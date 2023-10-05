Oh that's why "Cawthorned" is trending. https://t.co/AwNkf8C39k
— Eyes on the Right (@EyesOnTheRight) October 5, 2023
I’m not betting on Gaetz actually getting ousted — he’s too shameless / vicious to go without the threat of genuine legal jeopardy, and (so far) he’s got the support of Gym Jordan, per NBC:
… Jordan also said he would not support efforts to oust Gaetz from the Republican Conference, a possibility that has been floated by House members who are angry that the Florida lawmaker worked to remove McCarthy from the speaker post.
“I don’t think that’s warranted,” Jordan said. “We’ve got a four-seat majority, Matt’s a talented member of Congress.” Jordan added, “I disagree with what he did … but he’s a great member of our committee … I think we gotta come together.” …
Good luck with that, Gym!
Knives out. Keep it coming, boys. pic.twitter.com/wOoD3CfOmR
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 5, 2023
Sen. Markwayne Mullin dishes some more on Matt Gaetz's behavior in Congress, claiming his first interaction with Gaetz involved him drooling over Kristi Noem and calling her a "fine b-word." pic.twitter.com/KACrBdIwES
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 5, 2023
Of course, part of the problem is that half the GOP members probably have almost-as-embarrassing skeletons in their own closets. But any dissension between Republicans, IMO, is good news for the rest of us!
Would require 2/3 of the conference. 147 members. not impossible, given how much people dislike Gaetz
(Rule 1(b) of House Republican Conference Rules) https://t.co/0jzsfmuZrK
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 4, 2023
And, of course, no telling how many more ugly stories are due for release…
Yep Matt Gaetz is getting politically Cawthorned.
Everyone should be expecting the early findings report, of that Ethics Committee investigation into Gaetz, to come out any day now AND for it to be VERY BAD for Gaetz.
Like EXPEL-worthy level of BAD for Gaetz.
Stay tuned. ?? ??
— Phoenix_Ranger_ProdigalSon (@Phoenix_Ranger2) October 5, 2023
Backstory, in case you suppressed the memories:
#Cawthorned KARMA pic.twitter.com/aDvEmgRjDj
— IT’S TIME FOR JUSTICE (@LiddleSavages) October 5, 2023
It’s great that Matt Gaetz is getting #Cawthorned but it’s so telling that the GOP defended this sexual predator for so long, ignoring what they knew about him to protect their corrupt party
No surprise fellow abuser Gym Jordan defends him as he runs for Speaker of the House pic.twitter.com/i73xvJGc0b
— Caitlin of County Kerry (@lynn_of_cait) October 5, 2023
