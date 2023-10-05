Oh that's why "Cawthorned" is trending. https://t.co/AwNkf8C39k — Eyes on the Right (@EyesOnTheRight) October 5, 2023

I’m not betting on Gaetz actually getting ousted — he’s too shameless / vicious to go without the threat of genuine legal jeopardy, and (so far) he’s got the support of Gym Jordan, per NBC:

… Jordan also said he would not support efforts to oust Gaetz from the Republican Conference, a possibility that has been floated by House members who are angry that the Florida lawmaker worked to remove McCarthy from the speaker post. “I don’t think that’s warranted,” Jordan said. “We’ve got a four-seat majority, Matt’s a talented member of Congress.” Jordan added, “I disagree with what he did … but he’s a great member of our committee … I think we gotta come together.” …

Good luck with that, Gym!

Knives out. Keep it coming, boys. pic.twitter.com/wOoD3CfOmR — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 5, 2023

Sen. Markwayne Mullin dishes some more on Matt Gaetz's behavior in Congress, claiming his first interaction with Gaetz involved him drooling over Kristi Noem and calling her a "fine b-word." pic.twitter.com/KACrBdIwES — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 5, 2023

Of course, part of the problem is that half the GOP members probably have almost-as-embarrassing skeletons in their own closets. But any dissension between Republicans, IMO, is good news for the rest of us!

Would require 2/3 of the conference. 147 members. not impossible, given how much people dislike Gaetz (Rule 1(b) of House Republican Conference Rules) https://t.co/0jzsfmuZrK — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 4, 2023

And, of course, no telling how many more ugly stories are due for release…

Yep Matt Gaetz is getting politically Cawthorned. Everyone should be expecting the early findings report, of that Ethics Committee investigation into Gaetz, to come out any day now AND for it to be VERY BAD for Gaetz. Like EXPEL-worthy level of BAD for Gaetz. Stay tuned. ?? ?? — Phoenix_Ranger_ProdigalSon (@Phoenix_Ranger2) October 5, 2023

Backstory, in case you suppressed the memories: