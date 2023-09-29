On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

way2blue

We’d originally planned to stay in Santiago for three nights, visiting the historic parts of town. But our niece, who’d spent a college year abroad in Chile, told us her favorite Chilean city was Valparaíso. Driving into Valparaíso with directions via Apple Maps was a bit daunting. As the app shows you the ‘fastest’ way, not the simplest way for gringos. And without cellular, we couldn’t improvise on the fly.

We dropped down into a series of very narrow twisty roads. At one point we needed to back up as we’d missed a sharp left switchback. An elderly man, standing on the side of the road, pointed us in the correct direction. As we finally cruised past our lodging, looking for a parking space, a young woman signaled that she was leaving and we were set. Left the car there till it was time leave (which we did by dropping down to the modern port, then using the main roads to find our way back to the highway to Santiago).