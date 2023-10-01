Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pretty in Pink (Open Thread)

Pretty in Pink (Open Thread)

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: ,

Roseate Spoonbills flying at a beachI found flamingos! Unfortunately, I didn’t get a good photo of them though — they were too far away. These spoonbills (and their pretty egret friend) were closer!

There was still a ton of hurricane damage in the Big Bend area. (Frosty, if you see this, Cedar Key Tiki Bar is open! Battered but unbowed!)

Here’s a sleepy old Great Blue at St. Marks NWR:

Great Blue Heron

I also acquired a Creature from the Black Lagoon shot glass from the spring where it was filmed! So, a successful expedition.

ETA: Most cold case victims aren’t preserved by a taxidermist, but Old Joe was:

Stuffed gator

Open thread!

    11Comments

    7. 7.

      Scout211

      I love your bird pics, BC.  The spoonbills taking flight along with an egret is an awesome action pic!

       

      And in Open Thread news, on Memeorandum today there is a Fox News story that is an outlier with no other news service reporting it:

      House GOP members seek to expel Gaetz amid renewed threat to vacate House Speaker McCarthy

      House GOP members are preparing a motion to expel Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., amid his renewed threat to pursue a motion to vacate House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
      The House Republican members will seek to expel Gaetz if the ethics committee report comes back with findings of guilt, Fox News has learned. One member told Fox News the report is mostly written but does not know what it contains. Yet following threats to vacate McCarthy, the member said of Gaetz, “No one can stand him at this point. A smart guy without morals.”
      It takes a two-thirds vote to expel. And Republicans are treading on thin ice with their majority. The House is down to 433 members. It’s unclear where things stand with federally indicted Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y. If you were to have members expelled, retire or die, the majority could be right on the edge for the GOP.

      I am scratching my head because Fox seems to be the only news organization that has this story and the anonymous source who is leaking the story.

      A warning to Gaetz from House Republicans via Fox News?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Salty Sam .

      @Salty Sam .:   Many years ago, in their infancy, Alamo Drafthouse used to do “roadshows”, where they would rig up an outdoor theater and show classics in an appropriate setting.  As young parents, we felt obligated to expose our children to the classics, so one wonderful summer evening, we found ourselves on pool floaties with our kids, in an Austin Parks swimming pool, watching “Creature of the Black Lagoon”.  As I recall, there was a guy in a Creature costume skulking around the periphery.

      Good times!

      ETA- Betty, pics of the shot glass or it didn’t happen!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      Obviously Betty, you need to up your photo rig to what my fellow photographer who shoots birds…

      Sony A1, 600mm G-Master lens with a 1.4 telecoverter.

      Should only run about 25k, you’ll get great bird pics!  Such a deal!

      Reply

