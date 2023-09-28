We have a kitty update! Pearl moved to her new home with Sandia Blanca yesterday.

Notes from Sandia Blanca:

Our plan is to have her be a permanent part of our cat family, but we’re doing the trial run to be sure it all works out for them. I don’t really expect any problems; we’ve always had cats and have integrated new ones many times.

Salty Sam dropped her off, and we have proof of the handoff – in slow motion. :-)

Pearl was very chill, didn’t put up a fuss, and we’re all confident that she’s settling into her new home well.

Here’s a picture of Pearl getting used to her new room, where she’ll stay for a few days until she seems ready to explore our home (and new cat siblings).

So far she’s explored several good hiding places, but has also walked around and up to me for attention. She’s had some food, and is now having a nice cat nap.

She’s very affectionate and enjoys checking out some of the toys.

Pearl continues to be content in her new space, although Mr. Blanca had to sneak past her to leave the “cat room” last night. She wants to explore the rest of the house! All in good time, little kitty.