll…I would be the tall person in every room*. Everyone would come to ME to say “could you get something down for me” and it would be amazing. But I’d still be able to stand upright in a hobbit hole. Perfecto.

      (*Except when Gandalf visited)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      gene108

      On Earth, Star Trek:TNG.

      Middle-Earth: Valinor

      Edit: There’s a dearth of happy utopian fictional places. There’s enough struggle in the real world. I want paradise in my fictional dream world.

      Edit 2: The highest level sorcerer possible in a DND or DND-esque TTRPG. Having powerful spells on my fingertips, without all the hassle of studying wizards go through, would be cool.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      @bbleh:

      I’d also be willing to be part of the University of Trantor, but with more up-to-date technology please.

      Choose your era carefully; the late Imperial period wasn’t much fun for anyone.

      (Season two of the TV adaptation just finished airing. S1 had potential but dragged a lot, S2 was just flat out amazing)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      @Mr. Prosser: Discworld would be great, but it can be pretty dangerous for normal people who get caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. And for certain parts of Ankh-Morpork, the wrong time was ‘always’…

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Tony Jay

      The ur-Mitteleuropa of Hammer’s Horror output, of course. When you’re not prowling the misty graveyards of long abandoned mountaintop castles in search of tragically hot bisexual vampire women, you can always find a seat in the rowdy village inn where beer is cheap and the stew is almost as welcoming as the local barmaid(s). Granted, there’s the whole Undead predators with hypnotic peepers thing to worry about, but that’s why you hired Captain Kronos and Professor Grost to keep an eye on preternatural activity while you enjoy a nice glass of chilled white with Peter Cushing and whoever is playing his charming niece.

      What can I say? I’m a sucker for a nicely tailored frock coat.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Mike in Oly

      I was enchanted by Ian Bank’s Culture as well. What a time to be alive! But also interesting would be the world of John Varley’s future solar system. Where body modification is as cheap as clothing and tech allows us to exist in all kinds of environments.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Scout211

      It would be nice if you all could reference the book or movie that has the fictional world you would like to live in. Apparently I don’t read or watch what most of you do because I don’t recognize many of your fictional worlds.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kent

      I grew up in a conservative Mennonite extended family and have relatives who are Amish.  Growing up spent my summers on a family farm adjacent to Amish farms on 3 sides.

      I gotta say I want no part of that life whatsoever.  They are basically Taliban without guns.

      People are scandalized because the Taliban don’t allow girls to receive a high school or college education.  Guess what, the Amish don’t either.  If you are an Amish girl and interested in becoming a doctor?  Forget it.  Your schooling, such as it is, will end about age 14 and after that it is domestic life and marriage for you.  And living under the thumb of your father, brothers, and future husband.  Very little different from a girl in Afghanistan

      I could stand to live as a crew member on the Starship Enterprise.  That would be a cool world.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      cain

      Man, I’m not sure there is any fantasy world I would like to live in. I mean, I suppose if I had a choice it would be the world of Xanth were everything is a pun.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      gene108

      @Chris:

      I don’t need paradise, but improvement would be nice.

      If WaterGirl gives me the option of paradise, I’m choosing as close to paradise as possible.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      zhena gogolia

      @cain: I don’t think this is meant to be restricted to fantasy worlds, that’s just what the first 25 comments seemed to be about.

      I don’t particularly like sci-fi or fantasy, but then I don’t really read books to get away from reality. So I wouldn’t much like to live in my favorite books, like those of Austen, Brontë, or Dostoevsky, because I’d be sure to be the scullery maid. And if I wasn’t, I wouldn’t enjoy having a scullery maid.

      ETA: In the case of Dostoevsky, I’d be some uneducated cook.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      rekoob

      @NotMax: A fine choice, and thanks also for the link to Candide.

      Hard to choose — Oofy Prosser, Bertie Wooster, Freddie Threepwood in the Wodehouse world?

      My grandfather said that if he could come back as anything, it would be as a rich person’s dog. Tricki Woo from All Creatures Great and Small, perhaps?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      JoyceH

      Star Trek Next Generation. I’d probably be something in admin or public relations. Maybe Engineering. If you’re looking for me, I’ll be in Ten Forward.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      dmsilev

      @Scout211: For the ones I referenced:

      • Trantor is from Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series of stories. It’s basically Rome towards the end of the Imperial period but on a galactic scale, a city that grew to extend over an entire planet. Capitol of the Galactic Empire, which, unfortunately, is in the process of falling into barbarism at the time of the stories. Hence the admonition to chose your era carefully…
      • Discworld is the setting of a series of books (couple dozen or so) by Terry Pratchett. Started as a satire of ‘generic fantasy world’, but gained a huge amount of rich texture and life of its own as he wrote more and more stories set there.
      Reply
    42. 42.

