I think she’s pretty much settled in now:
It’s only been five days.
TOO CUTE.
NeenerNeener
Awwwww!
Betty
True love!
Odie Hugh Manatee
Yep, she owns your parents now. Pupperbelly too!
Miss Bianca
Oh, Callie and Dad Cole!
SCREAMING CUTENESS.
Josie
It’s what dogs are for.
pat
Adorable. Thanks. Can go to bed thinking there are still good things going on in the world….
HinTN
Happy puppy, happy pops. Yeah
Anne Laurie
@Josie: It’s what dogs are for.
Small dogs, especially!
Archeological evidence shows that humans started coddling ‘lap dogs’ approximately as far back as dogs can reliably be DNA-separated from their wolfish ancestors.
Little dogs are aging-bone-warmers, biological personal alarms, exercise encouragers, appetite assistants, possibly vermin-alleviation (dogs have a higher body temperature, and there’s speculation that human body lice prefer that)… and great companions!
raven
@Anne Laurie: It’s what we were going to get before Artie came along.
Callie looks like she’s home.
Sure Lurkalot
Smart doggo knows she hit the rescue jackpot.
CaseyL
So sweet.
Gin & Tonic
Hi, Pops!
SiubhanDuinne
What a great picture. Everyone comfortable and happy. The very image of contentment.
Marleedog
Nice respite from a ceaseless cascade of awfulness.
Villago Delenda Est
Yup, it seems that Callie has made herself at home. Good for her!
Ruckus
Yep!
Agreed!
Sherparick
Callie has found her humans. The leader of y he pavk.
Joy in FL
That is beautiful. So glad for your parents and Callie.
hedgehog mobile
Aww, the cute! /swoons happily/
OCD
good dog.
