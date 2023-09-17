Last night thanks to an email heads up from commenter Dopey-o, I put up a supplemental update that Russia had put about a dozen TU 95 strategic bombers in the air, that they were headed to or over the Black Sea, and that meant that an aerial attack was most likely imminent on Ukrainian civilian and civilian infrastructure targets. This was indeed the case.
A precise strike of the Ukrainian air defense last night.
📷 Air Command South pic.twitter.com/fIqfgZGqWs
EuroMaidan News has the details:
In the early hours of 17 September, Russia attacked Ukraine with six Iranian-made Shahed one-way attack drones and ten cruise missiles, targeting Odesa Oblast, as Ukraine destroyed all the drones and six missiles, according to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Air Force says Russians launched six Shahed-136/131 UAVs attacked from the southeast and south (Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Crimea’s Chauda), while 10 X-101/X-555/X-55 air-launched missiles were fired from 9 Tu-95MS strategic aircraft from the Engels air base area in Russia’s Saratov Oblast.
“The main direction of the strike was the south of Odesa oblast. Air defenses were active along the route of the missiles and UAVs. Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and other means of destruction were involved in repelling the air attack,” the Air Force reported.
According to the Air Force, Ukrainian forces shot down 12 air targets, including all six Shaheds and six of 10 cruise missiles. The Ukraine South Defense Forces specified that four Shahed drones were downed in Mykolaiv Oblast, and two more in the Odesa skies.
“Enemy missiles hit the territory of a civilian agricultural enterprise in Odesa Oblast, the State Emergency Service is working [on the scene], and the local military administration will inform you of the consequences,” the Air Force said.
The Ukraine South Defense Forces added that the attack damaged agricultural land and a grain storage facility in Berezivskyi district of Odesa Oblast, and no one was injured.
As of the publication of this article, the Odesa Regional Military did not share any further details.
I have not seen anything published about the numbers of wounded or killed in last night’s attack.
There are also two cargo ships in port at Chornomorsk about 20 km from the city of Odesa. They are flagged in Palau, got to Ukraine by running the Russian blockade by hugging the western coast of the Black Sea adjacent to several EU and NATO member states, and they there to take on a full load of Ukrainian grain to be delivered to Egypt and Israel. They’ll use this western route to get back to and then through the Straits of Bosphorus. I think it is likelty that Russia was either aiming for them, as well as the granaries and storehouses in Odesa, and the Ukrainians brought those missiles and drones down or that last night’s attack was partially intended to deter them from leaving port for the return leg.
As of right now, Olga Honcharenko has no new posts, which means Russia has nothing in the air. Hopefully it stays that way so I only have to do one war update tonight.
Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.
We we must reach a point when all children in our country have their own family, their own home – address by the President of Ukraine
17 September 2023 – 20:22
I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians!
I would like to express gratitude today.
To everyone who defends the sky of our country. Our pilots and engineers of the Air Force, warriors of mobile fire groups, all our anti-aircraft gunners. Thank you for constantly increasing the number of downed Russian missiles and drones, and thus the number of our people and infrastructure saved. Thank you, warriors!
And to everyone who is now on the front line. To every brigade. From Kupyansk to the left bank of Kherson region, from the Bakhmut sector to every Ukrainian position on the front line in the south of our country. I thank you guys for your might!
And today I would like to especially recognize the warriors who are gradually regaining Ukraine’s territory in the area of Bakhmut. The 80th air assault brigade, the 5th separate assault brigade, the glorious 95th and “Fury” Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police. Klishchiivka! Well done!
Today Ukraine marks Rescuer’s Day. And on Friday, I had the honor to personally thank the employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and all those whose hearts simply feel that it is impossible otherwise, that we must take care of others, that we must help others when lives depend on it. Today, I want to thank not only all our rescuers, but also all the relatives – mothers and fathers of boys and girls, men and women working in the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. I thank you for raising your children this way: to save others, to make our entire society stronger and more humane. Thank you!
Today – and this is a very symbolic coincidence – our country also marks Adoption Day. This is probably one of the most honorable missions in life – to help a child avoid an orphan’s fate. I thank everyone who helps children in this way, everyone who spreads the warmth of their families so that there are fewer lonely destinies in this world!
