Pearl Moves in with Sandia Blanca (and Mr. Blanca)

Pearl Moves in with Sandia Blanca (and Mr. Blanca)

22 Comments

Pet Blogging / Pet Rescue

We have a kitty update!   Pearl moved to her new home with Sandia Blanca yesterday.

Notes from Sandia Blanca:

Our plan is to have her be a permanent part of our cat family, but we’re doing the trial run to be sure it all works out for them. I don’t really expect any problems; we’ve always had cats and have integrated new ones many times.

Salty Sam dropped her off, and we have proof of the handoff – in slow motion. :-)

Pearl was very chill, didn’t put up a fuss, and we’re all confident that she’s settling into her new home well.

Here’s a picture of Pearl getting used to her new room, where she’ll stay for a few days until she seems ready to explore our home (and new cat siblings).

So far she’s explored several good hiding places, but has also walked around and up to me for attention. She’s had some food, and is now having a nice cat nap.

She’s very affectionate and enjoys checking out some of the toys.

Pearl continues to be content in her new space, although Mr. Blanca had to sneak past her to leave the “cat room” last night. She wants to explore the rest of the house! All in good time, little kitty.

Note from Salty Sam

Funny little story- as we were saying goodbye, Sandia Blanca and I were chatting about Balloon Juice; the subject of Cole’s impending wedding came up, and how he is talking about selling his gorgeous home that he has put so much work into. She mentioned what a lovely place it was. I said, “Yeah, except the willow is too close to the house…”, and we both erupted in laughter.

On the way back to our car, Salty Spouse (who is not a Juicer) looked puzzled and asked “WTF was THAT all about!?!?”

We have an amazing and weird little community here. Yay for all of us!

Open thread.

    22Comments

    3. 3.

      Baud

      She mentioned what a lovely place it was. I said, “Yeah, except the willow is too close to the house…”, and we both erupted in laughter.

      You people are weird.

      Congratulations to all concerned!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      zhena gogolia

      Great story! Pearl is adorable!

      As for BJ, we just got our updated Covid shots. My husband says, “I wouldn’t have managed to get any shots if it weren’t for you.” I said, “And I wouldn’t have managed it if it weren’t for Balloon Juice.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ruckus

      @zhena gogolia:

      Was at the VA yesterday and there is a covid shot booth so I went by and they won’t be giving the updated shot for about 3 weeks. So I’m off to the local CVS, maybe tomorrow.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Alison Rose

      Yay!! So glad it seems to be working out well. I’m sure very soon Pearl will be settled in like she’s been there forever.

      I once referred to Pelosi as Nancy Smash when talking to my mom, and had to explain the provenance. I don’t think it came across quite the same, but she appreciated it.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      EmanG

      I love that end story and that I know exactly what it was in reference to. An odd little community indeed, wouldn’t trade it for the world.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Salty Sam .

      @Sandia Blanca: Miss Pearl is sitting next to me and purring loudly at the moment.

      Jesus F Christ, it’s gotten dusty in here!

      Pearl has been SOOO lonely for so long- I’m so happy for her, and y’all!

      Reply

