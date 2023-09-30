She will be called icon and trailblazer many times today, and it still won’t be enough. ?? pic.twitter.com/BgJXBt4Ghk — tré easton (@treeaston) September 29, 2023

There are many tributes, but it will be hard to beat this one. The Washington Post reprints a profile from 1984, about a history most of us never knew — “Dianne Feinstein makes the vice-president shortlist” [Unpaywalled gift link]:

After a while it begins to feel relentless. Here come the national news magazines, and the suburban dailies, and the eastern papers, and Cable News Network and the “CBS Morning News”; here come Brussels and Tokyo television men, wondering if she might spare them a moment or two. Here comes the AM radio man, following her even into a late-night television appearance, asking about it again… Last Saturday, in a two-hour visit at his home in North Oaks, Minn., Walter Mondale interviewed Dianne Feinstein about her possibilities as Democratic candidate for the vice presidency of the United States. “A symbol of the very best in America,” Mondale said afterward, as the two of them smiled broadly for reporters. It was a laboriously publicized visit, like nearly everything connected with the present fuss over the vice presidency; it has been duly noted that in his first 10 days of interviewing potential running mates, Mondale interviewed and thus publicly flattered Texas Sen. Lloyd Bentsen, a southerner; Los Angeles Mayor Tom Bradley, a black; and Dianne Feinstein, a woman. A Jewish woman, at that. A Jewish woman from San Francisco, which in other parts of the country has what advertising people might call an “image problem.” She knows the odds on this… A kind of bruised sound is creeping into her voice. “I mean, after all the b.s. you can take in this job, well, I can hold my head high,” Feinstein says. “And that’s nice, too.” The mayor of San Francisco is sitting, as she says this, on a bench alongside Stow Lake, which is a small and locally cherished man-made lake in Golden Gate Park. She is wearing a slightly sweaty T-shirt, blue warm-up pants, running shoes and tortoise-shell sunglasses. She is the mayor of an odd, fickle, 700,000-person city, a woman shoved into office by a double murder, elected to a standard term, subjected to an unyieldingly nasty recall campaign, upheld by a vast majority of the voters and ushered nearly without opposition into a second mayoral term….

[Trigger warning: The story of her childhood is almost as harrowing as the story of the Moscone / Milk murders.] … The whole city was benumbed already by the Jonestown deaths, and when just over a week after Jonestown the news came crashing down from City Hall-that the conservative former supervisor Dan White, ostensibly in a rage over Moscone’s failure to give him back the supervisor’s seat White had quit, climbed through a basement City Hall window and shot to death both Moscone and gay supervisor Harvey Milk — then, for the people who kept gathering in quiet, desperate memorial services, the thing was nearly too much to bear. And Feinstein kept saying it would end, that it would be over, that the city would go on. The Board of Supervisors made her mayor, and from the moment she had to walk into the City Hall corridor to tell the small assemblage of reporters that Moscone and Milk were dead — the tapes, played again and again in the aftermath, recorded some reporter’s full scream — Feinstein did what she had to do with such grace that even her most ardent political enemies soften still when they remember it. “It is my duty to make this announcement . . .” She stood up straight and sounded steady and yet compassion somehow resonated from her every time she spoke, or moved among a grieving crowd. “As we reconstructed the city after the physical damage done by the earthquake and fire, so too can we rebuild from the spiritual damage . . .” She had run for mayor twice in her career, and been beaten both times so badly that the severity of the trouncings astonished her. She had convinced herself that she was unelectable, that it was time for her to leave city politics. And now, in a city cracked by death, with a massive anti-discrimination suit facing the police department and a $130 million budget deficit brought on largely by the tax-cutting initiative Proposition 13, Dianne Feinstein was the mayor of San Francisco… And if you are a woman, you must, of course, yell twice as hard and look twice as mean, until after a while they get used to you, Feinstein says. If you have been mayor for 5½ years by then and if your name is mentioned in the same sentence as “vice president” by people not simply out to flatter, then the pressure to be tough starts at last to ease off. “I’m finding it less and less now,” she says. “I think I’ve made the point.”

And that was almost forty years ago!