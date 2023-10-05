Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Callie Update

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Anne Laurie
  • Betty
  • CaseyL
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Gin & Tonic
  • hedgehog mobile
  • HinTN
  • J.
  • Josie
  • Joy in FL
  • Kristine
  • Marleedog
  • Miss Bianca
  • NeenerNeener
  • OCD
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • pat
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • Ruckus
  • Sherparick
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    26Comments

    12. 12.

      Anne Laurie

      @Josie: It’s what dogs are for.

      Small dogs, especially!

      Archeological evidence shows that humans started coddling ‘lap dogs’ approximately as far back as dogs can reliably be DNA-separated from their wolfish ancestors.

      Little dogs are aging-bone-warmers, biological personal alarms, exercise encouragers, appetite assistants, possibly vermin-alleviation (dogs have a higher body temperature, and there’s speculation that human body lice prefer that)… and great companions!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.