      ColoradoGuy

      Iain Banks’ Culture worlds for sure.

      I highly recommend Iain Banks’ “The State of the Art” where a Culture ship visits the Earth of the late Seventies, with an intriguing Paris, a slowly decaying but genteel London, a shell-shocked and divided Berlin, and an utterly depraved and chaotic New York City. And the entire world on the precipice of nuclear annihilation (our timeline), so the Ship is busy making perfect copies of all the famous artwork and artifacts of Earth.

      I won’t give away the ending, but our human-appearing Culture protagonist tells more than one Earth-person “Money Is Poverty” during his visit.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      ArchTeryx

      I would like to live in a world that probably nobody hear has ever heard of: The world of Griffin Ranger, based on a book series by Roz Gibson.

      The world is a parallel universe version of Earth where humans are absent, but several sapient species take their place. The two that have primacy are the griffins, based on many species of birds of prey, and the “greenies,” or builders. They are kakapo-sized parrots. Most of the griffins are barbarian-tribe level, while the builders have high technology. They are aggressive and expansionist, conquering and colonizing most of the world at the point of a gun, just like the Europeans once did. But they ran aground hard in the Americas. There, the griffins had allied with the hanz, a lemur/raccoon hybrid race that also had high technology, and gave griffins personal deflector shields against the builder guns. Thus, the builder invasion failed, but they were allowed to stay, at a price: They would obey griffin law with the penalty of violation being exile or death. The laws are enforced by the Griffin Rangers, a paramilitary force of the largest and strongest griffins.

      While the primary villain of the series is a greenie, most greenies simply want to live their lives in peace, contribute to their flocks and their work, and not make trouble for anyone. Just like in our world, one bad leader with a will to power can do terrible damage, if they get ahold of the wrong technology…

      It’s a rough, violent, and sometimes cruel world, in many ways reflecting our own.

      So why would I want to live there?

      This is a world with no cars, no busses, few roads outside of cities, almost no fossil fuels. Power is provided by wind, solar, and hydroelectric. Vast parts of the Northern and Southern Continents are still forested and wild. Passenger (Nomad in their language) Pigeons flock by the billions. Carolina (Flower-Headed) Parakeets, Dodos, Moas and many other extinct animals are thriving. Even many prehistoric creatures from the Ice Age still roam the Earth. The air is oxygen-rich. Short distance travel is by foot, tram, or one’s own wings. Long distance travel is by greenie-built Rail-Runners (trains) that crisscross the continent. Cities have many civilized comforts, and the greenie gilt credits provide a vibrant economy. The builders, as expansionist as they are, take stewardship of the land extremely seriously. It is no utopia, and can be as brutal and cruel as our world. But it is also beautiful in a way few humans have ever experienced.

      My OC in this world is Coaad-eet the builder, exiled from his own flock by a bad leader, wandering through the wilds and trying not to get eaten by wild predators. He eventually settles in a buffalo ranch and there befriends a herder (anthropomorphic dog) named RIpples. It is a hard working life, but it is a safe one, and he and Ripples have had many adventures together. It isn’t a bad place to live.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      CaseyL

      I’m going to cheat. Ever since reading Julian May’s Pliocene Exile series, I’ve wanted to go back in time 6 million years and live right here on Earth. Way post-dinosaur, and no humans or even human ancestors yet.

      What would I do? Be a homesteader! Hike and explore! Make friends, if possible, with the local fauna (the ones not trying to eat me).​

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Tony Jay

      There are parts and periods of Middle-Earth where life would have been sweet. First Age Beleriand between the Sealing of Angband and the Battle of Sudden Flame, maybe. Morgoth’s hordes off the field and all those Elves bringing all the peak splendour of their post-Valinor civilisation to mortal lands, feeling so relaxed and confident about the future that many of them even forgot to be superior dicks for a bit.

      Possibly Numenor around 1000 SE. After they’d started building a civilisation that could explore the world, before they became embittered cranks who just wanted to punish it for not being Valinor.

      Post-War of the Ring Gondor? Rebuilding some kind of shadow of past glories, but for the first time in about 10,000 years, humans don’t have to worry about ‘The Devil’ living just a few hundred miles away. Talk about causes for optimism!

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Ruckus

      I’m one in the group of odd man out.

      Of all the books I’ve read, science fiction, historical, futuristic, I don’t really want any of it. Every place has something that works against humanity. Because life, in books or reality, is either a test to see if you can make it or some place/time that everyone seems to want to get the hell away from. And this one doesn’t seem to have a strong desire to end one’s life every 15 minutes like many stories do, unless you follow every rule exactly, and of course you have to work rather hard to find all the rules. This one has rules, pitfalls, requirements but the rules aren’t all that difficult to find these days, nor all that difficult to follow.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      karen marie

      I’m not sure I’d really like to live in Tom Holt’s “world” but it is a fascinating, wonderful and often bewildering place to visit!

