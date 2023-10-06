According to her paperwork, it’s Momo’s birthday! Twelve months, the big one-nothing! So let’s all wish a happy birthday to this squeaky little cuddle monster, vicious huntress of moths, and all-around great addition to the household! 🥳🎉🎊

She and Samwise are mostly getting along now, after eight months. We got two Feliway Multicat diffusers, which seems to have helped, unless that was a coincidence. I’d been wary of it, because it sounded too much like expensive nonsense, but I looked it up and they actually did a real study of Multicat and found that it usually works. Whatever the reason, I’ll take it–Samwise is very tolerant now, occasionally even friendly.

As you can see, Momo still hasn’t quite figured out how to carry herself with dignity.

Bonus Samwise below the fold, and some bonus garden pictures.

On the home front, the garden is mostly done for the year, obviously. The summer was brutal for our fruiting plants. The squash never produced a single female flower, and the peppers were underperforming too until the sun died down a little. (Next year I’ll install some shade cloth over the veggie plot.) Which leaves me in the awkward position of trying to ripen the last jalapeño and árbol while it’s, ah, forty degrees out at night. And this bad boy is worth ripening:

For the next week, I’ll be putting them inside Kozy Coats, which are basically cylinders of water that release their heat overnight. They’re intended for tomatoes in the spring but obviously are applicable to any similar situation. I learned this year that peppers are actually perennials–we always treated them like annuals when I was growing up–so I’ll be bringing them inside next week to see if I can overwinter them. I hear they’re much more productive in subsequent years.

We’ve also gotten the second-to-last rose of the year:

They underperformed too. I know that first-year rose transplants can be in for a bit of a shock, but I also suspect the soil is deficient somehow. Iron chlorosis seems to be the most likely bet for what’s affecting them. I’ll do a soil test in the spring and figure out what to do from there. Speaking of the spring, I’m very excited for the irises TaMara gave me to explode and take over this whole corner!

Opposite them, this weekend I’ll be sowing some Rocky Mountain Bee Plant, a native cleome that grows around the neighborhood that I’ve been harvesting seeds for.

My dad’s also offered us as many clumps of Ravenna Grass as we want for the springtime. This is a ridiculous clumping grass with bamboo-like stalks that can grow over seven feet tall. I think we’ll put them out front, on the ‘tree lawn’ between the sidewalk and the curb, which right now is just an elm tree, and some bluegrass that I’d like to slowly get rid of. (This will keep the ravenna the hell away from my foundation.) I’ve always wanted to grow bamboo, and this is the closest thing that can survive in this area, so I’ll take it!

And… that’s what’s up with me. Been working on the video game a lot. Working some at my job, too, though I wish that weren’t true. I hate it so much. Interviewing elsewhere. Got a big important final round next week–wish me luck! And, open thread!