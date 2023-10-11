Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump & Jim Jordan May Have Something In Common

Trump & Jim Jordan May Have Something In Common

Jim Jordan may come to rue the day that he decided to run for speaker.  Just as I hope that in his heart of hearts (what heart!) Trump knows that he brought all this on himself with his petty little plan to run for President.  Hoping for the same for Jim Jordon.  Soon!

⭐️

Four Ohio State wrestlers are speaking out against Jim Jordan as Speaker of the House.

“Do you really want a guy in that job who chose not to stand up for his guys?” said one former wrestler who attended OSU when Jordan was assistant coach.

⭐️

Four of the former Ohio State University wrestlers who have accused Rep. Jim Jordan of failing to protect them from a sexual predator when he was the team’s assistant coach in the 1980s and ’90s said Tuesday he has no business being the next speaker of the House.

Some excerpts from the article:

“Do you really want a guy in that job who chose not to stand up for his guys?” said former OSU wrestler Mike Schyck, one of the hundreds of former athletes and students who say they were sexually abused by school doctor Richard Strauss and have sued the university. “Is that the kind of character trait you want for a House speaker?”

The wrestlers’ decisions to weigh in adds a new dimension to the speaker race, bringing in a controversial part of Jordan’s past that continues to hang over the Ohio Republican and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump.

So far, the OSU affair hasn’t received much focus — one GOP congresswoman recently said she wasn’t even aware of the allegations — but it could continue to follow Jordan. Even if he becomes speaker, there’s a chance he could be deposed in one of the lawsuits.

Dunyasha Yetts, another former OSU wrestler who has publicly and repeatedly accused Jordan of lying about not knowing what Strauss was doing to the athletes, said the congressman’s “hypocrisy is unbelievable.

“He doesn’t deserve to be House speaker,” Yetts said. “He still has to answer for what happened to us.”

Rocky Ratliff, a former OSU wrestler and alleged Strauss victim who is also a lawyer representing some of the plaintiffs suing the school, said Jordan “abandoned his former wrestlers in the Ohio State sexual abuse scandal and cover-up.”

“My problem with Jimmy is that he has been playing with words instead of supporting us,” Doe said. “None of us used the words ‘sexual abuse’ when we talked about what Doc Strauss was doing to us, we just knew it was weird and Jimmy knew about it because we talked about it all the time in the locker room, at practices, everywhere.”

Strauss, who died in 2005, was accused of preying on hundreds of men who attended the university from the 1970s through the 1990s, mostly under the guise of performing medical exams like hernia checks, which require a doctor to examine a patient’s genitals.

OSU has admitted it failed to protect students from Strauss and has already paid out $60 million in settlement money to 296 victims. And in June, the U.S. Supreme Court stymied OSU’s attempt to dismiss the remaining lawsuits against the school.

Jordan was mentioned by name in the complaints filed with the federal court for the Southern District of Ohio in 2019, and he was also mentioned in some of the earlier lawsuits.

The hubris of people like Jim Jordan who do horrible things and don’t even have the sense to keep their heads down!  I find it astonishing.

Open thread.

    57 Comments

      WaterGirl

      I wondered why someone in the morning thread posted a link to this as if it were news, because I had put up a post about this yesterday.  As it turns out, I created the post yesterday, but because there was so much going on, I had scheduled it for today. oops!

      AM in NC

      Also wondering when the George Clooney movie about this is due to come out.  As much light as we can shine on the horrible, awful, dare I say it, deplorable, people in the Republican Party, the better for everyone.

      Old School

      So far, the OSU affair hasn’t received much focus — one GOP congresswoman recently said she wasn’t even aware of the allegations —

      I mean, she was lying, but I suppose she did say that.

      Scout211

      I posted that article downstairs.  This part is one of the many parts of these men’s statements that just infuriates me:

      “My problem with Jimmy is that he has been playing with words instead of supporting us,” Doe said. “None of us used the words ‘sexual abuse’ when we talked about what Doc Strauss was doing to us, we just knew it was weird and Jimmy knew about it because we talked about it all the time in the locker room, at practices, everywhere.”

