Greetings From the Homestead

by

This post is in: 

Busy day- lot of grocery shopping and prepping for Homecoming. Made a run of about 60 Italian meatballs to freeze for this weekend, and made some ravioli for dinner.

A while back I told the lady friend that I was thinking about hitting a thrift shop for a ring so I could get used to wearing one so once we got married the only strange thing attached to me would be her. I forgot about it, but the missus surprised me with a ring. It’s titanium and not only that it fit and she did not even know my size.

It was a thoughtful gift but you and I both know she is marking her territory for the other various ladies in my life to back off. The ring still feels a little odd (especially while typing), but I will get used to it especially considering the alternative is her peeing on my leg every morning. I think a ring will be better for both of us in the long run.

    10Comments

    4. 4.

      Elizabelle

      @piratedan:  Yep.  LA Times breaking news.

      The Writers Guild of America and the major Hollywood studios have reached a tentative deal that would end a strike that has lasted 146 days, tossed thousands of people out of work and exposed deep anxiety over changes brought by technology.

      The proposed three-year contract, which would still have to be ratified by the union’s 11,500 members, would boost pay rates and residual payments for streaming shows and impose new rules surrounding the use of artificial intelligence.

      “We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional — with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership,” the WGA negotiating committee said in a Sunday night message to its members.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Elizabelle

      From the FTF NY Times.  (And the actors and other professionals — directors, set designers, etc. — remain on strike, with what the NYT describes as even more demands.  No talks currently underway.)

      The Writers Guild didn’t get everything it wanted, but it came very close. “We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional — with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership,” the W.G.A. negotiating committee said in an email to members. Notably not taking a victory lap, or saying anything for that matter: studios.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      BSR

      I’ve had a ring (gold, not ti) on my finger for almost 40 years. It may have been a bit too small at the wedding, but it hasn’t come off since and probably won’t until it’s cut off. No regerts… It’s not always a bad thing.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Adam L Silverman

      @John Cole: Get a silicone one.

      Also, if you want something special made, I recommend my friends Tito and Marie Gonzalez at Tito’s Gallery in Las Vegas, New Mexico. Every time I need to have the band adjusted on my turquoise ring (right ring finger) and even though Tito didn’t make the ring, they take good care of me. Here’s the link to their Etsy storefront.

      Reply

