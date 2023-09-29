(Jeff Danziger via GoComics.com)

A “PLEASE READ” email sent to White House/executive branch aides this morning, prepping them for looming shutdown: “As many of you are aware, annual funding for much of the Government expires on Saturday, September 30. There is still time for Congress to complete appropriations.”

McCarthy says vote on House version of stop-gap spending bill to prevent shutdown — with border measures — will occur "probably" on Friday. The Senate and House versions would then go to conference, he says.

Mitch McConnell has spent a decade telling House Republicans to not shut down the government. They won't listen. @pkcapitol on the expected third ‘kick of the mule’: https://t.co/0eNWHwVlnp



In October 2013, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) grew so tired of House Republican bids to shut down the federal government that he used a Kentucky colloquialism to issue a warning.

“There’s no education in the second kick of the mule,” McConnell said, in one of several interviews that week invoking the phrase. He had just negotiated a political surrender after a 16-day federal shutdown left Republicans battered…

Flash forward a decade later, and House Republicans are driving the GOP toward its “third kick of the mule” in 10 years — set to force another shutdown, starting Sunday, in which their Senate counterparts are pleading with them to abort the obviously bad mission….

“When we shut down in 2013? Yeah, that was a lot of fun,” said Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), who was a first-year member in the House at the time. He shook his head angrily. “Not at all, that was horrible. I think all of us that remember that, remembers that was not a good place to be.”

That view is held almost universally across the Senate Republican Conference, with no public allies to the far-right faction that is pushing the shutdown strategy in the House.

“I’m a business guy, do we shut down my businesses? No, I mean that’s what crazy about this, you should never shut down the government,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), normally an antagonist of McConnell’s, told reporters Wednesday. “What we should do is, we should make it better all the time.”…

It’s reminiscent, in some ways, of the 2013 position that then-GOP leaders faced, back when McCarthy was majority whip and John A. Boehner (R-Ohio) and Eric I. Cantor (R-Va.) served as speaker and majority leader, respectively.

They cooked up several different plans to try to send legislation to the Senate that would keep the government open, but also at least symbolically block the ACA. Dozens of Republicans revolted against the House GOP leaders and the government shut down Oct. 1.

For days, House Republicans sent narrow bills to the Senate that would have opened small slivers of the government, only to eventually realize the party was suffering. McConnell went to Democrats and admitted he expected nothing much in return because the House couldn’t pass anything legitimate…