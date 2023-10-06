Via Semafor (Ben Smith’s post Buzzfeed, post NYTimes shop)* the ultimate Rooting For Injuries™ showdown:

Members of Donald Trump’s team are quietly preparing to go on offense against Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as internal campaign polling suggests his expected third party bid could draw more votes from Trump than President Joe Biden in a general election.

As someone on Bluesky put it, let us savor the thought of Kennedy running ads denouncing Trump for Operation Warp Speed and the COVID vaccine.

I liked this nugget too:

Semafor has not independently reviewed the polling. One person close to Trump’s campaign said it showed that Kennedy took more votes from Trump than left-wing independent Cornel West drew from Biden when both were tested.

Apparently, this all has the Trumpoids panicked enough to prepare a John Foster Dulles response:

With Trump allies “anxious,” as one supporter put it, his campaign and outside allies are also preparing to release an onslaught of opposition research. “We’re gonna be dropping napalm after napalm on his head reminding the public of his very liberal views, dating back to 2012,” another Trumpworld person told Semafor. “We have a lot of stuff on him.”

Like I said: root for injuries.

*I have my doubts. Smith is as mainstream as they come. But he did good work at Buzzfeed, so here’s hoping.

Image: Thomas Eakins, Wrestlers, 1899