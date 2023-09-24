Busy day- lot of grocery shopping and prepping for Homecoming. Made a run of about 60 Italian meatballs to freeze for this weekend, and made some ravioli for dinner.

A while back I told the lady friend that I was thinking about hitting a thrift shop for a ring so I could get used to wearing one so once we got married the only strange thing attached to me would be her. I forgot about it, but the missus surprised me with a ring. It’s titanium and not only that it fit and she did not even know my size.

It was a thoughtful gift but you and I both know she is marking her territory for the other various ladies in my life to back off. The ring still feels a little odd (especially while typing), but I will get used to it especially considering the alternative is her peeing on my leg every morning. I think a ring will be better for both of us in the long run.