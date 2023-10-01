I found flamingos! Unfortunately, I didn’t get a good photo of them though — they were too far away. These spoonbills (and their pretty egret friend) were closer!

There was still a ton of hurricane damage in the Big Bend area. (Frosty, if you see this, Cedar Key Tiki Bar is open! Battered but unbowed!)

Here’s a sleepy old Great Blue at St. Marks NWR:

I also acquired a Creature from the Black Lagoon shot glass from the spring where it was filmed! So, a successful expedition.

ETA: Most cold case victims aren’t preserved by a taxidermist, but Old Joe was:

Open thread!