As a state, we must reach a point when all children in our country, all those who have been left without parental care, have their own family – their own home, their own family.
Ukraine certainly must not be associated with orphanages. I thank everyone who works for this!
Glory to everyone who helps our people and the entire country become stronger!
And we are preparing new defense decisions for Ukraine. Air defense and artillery are a priority.
Glory to Ukraine!
President Zelenskyy will meet with all US senators during his visit to DC next week.
NEWS — Schumer & McConnell will host an all-senators meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky on Thursday morning, per aide.
Best wishes to our colleagues from @SESU_UA on Rescuer’s Day!
Every day, you rush to help our citizens who are suffering from terrorist attacks. Your bravery, strength, and unwavering dedication are truly inspiring.
We salute you, brave rescuers! pic.twitter.com/HgVAUr8iAZ
The cost:
There can be no forgiveness.
For the first time, a girl sees her kindergarten after it was destroyed by russian terrorists. pic.twitter.com/qHEM5zzBiD
Uman:
Azov fighter, known as Rebbe, visited Uman for Rosh Hashanah from the eastern front lines. These are the people Russia labels as ‘nazis.’
📷 Wladyslaw Musiienko pic.twitter.com/BPjEMgHu39
Klischiivka:
The Armed Forces of #Ukraine have liberated the village of #Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.
Glory to Ukraine! 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/uV5YA32JyU
Armed Forces confirm liberation of Klishchiivka, near Bakhmut, less than 48 hours after liberation of Andriivka 🇺🇦💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/6BzFIksgK6
Bucha:
In Bucha today: life seems normal, yet the darkness of Russia's war crimes lingers pic.twitter.com/V8tTrsL40O
Cape Fiolent, Russian occupied Crimea:
Locals report an explosion in Sevastopol, Crimea. Somewhere in the area of the so-called Cape Fiolent pic.twitter.com/1aNKX1OFMe
I deleted the previous post because the pic was not related to the ongoing strikes on Cape Fiolent, near Russian-occupied Sevastopol, but the news itself seems to be genuine. At least more footages are appearing.
Source: https://t.co/4IYavEC9CH#Ukraine #Sevastopol #Crimea pic.twitter.com/CGn2AUMY5I
Khakovka reservoir:
🧵An unusual update on the Kakhovka Reservoir. Against expectations of it remaining deserted, recent on-site observations and satellite imagery have revealed an interesting development – nature is recovering rapidly as vegetation transforms the area into a flourishing reedbed: pic.twitter.com/LVJiOV73la
3/ According to a report by Suspilne Dnipro, which includes an interview with Vadym Maniuk (video link in the image description), the area is becoming covered by native vegetation like nutsedges, reeds, sedges, and shoreline trees such as cottonwood and willow. pic.twitter.com/Wk47ReAA7e
Here is an even deeper dive on the flood plain by a former NOAA meteorologist. First tweet from the thread, the remaining forty-three or so from the Thread Reader App. Since the videos no longer load from the Thread Reader app, if you want to see them you’ll have to click through on the first tweet below and scroll down.
1/ It has been 3 months since the Russians blew-up the Kakhovka HPP dam on 6 June 2023. What is happening to the Dnipro River hydrology and ecology? What are are the options for rebuilding the HPP and possibility for a Dnipro left-bank beachhead? A #NAFOWeather 🧵
Outline: pic.twitter.com/8tZdWM8Ho3
2/ K-HPP Destruction Impacts:
– Irrigation/agricultural land lost: 350,000-550,000 ha
– Drinking (population 700,000) and industrial water loss
– Zaporizhzhia NPP cooling pond water supply loss
– 14,000 homes flooded, many drowned
topleadprojects.com/environmental-…
theguardian.com/world/2023/jun…3/ 6-11 June Water Level Changes: Nikopol (left y-axis) and Kherson City (right y-axis) from Vyshnevskyi, et al, 2023
Immediately after the Russians blew up the K-HPP dam, the Kakhovka Reservoir water level began lowering and within 6 hours, the Kherson City water level increased4/ Sentinel 6 data Dnipro River water level observations below the K-HPP peaked at 6.81 meters (11 JUN) falling back to about 0.6 meter near normal water level. @PoleTheia
hydroweb.theia-land.fr/hydroweb/view/…5/ Sentinel 6 water level data near Nikopol prior to K-HPP destruction was 17.42 meters now varying between 6.06 and 6.36 meters (6 meters is pre-reservoir (1955) level average per Vyshnevskyi, et al, 2023)
ipad.fas.usda.gov/lakes/images/l…
6/ From 5 to 20 June, the water “mirror” area (aerial coverage of water) decreased to 24% of the original 2061 km**2 area, per Ukrainian Hydrological Institute using Sentinel 2 imagery
7/ Background on the Dnipro Cascade (6 reservoirs on the Dnipro River):
– The Dnipro basin extends into western Ukraine, northern Belarus, and western Russian
– Kakhovka HPP was the 6th of 6 reservoirs on the Dnipro cascade.
