Vulgar GOP Speculation Open Thread: Gaetz Cawthorned!

I’m not betting on Gaetz actually getting ousted — he’s too shameless / vicious to go without the threat of genuine legal jeopardy, and (so far) he’s got the support of Gym Jordan, per NBC:

Jordan also said he would not support efforts to oust Gaetz from the Republican Conference, a possibility that has been floated by House members who are angry that the Florida lawmaker worked to remove McCarthy from the speaker post.

“I don’t think that’s warranted,” Jordan said. “We’ve got a four-seat majority, Matt’s a talented member of Congress.” Jordan added, “I disagree with what he did … but he’s a great member of our committee … I think we gotta come together.” …

Good luck with that, Gym!

Of course, part of the problem is that half the GOP members probably have almost-as-embarrassing skeletons in their own closets. But any dissension between Republicans, IMO, is good news for the rest of us!

And, of course, no telling how many more ugly stories are due for release…

Backstory, in case you suppressed the memories:

    90Comments

    3. 3.

      hells littlest angel

      [Gaetz has] got the support of Gym Jordan

       

      It doesn’t get much more on fucking brand than that. Dr. Richard Strauss says hello.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      On a Wednesday night stop by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” former White House aide and “Enough” author Cassidy Hutchinson went into great detail about former president Donald Trump’s food tantrums

       

      Hutchinson revealed that they would sometimes happen “once or twice a week, sometimes more.”

      “There would sometimes be a week or so lull, but then there’d be a bad news story,” she said. “But it wasn’t just launching the food and the plates and the porcelain at the wall. It was also sometimes just flipping the tablecloth.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MattF

      They deserve to end up like the final scene in the last episode of Seinfeld: locked up together in a jail cell in Podunk. And, sure, give them all free ED meds mixed into their energy drinks.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      hells littlest angel

      @Stephen:Trump discussing nuclear sub secrets with a foreign  national

       

      I take solace in imagining the discussion: “And it’s very big, very powerful. They’re saying it’s record-breaking, like no one has ever seen before. And it’s big. So powerful. Hey, where are you going?”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Stephen: It does sound bad, but this is from Cheryl Rofer so I’m going to wait and see:

      But if the guy he spilled those secrets to told all these people, then the nuclear scuttlebut network would have heard about it, and I don’t recall anything like that.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Rebel’s Dad

      The chickens are finally coming home to roost for Fivehead.

      Maybe if he’d choked a few of them instead of hoeing around, he wouldn’t be in this situation.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Captain C

      Re: that pic of Gaetz and Failson #1, you just know all the coke dealers in the area were able to take the rest of the week off.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      prostratedragon

      Wanna see Barbara McQuade laugh? Ask her what happens if Rudy Giuliani can’t find a lawyer to take his GA case, as Joy Reid did. It was startling.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Scout211

      Nah, they won’t expel him . . .yet. My guess is that this is all public shaming to attempt to knock him off of his self-styled pedestal and force him back in line and under the control of leadership.

      Will it work? I doubt it.  But I don’t mind watching the spectacle of the GOP House members trying to get control over him.  

      Reply
    14. 14.

      NotMax

      Sidney slapped.

      A state judge rejected Trump-aligned lawyer Sidney Powell’s request to dismiss her Georgia charges over accusations that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s (D) office committed prosecutorial misconduct. Source

      That (D) oughtn’t be there at all, more especially as Powell is not followed by (R). It’s another example of journalistic malpractice.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Redshift

      @hueyplong:

      If the Dems don’t want the “blame” for a Gaetz ouster, I’ll gladly take credit for it.

      Yeah, I think it would be quite a briar patch situation: “Oh, don’t you dare try to blame us for that! We would really hate that!”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @prostratedragon: I’ve only listened a couple of times, but I find all the Sisters In Law (McQuade, Joyce Vance, Kimberly Atkins and to some extent Jill Wine-banks) much looser on their podcast than on TV. JWB is a bit looser in general

      Reply
    21. 21.

      satby

      For your amusement, Driftglass channels DougJ:

      In this Chicago deli customers know what to expect: the best damn Reuben in town, challah french toast for the early risers, and no reporter from any media outlet anywhere ever dropping in to ask Democrats’ opinions on any subject.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      MattF

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: On the bird site it’s pretty specific:

      …an excited Trump — ‘leaning’ toward as if to be discreet — then told Pratt two pieces of information about U.S. subs: the supposed exact number of nuclear warheads they routinely carry, & exactly how close they supposedly can get to a Russian submarine w/o being detected

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Nukular Biskits

      Yesterday, MS Governor Tate Reeves proudly bragged on Twitter, “I’m voting for Donald Trump in 2024.

      Today, he hasn’t had a word to say about Trump blabbing nuke sub secrets.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      MagdaInBlack

      Gaetz bs  story about viagra and energy drinks sounds like a letter to Playboy or Hustler about things that never actually happened.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @MagdaInBlack: I just wanted to sound cool, man.

      @eclare: I will say this, I wonder how popular he would have been without Mollie?

