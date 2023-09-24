"We still remain hopeful, although the writing is on the wall," said @AFGENational President Everett Kelley of looming government shutdown. Congress has *8* days to reach & pass a deal to keep government funded. A look at negotiations and preparations for @CBSNews stations: pic.twitter.com/DPUUfncCko — Natalie Brand (@NatalieABrand) September 22, 2023

“By the way, when that government shutdown began Donald Trump was president, Republicans controlled the House and the Senate. In December of 2018, they shut themselves down.” Can’t wait for us to make @RepJeffries *Majority* Speaker in 2024. Let’s get it done! pic.twitter.com/fGdCRFYgLh — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) September 22, 2023

Fun fact: Since 1995, there have been 5 major government shutdowns. The GOP controlled the House for all 5 of them. Stop giving these idiots power. — Angry Staffer ?? (@Angry_Staffer) September 22, 2023





McCarthy warns House Republicans against spending stonewall https://t.co/lr9Med0lQ9 — POLITICO (@politico) September 17, 2023



McCarthy’s not that dumb, but he is completely powerless against the GOP Angry Tantrum Carcass. Last week:

… “I’ve been through shutdowns, and I’ve never seen somebody win a shutdown. Because when you shut down, you give all your power to the administration,” McCarthy said Sunday during an interview on Fox News’ [last] “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Maria Bartiromo. McCarthy is facing concurrent challenges as he attempts to placate his right flank while holding onto support from mainstream Republicans in the House. The Republican leader seemingly lacks the votes to pass a stopgap bill to keep the government open past Sept. 30. And despite attempts to reel in support from hardliners by opening an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, some conservatives are still threatening to force a vote stripping him of the speakership. The only way to cut spending, as members of his party hope to do, is to pass the bills that would allow the government to keep running, McCarthy said. “These are Republican bills. These are the most conservative bills going forward,” McCarthy said. “But remember, you don’t get it all your own way,” he added, noting that any bill that makes it through the House must be able to gain enough support in the Senate to be enacted…

Kevin McCarthy has about as much control of his party as he does the phases of the moon. https://t.co/C1jXFssF4T — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 22, 2023

The United States House of Representatives is now indistinguishable from a motorcycle gang after the 15th beer run of the day. I am re-reading Joanne Freeman’s invaluable Field of Blood, about the descent of the Congress into madness and violence in the years leading up to the Civil War because, frankly, I think we’re getting close to that period again with the Republican majority over which Speaker Kevin McCarthy has about as much control as he has over the tides and the phases of the moon… It’s a cannibal circus now, and the Democrats are better off out of it. They should ignore the siren songs of the Problem Solvers caucus and/or the New Democrats Coalition, who are said to be “negotiating” a way out of the impasse— which, it should be noted, is only an impasse because the Republicans are running a cannibal circus. These no-hopers have no constituency either inside or outside the Capitol. This is a classic case of throwing an anchor while your opponent is floundering mid-river. The Republicans created the base who created this Congress. They gave the cannibals their first taste of human flesh and, lo and behold, you taste the same as Democrats do.

Can we, as they say in the military textbooks, harass the retreat?

My

Constituents

Cannot

Afford

Rebellious

Tantrums,

Handle

Your Shutdown, @SpeakerMcCarthy. If the government shuts down & federal workers don’t get paid, Congress shouldn’t get paid either. My MCCARTHY Shutdown Act blocks Member pay during a shutdown.https://t.co/WXin4sPmoV — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) September 21, 2023

A government shutdown would be devastating for the thousands of federal workers supporting their families. Congress shouldn’t get paid if they can’t do their jobs & keep the government open. My MCCARTHY Shutdown Act would withhold pay from Members of Congress during a shutdown. pic.twitter.com/rb1TdlY7fM — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) September 23, 2023

I have some hopes that follow-up investigations on this top-secret rats’ nest will prove, shall we say, informative:

SCOOP: House Freedom Caucus conservatives have been holding government shutdown meetings in a townhome owned by a convicted tax cheat — the neighbors are pissed, and it's not clear who is paying the rent. Me w/@ZTPetrizzo @thedailybeast https://t.co/AxVsrNhHwr — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) September 20, 2023

Talk about your both-sides: KWelker, on MTP, after Sec Buttigieg explains that the shutdown disagreement is ENTIRELY *within* House GOP, Welker: "But again, if there's a shutdown, that falls on everyone's shoulders… Why isn't prez using Bully Pulpit?" Can't make it up. — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) September 24, 2023