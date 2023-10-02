Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

In my day, never was longer.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

We still have time to mess this up!

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Cole is on a roll !

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

You are here: Home / Politics / I Wondered (Open Thread)

I Wondered (Open Thread)

by | 83 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I wondered if some of us might be falling for a disinformation campaign from Republicans, and it looks like that is likely the case.

So it looks like there isn’t a lot of there, there.  Indeed, Representative Bowman was telling the truth.  Will the Rs try to investigate anyway?  (magic 8-ball says yes)

⭐️

Other things of interest (to me, at least!)

⭐️

Judd Legum (Thread Reader)  h/t rikyrah

1. Buried in North Carolina’s 600+ page budget is a little-noticed provision that creates a secret police force, controlled by Republicans, with extraordinary powers

2. The budget grants the Gov Ops Committee the right to seize “any document or system of record” from anyone who works in or w/state & local government

This includes contractors or any entity that directly or indirectly receives state funds, including charities and colleges

3. It gets worse. Gov Ops staff will be authorized to enter “any building or facility” owned or leased by a state or non-state entity without a judicial warrant.

This includes private homes, if it includes a home office of a contractor

North Carolina Republicans create “secret police force”

4. Alarmingly, public employees under investigation will be required to keep all communication and requests “confidential.” They cannot alert their supervisor of the investigation nor consult with legal counsel.

Those who refuse to cooperate face jail time and fines of up to 1K

5. Gov Ops is dominated by Republicans and pursues partisan investigations. It is co-chaired by Senate Leader Phil Berger (R) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R).

Gov Ops launched an inquiry into diversity training programs at the University of North Carolina earlier this year.

6. Berger and Moore claim this is all about oversight and transparency. But a separate provision of the budget allows them to reject any public records requests concerning the operation of Gov Ops.

7. This is part of a broader effort to restrict public access to public records. The budget also repeals a law that required “communications regarding redistricting” be made publicly available when new legislative maps were adopted.

8. North Carolina is one of the most gerrymandered states in the country. In 2022, a gerrymandering trial exposed a top Republican redistricting official for using “secret maps to help draft the state’s redistricting plan.”

What else is happening?

Open thread.

Update: pairing this with the Angel Match thread so there’s an active open thread, but don’t forget to check out the angel match post.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anoniminous
  • bbleh
  • Brachiator
  • cain
  • Dan B
  • dmsilev
  • E.
  • eclare
  • Elizabelle
  • eversor
  • geg6
  • hells littlest angel
  • hotshoe
  • hueyplong
  • JaySinWA
  • Jeffro
  • JGreen
  • Josie
  • JWR
  • kindness
  • Mathguy
  • MattF
  • MisterDancer
  • NotMax
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • Scout211
  • Shalimar
  • Sis
  • smith
  • Soprano2
  • Suzanne
  • WaterGirl
  • wjca

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    83Comments

    1. 1.

      cain

      6. Berger and Moore claim this is all about oversight and transparency. But a separate provision of the budget allows them to reject any public records requests concerning the operation of Gov Ops.

      That can’t be very constitutional can it – having a law enforcement that acts like a political party mob enforcer?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Anoniminous

      Downstairs bath is now fully handicapped usable.  Would have been done a week ago if HomeDepot hadn’t lied to me saying I needed to drill a 1/2 hole for the toggle bolts when I needed to drill a 5/8 hole so the toggle bolts would fit through the marble tiles. I might have gotten away with a 9/16 hole but nobody had one in stock so I could run a physical check and I didn’t want to order off the web and then find out it didn’t fit.

      We like living in the back-of-beyond high New Mexico desert.  Does become a royal PITA sometimes.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @cain: I certainly hope so.  Hoping that someone, somewhere, is drafting a lawsuit to challenge the whole thing.

      I can’t recall who posted a link to that in an earlier thread.  I couldn’t tell from the tweets whether this is a budget that has actually passed, or if it’s just proposed.  It sounded to me like it’s an existing budget.

      I don’t know how we get around the fact that it’s probably impossible to read every word of every bill before you vote, but surely Dems have a group of someones reading every word before they vote?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      E.

