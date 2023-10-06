(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Here’s some of the butcher’s bill from the Russian attack on Hroza yesterday:

The Panteleev family: 4 people killed. A mother, father, grandmother and grandfather. The Kozyr family (in the photo): Five members were killed – Denys and his wife Nina , his grandfather, grandmother, and mother-in-law. At the beginning of the war, Denys and his father, Andriy,… pic.twitter.com/7wVAEDfqpy — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 6, 2023

The Panteleev family: 4 people killed. A mother, father, grandmother and grandfather. The Kozyr family (in the photo): Five members were killed – Denys and his wife Nina , his grandfather, grandmother, and mother-in-law. At the beginning of the war, Denys and his father, Andriy, went to defend Ukraine. In the summer of 2022, Andriy died. On Thursday, residents of the village of Hroza had gathered for his reburial when a russian ballistic missile hit the cafe where a post-funeral reception was underway. 50 people died on the spot; two more died later from their injuries. In total, this amounted to 1/6 of the population of Hroza. If this is not genocide, then what is?

Panteleev family. 4 people. In the village of Hroza preparations are underway for 40 graves in the cemetery. pic.twitter.com/au1TuEZwFP — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) October 6, 2023

And part of the new one Russia created this morning in Kharkiv:

A child's body wrapped in a blanket. He was murdered this morning in Kharkiv by a russian missile. The boy was apparently sleeping. The Iskander is a russian ballistic missile that can reach Kharkiv, Ukraine's border city, in just a few seconds. pic.twitter.com/ayJCdrz5YU — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 6, 2023

This morning, russians attacked the center of Kharkiv with Iskander missiles.

Two buildings have been damaged, while another has been destroyed. Sixteen civilians have been injured.

A 10-year-old child was killed. His body was discovered beneath the debris by rescue workers. pic.twitter.com/7MCdf0AIG6 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 6, 2023

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

To win this winter, overcome all difficulties, and provide protection to our people is crucial – address of the President of Ukraine I wish you good health, dear Ukrainians! I have just chaired a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff. Lengthy, with several key issues. First, of course, the front. The situation on the main fronts, reports from commanders, ammunition supply, and air defense. The second issue of the Staff meeting directly related to our defense, the resilience of our state. Energy. Preparing for winter, protecting our generation facilities, ensuring electricity and heat, and restoring everything damaged by Russian strikes and military actions. The current leadership of Russia always does what it has done before. They repeat all their mistakes. They repeat all the evil they have done. And when things don’t go their way, they think they haven’t done enough evil to succeed. Such insane logic. But we must take this into account. This winter, Russian terrorists will once again try to destroy our energy system. They cannot comprehend that Ukraine will not be subjugated anyway. But they will try to launch more attacks and more attempts to bypass our defenses. We fully understand the danger. Today, at the Staff meeting, there were reports from the military and all officials responsible for the defense of our energy and our winter passing strategy. This included the reports of the head of government, ministers, leaders of energy companies, representatives of the communications sector, and regional administration heads. Everything related to the physical protection of facilities, rebuilding, following orders, and the course of action in case of various emergencies. Winning this winter, overcoming all difficulties, and providing protection to our people is crucial. And, by the way, local authorities must fully perform their preparatory work. Next week, we will assess the current state of winter preparedness in the regions. We are taking further steps to strengthen our air defense and cooperate with partners to ensure the resilience of Ukrainian energy. This week has already seen significant reinforcement. Germany – we are working with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on transferring another Patriot battery to Ukraine. This will be a significant enhancement. Italy – I discussed with Giorgia Meloni, the Prime Minister, the content of a new security package for our country. Thank you! Spain – in negotiations with Mr. Sánchez, the Prime Minister of Spain, we not only agreed on additional Hawk air defense systems but also on support for energy equipment. Thank you! The United Kingdom – we have a very good agreement with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak regarding security in the Black Sea and Odesa region. It’s important that we don’t waste time and opportunities for export work. Ukraine must maintain its role as a guarantor of global food security and retain maritime access to the world market. I thank the UK for this support. And, of course, President Emmanuel Macron of France is doing exactly what we agreed on for greater security in Ukraine and all of Europe. There are significant results and new opportunities for our warriors. But as for the details, a bit later. Today, we also have a decision on a new package from the Netherlands, totaling over EUR 100 million, and this package focuses specifically on supporting our energy system. Shortly, we will discuss our next steps with Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Thank you! We are also working fruitfully with the European Union. It is important for us from all perspectives to start negotiations on EU membership this year. Ukraine has almost fulfilled the seven recommendations of the European Commission, and everything will be ready from our side. The Verkhovna Rada has one step left, and it is crucial for the deputies to take that step. The EU for Ukraine is not just economic security and a significant contribution to resolving the geopolitical stability issue. It’s also motivation. Motivation for us, for our warriors, for our entire nation. Motivation to fight, to be resilient, to overcome this winter, and to achieve our national goals despite any Russian terror. And one more thing. Kharkiv region… Yesterday, a brutal strike hit a village in Kupiansk district. 51 casualties. The fate of three more people is still unknown. This morning, a Russian strike hit Kharkiv, right in the city, hitting ordinary buildings with a missile. Two casualties, and they were from the same family. A 10-year-old boy and his grandmother. The younger brother of the boy, who is only 11 months old, and their parents are in the hospital. My condolences to everyone whose loved ones and relatives have been killed by Russia… Yesterday and today, leaders of states and many foreign affairs ministers expressed their condolences and condemned Russian terror. I am grateful to everyone who doesn’t remain indifferent. Only together, in unity, can we overcome terror. And we will do it. States, leaders, and nations. Many journalists, public figures, and ordinary people have supported us now and continue to support us throughout this war. Ukraine highly values every display of support, every manifestation of solidarity with us. Our victory over Russian terror will be a shared victory of all people in the world who, like Ukrainians, believe that evil and hatred must always be defeated. Always! This must be an unshakable global rule. And it will be. Glory to our warriors! Glory to all who defend humanity and people! Glory to Ukraine!

