Jimmy Carter's family assumed he had just days left when he went into hospice last February. But Carter had other ideas. "We thought it was going to be in that week that it was coming to the end," said Jason Carter. "And it’s just now been seven months." https://t.co/CbAPJ4FyXy — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) September 21, 2023



(Unpaywalled gift link)

Because there is still just too much news, here’s a collection of totally unrelated stories to start your morning.

With all due respect, this sounds like the premise for a kaiju movie…

The U.S. military is planning to establish in Japan a command post for its Space Force in the near future.

https://t.co/Yw1g7zPybW pic.twitter.com/5TvaspfegI — The Japan News (@The_Japan_News) September 15, 2023

I don’t *think* I shared this earlier, but it remains worth reading:

This is the single best piece I've seen about the Biden administration working to reduce administrative burdens that the public experiences. It is not flashy work, but if we want to see more effort to fix public services, we should praise it when it occurshttps://t.co/uMcMZSJG3U — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) September 16, 2023

Schadenfreude!

Sam Bankman-Fried's parents sued in new FTX claims https://t.co/heAyM9gtOr — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 19, 2023

A few days behind, but here’s a good brief report on why the UAW is striking:

Record profits should lead to a record contract for the workers who helped create them! From Missouri to Michigan, @HouseDemocrats will stand with @UAW workers fighting for the pay and benefits they’ve earned. https://t.co/Za7moslOvQ — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) September 18, 2023

It seems like every day, the average House headline is like "MATT GAETZ THREATENS MCCARTHY OUSTER IF MONKEY HUNTING KEPT ILLEGAL" while the average Senate headline is "DICK DURBIN UPSET OVER SENATE BARBER'S HABITUAL TARDINESS" https://t.co/qZ43MTxJvy — Lakshya Jain (@lxeagle17) September 21, 2023