      I tend to think of that shit as honesty in powder form. I wonder how many unflattering comments he let slide while partying.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      piratedan

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I think that’s entirely based on how extensive that informal network is; to use an example that rolls thru all of our informal networks that identifies noteworthy scuttlebutt.  I’m simply unsure on how much intersection there is between Aussie millionaires in Trump’s orbit and members of the nuclear power community there is….

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Roger Moore

      They can say whatever they want, but people who want to support Gaetz can ignore it because it’s just he said she said.  The thing that really did Cawthorn in was the videos, especially the gay sex videos, which he couldn’t dismiss easily.  Nothing is going to happen to Gaetz until they can produce something similarly embarrassing with the plausible promise of more to come.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Roger Moore: Honestly, the stuff that got Cawthorne thrown out was some of the most likeable and real shit I’ve seen out of any Republican in my adult life.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      skerry

      Looking at the pic of Gaetz and Jr, I didn’t realize until now that the combination of ED meds and energy drinks makes your forehead grow.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @skerry: Looking at the pic of Gaetz and Jr, I didn’t realize until now that the combination of ED meds and energy drinks makes your forehead grow.

      No, that’s not it at all.  He’s just a dick in a suit.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Mike in NC

      In a better world Matt Gaetz would be picked to be Fat Bastard’s running mate, but they’re both Florida residents

      There’s probably a video out there of Gaetz and Trump Jr snorting coke off some hooker’s ass.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      bbleh

      They are so wrapped around the axle that I haven’t seen a thing about Hunter Biden in DAYS.

      The implosion was inevitable and desirable, but neither it nor the damage they cause is anywhere near over, and that 45-day clock keeps ticking ..

      (And to hear Gym Jordan trying to sound like a Pillar Of The Institution is 😂 )

      Reply
    49. 49.

      cain

      Oh sure .. before all that shit was just ‘locker room talk’s when Trump says shit .. now not so much eh ?

      GOP voters are gonna be very confused. If this civil war became prolonged.. Fox viewers are gonna know a lot of shit about random stuff on TV.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @smith: Electors would then be forced to choose if they prefer Trump as President or Gaetz as Veep. I don’t envy them this task.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Roger Moore

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation:

      I won’t argue the point, but whether it was likeable and real or not, it was revenge porn.  Someone who had access to Cawthorn’s personal stuff released it to punish him for doing something they didn’t like.  Whoever released that stuff should be sued into penury and thrown in prison for good measure.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Another Scott

      @MattF: I wouldn’t be at all surprised if at least some of the reporting is wrong. (I haven’t read the story or the tweets.)

      Nuclear warheads are limited by treaties that we still honor.

      Wikipedia:

      In US service Trident II can be loaded with up to eight Mk-5 RVs with 475-kt W88 warheads, up to fourteen Mk-4A RVs with 90-kt W76-1 warheads, and up to fourteen Mk-4A RVs with 5–7-kt W76-2 warheads. In practice, each missile on average carries four warheads due to the warhead limitations placed by the New START treaty.[40]

      The “how close” stuff may be right or may be wrong, dunno.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      JoyceH

      @Roger Moore: but apparently Gaetz had videos too, that he showed to people on the house floor, bragging about how he’d done this one and that one. They’ve known all along what a sleaze he is

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Betty

      What a dilemma for Republicans. An Ethics Committee Report on Gaetz which allegedly addresses campaign finance problems due to come out while the Santos case is heating up since his Campaign Finance Manager has pleaded guilty. They can’t afford to lose two members so it looks like they are stuck with these two.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      bbleh

      @hueyplong: Nukular Biskits: no aspersions meant, but he has also a Jack-Nicholson-like wicked thing going on — the sharp features, the eyebrows, etc.

      I’ll give him this — he can talk and handle static and not miss a beat.  The news conference before the “debate” on the MTV was a little surprising

      But omg what a sleaze.  Ladies and gentlemen, your Party of Family Values.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Brachiator

      @Stephen:

      This sounds bad – Trump discussing nuclear sub secrets with a foreign  national, who then told others.

      As far as his base is concerned, Trump can do no wrong. And the Pope envies Trump’s infallibility.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Roger Moore: When you put it that way, it was even less of a reason to have him removed. And fully agreed on the consequences deserved by the person whonreleased those videos

      ETA: The likeable and real assessment almost applied to the whole Reoublican caucus when he was talking coke orgies, right up until they responded the way they did. But why would I ever believe Republican politicians would engage in such pure, wholesome, community engaging activities?

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Lyrebird

      @Nukular Biskits: Yeah the various folks I know near that wee little shipyard on the Gulf Coast might not be very happy right now.  I never ever ever discuss politics with them, since I am an evil Yankee bluestocking, but I wonder.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Nukular Biskits

      @bbleh:

      One more thing:  I seriously do not get how any woman could think the man attractive, or at least on the scale that Gaetz has been bragging.

      It takes all kinds to make the world go ’round and most of us aren’t Playboy/Playgirl cover material. I got it. But without even knowing Gaetz’s (alleged) history, even as a heterosexual guy, I’m thinking “ICK!”

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Brachiator

      @bbleh:

      (And to hear Gym Jordan trying to sound like a Pillar Of The Institution is )

      Whenever I see the name Gym Jordan, I think of a pair of old workout shoes.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Shalimar

      Jeffries might want to talk to Scalise or Emmers and see if they can provide support in exchange for something like Ukraine aid being brought up for a vote.  Scalise does not have enough votes against Jordan without help, and Emmers or someone else would be a good compromise candidate.  Anyone but Jim Jordan.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      smith

      @glc: Stone was offering them for only $250,000? Rudy was asking $2 mil! Maybe you could get them wholesale if you knew where to look.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      smith

      @JoyceH: Naive as I am, it only occurred to me today that a slimeball with a predilection for teenagers is well advised to go for the underage sex workers instead of random high school girls. That way you can be assured she won’t testify against you.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      glc

      @smith: Well, that might be why he wound up pleading guilty. Apparently it wasn’t enough.  I was never deeply involved in that market, focused more on getting my car through inspection. Which was tricky enough, but I’m good for the next two years.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      eclare

      @JoyceH:

      Yay!  Assuming normal flight times, hopefully you can have a relaxing day before the flight.  Tip:  call the front desk and ask for a late checkout.  They will give it to you, they can’t clean hundreds of rooms at 11 am at once.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Nukular Biskits

      @MagdaInBlack:

      Even back in my “wild and woolly days” (which really weren’t very wild or even woolly), I never did get into the bragging about sexual exploits thing.

      A lot of guys I knew bragged about their conquests.  I kept my damned mouth shut (but that was more because I was never really a “player” in the first place).

      Guys who bragged about how many girls they bedded were trying to convince themselves, IMHO, more than everyone else.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, … Science.org:

      Two years ago, a team of scientists published a finding that rocked the world of archaeology: Human footprints found in New Mexico’s White Sands National Park were between 23,000 and 21,000 years old. That was during the height of the Last Ice Age and at least 5000 years before most archaeologists thought people arrived in the Americas. The paper drew praise but also skepticism, particularly around its radiocarbon dating method. Now, the White Sands team says new work with two additional dating techniques confirms the great antiquity of the footprints.

      If they’re right, “it resets the playing field of what’s possible” in terms of how archaeologists understand the peopling of the Americas, says Loren Davis, an archaeologist at Oregon State University. Archaeologists will have to reconsider the routes people may have taken into the continent and where to look for traces of its earliest inhabitants. But Davis and other skeptics still want more evidence for this extraordinary claim.

      When the footprints were made, a lake existed in what is now the desert of White Sands. People and animals walking along the water’s edge imprinted thousands of tracks in the mud, and over time those prints were buried, but not erased. In the team’s first paper, the researchers radiocarbon dated seeds from a grassy aquatic plant called Ruppia cirrhosa, which were embedded in layers of earth between the footprints. But since R. cirrhosa grew in the lake, it would have absorbed carbon-14 from the water, which may have contained carbon dissolved out of nearby sediments that were thousands of years older than the plant itself, Davis says. That could have skewed the initial radiocarbon dating and made the seeds—and the footprints—appear older than they actually were.

      Debate swirled around the dates in part because the implications are big. The earliest widely accepted dates for human presence in the Americas are around 16,000 years old. In recent years, archaeologists looking for early inhabitants have focused on the Pacific coast, as land routes through Canada were blocked by glaciers during the last Ice Age. But if people were in New Mexico by 21,000 years ago, they may have made the journey before those ice sheets formed.

      […]

      I’m no expert, but the standard model that (as I understand it) had people crossing the land bridge just after the ice age and then being everywhere in the Americas in a relatively short period of time never made any sense to me.

      “But it would only take 2.5 years to walk from Anchorage to Tierra Del Fuego averaging 10 miles a day!! Sure, but why would you do that unless you knew it was there, and had a reason to, and had all the necessary resources with you??

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Ken

      @Betty: They can’t afford to lose two members

      I thought they had a slightly larger margin. Up above Jordan is quoted saying “We’ve got a four-seat majority”.  I was trying to figure out who besides Gaetz and Santos might leave — unfortunately it doesn’t look like McCarthy is going to rage-quit.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Roger Moore

      @JoyceH:

      The question isn’t whether Gaetz has videos; it’s whether anyone who want to hurt him has those videos.  From the reporting I’ve seen, he showed people videos on his phone.  There’s no indication he sent those videos to anyone, so it’s quite likely nobody else has them.

      Also, while we’re at it, somebody should post a link to Alexandra Petri’s outstanding column on this topic.  Since nobody else seems to have done it, I volunteer.  It shows her sense of humor, but she’s direct and earnest in saying Gaetz’s behavior is not OK rather than making fun of people who act like that as she usually would.  I thought it was a sufficiently outstanding column that I saved a link, and I’m kind of sad Gaetz has given me a chance to share it.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Shalimar

      @MagdaInBlack: Viagra and energy drinks together sounds like a massive heart attack risk.  I cannot imagine being that stupid.  There is no prize for sex endurance that makes the death risk worth it.

      Reply

