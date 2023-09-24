Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans don’t trust women.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

Tick tock motherfuckers!

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

I was promised a recession.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

Good lord, these people are nuts.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Snippets

(Unpaywalled gift link)

Because there is still just too much news, here’s a collection of totally unrelated stories to start your morning.

With all due respect, this sounds like the premise for a kaiju movie…

I don’t *think* I shared this earlier, but it remains worth reading:

Schadenfreude!

A few days behind, but here’s a good brief report on why the UAW is striking:

As always: Sharing is caring!

      Baud

      This is the single best piece I’ve seen about the Biden administration working to reduce administrative burdens that the public experiences. It is not flashy work, but if we want to see more effort to fix public services, we should praise it when it occurs

      Nice. People get overexcited about new policies and underexcited about implementation.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: ​
       

      I subscribed to the ‘neoliberal’ Washington Monthly for many years, and how laws were implemented once they were passed was something that Charles Peters, its founder, paid a lot of attention to.

      Ken

      America’s auto industry is facing a historic challenge as the United Auto Workers union enters day four of the strike.

      I think the word “historic” annoys me most about this headline, since it shows absolutely no knowledge of history. Thirty seconds with Google confirms that the UAW has had much longer, and much larger, strikes in the past.

      Mind you, the framing that labor is “challenging” the the industry, like it’s some sort of external force instead of an integral part, is a close second.

      Baud

      @Ken:

      Headline writers basically exaggerate and lie nowadays to get clicks.

      Every Biden meeting with a foreign leader is described as “high stakes.”

