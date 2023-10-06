Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

I was promised a recession.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

As long as McCarthy is Speaker, the House will never be in order.

… among the most cringeworthy communications in the history of the alphabet!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Friday Night Open Thread: HRC Has No F*cks Left to Give

Friday Night Open Thread: HRC Has No F*cks Left to Give

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , ,


(Not-twitter version: I can’t find it on YouTube, but here’s a link to CNN’s video.)

Actually, it wouldn’t surprise me if she’s decided she might as well accept the role of point woman for the Democrats — the rightwing nutbars, and more importantly the ‘moderate’ Repubs and major media figures serving as their enablers, are going to blame her for everything up to and including the failure of their home team to make the playoffs regardless. It’s gotta be a relief to finally call the cultists out… and, of course, SHE’S RIGHT CORRECT.

Extended quote, per MeidasTouch:

Clinton was discussing the current nature of the House of Representatives and how there was an ability to find common ground on the issues despite having ‘very strong partisans’ in the past but added, ‘there wasn’t this little tail of extremism wagging the dog of the Republican Party as it is today, and sadly, so many of those MAGA extremists take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure. He is only in it for himself and he’s now defending himself in civil actions and criminal actions. And when do they break with him? Because at some point, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members. But something needs to happen.’ When asked how that would be accomplished, Clinton said, ‘We have to defeat those who are the election deniers as we did in 2020 and 2022.’…

More goodies:


Fox News hedges its bets, because those legal settlements left a mark:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • brantl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      brantl

      They’re never going to stop looking at Hilary Clinton and seeing this chimera monster that is everything they fear. Never mind that they’ve taken on the mindset of superstitious 5-year-olds, they’re never going to stop.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.