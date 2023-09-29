Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – way2blue – Valparaiso, Chile [2 of 2]

On The Road – way2blue – Valparaiso, Chile [2 of 2]

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

way2blue

We’d originally planned to stay in Santiago for three nights, visiting the historic parts of town.  But our niece, who’d spent a college year abroad in Chile, told us her favorite Chilean city was Valparaíso.  Driving into Valparaíso with directions via Apple Maps was a bit daunting.  As the app shows you the ‘fastest’ way, not the simplest way for gringos.  And without cellular, we couldn’t improvise on the fly.  

We dropped down into a series of very narrow twisty roads.  At one point we needed to back up as we’d missed a sharp left switchback.  An elderly man, standing on the side of the road, pointed us in the correct direction.  As we finally cruised past our lodging, looking for a parking space, a young woman signaled that she was leaving and we were set.  Left the car there till it was time leave (which we did by dropping down to the modern port, then using the main roads to find our way back to the highway to Santiago).

On The Road - way2blue - Valparaiso, Chile [2 of 2] 8
VALPARAíSO, CHILE

More trompe l’oeil.

On The Road - way2blue - Valparaiso, Chile [2 of 2] 7
VALPARAíSO, CHILE

On our second day (our only full day), we dropped down into the adjacent ravine and up the other side.  As I mentioned—lots of stairs.  There is an elevator, Ascensor Reina Victoria, on the south side for those who prefer riding in style.

On The Road - way2blue - Valparaiso, Chile [2 of 2] 6
VALPARAíSO, CHILE

A lot of buildings are sided in corrugated metal panels (similar to La Boca, Buenos Aires).

On The Road - way2blue - Valparaiso, Chile [2 of 2] 5
VALPARAíSO, CHILE

Mosaic covered pillars in a small park, Plaza Bismarck, at the top of our walkabout.  (Our host had drawn boundaries on a map marking the limit of where we could safely walk.)

On The Road - way2blue - Valparaiso, Chile [2 of 2] 4
VALPARAíSO, CHILE

Birds for Albatrossity…

On The Road - way2blue - Valparaiso, Chile [2 of 2] 3
VALPARAíSO, CHILE

An old brick armory from colonial times at the Parque Cultural de Valparaíso.  Also decorated with murals.  One of the former prison buildings in this park had been taken over by vagrants until locals organized to clean up the site and convert the building into a community center.

On The Road - way2blue - Valparaiso, Chile [2 of 2] 2
VALPARAíSO, CHILE

A common sight—corrugated siding covered with graffiti.

On The Road - way2blue - Valparaiso, Chile [2 of 2] 1
VALPARAíSO, CHILE

Another mural.  I spent our last half day walking all the streets in the barrio—photographing any murals I’d missed.

On The Road - way2blue - Valparaiso, Chile [2 of 2]
VALPARAíSO, CHILE

Our host had pointed me to the ‘piano stairs’ where I found more birds for Albatrossity…  Then a quick lunch with a pisco sour at my new favorite roof-top restaurant before driving back to the Santiago airport & flying home.

