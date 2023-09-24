Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Evening Open Thread: If It Wasn’t So Catastrophic, Watching the GOP Shutdown Kabuki Would Be Mildly Entertaining

Sunday Evening Open Thread: If It Wasn't So Catastrophic, Watching the Shutdown Kabuki Would Be Entertaining



McCarthy’s not that dumb, but he is completely powerless against the GOP Angry Tantrum Carcass. Last week:

… “I’ve been through shutdowns, and I’ve never seen somebody win a shutdown. Because when you shut down, you give all your power to the administration,” McCarthy said Sunday during an interview on Fox News’ [last] “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Maria Bartiromo.

McCarthy is facing concurrent challenges as he attempts to placate his right flank while holding onto support from mainstream Republicans in the House. The Republican leader seemingly lacks the votes to pass a stopgap bill to keep the government open past Sept. 30. And despite attempts to reel in support from hardliners by opening an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, some conservatives are still threatening to force a vote stripping him of the speakership.

The only way to cut spending, as members of his party hope to do, is to pass the bills that would allow the government to keep running, McCarthy said.

“These are Republican bills. These are the most conservative bills going forward,” McCarthy said. “But remember, you don’t get it all your own way,” he added, noting that any bill that makes it through the House must be able to gain enough support in the Senate to be enacted…

The United States House of Representatives is now indistinguishable from a motorcycle gang after the 15th beer run of the day. I am re-reading Joanne Freeman’s invaluable Field of Blood, about the descent of the Congress into madness and violence in the years leading up to the Civil War because, frankly, I think we’re getting close to that period again with the Republican majority over which Speaker Kevin McCarthy has about as much control as he has over the tides and the phases of the moon…

It’s a cannibal circus now, and the Democrats are better off out of it. They should ignore the siren songs of the Problem Solvers caucus and/or the New Democrats Coalition, who are said to be “negotiating” a way out of the impasse— which, it should be noted, is only an impasse because the Republicans are running a cannibal circus. These no-hopers have no constituency either inside or outside the Capitol. This is a classic case of throwing an anchor while your opponent is floundering mid-river. The Republicans created the base who created this Congress. They gave the cannibals their first taste of human flesh and, lo and behold, you taste the same as Democrats do.

Can we, as they say in the military textbooks, harass the retreat?

I have some hopes that follow-up investigations on this top-secret rats’ nest will prove, shall we say, informative:

    36Comments

    1. 1.

      Ruckus

      This is what is known as a tantrum.

      They may not be laying on the floor screaming and possibly crying and pounding fists and kicking their heals against the floor, but it is a tantrum none the less.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      It’s only her second week, and Walker’s tenure on Press the Meat is already pretty disastrous, it would appear.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      McCarthy’s not that dumb, but he is completely powerless against the GOP Angry Tantrum Carcass.

      He’s not powerless. He could work with Dems.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      bbleh

      At least the MSM are getting the story more or less right.  It’s been a week of front-page photos of Squeaker McQarthy looking frazzled and headlines about Republicans (rather than “Congress”) floundering and failing.

      The thing that worries me is, any “off-ramp” that will be available to McQarthy and the less-crazy Republicans after a shutdown is available to them now, so why should we expect anything to change?  (Although they may yet pull it out; politicians and media love them some crises, but most of them seem to get resolved at the last minute.)

      @Ruckus: This is what is known as a tantrum.
      The entire Republican Party since before Trump has been one long tantrum.  His election was a tantrum.  His administration was a series of tantrums.  That’s what they do.  That’s all they do!

      @Baud: yes he could.  He could work out a solution to the current problem AND he could insulate himself from a Motion to Vacate.  But apparently he doesn’t (yet) think it would be worth the blowback.  And it’s not (yet) clear to me that some time in Shutdown Purgatory would change his calculations much.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Yarrow

      KWelker, on MTP, after Sec Buttigieg explains that the shutdown disagreement is ENTIRELY *within* House GOP, Welker: “But again, if there’s a shutdown, that falls on everyone’s shoulders… Why isn’t prez using Bully Pulpit?

      I knew we’d be missing Chuck Todd, which is just a sad statement, but’s she’s even worse than I feared.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Yarrow

      @Baud:  She’s just awful. Her coached cheeriness on the weekend Today show always made me cringe. It’s like she had to take lessons on how to appear Friendly and Casual. Ugh.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Josie

      I love the way Rep. Jeffries expresses himself–succinct and to the point. I wish more people could hear his explanations of how things work.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      Kevin McCarthy isn’t so much a man as he is a haircut. And really, not a very impressive or particularly distinguished haircut. SuperCuts could replicate it for $15.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      bbleh

      @Baud: funny how that seems mostly to have slipped down the memory hole.  They reneged on the deal shortly after making it, when they started proposing appropriations that violated it.

      Today’s Republicans simply cannot be trusted, ever.  They do not bargain in good faith.  Seems to me that ought to be seeping into the discussion by one means or another.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      ETtheLibrarian

      What’s that quote about the gods punishing us by answering our prayers? Bet McCarthy has it on his mind at least for a moment.

      If course I have no sympathy he knew what his party was when he picked up the gavel.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jackie

      McCarthy’s not that dumb, but he is completely powerless against the GOP Angry Tantrum Carcass.

      My Kevin KNOWINGLY AND WILLINGLY sold all “his” power to the MAGA Repugs, just so he could hold The Gavel and see his name attached to the Speaker of the House plaque hanging above his office door.

      He’s getting exactly what he deserves.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      bbleh

      @Yarrow: I admire Buttigieg for (among other reasons) his obvious intelligence and his ability to articulate a point of view clearly and concisely, and also (per that interview) for his ability to deal real-time with someone clearly dumb as a box of rocks and not twitch a muscle.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      TriassicSands

      @Ruckus:

      Oh, Ruckus, why ya wanna be so mean (laughter)? The Republican Party is a victim (laughter). They’re all victims — of mean Democrats, anti-Christian bigotry, the weaponization of the DoJ and everything else (except guns), you name it. (laughter). But they are all so stupid, they can’t help themselves (laughter).

      However, if anyone is looking for injustice, it is the fact that people keep voting for these clowns (sobbing), electing them to do nothing positive (crying), and letting them shut down the government over and over (weeping). Will it never end?

      If the U.S. had even a half-way decent electorate, Democrats would have veto-proof majorities in both Houses and every state legislature.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jackie

      @Baud: THAT pisses me off more than anything. Once upon a time – until June 2023 – a handshake deal was as binding as a signed contract. A handshake was as good as your word; we now know the word of Kevin McCarthy is meaningless.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      He’s not powerless. He could work with Dems.

      This. He could put a continuing resolution on the House floor, funding the government for a few more months at current funding levels. All the Dems would vote for it, and it would pick up the three or four GOP votes needed to pass.

      Piece of cake, IF he had the guts to stand up to the crazies in his own party. Which he doesn’t, Lord only knows why. His job as Speaker is probably safe; he’s probably the only guy in the House GOP caucus who wants the job.  Certainly none of the Freedom Caucus crazies do.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Baud:

      McCarthy is reneging on a deal he cut with Biden.

      In the most unbelievably stupid way possible, since if the budget has to be re-decided, then the result of the debt ceiling debate was…

      Debt ceiling is raised until after the next election.  Some welfare rules were rewritten that took aid away from some people who need it and gave it to a larger number of different people who need it.

      And that’s it.  They raised the debt ceiling and got jack shit for it.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Righteous Hazard

      I was astounded, but not a bit surprised, that the handful of GOP defections needed to add to Mitt and Murkowski to convict Trump in his 1/6 impeachment trial could not be found. Just a few would have done it, people who cared about somone other than themselves is all it would have took to forever rid the country of the biggest internal national security risk it has faced since the civil war. They know, better than anyone, exactly who Trump is. But they are cowards. Astounding, but not in the least surprising.

      Right now, all it would take is a handful of center-right gop house members to avert another idiotic disaster. As I understand it, all it would take is a handful of them to call to vacate the speaker’s chair. Then switch parties, elect Jeffries, and this whole nightmare goes away.

      I know that in reality, it is impossible for something like this to ever happen, but it astounds me nonetheless that these fuckers will throw up their hands and do nothing while the shittiest people in the world proceed to try to burn America down.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      bbleh

      @Josie: ok, someone playing dumb as a box of rocks.  Either way, she’s doing it on national TV, and he’s not staring like she’s some sort of swamp alien, or sighing exasperatedly, or exploding at her obtuseness, or politely and methodically verbally cutting her to bits.  I don’t think I could keep that up for long.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      JMG

      The debt ceiling bill is a written agreement. Biden ought to make the point that he can hardly deal with people whose word is garbage, written or spoken.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      dmsilev

      @Baud:

      He’s not powerless. He could work with Dems.

      In theory, yes. But, from McCarthy’s standpoint, the challenge would be how to do so while keeping his job. He would need the support, or at least the passive acquiescence, of the Democrats in the inevitable defenestration-attempt vote. That sort of favor would come, rightfully, with a high price of some sort. What would he be willing and able to offer?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Josie

      @bbleh: ​
       I agree. He has an extraordinary amount of self control. I could not begin to do what he does. I would be leaning forward and saying.” I can’t believe you are saying something so incredibly stupid.” and the interview would be over immediately. ;-)

      Reply
    32. 32.

      bbleh

      @lowtechcyclist:@dmsilev: arguably he could work out a deal (y’know, the way things are supposed to happen in Congress) that would get 300+ votes and be reconciled easily with the Senate, OR arrange a Kabuki where he Stands Strongly Against whatever whatever but will do something that barely passes For The Good Of The Country, and on the side get Jeffries’s assurance that enough Dems would vote to kill a Motion to Vacate.  BUT that assumes (1) he has any leadership ability, (2) enough pusillanimous Republican “moderates” would be willing to publicly confront the flying monkeys (which would be largely irrelevant by primary time), and (3) that his word can be trusted.

      (1) and (3) are clearly untrue, and  (2) is debatable; I still think they’re trying to have their cake and eat it too: “we’re Loyal Republicans, so we won’t deal with those dirty Dems, but we’re sensible, not like those Crazies!”

      Reply
    34. 34.

      pluky

      @ETtheLibrarian: I think you’re mashing up two quotes.

      Whom the Gods would destroy they first make mad — Homer

      More tears have been shed over answered prayers than unanswered — Santa Teresa de Avila

      Reply
    35. 35.

      MattF

      I’d call the RW House cabal the Clown Caucus, except that actual clowns generally have a sense of humor and a degree of professional responsibility. But here we are definitely in ‘by reason of insanity’ territory. TFG himself has lately been even crazier in his social media whining, so maybe it’s a case of leading by example.

      Reply

