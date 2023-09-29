Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: The Looming Government Shutdown

The Looming Government Shutdown - STOCKPILE

(Jeff Danziger via GoComics.com)


When #MoscowMitch is the closest to a statesman the GOP Death Cult can muster…

In October 2013, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) grew so tired of House Republican bids to shut down the federal government that he used a Kentucky colloquialism to issue a warning.

“There’s no education in the second kick of the mule,” McConnell said, in one of several interviews that week invoking the phrase. He had just negotiated a political surrender after a 16-day federal shutdown left Republicans battered…

Flash forward a decade later, and House Republicans are driving the GOP toward its “third kick of the mule” in 10 years — set to force another shutdown, starting Sunday, in which their Senate counterparts are pleading with them to abort the obviously bad mission….

“When we shut down in 2013? Yeah, that was a lot of fun,” said Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), who was a first-year member in the House at the time. He shook his head angrily. “Not at all, that was horrible. I think all of us that remember that, remembers that was not a good place to be.”

That view is held almost universally across the Senate Republican Conference, with no public allies to the far-right faction that is pushing the shutdown strategy in the House.

“I’m a business guy, do we shut down my businesses? No, I mean that’s what crazy about this, you should never shut down the government,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), normally an antagonist of McConnell’s, told reporters Wednesday. “What we should do is, we should make it better all the time.”…

It’s reminiscent, in some ways, of the 2013 position that then-GOP leaders faced, back when McCarthy was majority whip and John A. Boehner (R-Ohio) and Eric I. Cantor (R-Va.) served as speaker and majority leader, respectively.

They cooked up several different plans to try to send legislation to the Senate that would keep the government open, but also at least symbolically block the ACA. Dozens of Republicans revolted against the House GOP leaders and the government shut down Oct. 1.

For days, House Republicans sent narrow bills to the Senate that would have opened small slivers of the government, only to eventually realize the party was suffering. McConnell went to Democrats and admitted he expected nothing much in return because the House couldn’t pass anything legitimate

This is well worth reading in full. Per the Associated Press:

With little time left to prevent a government shutdown, the House is in a familiar position: effectively paralyzed as conservatives feud with Speaker Kevin McCarthy over matters large and small.

McCarthy has pushed the Republican conference to embrace a short-term funding plan that would also include a sweeping Republican proposal for the southern border. But a small group of hardline conservatives has defied the speaker in a quest to get rid of stopgap funding plans, known as continuing resolutions, even if opposing them means forcing a government shutdown.

It’s left McCarthy at an impasse. He will likely be left with the political damage of a shutdown unless he turns to Democrats for help in passing a bipartisan bill. But working with Democrats would give hard-right Republicans reason to remove him as speaker….

McCarthy had to win support from almost every House Republican in his grueling bid to become speaker in January. To do so, he made a range of concessions, including an agreement to cut government spending to certain levels and pass each of the 12 annual appropriations bills individually.

Then in June, as he negotiated with President Joe Biden to suspend the nation’s debt limit, McCarthy agreed to hold the government’s annual discretionary funding to $1.59 trillion. That deal passed the House, in part due to support from Democrats.

“He’s made promises to part of the conference with the deal that he cut with President Biden on certain numbers,” said Republican Rep. Ken Buck, who is part of the House Freedom Caucus. “Then he’s made promises to get elected speaker to a different part of the conference. And those two numbers are pretty far apart.”…

For now, McCarthy is still searching for support from his own party, hoping he can leverage his thin majority to force negotiations with Democrats. But the Senate is working on a temporary, bipartisan funding plan that is likely to pass in the coming days, adding more pressure on McCarthy to work with Democrats to avert a shutdown.

If McCarthy works with Democrats, Gaetz has promised he’ll try to oust McCarthy by filing a so-called “motion to vacate the chair.” Procedural votes could be offered to halt the motion, or it could trigger a House floor vote on whether McCarthy should remain speaker.

Some House Democrats have signaled a willingness to help McCarthy remain speaker if conservatives try to oust him, though they’ll likely want something in return.

If McCarthy refuses to support a bipartisan plan, some moderate House Republicans are considering joining with Democrats to force a vote on such a bill.

Either development would be extraordinary in modern politics and could send the House into even more turmoil.

Speaking of fat… beasts:

The NYTimes goes for the picturesque, of course:

(Matt Davies via GoComics.com)

      Alison Rose

      I can’t put into words how much I hate these sacks of shit for causing difficulty and harm to millions because they’re a bunch of moronic overgrown children who have zero understanding of or respect for their jobs.

      piratedan

      wonder if Brandon Williams is connected to Senor Crow, the apparent “best friend” of SCOTUS Clarence Thomas, through his dad’s bidness…….

      mrmoshpotato

      The Looming Government Shutdown

      If this happens, please don’t rightfully blame the GOP for causing it.  It gives them a big sad!

      Ruckus

      @Alison Rose:

      A picture of all the members of the sack of shit club all sucking their thumbs in unison would settle the federal budget, what with all that energy of everyone else hoping they choke on their thumbs.

      DebG

      Don’t shut down Fat Bear Week!!!!11!!

      Seriously, these morans in the Freedom Caucus–including my congresscritter Ken Buck–deserve everything they get. And I hope they get it in spades.

      AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team

      @Alison Rose: for someone without words I appreciate how you put that :)

      AL ty for this post, feels good having something for the BJ insomniacs caucus to nom on.

      anitamargarita

      trivial maybe, but I will be so sad if Fat Bear Week is scratched. The most wonderful time f the year (sorry Xmas, it’s true)

      TriassicSands

      @AlaskaReader: There is not one member of the Republican Party who has any redeeming value.

      Well, if a Republican had a sixteen ounce soda bottle in his or her hand, both s/he and the bottle could be redeemed in CA for 5 cents. Then, they would throw away the representative and recycle the bottle.

