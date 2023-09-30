Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Music / Postcard Writing and Music Thread

Postcard Writing and Music Thread

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: , ,

It’s postcards and music time!

There are two postcard-writing opportunities for Ohio, and one for Virginia.  The VA postcard site is writing for dozens of individual candidates, and I don’t see how that can have much impact.  If no one is writing for them, I think I will take them off the list  Chime in if you know about other good postcard campaigns.  There are two letter-writing campaigns for VA, as well.

All the details on options for writing for Ohio Issue 1 and for Virginia – and images of postcards – are always available in the sidebar.  To make it extra easy to find, I have copied it just below the postcard image.

Send me a photo of your postcards and I’ll post it in the thread and add it to the link in the sidebar.This awesome postcard is from blue guitarist.

Political Action

Postcard Writing Information

Music!

I don’t think brendancalling has a playlist for us tonight, so we’re counting on your links in the comments.   brendancalling does have a gig going up this weekend that Philly folks might want to go to!

brendancalling

I’m playing this Sunday at the Philadelphia Brewing Co with my honkytonk/Western swing band, the Country Gold Classics. A great woman-led band, Yonder Hearts, is also playing. Show starts at 1:00 with a two step lesson provided by Yonder Hearts’ singer and me—dance with a jackal! Music starts at 1:45, goes til 4.

It’s all part of the annual Harvest from the Hood release, the first since 2022 after the city accidentally cut down the brewery’s hop garden, thinking they were weeds.

More info here:
https://philadelphiabrewing.com

Oh, my god, the city accidentally cut down the brewery’s hop garden?!!!!

Decades ago, my roommate wouldn’t talk to me for a week after I mowed down his asparagus plants (obviously before the asparagus shot up).

Here’s an early request from mrmoshpotato.

Okay, it’s party time.  Let’s have some music.  And if you’re here for postcards, chime in!

Open thread.

    15Comments

    2. 2.

      Mousebumples

      Great postcard, @BlueGuitarist!

      I’m eating a late dinner now that the kids are asleep, but I’ll be starting up more postcards soon!

      Anyone else here?

    3. 3.

      delphinium

      Beautiful post card Blue Guitarist!

      WG, sent you an email earlier about getting more addresses for Ohio-not sure if you saw it. Send them whenever you get a moment-thanks!

      Also, Funkytown always reminds me of this skating scene from Malcolm in the Middle.

    8. 8.

      H.E.Wolf

      I’m writing postcards for OH, via PostcardsToVoters.org.

      Their 3 pre-chosen sentences for this campaign are short and to the point; and best of all, have very few words with “dangling tail” letters – g, j, p, q, y – so I don’t have to dodge the previous line when I’m writing. (This is a me problem. Non-weirdos probably don’t need to know this.)

    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @H.E.Wolf: That just shows that you write postcards!

      I loved the optional line that someone used in one of the cards:

      There’s a wave of change building because of Democrats like you.

      *only one dangling letter!

    12. 12.

      H.E.Wolf

      One of my favorite things about postcard campaigns for a statewide vote is the amazing variety of city and town names.

      Thus far in the OH campaign I’ve written to Alliance, Ashland, Avon Lake, Beachwood, Blacklick, Centerville, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Euclid (and South Euclid), Fairview Park, Gahanna, Lyndhurst, Massillon, Oak Hill, Oberlin, Ravenna, Reynoldsburg, Springboro, University Heights, Westerville, and Xenia.

      I look up the places on Wikipedia, for my own education. Xenia is the Bicycle Capital of the Midwest! Never would have learned that, if I hadn’t started helping to get out the vote.

    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      BJ peeps on this thread get a bit of inside information.  We have two Balloon Juice Angels who contacted me in the past two days, wanting to match for the Virginia fundraising.

      Each one offered a $500 match!

      So be on the lookout for ANGEL fundraising posts tomorrow and Monday.

      We’ll be matching up to $25 per person.  And of course that resets when a new match starts.

    15. 15.

      Alison Rose

      @H.E.Wolf: I’ve worked a few customer service jobs where I got to see a lot of addresses, especially my most recent job. I loved seeing all the interesting city and town names around the country. A few times, I’d even see ones in my own state I’d never heard of, though they were usually what are called “Census-designated Places”, meaning they were too tiny to even be called towns. It was just neat to me that after living in California my whole life (and having previously been someone who could, you know, leave the house and like, go places, and who used to drive aaaaaaaall over the whole state), there were still places I’d never known about. Sometimes I’d look them up on Google Maps and it’s like “Ah okay yeah no wonder” because it would be off in some far-flung right-wing corner of the state.

