Oh Please Oh Please Oh Please…

Via Semafor (Ben Smith’s post Buzzfeed, post NYTimes shop)* the ultimate Rooting For Injuries™ showdown:

Members of Donald Trump’s team are quietly preparing to go on offense against Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as internal campaign polling suggests his expected third party bid could draw more votes from Trump than President Joe Biden in a general election.

As someone on Bluesky put it, let us savor the thought of Kennedy running ads denouncing Trump for Operation Warp Speed and the COVID vaccine.

I liked this nugget too:

Semafor has not independently reviewed the polling. One person close to Trump’s campaign said it showed that Kennedy took more votes from Trump than left-wing independent Cornel West drew from Biden when both were tested.

Apparently, this all has the Trumpoids panicked enough to prepare a John Foster Dulles response:

With Trump allies “anxious,” as one supporter put it, his campaign and outside allies are also preparing to release an onslaught of opposition research.

“We’re gonna be dropping napalm after napalm on his head reminding the public of his very liberal views, dating back to 2012,” another Trumpworld person told Semafor. “We have a lot of stuff on him.”

Like I said: root for injuries.

*I have my doubts.  Smith is as mainstream as they come. But he did good work at Buzzfeed, so here's hoping.

Image: Thomas Eakins, Wrestlers1899

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7. 7.

      Urza

      @TeezySkeezy: Can’t pay for lawyers if you’re not getting donations after your business empire is auctioned off to pay creditors
      Wonder if he realizes that donations would dry up entirely if he got reelected, since he couldn’t run again.

    8. 8.

      bbleh

      Whatever gets the MAGAts in a tizzy is fine with me.

      Maybe some flash-mob style guerrilla tactics are indicated.  Like, a large percentage of people walking by Trump campaign HQ wearing masks or something.  And, I dunno, bizarre deliveries at the front desk.  Get it all Twilight Zone.

    11. 11.

      Tony Jay

      Awwww. Donnie Do-Wrong wanted him a pet Kennedy to piss on all the Dem curtains, but it turns out the attractive power of a supermassive krank hole exceeds that of a dying orange star where the loose roaming detritus of unformed solid ground is concerned

      ……………….

      Sorry, what was I saying? I kind of lost my theme there.

    12. 12.

      Ivan X

      What’s up with this Biden rebuilding Trump border wall thing people are buzzing about all of a sudden? I’m too ignorant to go find out myself, so I’d rather hear the jackals’ take.

    15. 15.

      TeezySkeezy

      @Urza: Given his openly violent rhetoric of late, I bet he imagines ways around term limits.

      OTOH, maybe he is just like every other sociopath criminal who finally got out over their skis and is just thinking about surviving another day.

    16. 16.

      Another Scott

      @Ivan X: Congress appropriated the money under TIFG.  Biden tried to get the Congress to reprogram the money.  They didn’t.  It has to – by law – be spent as appropriated.  So, a roughly 20 mile segment will be built.

      That’s it.

      Of course, the [NPR] ATC crowd was all pearl clutching and couch fainting about “Biden broke his word!!11”.

      Grrr…,
      Scott.

    20. 20.

      TeezySkeezy

      1. @Ivan X: yeah right? I wonder if this is another example of trying to please a few “swing voters” who actually still wont vote for a dem while losing parts of the base.
    21. 21.

      Tony Jay

      @Mr. Bemused Senior:

      Tomorrow might be too late! What if the MAGAtrocity strokes out overnight and I wake up to find the whole wide world doing thumbs-up like it’s Fonzday?

      Sometimes you just gotta talk nonsense while you can.

    22. 22.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Urza: You think those dopes are smart enough to figure that out and stop sending him money? But …the end game is he’s God-Emperor for life so there won’t be an end to his second term until he croaks.

    25. 25.

      TeezySkeezy

      @Another Scott: Well that is frustrating. I feel like they should just not do it and let someone try to force them to do it. Keep the money in escrow, no fraud, no misappropriation. Let someone sue them over it.

    28. 28.

      Gin & Tonic

      Boy, I’d pay money for a TFG-RFKjr debate. There’s not enough money in the universe to get me to watch it, of course, but I’d love for it to take place.

    30. 30.

      Roger Moore

      @Urza:

      Wonder if he realizes that donations would dry up entirely if he got reelected, since he couldn’t run again.

      He could still run a PAC that promises to help elect Trump-friendly legislators.  I don’t know if it would make more sense for it to be a leadership PAC or a Super PAC; maybe he could have one of each.

    31. 31.

      MattF

      My guess is that TFG sees Kennedy as a directly competing ‘brand’ with name recognition, strong anti-vaxx cred and conspiracy appeal. And… that could be correct, as far as it goes. Not much to do with policy or politics, but it’s where we are.

    34. 34.

      Tony Jay

      @eclare:

      Doesn’t it? Best thing about Fonzday is it comes with freebie tickets for a reasonably priced mid-sized motel for Shark Jump Week whenever you feel the need to just go crazy.

      And yes, Winkler has been over this side of the Pond quite a few times and always comes across as someone intensely comfortable with being a good guy who wears soft corduroy pants.

    38. 38.

      Tony Jay

      @Another Scott:

      Just build 20 miles of wall fitted with adequate piping to provide fresh water, showers and maybe a lot of BBQ grills. Have it constructed by Union Labour and plastered over with bilingual signs directing asylum seekers to the nearest help centre?

      If you’ve got to squeeze lemons…