      As part of my Audible subscription, I got a free listen to his book Donut, the first in his Youspace series.  I’m now on the fourth book.  The whole thing is insane, and the reader is an absolute delight.  I’m just now finding out that Donut is his 51st book!  I don’t know how I missed this guy.

      The premise of the series is that one can travel between dimensions by looking through the center of a donut.  The worlds in the other dimensions bear some resemblance to ours but since we don’t have goblins, dwarves or elves in ours …

      There was quite a bit of time between listening to Donut and starting the second in the series – When It’s A Jar.  Initially, I was lost (I listen as I’m going to sleep, so being lost is no surprise) so I went back for a second listen of Donut to get my bearings.  I’m now on book four.  I’m hooked.

      The guy knows how to write, and he knows how to create insane worlds that make absolute sense while being completely insane.

      Two things stand out to me.  At no point have I thought, okay, I’ll just grit my teeth to get through this bit that makes no internal sense.  And everyone is nice (even when they’re awful) but never saccharine.

      If you enter Youspace, keep your eye peeled for a donut-stealing eagle or you’ll never get out.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      MisterDancer

      @kalakal: since half of y’all already got to The Culture, I’ll just say there’s a wonderful (and sadly out of print) official DOCTOR WHO novel with a The Culture analog as the main setting. It was actually my introduction to Banks’ work, if indirectly!

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Tony Jay

      @zhena gogolia:

      The trick is to be completely credulous and listen to all the very clear warnings about where NOT to go wandering when the moon is full. And definitely keep Kronos around. He might be an emotionally shuttered pipe-head with a kink for rough sex, but he’s basically Austro-Hungarian proto-Buffy and all the smart bloodsuckers will steer well clear.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      For about 40 years I’ve wanted to hang out on Endor with the Ewoks.  Especially if I could ride a Speeder Bike.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Tony Jay

      @CaseyL:

      The problem with the Pliocene Exile is the warring races of metaphysic aliens and their culture of enslaving (or eating) and human that they got near. Maybe after the end of the books. King Sugoll’s kingdom? Settle down with a nice Firvulag and help purify all that radiation damage out of the gene-pool. Yearly trips to the coast to see the newly extended Mediterranean.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      kalakal

      @Tony Jay: That’s a good one. Yeah I could go for that. You could have fun with the fact that the same 20 people turn up in every village, they’ve just swapped jobs

      Reply
    63. 63.

      laura

      @Scout211: I’m not going to tell you one more thing about the novel The Milagro Beanfield War because it would rob you of the joys of discovery that only a first read can achieve. But high thee to your nearest used bookery, because this story will grab you, and then you’re going to want everyone you’ve ever known and loved to read it too, and then you’re going to start talking to strangers if for no other reason than to try and convince them to give it a read, and then you’re going to buy a whole mess of copies to hand out as gifts and such like, and I don’t want to ruin it for you. So, Get On It! Milagro Beanfiled War by John Nichols.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Percysowner

       

      This is hard. I love fantasy, but am honest enough to admit that I don’t want to live in any world without indoor plumbing (central heating is a close second), and most fantasy worlds are medieval settings.

      Maybe the world of Red, White and Royal Blue where the President of the United States is a woman, who wins reelection by carrying Texas after her son comes out as bisexual and dating the Prince of England (the Spare, not the Heir). It would be nice to live in a world where that could happen. I guess I’m going with fantasy after all.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      zhena gogolia

      @karen marie: I haven’t watched the whole thing — I could only get excerpts when I was teaching that book. I liked it. It’s very bloody, but that’s true to the book. I kind of liked the conceit of having the older doctor talking to his younger self, which is a good way of capturing the spirit of the stories, where the narrator is looking back on his adventures. It’s a great book, by the way.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      karen marie

      @gene108: See Tom Holt!  I cited him a few minutes ago – find that comment.  It contains a link so you can see his stuff.

      @wonkie: I like Aaronovitch’s series – I think I’ve listened to six or seven of The Rivers of London series on Audible but he sometimes disappoints in roles and attitudes.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      zhena gogolia

      @karen marie: Turns out I bought it but never got around to finishing it because I wasn’t teaching the book any more. I’ll have to go back to it when I finish binging Mad Men.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Scout211

      @laura:Milagro Beanfield War by John Nichols.

      I read that years ago.  But it was so long ago I don’t remember what that world was like.

      I am the keeper of our book group records and I just looked it up.  We read it in 1988!  Yikes!

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Citizen Alan

      If the TARDIS showed up in my living room and the Doctor stepped–any Doctor, including Colin Baker, Jodie Whitaker, and even Peter Cushing!– and invited me to come along, I wouldn’t even pack a bag. I’d just leave a note saying “Gone forever. Bye.”

      Reply