      This is pervasive in sexual abuse, particularly when someone in power, someone you trust or someone you love is abusing you sexually.  You don’t see it, you can’t see it as “sexual abuse” so you don’t say those exact words to trusted confidants.  It just doesn’t make sense to you that what is happening to you is sexual abuse.  So it is up to trusted confidants (like in a sports setting, your coaches and assistant coaches) to help you understand and intervene for you.

      Jordan has been in CYA mode since the 80s and continues to only care about himself and his reputation.  He is an asshole and he is a horrible person.

      If anyone says he would be the same as McCarthy as speaker, I completely and totally disagree.  IMHO, he would be worse.

      japa21

      @Old School: I was all set to show the same line.  I believe it was Nancy Mace.  Of course she’s lying.  But then ignoring reality and then lying about it are standard Republican behavior these days.

      Ken

      Trump & Jim Jordan May Have Something In Common

      Neither learned the first rule of cockroaching, don’t turn the light on yourself?

      Citizen Alan

      GOP = Gross Old Pedophiles. All of them are sexual predators at heart. Luckily, most of them are also cowards more afraid of getting caught (instead of, you know, refraining from predation out of human decency like normal people). But I think the vast majority of GOP politicians would probably sexually assault someone if they were certain they could get away with it.

      Barbara

      @Old School: I guess she won’t be able to lie about it the next time she is asked.

      Jordan’s record on this is so shameful.  IIRC, when former members of his team called him to tell him that they were going to publicize what happened to them, they weren’t blaming him for not having done more — he wasn’t much more than a young college graduate working as an assistant on the team he had been a member of — they were just looking for his support and acknowledgment of what had happened.  And Jordan went nuclear, and threatened them with legal action if they so much as mentioned his name in their statement.  He called mutual acquaintances to try to poison them against those going public.  Which, I am sure, made them (and me) wonder if Jordan knew a lot more than any of them realized.  And he has maintained, contrary to the memories of all of them, that he has no idea what they are talking about.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: I agree with everything you wrote.  I think Jordan would be easily 10x worse that McCarthy.  And that’s saying a lot

      edit: for Nancy Mace to pretend she doesn’t know about this and to say she knows nothing about this abuse in (practically) the same breath where she pretends to have voted against McCarthy because of something related to abuse is rage-inspiriing.

      Roger Moore

      I think I can understand how people like Jim Jordan and Donald Trump think they’ll get away with this stuff: they have so far.  They’ve done all kinds of stuff to bring attention to themselves, and the skeletons in their closet haven’t derailed them so far, even when they’ve come out.  That gives them the confidence to keep going for even more public positions.  It keeps working until it doesn’t.

      Josie

      It makes me angry that the journalists (and I use the term loosely) don’t harp on this as much as they do Biden’s age and family problems and other Democratic foibles.

      Alison Rose

      I hate that these guys are having to relive this on a national stage. Proud of them for doing this and I hope they have the support they need. Trauma can sneak up on you even when you think you’re doing okay.

      WaterGirl

      @Barbara: It seems that this speaker fight would be the perfect time to remind everyone about the previous speaker who was indicted for abuse.

      Come on, media people, do your fucking jobs.  The hook is right there in front of you.

      Barbara

      @WaterGirl: What’s doubly amazing is that Jordan seems to be worried mostly because there is a real chance that he was actually a victim of the doctor — he is afraid that he will be blamed for being an abuse victim.  For not punching him when he tried something “funny” and so on.  All the things people tell themselves they would do if it happened to them, when, in fact, they would likely react the way most other people do — disbelief it is happening, and freezing from fear and shock.

      And Nancy Mace just proved that sexual abuse is just an issue of convenience, something to trot out when you need some progressive cred for whatever obscure reason it helps you.  Like human trafficking for evangelicals.

      Ruckus

      @WaterGirl:

      McCarthy is simple, Jordan is anything but.

      As the victims are saying, he told them all to shut up, as if nothing is wrong. He’s condoning this behavior because it might shine some light on him, as he did nothing. Was he picking out victims for the coach? Pushing victims to the front to protect himself instead of doing the right thing? Because he sure seems like the type to do that.