Here’s a detailed assessment of Russia’s strength in terms of personnel from Tatarigami:

Recently, I've tried to refrain from making negative statements about the overall situation. However, over the past two months, I've come across a continuous stream of statements that I find not only incorrect but also potentially harmful. One of the most recent trends I've… — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 6, 2023

Recently, I’ve tried to refrain from making negative statements about the overall situation. However, over the past two months, I’ve come across a continuous stream of statements that I find not only incorrect but also potentially harmful. One of the most recent trends I’ve observed is the assertion that the russians lack reserves and are running out of troops. This information is not only inaccurate but also lacks substantiated data on the location and availability of russian reserves. In the past, I made a similar comment when regiments from the 76th division started moving southward. Unfortunately, I continue to witness the deployment of additional units and reserves across various parts of the frontline. While I harbor doubts about their potential for an offensive, they appear to be deployed in the areas where Ukrainian forces might breach defenses. Their purpose seems to be slowing down Ukrainian troops and severely limiting their ability to exploit any breakthroughs. Ultimately, russian forces may not need to advance at this moment but aim to minimize Ukrainian gains from this counter-offensive. They aim to undermine both political and military support for Ukraine. The enemy remains formidable and capable, despite all their shortcomings. They still possess significant anti-tank capabilities, the ability to deploy remote minefields, employ loitering munitions, maintain artillery and counter-battery capabilities, and continue fortifying their defenses. When individuals push the narrative that the russians are on the verge of collapse and have exhausted their reserves, it fosters unrealistic expectations and diverts attention from the necessity for long-term planning and vision. It can lead to an overemphasis on short-term optimism and hinder the recognition of mistakes, the need for change, or an increase in support. To an observer, it may seem that advances can continue endlessly. However, this situation underscores the fact that Ukraine does not possess an unlimited supply of ammunition, much of which was provided by South Korea through the US. Furthermore, Ukraine does not have an inexhaustible pool of personnel in the already deployed brigades along the front lines. Maintaining a healthy optimism is absolutely necessary as our troops make further progress. It’s true that russian troops have suffered severe degradation, and counter-battery fire degraded their artillery capabilities. Their captured soldiers have testified about a lack of discipline and a diminishing will to fight. However, this optimism shouldn’t transform into delusional hopefulness. Earlier this spring, I cautioned against setting unrealistic expectations and the belief that russian defenses would collapse within weeks or days, leading to celebrations in liberated Crimea. I emphasized that a counter-offensive alone would not win this war and that we needed to plan for the long term. I hope that now, my message will resonate more strongly.

