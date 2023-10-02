I wondered if some of us might be falling for a disinformation campaign from Republicans, and it looks like that is likely the case.

So it looks like there isn’t a lot of there, there. Indeed, Representative Bowman was telling the truth. Will the Rs try to investigate anyway? (magic 8-ball says yes)

NEW: Capitol Police confirm Rep Bowman’s story: he tried to open the door, then pulled the alarm. Only the Cannon building was evacuated. Alarms did not sound in the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/MKbAXpNuCm — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) October 2, 2023

Judd Legum (Thread Reader) h/t rikyrah

1. Buried in North Carolina’s 600+ page budget is a little-noticed provision that creates a secret police force, controlled by Republicans, with extraordinary powers

2. The budget grants the Gov Ops Committee the right to seize “any document or system of record” from anyone who works in or w/state & local government

This includes contractors or any entity that directly or indirectly receives state funds, including charities and colleges

3. It gets worse. Gov Ops staff will be authorized to enter “any building or facility” owned or leased by a state or non-state entity without a judicial warrant.

This includes private homes, if it includes a home office of a contractor

North Carolina Republicans create “secret police force”

4. Alarmingly, public employees under investigation will be required to keep all communication and requests “confidential.” They cannot alert their supervisor of the investigation nor consult with legal counsel.

Those who refuse to cooperate face jail time and fines of up to 1K

5. Gov Ops is dominated by Republicans and pursues partisan investigations. It is co-chaired by Senate Leader Phil Berger (R) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R).

Gov Ops launched an inquiry into diversity training programs at the University of North Carolina earlier this year.

6. Berger and Moore claim this is all about oversight and transparency. But a separate provision of the budget allows them to reject any public records requests concerning the operation of Gov Ops.

7. This is part of a broader effort to restrict public access to public records. The budget also repeals a law that required “communications regarding redistricting” be made publicly available when new legislative maps were adopted.

8. North Carolina is one of the most gerrymandered states in the country. In 2022, a gerrymandering trial exposed a top Republican redistricting official for using “secret maps to help draft the state’s redistricting plan.”