      I am old enough to remember when countries that had secret police services run by the party and no obligation to reveal their activities were held in some measure of disdain by Americans.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MattF

      Not the least bit surprised to learn that Rs are lying about Bowman. This will just be another brick in their wall of alternative reality. You’ll hear them referring to this and have a WTF moment. And then remember, ‘Oh, yeah, Bowman.’

      And that NC secret police force shows that the fascists are learning from experience. Do the members of the force all wear the same color shirt? Do they have little lightning lapel pins?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Suzanne

      NEW: Capitol Police confirm Rep Bowman’s story: he tried to open the door, then pulled the alarm. Only the Cannon building was evacuated. Alarms did not sound in the Capitol.

      This is still dumb. If you pull a fire alarm to unlock doors (which is not a legal locking arrangement in most building occupancies), the doors will unlock only in the direction of egress….. not to get further into a building. I’m not questioning that he made an honest fuckup… just, like, really? You thought that would work? Why?

      Prolly saw it in the movies.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @Suzanne: Have you seen the signs?  I saw a photo yesterday and it pretty clearly said to pull the thing and wait x seconds for the door to unlock.

      He’s rushing to the vote, he comes to an unexpectedly locked door (apparently different doors are locked on the weekends), saw the sign, wanted to make it to the vote, and he did what the sign said.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      cain

      @E.: Yeah, they literally care creating their on stasi.

      I expect that if this doesn’t get repudiated – that they will have another one to go find women that might possibly get abortions or receiving trans care.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Brachiator

      So it looks like there isn’t a lot of there, there.  Indeed, Representative Bowman was telling the truth.

      I saw a headline about this, but the actual story was confusing. So I just ignored it. It didn’t seem to be very important compared to the budget and other issues.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      @Brachiator: Some of the BJ peeps were getting worked up about this in a thread on Saturday.  I wondered if it was a whole made-up thing on the R side to distract from their abysmal situation.  And indeed, it seems that it was.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      E.

      @Suzanne: In that instant he did not grasp that he was pulling a fire alarm. He should have, but he didn’t. In an earlier thread I wrote about how this happened to me once. The door had been converted from a regular store exit I had used many times to a fire door when the business changed. I was preoccupied and on autopilot and barged right through the very very obvious warning sign. It was stupid and embarrassing and hard to explain but not malicious.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Suzanne

      @WaterGirl: The photo that I saw very clearly said “Emergency Exit Only”, but who knows if any of the photos are of the actual door.

      Whatever. It’s a low-grade DERP moment, nothing more.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Brachiator

      Alarmingly, public employees under investigation will be required to keep all communication and requests “confidential.” They cannot alert their supervisor of the investigation nor consult with legal counsel.

      I don’t see how this could be legal.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      bbleh

      Indeed, Representative Bowman was telling the truth.

      As noted elsewhere, since when does THAT matter? There must be investigations! Hearings! Censure! No detail is too unimportant to quibble over a few hundred thousand taxpayer dollars’ worth of member and staff time.

      And let’s be clear: this is not just about a “fire alarm,” no no! For example, do we know whether there was any contact between the White House and Bowman prior to the incident? No we do not! Do we know whether Nancy Pelosi or the Squad had anything to do with it? No we do not! Is this perhaps just a means to distract from the Impeachment hearings of Joe Biden? We don’t know! How can we put it past them? Ohhh, this could go DEEP, people, very deep, and we must get to the bottom of it!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      kindness

      I would like to say I’m shocked that Republicans in office keep acting like the Nazi Party before Chrystal Nacht.  But I’m not shocked (sadly).  That rank and file Republicans aren’t up in arms over Secret Police , and clearly unconstitutional laws being enacted by Republicans only reinforces the notion that most the Republicans out there are in the cult and might as well all be dressing as the Brownshirts they are.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      @WaterGirl: It was not lost on me that the interview was with ProPublica.  Nice choice, Joe.

      *I couldn’t remember… was Harwood one of the people who was fired at CNN or somewhere else when it was purchased by some right-wing entity?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      raven

      Justice Engoron nonetheless seems to maintain his sense of humor. A fan of pop culture references who also revels in puns, he quoted from the Marx Brothers movie “Duck Soup” in a footnote to underscore his position that some of the defense’s arguments were essentially designed to tell him to not believe his own eyes.

      “As Chico Marx, playing Chicolini, says to Margaret Dumont, playing Mrs. Gloria Teasdale,” the judge wrote, “well, who ya gonna believe, me or your own eyes?”

      Reply
    30. 30.

      NotMax

      OT.

      Hulu keeps sending e-mails imploring me to return and resubscribe (at a hefty temporary discount) promoting “new episodes of The Kardashians.”

      Per Tweety Bird: “They don’t know me vewwy well, do they?”
      :)

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Suzanne

      @bbleh: What makes me laugh about this incident is that fire alarms go off all the time. Usually by accident. I was taking SuzMom to a doctor’s appointment about six weeks ago, and the alarm in the hospital went off. It was annoying as hell, so I got a coffee.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Scout211

      This was interesting:

      Jan. 6 rioter who urged mob to take officer’s guns took a secret plea deal, DOJ confirms

      Uh, not a secret anymore.  LOL

      WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 defendant caught on camera using a bullhorn to urge fellow pro-Trump rioters to steal law enforcement officers’ guns took a secret plea deal and was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison earlier this year, the Justice Department and his legal team acknowledged for the first time in a filing unsealed on Monday.
      Samuel Lazar, a pro-Trump rioter, also shot at a line of officers with pepper spray on Jan. 6, the government said.

      Lazar was actively featured on the FBI’s Capitol Violence website when he attended an event featuring Rudy Giuliani and former Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano in May 2021. There are more than half a dozen photos of Lazar and Mastriano together at various political events; Mastriano has said he can’t vet everyone he takes photos with and that anyone who attacked law enforcement should be “held accountable.”
      . . .

      During a sealed proceeding in March 2022, Lazar pleaded guilty to a felony charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and aiding and abetting and agreed to cooperate with the government, according to the joint filing unsealed Monday. Lazar was sentenced to 30 months, or 2.5 years, in federal prison on March 17, 2023, the filing said.

      . . .

      In the joint filing between the Justice Department and Lazar’s defense team unsealed Monday, the parties requested 30 days to redact the documents before their release, saying “public dissemination of the information the Defendant supplied could impair or interfere with ongoing investigations and because Defendant named individuals responsible for criminal conduct who may not have been charged.”

      Reply
    34. 34.

      hueyplong

      It always seemed unlikely that Rep Bowman would deliberately interrupt Republicans being stupid while people are actually paying attention.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Josie

      @WaterGirl: ​ You remember correctly. Harwood was let go by a news program. It may have been CNN. He is one of my favorites.​
       ETA: I looked it up; it was CNN.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Elizabelle

      @WaterGirl:  Yes. John Harwood was fired by CNN.  Terrible decision

      FWIW, Harwood was the Wall Street Journal White House correspondent, covering GHW Bush, beginning in 1991.  He left for CNBC in 1997 2006.

      It always surprises me he was with the WSJ, but it was the news side (Daniel Pearl, RIP), not their paleoconservative editorial desk.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      WaterGirl

      @NotMax: Spotify sent me email and told me they had something to promote that was right up my alley.

      Joe Rogan (or Rogen, but I think my spelling trick was A for asshole and E for entertainer).

      Hell no!  right up my alley, indeed.  Now I had HATE Spotify.  They aren’t just providing a cross-section of stuff, they are actively recruiting people for that shit.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Brachiator

      @WaterGirl:

      I wondered if it was a whole made-up thing on the R side to distract from their abysmal situation.  And indeed, it seems that it was.

      If it was an attempt at distraction, it didn’t work. National and international news services were focused on the possibility of a government shutdown. They didn’t even care that much about Republican in-fighting. Someone could have burned the capitol building down and the news stories would have been about whether the government was still shutting down.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      NotMax

      “Nobody expects the North Carolina Inquisition.”

      Also too, they passed a budget? Memo that that page has been ripped from the R playbook must have been lost in transit.
      //

      Reply
    48. 48.

      MisterDancer

      @WaterGirl: Now I had Spotify. They aren’t just providing a cross-section of stuff, they are actively recruiting people for that shit.

      Yep, this is one of the reasons I dumped Spotify. I now use Qobuz, who’s catalog is still pretty big, but they also provide DRM-free music purchases. Was on Tidal for a while too, but that was just seeming duplicative save for the Tidal-exclusives that I frankly didn’t care that much about.

      Much happier with Qobuz, if a bit poorer! :)

      Reply
    49. 49.

      WaterGirl

      From twitter:

      A federal judge ruled that the defamation and voting rights lawsuit against Dinesh D’Souza, True the Vote, Salem Media, and Regnery can move forward, albeit with some counts dismissed.

      Yay for the lawsuit moving forward!

      Reply
    52. 52.

      JWR

      Ruffle him up, Ms. James! From NBC:

      Trump appears ruffled during former accountant’s testimony

      As the day draws to a close, Trump is becoming very animated while talking to all of his attorneys. He in particular seems to be taking great issue with some of [Donald] Bender’s testimony.

      At times, he appears to be very upset with his face turning beet red. At one point, Trump turned to Cliff Robert, the attorney for his adult sons, and whisper-yelled at him, while pointing and waving his finger.

      And we’re done for the day.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Soprano2

      I want to kill my business’ bank right now. I need to transfer some money between two accounts. I have been locked out of that function since Saturday for some reason. They are upgrading the system, which I suspect is the problem. I tried to call the “Businessline Helpline”. It said my call was “very important”, then said I could leave a message, then it hung up on me!!! I’m now on hold with customer service. If they don’t answer in 5 minutes, I’ll have to hang up. I fucking hate this shit sometimes!!!

      Reply
    55. 55.

      WaterGirl

      @JWR: thanks for that!

      I really thought we would see a Trump outburst.  Sounds like we came close, but no cigar.  He was pissed off from the moment he sat down, but I would have like to see the beet red face and the (no doubt deliberately) loud talking with the lawyers.

      Sadly for Trump, I suspect the judge was unmoved.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Dan B

      I have a neice in North Carolina.  This Legislature is appalling.  How far will they go?  Are they coordinating with the Alliance Defending Freedom who won Dobbs and are ready to target LGBTQ rights.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      MisterDancer

      @WaterGirl: No worries! And honestly, from a colloquialism POV, saying “now I had Spotify” works if you’re saying you left the service, in my view. :)

      (Ms. Harris and Mr. Garrirk, among others, would tsk at me, but that’s alright!)

      Reply
    60. 60.

      bbleh

      @WaterGirl: Oh not at all! Definitely not just the past week. And I certainly wouldn’t describe it as “quibbling.” Nor is it just about “petty stuff.”  Moreover …

      Reply
    61. 61.

      smith

      @JWR: That’s the main entertainment value of this trial — watching to see when he finally throws a full-blown tantrum in the courtroom. His recent incoherent public ravings show he’s just hanging on by a thread. If it turns out he can’t contain himself now, how will he manage when he has to be there for his criminal trials?

      Reply
    62. 62.

      wjca

      @JWR:

      At times, he appears to be very upset with his face turning beet red. At one point, Trump turned to Cliff Robert, the attorney for his adult sons, and whisper-yelled at him, while pointing and waving his finger.

      “System is working as designed.  Whether you like it or not.”

      Reply
    65. 65.

      MisterDancer

      @Dan B: Are they coordinating with the Alliance Defending Freedom who won Dobbs and are ready to target LGBTQ rights.

      Two minute web search says YES. Y’all forgive me not providing a link to these assholes, but this is from an ADF press release (emphasis mine):

      Published September 22, 2023
      Related Case: Planned Parenthood South Atlantic v. Stein

      […]

      An Alliance Defending Freedom attorney representing North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore and North Carolina Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger in their efforts to defend the state’s pro-life laws will be available for media interviews Monday following oral arguments at the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina in Greensboro.

      They are literally allowing the ADF “atty” to do press in the legislature’s place. So that is a really good catch, and the sort of thing that goes below the radar of a lot of us, even if you’re in the region.

      EDIT: Fixed my awful acronym mix-up!

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Jeffro

      This is a good point by Philip Bump: trump had every reason to believe that all of his white-collar crime would be ignored, just like most white-collar crimes are ignored (excellent article for sharing with the RWNJs in your life, btw)

       

      Over the past 20 years, the number of federal white-collar prosecutions fell by more than 50 percent, from nearly 10,000 in 2002 to just over 4,000 in 2022, according to data from Syracuse University’s TRAC Reports

      Reply
    67. 67.

      smith

      @Soprano2: It often works to just punch 0 repeatedly to get someone to respond, or if it’s voice activated, yell, “customer service!” over and over. Even if it doesn’t work, you’ll feel better.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      NotMax

      @smith

      Companies are increasingly becoming wise to that. In that case, after responding to the initial argle-bargle, maintaining strict silence will often eventually get you shunted to a live person.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      rikyrah

      @Elizabelle:

      FWIW, Harwood was the Wall Street Journal White House correspondent, covering GHW Bush, beginning in 1991.  He left for CNBC in 1997 2006.

      It always surprises me he was with the WSJ, but it was the news side (Daniel Pearl, RIP), not their paleoconservative editorial desk.

      Never forget..

      before Rupert bought it, you could find out what the CEO’s of America were concerned about by reading those five columns on the front page of the WSJ.

      Their business NEWS coverage was second to none.

      The Editorial page has always been batshyt crazy.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      hotshoe

      @Suzanne:

      This is still dumb. If you pull a fire alarm to unlock doors (which is not a legal locking arrangement in most building occupancies), the doors will unlock only in the direction of egress….. not to get further into a building. I’m not questioning that he made an honest fuckup… just, like, really? You thought that would work? Why?
      Prolly saw it in the movies.

      Nah, he made a good decision about his route. He was using that door to get out, not to get “further into a building”. The Cannon building door he opened was to the outside; he was intending to hurry across the grounds to the Capitol Bldg. Reps can use underground walkway to go from Cannon to Capitol but it’s a longer walk with more detours inside. During the normal workweek, that door at Cannon is open/not locked, so it’s understandable that he was genuinely surprised at what ensued.

      I mean, it’s still weird that anyone would push or pull or whatever a fire alarm on a wall if it’s not a fire — but …

      Don’t have to assume some kind  “saw it in the movies” idea.​

      Reply
    74. 74.

      dmsilev

      @Soprano2: I feel like I won the lottery this morning: I had to call AT&T to cancel an account, and except for the part where I was on hold for twenty minutes being continuously told that my call was very important to them, it actually went smoothly. No “can we convince you to stay?” (no, you can’t; it’s a landline that was serving one task, and that task ended last week), no “you’re not the person whose name is on the account” (just as well; she passed away four or five years ago), etc.

      (Before anyone asks: It was the phone line serving the intercom for my condo building. We just installed a new system that’s internet-based.)

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Scout211

      @smith@NotMax:

      I’ve tried both of your methods, with a small amount of success. The disembodied voice bots have hung up on me when I have tried going silent, but sometimes that does work.  It worked with the IRS for some reason.

      Another hack is to mumble unintelligible words that the voice bot can’t understand.  I have had some success with that once or twice.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Suzanne

      @Shalimar: So this was my misunderstanding…. I thought the door was to the side (he’s turned in the picture), not the door to the exterior. So I was thinking he was trying to access a stair or another corridor rather than go outside. I can see why he made the error he made. It’s still a DOH! moment, because the sign pretty clearly tells you to push the panic bar, and you don’t need to pull the alarm at all. But it’s a good-faith fuckup.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      eclare

      @NotMax:

      Regarding Hulu, Only Murders in the Building, season three, has gotten rave reviews.  Meryl Streep guest stars, along with the classic costars, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      eversor

      @rikyrah:

      You still can.  I’m life long godfathered into WAPO, NYT, and WSJ because of various former consulting jobs.  I don’t bother with the editorials on any of them or even most of The News right now as they all suck.  However they all still do have a finger on the pulse of various important things and produce something worth reading.

      As horrid as the WSJ editorial page can be they don’t employ David Brooks, Ross Douthat, and David French to constantly lecture the lesser among us to just Jesus more and get married and then Jesus more again as it’s the key to everything.  The Christian propaganda that comes out of the NYT is a crime against humanity.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      JGreen

      @raven:   As Groucho says in that movie: “Chicolini may look like an idiot and he may talk like an idiot, but don’t let that fool you–he really is an idiot”.

      Same goes for Trump (as I once mentioned at this blog long ago).

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.