8/ Background on the Dnipro Cascade
The Kakhovka HPP Reservoir held 6.68 km**3 of useful water storage, about 36% of all useful water storage in the entire Dnipro Cascade.
riob.org/IMG/pdf/P-_Kov…9/ Sentinel 6 has water level trend data are available for 3 of 5 remaining reservoirs. Kyiv and Kaniv levels are above normal, while Kremenchuk (the largest reservoir by far) water level is below normal. Reservoir level anomaly conditions from @NASA
blueice.gsfc.nasa.gov/gwm/lake/Index
10/ According to @Ukrhydroenergo , water is being discharged to generate electricity during repair of other TPP, HPP, and NPP power generation units necessary to improve system availability to meet winter demands. Trend graphs from @nasa BlueIce page.
en.uhe.gov.ua/news/operation…11/ Focus on the Dnipro Floodplain (former Kakhovka Reservoir) time-series, JUN-SEP 2023
Kakhovka – Lower Floodplain
Sentinel 2 Optimized Color12/ Focus on the Dnipro Floodplain (former Kakhovka Reservoir) time-series, JUN-SEP 2023
Kakhovka – Lower Floodplain
Sentinel 2 Chlorophyll-a (thanks @tom_bike!)
Chlorophyll-a algorithm does a good job identifying open water & water quality (eutrophication, algae) from dry land13/ Focus on the Dnipro Floodplain (former Kakhovka Reservoir) time-series, JUN-SEP 2023
Novovorontsovka – Middle Floodplain
Sentinel 2 Optimized Color
Note wetland area near Novovorontsovka seems to increase and decrease.14/ Focus on the Dnipro Floodplain (former Kakhovka Reservoir) time-series, JUN-SEP 2023
Novovorontsovka – Middle Floodplain
Sentinel 2 Chlorophyll-a
Note bright green (elevated algae populations) in isolated pools.15/ Focus on the Dnipro Floodplain (former Kakhovka Reservoir) time-series, JUN-SEP 2023
Nikopol-Enerhodar Upper Floodplain
Sentinel 2 Optimized Color
Note significant wetland area on right bank of Dnipro main channel (upstream of Nikopol)16/ Focus on the Dnipro Floodplain (former Kakhovka Reservoir) time-series, JUN-SEP 2023
Nikopol-Enerhodar Upper Floodplain
Sentinel 2 Chlorophyll-a17/ Focus on the Dnipro Floodplain (former Kakhovka Reservoir) time-series, JUN-SEP 2023
Vasylivka – Upper Floodplain
Sentinel 2 Optimized Color18/ Focus on the Dnipro Floodplain (former Kakhovka Reservoir) time-series, JUN-SEP 2023
Vasylivka – Upper Floodplain
Sentinel 2 Chlorophyll-a
The isolated wetlands near Vasylivka have such high algae concentration, it is difficult to discriminate from marsh grasses in NDVI.19/ Dnipro Floodplain Comparison – Current to 1943 and 1853
So we are seeing wetland in 20-25% of the Dnipro floodplain (former Kakhovka reservoir). Were there wetlands at these locations 80 years ago? 170 years ago? Let’s check old photography and maps
oldmaps.dp.ua/greatlug/?left…
20/ Dnipro Floodplain Wetlands Comparison – Current to 1943 and 1853
Novovorontsovka: Wetlands remarkably similar now as in 1943 and 185321/ Dnipro Floodplain Wetlands Comparison – Current to 1943 and 1853
Kapulivka: More extensive wetlands now than in 1943 and 185322/ Dnipro Floodplain Wetlands Comparison – Current to 1943 and 1853
Vasylivka: Similar wetland now as in 1943 and 185323/ Dnipro Floodplain Wetlands Comparison – Current to 1943 and 1853
Nikopol-Enerhodar: Different (larger) wetland area on right bank now than in 1943 and 1853; drainage likely disrupted due to dredging and levees.24/ “Great Meadow”/“Velykyi Luh”
Will the future look like the past?
