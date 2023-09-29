A “PLEASE READ” email sent to White House/executive branch aides this morning, prepping them for looming shutdown: “As many of you are aware, annual funding for much of the Government expires on Saturday, September 30. There is still time for Congress to complete appropriations.”
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 28, 2023
McCarthy says vote on House version of stop-gap spending bill to prevent shutdown — with border measures — will occur "probably" on Friday. The Senate and House versions would then go to conference, he says.
— Billy House (@HouseInSession) September 27, 2023
Mitch McConnell has spent a decade telling House Republicans to not shut down the government. They won't listen.@pkcapitol on the expected third ‘kick of the mule’:https://t.co/0eNWHwVlnp
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 28, 2023
When #MoscowMitch is the closest to a statesman the GOP Death Cult can muster…
In October 2013, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) grew so tired of House Republican bids to shut down the federal government that he used a Kentucky colloquialism to issue a warning.
“There’s no education in the second kick of the mule,” McConnell said, in one of several interviews that week invoking the phrase. He had just negotiated a political surrender after a 16-day federal shutdown left Republicans battered…
Flash forward a decade later, and House Republicans are driving the GOP toward its “third kick of the mule” in 10 years — set to force another shutdown, starting Sunday, in which their Senate counterparts are pleading with them to abort the obviously bad mission….
“When we shut down in 2013? Yeah, that was a lot of fun,” said Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), who was a first-year member in the House at the time. He shook his head angrily. “Not at all, that was horrible. I think all of us that remember that, remembers that was not a good place to be.”
That view is held almost universally across the Senate Republican Conference, with no public allies to the far-right faction that is pushing the shutdown strategy in the House.
“I’m a business guy, do we shut down my businesses? No, I mean that’s what crazy about this, you should never shut down the government,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), normally an antagonist of McConnell’s, told reporters Wednesday. “What we should do is, we should make it better all the time.”…
It’s reminiscent, in some ways, of the 2013 position that then-GOP leaders faced, back when McCarthy was majority whip and John A. Boehner (R-Ohio) and Eric I. Cantor (R-Va.) served as speaker and majority leader, respectively.
They cooked up several different plans to try to send legislation to the Senate that would keep the government open, but also at least symbolically block the ACA. Dozens of Republicans revolted against the House GOP leaders and the government shut down Oct. 1.
For days, House Republicans sent narrow bills to the Senate that would have opened small slivers of the government, only to eventually realize the party was suffering. McConnell went to Democrats and admitted he expected nothing much in return because the House couldn’t pass anything legitimate…
Excepted include all commissioned officers (assistant to the president, deputy assistant, etc). The email also stresses that furlough and excepted employees will get retroactive pay once the shutdown ends.
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 28, 2023
The far right has been feuding with McCarthy for weeks. Here's how it's spiraling into a shutdown. https://t.co/MclYoJAFQI
— Independent US (@IndyUSA) September 29, 2023
This is well worth reading in full. Per the Associated Press:
With little time left to prevent a government shutdown, the House is in a familiar position: effectively paralyzed as conservatives feud with Speaker Kevin McCarthy over matters large and small.
McCarthy has pushed the Republican conference to embrace a short-term funding plan that would also include a sweeping Republican proposal for the southern border. But a small group of hardline conservatives has defied the speaker in a quest to get rid of stopgap funding plans, known as continuing resolutions, even if opposing them means forcing a government shutdown.
It’s left McCarthy at an impasse. He will likely be left with the political damage of a shutdown unless he turns to Democrats for help in passing a bipartisan bill. But working with Democrats would give hard-right Republicans reason to remove him as speaker….
McCarthy had to win support from almost every House Republican in his grueling bid to become speaker in January. To do so, he made a range of concessions, including an agreement to cut government spending to certain levels and pass each of the 12 annual appropriations bills individually.
Then in June, as he negotiated with President Joe Biden to suspend the nation’s debt limit, McCarthy agreed to hold the government’s annual discretionary funding to $1.59 trillion. That deal passed the House, in part due to support from Democrats.
“He’s made promises to part of the conference with the deal that he cut with President Biden on certain numbers,” said Republican Rep. Ken Buck, who is part of the House Freedom Caucus. “Then he’s made promises to get elected speaker to a different part of the conference. And those two numbers are pretty far apart.”…
For now, McCarthy is still searching for support from his own party, hoping he can leverage his thin majority to force negotiations with Democrats. But the Senate is working on a temporary, bipartisan funding plan that is likely to pass in the coming days, adding more pressure on McCarthy to work with Democrats to avert a shutdown.
If McCarthy works with Democrats, Gaetz has promised he’ll try to oust McCarthy by filing a so-called “motion to vacate the chair.” Procedural votes could be offered to halt the motion, or it could trigger a House floor vote on whether McCarthy should remain speaker.
Some House Democrats have signaled a willingness to help McCarthy remain speaker if conservatives try to oust him, though they’ll likely want something in return.
If McCarthy refuses to support a bipartisan plan, some moderate House Republicans are considering joining with Democrats to force a vote on such a bill.
Either development would be extraordinary in modern politics and could send the House into even more turmoil.
During a shutdown, many agencies such as the National Park Service are also not permitted to update websites and social media pages.
That means the viral park service social media promotions of Fat Bear Week would halt. https://t.co/beuxDluZpP pic.twitter.com/h5x4puMbky
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 28, 2023
Speaking of fat… beasts:
Not independently wealthy: “Williams filed a financial disclosure… listing a net worth of at least $3.1 million… Williams is the son of J. McDonald ‘Don’ Williams, the retired CEO and chairman of Trammel Crow Company in Dallas”https://t.co/3z0n80RQ9I https://t.co/rMhYMLAyum
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) September 28, 2023
The NYTimes goes for the picturesque, of course:
Small businesses that serve federal employees in Washington, Maryland and Virginia are bracing for the economic blow of a government shutdown. "There's not a lot you can do if people are not in the city," one business owner said. https://t.co/lTc4QxW37l
— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 28, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings