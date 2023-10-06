“So many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, take their marching orders from Donald Trump,” @HillaryClinton tells me. “There needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members” in the GOP, she adds in our EXCLUSIVE conversation. pic.twitter.com/ImpYIBuQ5j — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) October 6, 2023



(Not-twitter version: I can’t find it on YouTube, but here’s a link to CNN’s video.)

Actually, it wouldn’t surprise me if she’s decided she might as well accept the role of point woman for the Democrats — the rightwing nutbars, and more importantly the ‘moderate’ Repubs and major media figures serving as their enablers, are going to blame her for everything up to and including the failure of their home team to make the playoffs regardless. It’s gotta be a relief to finally call the cultists out… and, of course, SHE’S RIGHT CORRECT.

Extended quote, per MeidasTouch:

… Clinton was discussing the current nature of the House of Representatives and how there was an ability to find common ground on the issues despite having ‘very strong partisans’ in the past but added, ‘there wasn’t this little tail of extremism wagging the dog of the Republican Party as it is today, and sadly, so many of those MAGA extremists take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure. He is only in it for himself and he’s now defending himself in civil actions and criminal actions. And when do they break with him? Because at some point, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members. But something needs to happen.’ When asked how that would be accomplished, Clinton said, ‘We have to defeat those who are the election deniers as we did in 2020 and 2022.’…

More goodies:

“He was punished because… he was not continuing to be captive to the far-right extremists.” In my EXCLUSIVE interview, watch @HillaryClinton’s fiery takedown of America’s alarming political dysfunction, in the wake of GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s historic downfall. pic.twitter.com/jPFFqMxHkf — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) October 6, 2023





“The alternative could end our democracy.” I ask @HillaryClinton if she’s worried a third party candidate could thwart @POTUS @JoeBiden’s chance of reelection. “I worry about anyone who might take votes away,” she adds. pic.twitter.com/WCOuOZjuZx — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) October 6, 2023

Fox News hedges its bets, because those legal settlements left a mark:

Jessica: I need everybody to spare the faux outrage about this.. Here’s a little collection of things that Trump and Republicans call liberals on a daily basis… pic.twitter.com/wJ5MDi6HBv — Acyn (@Acyn) October 6, 2023

Acyn did an amazing job showing how right-wingers cut Hillary’s interview to deceptively show her comments out of context, and then how Fox hosts have blown it completely out of proportion to mislead their audience. https://t.co/kjfueTZ4qn — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 6, 2023