And some follow on Q&A:

Speaking of unskilled russian troops. While not entirely untrue, it raises a logical question: If that were absolutely accurate, why Ukrainian forces are not in Crimea and Donetsk? They adapt and learn – just look at the number of drones in their possession in 2023 and 2022 — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 6, 2023

They are running so-called "hidden mobilization", so they continue to receive a constant flow of contract soldiers, convicts, "PMCs" and so on. I do think that if they will run mobilization in late October, that will give them the ability to slowly rotate troops next year — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 6, 2023

You're correct, and that's why I'm reaching out to the audience to emphasize the need for a long-term plan. We must avoid falling into this trap, as it aligns with russian anticipations of weakened support, so they have time to rearm and resume offensives in the future — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 6, 2023

They have shortages in some equipment while increasing others (like drones). They can likely sustain this war at the current intensity for another year or two by refurbishing their stocks and receiving support from allies. They're counting on reduced Western support for Ukraine — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 6, 2023

Yes, I think that they have serious problems – lack of personnel, lots of "500" (people who refuse to fight), extraordinary distrust of military leadership, problems with artillery and ammo, use of demotivated convicts, etc, but strategically, it's our goal to liberate Ukraine — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 6, 2023

The correct conclusion is not that, but rather to mentally prepare for a years-long war. The West, in cooperation with Ukraine, needs to establish a long-term security strategy to push back Russia, rather than hoping for a quick resolution with one major push — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 6, 2023

More from Hroza:

Horrific video from Hroza, where Russia killed 51 innocent people yesterday. Can’t grasp this level of violence pic.twitter.com/TXtG5gfAB2 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) October 6, 2023

Kharkiv was hit again today:

Russia attacked Kharkiv city center at 6:46 am with two missiles. Body of a 10-year-old boy found dead under the rubble. This is the most devastating attack on downtown Kharkiv in months. pic.twitter.com/bivkYNPWMt — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) October 6, 2023

The spirit of Ukrainians cannot be broken.

Kharkiv. Although all of the windows have been blasted out, a coffre shop near the site of today's ballistic missile strike is open. pic.twitter.com/1IrAyTpLlW — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 6, 2023

Kharkiv this morning.

Please, take your time, god forbid Putin decides to escalate this war. pic.twitter.com/JEbjniudgR — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) October 6, 2023

Kherson:

A map of the world on the wall of a travel agency in Kherson, damaged as a result of the morning shelling by the russian terrorists.

A fragment of a projectile hit russia on the map.

russia disappeared, but the rest of the world survived. 🎥 @ZarinaZabrisky pic.twitter.com/3VMFpPEgUi — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 6, 2023

The first targeted Russian 2S40 Floks self-propelled mortar system. Somewhere in the Kherson region.

P.S: Just yesterday Rostec announced that Russian military recently received first Floks systems. https://t.co/baaU5sixTf — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 6, 2023

Here’s the machine translation of Sternenko’s tweet:

The Russian “analogovnet” self-propelled gun Phlox was hit for the first time 💥 The other day, the Russians said that they are starting to transfer to the army a new development – 2S40 Phlox, which is both a mortar and an artillery installation at the same time. And now 12 of Ocean’s friends in the Kherson region hit her with a drone that you paid for!

The consequences of the impact are unknown, whether it was destroyed or damaged, because the range of damage exceeds the range of available air reconnaissance equipment. But the news is still great! Thanks to the soldiers for their work and to you for your constant donations on drones!

Today we will buy another 100 😏

Bakhmut:

This video provides a detailed account of a battle fought by the 5th Assault Brigade in the Bakhmut direction.

The CV90 and M113 BMPs that land the assault force are safeguarded by a T-80 tank. Commentary is from a company commander known as Pegasus. pic.twitter.com/MyFOSat1VD — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 6, 2023

Russian occupied Crimea:

Russian-appointed Crimean authorities dismantled the Statue of Liberty from the Crimean miniature park. pic.twitter.com/PDkNDbHwG6 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 6, 2023

Russian occupied Nikolske:

As rumored, Russian friendly fire occurred near Nikolske, not far from Mariupol. Video is allegedly showing the aircraft’s crash site. https://t.co/kqMJLwby5L pic.twitter.com/5Q5oqM55u8 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 6, 2023

What’s Russian air defense doing? Shooting Russian military aviation assets down.

Donetsk:

HIMARS strike on Russian military training ground in the Donetsk region. Video by the Shadow air reconnaissance unit.https://t.co/o2d6dMfKI2 pic.twitter.com/XF14VXWA7f — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 6, 2023

Here’s more justifications from Putin and Russian propagandists:

This is so important. When you watch these clips you’ll know what must be done. Only victory and meaningful justice can end the cycle of aggression. And, every day, more evidence is collected for a Special Tribunal on Russian aggression. Let’s get #SpecialTribunalNow trending. pic.twitter.com/N2GY4FBJ48 — Benjamin Tallis 🇺🇦 (@bctallis) October 6, 2023

Illia Ponomarenko points out the logical fallacies and inconsistencies in Russia’s justifications regarding their genocidal re-invasion of Ukraine:

I love the way Russian propaganda spreads two mutually conflicting narratives for the last year and a half: 1. NATO & the US prepared and unleashed a giant proxy war on Russia, and they will give Ukraine absolutely everything so it could destroy Russia. 2. NATO & the US are… — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) October 6, 2023

I love the way Russian propaganda spreads two mutually conflicting narratives for the last year and a half: 1. NATO & the US prepared and unleashed a giant proxy war on Russia, and they will give Ukraine absolutely everything so it could destroy Russia. 2. NATO & the US are too weak and undetermined; they don’t have enough resources as they never prepared for a war, they are tired of Ukraine begging for aid all the time, so Ukraine will have a week left to live after they terminate supplies. I have a couple of questions here. So, why does Ukraine beg for defense aid for 19 months in the first place if this is somehow a Western war on Russia? Why is the West so incredibly unprepared, slow, and cautious all this time in terms of sending weapons to Ukraine if this is somehow a Western war on Russia? Why do Ukraine and its backers around the world have to bang their heads against the wall for months, blandishing the West over every single weapon type it needs, from artillery to munitions, tanks, radars, air defense, missiles, jets, if this is somehow a Western war on Russia? Why, after a year of U.S. deliberations, Ukraine is only about to get 31 M1 Abrams tanks instead of 301 and has received some 80 Leopard 2 tanks instead of 800 to successfully defeat Russia if this is somehow a Western war on Russia? Why, 20 months into the full-scale war, the German chancellor is still saying no to Ukraine getting Taurus missiles due to threadbare fear of “escalation” if this is somehow a Western war on Russia? Why did the West spend almost a year publicly begging Russia not to invade Ukraine, after which Ukraine had to combat Russian blitzkrieg all alone and basically with a handful of NLAWs, Javelins, and Stingers sent weeks and days before the invasion if this is somehow a Western war on Russia? Why was the West so obsessed with “not provoking Putin,” and why does it strictly prohibit Ukraine from using its weapons to quite legitimately strike military targets in Russian territory if this is somehow a Western war on Russia? Why is the West so reluctant and inconsistent in introducing really effective and painful sanctions on Russia, such as an oil trade ban that could derail Russia’s war economy, if this is somehow a Western war on Russia? Why, 20 months into the full-scale war, is the West still struggling to unfold its defense production to keep up with Ukraine’s immense battlefield needs if this is somehow a Western war on Russia? Why does Ukraine’s artillery still fire around 5,000 rounds a day against Russia’s 15,000 a day while the U.S. reckons to be hopefully producing 24,000 rounds a month by the end of 2024 if this is somehow a Western war on Russia? Why did Ukraine’s military have to wage a large-scale offensive operation to break through one of the world’s toughest defensive lines with not a single aircraft provided by the West to ensure air support if this is somehow a Western war on Russia? Why will Ukraine have “a week left to live” after the West drops out if Russia is only fighting a defensive war and if the conquest of Ukraine was suddenly never a plan? Meanwhile, hundreds, if not thousands, of tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and artillery pieces keep collecting dust at storage sites. Proxy war on Russia, my ass. If you like what I do, you’re very welcome to support me here: https://buymeacoffee.com/app/payout-settings

The DPRK:

“North Korea has begun transferring artillery to Russia, bolstering Vladimir Putin's forces as they continue their 20-month invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. official tells CBS News.”https://t.co/26KuRKr9Hy pic.twitter.com/h2TOjqPXIw — Rob Lee (@RALee85) October 6, 2023

That’s enough for today.

Your daily Patron!

There’s no new tweets or videos from Patron’s accounts today. So here’s some adjacent material from the Ukrainian Army Cats & Dogs account:

The last minutes before parting… pic.twitter.com/qLKaMIejoa — UkrARMY cats & dogs (@UAarmy_animals) October 1, 2023

Good night 🌙 pic.twitter.com/PQJy10pQbS — UkrARMY cats & dogs (@UAarmy_animals) October 2, 2023

Special operations dog.. pic.twitter.com/VxucDEn8LJ — UkrARMY cats & dogs (@UAarmy_animals) October 1, 2023

Ukrainian rescuers saved the dog. https://t.co/uuQKFpCxAA — UkrARMY cats & dogs (@UAarmy_animals) October 2, 2023

Here’s the machine translation of the State Emergency Services of Ukraine’s tweet:

Every life is important! Rivne rescuers resuscitated this dog today. He was taken out of a smoky room during the extinguishing of an apartment in a multi-story residential building. By that time, the dog had already managed to inhale the smoke and fainted. With the help of a breathing apparatus on compressed air, specialists of the State Emergency Service resuscitated the animal. The building was saved from destruction by fire.

Open thread!