As you know, my mother’s dog dies a couple months ago, and then she broke her arm, but is finally healed enough that they went to a shelter and rescued a dog:
Is it just me or does my mom look like and eight year old with her first dog?
hells littlest angel
It’s no wonder you turned out okay.
japa21
She is holding on tight.
Baud
Congrats!
You’re only as old as your dog.
Yutsano
So. Much. Floof…
stinger
Those are two happy little girls! Congrats all around!
Josie
So happy for your Mom. It’s a joy to bring home a sweet puppy after losing one.
FelonyGovt
What a sweet photo. ❤️
ETtheLibrarian
Fluffy looks comfy.
zhena gogolia
It’s a lovely photo. I get that look when I’m holding an animal too.
Betty
They both look happy.
wvng
Lovely.
We are both over 65.
Sam the Beagle has 7 beds throughout the house.
Those two things are probably connected. I think we are probably much bigger softies with our pets as we age, even if we were already big softies before.
That dog is going to be spoiled in ways you can’t even imagine.
Ruckus
Just asking….
Is it possible that mama Cole is happy because she has a new youngster in the house who likely eats less than the old, new youngster she had? And the new youngster is likely reasonably trainable, which may also be unlike the old, new youngster likely was…….