“Velykyi Luh” was once home to the Zaporozhian Cossacks, with settlements, roads, buildings, all flooded in 1955.
Vasyliuk, et al, 2023
uncg.org.ua/en/it-is-time-…It is time for Velykyi Luh to revive – Ukrainian Nature Conservation GroupVelykyi Luh (means Great Meadow) is one of the most important natural and historical landscapes of Ukraine. This area was flooded in 1955-1958 with construction of Kakhovske Reservoir, despite the fac…https://uncg.org.ua/en/it-is-time-for-velykyi-luh-to-revive/25/ This is a 90 day timeline of Dnipro floodplain images posted to Twitter since 6 June 2023. The images show the floodplain in 3 phases:
Draining -> Drying -> Pioneering
Image sources include: @aborealis940 @nexta_tv @KyivPost @astraiaintel @huruank @NOELreports @MamedovGyunduz
26/ Month 2 – Drying “Takyrization”:
“In a dry state, takyr soils are characterized by high strength, and in the dry period, they can even be used for vehicular traffic. But wet takyr soils become highly plastic, viscous, and impassable.”
Dr. Yakiv Didukh
en.ecoaction.org.ua/fate-of-kakhov…
27/ Month 3 – Pioneering
“Headlines stating ‘the bottom of the reservoir is turning into a desert’ that appear in the media are incorrect and short-sighted.” Prof Didukh
Prof Didukh believes the 75-80% the Dnipro floodplain will likely a woody thicket rather than a meadow.
28/ What will the Dnipro floodplain vegetation look like if the water level is left at the current level?
It is time for Velykyi Luh to revive
Oleksiy Vasyliuk, et al, 2023
@ecodiya @ackerm_ann @_UNCG_ uncg.org.ua/en/it-is-time-…
It is time for Velykyi Luh to revive – Ukrainian Nature Conservation GroupVelykyi Luh (means Great Meadow) is one of the most important natural and historical landscapes of Ukraine. This area was flooded in 1955-1958 with construction of Kakhovske Reservoir, despite the fac…https://uncg.org.ua/en/it-is-time-for-velykyi-luh-to-revive/29/ After Ukraine removes Russian invades from its territories, the Dnipro floodplain probably won’t be left at the current water level. Several papers outline the 4 hydrotechnical options (see table); no single solution meets all national requirements.30/ What is the potential for wheeled or tracked vehicles crossing the Dnipro floodplain to establish a beachhead in next 2-4 months? Prof Didukh “In a dry state, takyr soils are characterized by high strength, and in the dry period, they can even be used for vehicular traffic.”31/ While June & July were relatively wet, August & September have been dry. Over a 90 day period, the Standardized Precipitation Index for the Dnipro basin has been near normal, but the past 30 days lack of rain has caused fire risks to most of Ukraine.
meteo.gov.ua/en/Pozhezhni-p…32/ EU GloFAS Hydrologic Prediction System has 2 river flow rate points on the Dnipro floodplain below K-HPP:
Seasonal Forecast Point #564 – Dnipro Power Plant 47.875N 35.075E
Seasonal Forecast Point #629 – Kakhovskoye Vodokhranilishche Ges 46.75N 33.15E
globalfloods.eu/glofas-forecas…
33/ EU GloFAS seasonal median forecast flow rate for Dnipro HPP is lower than typical flow rate through October, then slightly above typical flow for November 2023.34/ EU GloFAS seasonal median forecast flow rate for Nova Kakhovka is also lower than typical flow rate through October, then slightly above typical flow for November 2023 (although the forecast initial conditions seems off).35/ Climatic soil moisture for Kherson is typically marginal to good through early November supporting wheeled and tracked vehicles, degrading after November.36/ Frost depth will likely be sufficient to support wheeled vehicles in the Dnipro floodplain by mid to late January 2024 through February 2024 with thaws during this 6 week window.
meteoblue.com/en/weather/his…
37/ Of course, the Dnipro floodplain near Nikopol has seen successful bridging operations back in WWII.
reddit.com/r/ww2/comments…
38/ Description of the difficulty the Germans had defending their Nikopol bridgehead against the advancing Russians:
warfarehistorynetwork.com/article/battle…
39/ A beachhead across the Dnipro floodplain offers some advantages such as fewer fortifications than south of Orikhiv per @bradyafr40/ The Russians have likely been redeploying forces away from the Dnipro left bank to defend UAF advances near Robotyne41/ While the *weather* may allow bridging operations at selected locations until November 1st and again in late January/February, building and protecting a pontoon bridge is very vulnerable to artillery, FPV and missile attacks, especially for the Dnipro.42/ Recall the RF bridging operation on 8 May 2022 where UAF artillery destroyed 500 RF troops and RF 80 vehicles in a rather modest bridging operation across the Siverskyi Donets River.43/ Ultimately, a successful UAF Dnipro bridging operation will come down to acceptable weather (river width and floodplain trafficability) and most importantly, local air defense and large enough bridgehead to push back RF artillery. /endAdditional Reading:
What will be the fate of the Kakhovka Sea?
27 July 2023
Dr. Yakiv Didukh
Head of department, Department of Geobotany and Ecology, M. G. Kholodny Institute of Botany
National Academy of Sciences of UkraineIt is time for Velykyi Luh to revive
22 August 2023
Authors: Oleksiy Vasyliuk, Viktor Parkhomenko, Ivan Moisiienko, Viktor Shapoval, Serhiy Panchenko and Oleksandr Spriahailo. We would like to thank Yevhen Simonov for his important advice.It is time for Velykyi Luh to revive – Ukrainian Nature Conservation GroupVelykyi Luh (means Great Meadow) is one of the most important natural and historical landscapes of Ukraine. This area was flooded in 1955-1958 with construction of Kakhovske Reservoir, despite the fac…https://uncg.org.ua/en/it-is-time-for-velykyi-luh-to-revive/The destruction of the Kakhovka dam and its consequences
23 August 2023
@PeterGleick
Citation: Viktor Vyshnevskyi, et al (2023) The destruction of the Kakhovka dam and its consequences, Water International, 48:5, 631-647,THE GLORIOUS ZAPORIZHZHYARebuilding Ukraine’s ruined Nova Kakhovka dam pits history against economic reality
19 June 2023Rebuilding Ukraine’s ruined Nova Kakhovka dam pits history against economic reality | CBC NewsAmid the spoiled farmland and destroyed crops, the waterlogged homes and ruined lives, the now slow-motion tragedy that is the draining of the Kakhovka reservoir is also peeling back time on an almost…https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/ukraine-kakhovka-dam-rebuilding-1.6880319Ukrhydro Telegram
“If the Kakhovskaya HPP is not rebuilt, there will never be agriculture in the South at all,” Oleg Pendzyn, a member of the economic discussion club, told UNIAN.t.me/ukrhydroenergo…*invaders
Somewhere in Chechnya:
Kadyrov posted a video of himself after rumors stated that he was in a bad condition.
"I strongly advise everyone who cannot distinguish truth from lies on the internet to take a walk in the fresh air and put their thoughts in order. The rain is perfectly invigorating," he said. pic.twitter.com/Gq2HfyTBLQ
Baruk Khazâd! Khazâd ai-mênu!
What?
Anyhow, this was why I resisted posting the RUMINT that Kadyrov was in a coma and near death.
It’s HIMARS O’Clock!
HIMARS time! pic.twitter.com/Os77cHKb1W
Obligatory:
That’s enough for tonight.
Your daily Patron:
There are no new Patron tweets or videos today. So here is some Patron adjacent material from Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.
True happiness. pic.twitter.com/tBguEvTIhA
Open thread!