      Barbara

      @Ruckus: My working theory is that he was a victim, because he had definitely been a member of the team and subject to examination by the same doctor.  I assume that he is ashamed that he wasn’t a tough guy who stood up to him.  It’s bad for his image.

      wjca

      The hubris of people like Jim Jordan who do horrible things and don’t even have the sense to keep their heads down!  I find it astonishing.

      Having gotten away with it for years, decades even, why would it occur to them that anything might change?

      Ruckus

      @Roger Moore:

      It keeps working until it doesn’t.

      It is also likely that they think they are far better than anyone else, because the deception is working. Till it doesn’t of course.

      Humans can be many things and horrible is one of them. In small settings they can often get away with their crap. But at some point they want more and more attention on their “greatness.” And they have so often sold themselves on that “greatness” that they don’t recognize the error of their ways. It’s part of the “greatness,” the ability to rationalize their crappy behavior.

      Ruckus

      @Barbara:

      Bingo!

      Most of the time, when people get away with crappy behavior they rationalize it internally, that it’s OK for them to do it, that there’s nothing wrong with it, even if they know better. We are all capable of this, some call it part of the survival instinct, do whatever is necessary for their survival. Being a crappy human isn’t part of survival, especially in an actual group of normal humans. It’s why there are laws about this though, because there are quite a few abnormal humans around.

      Ken

      @cain: That’s what Trump thought as well

      And in totally unrelated legal news, the latest of Molly White’s reports on the Sam Bankman-Fried trial includes this tidbit about how he ran his companies:

      [Caroline Ellison] also described incorrect balance sheets that Bankman-Fried instructed her to make, which were used to mislead lenders by making Alameda’s assets and liabilities look less risky than in reality.

      Barbara

      @gene108: I defer to you on that.  What people remember clearly is that it was a subject of a lot of discussion by team members and that Jordan was present and knew about it.

      Barbara

      @Ken: I read the New Yorker article on his family life — mostly his parents — and I thought it was way too kind.  Something went terribly wrong and while the parents can’t be blamed for everything, they clearly don’t seem to have understood or guarded against their son’s worst impulses.

      eclare

      @AM in NC:

      I googled that a few days ago, and all I got was that HBO/Max has not set a release date.  That movie needs to be released immediately, I don’t know what people are afraid of.

      Villago Delenda Est

      None of these accusations are new, it’s just that the MSM has been pointedly ignoring it up to now, because that’s just the way they roll. Now that Jordan is raising his profile, the clicks are going up, so the MBA asshole beancounters are giving permission to make this a “story”. Yes, I’m very cynical, but our media is so fucked up with this short term capitalist profit seeking mentality that their nominal mission is totally lost in the process.

      WaterGirl

      @Barbara:

      Jordan seems to be worried mostly because there is a real chance that he was actually a victim of the doctor — he is afraid that he will be blamed for being an abuse victim.

      Wondering if that’s something you have read, or is that speculation.  There’s something very not right about Jordan, and I suppose trauma and shame not-dealt-wtih could come out in very ugly ways.

      CaseyL

      I’m quite sure that being a cishet sexual predator is not a disqualification for a GOPer running for anything (Roy Moore being the sole exception), so even if House GOPers pay any attention at all to the OSU abuse scandal (which they won’t) it won’t matter.

      Barbara

      @WaterGirl: It’s been a while since I devoured articles on this and it’s possible that I am remembering incorrectly.  He has certainly never admitted to being a victim, and he has denied all knowledge of discussing the doctor’s outrageous practices, but those who were on the team seem to vividly remember having discussions in which he was present.  I mean, I assume he is afraid of being accused of being in a position of authority and not seeking some way to stop this guy.  Having denied it thus far, he may just be locked into continuing that denial however unbelievable it now seems.

      MattF

      I do wonder just how these damaged people rise to the top in politics. Are they all   damaged and conspire to drive out the normies?

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl:  Santos probably thought he wouldn’t win last year; he did not come very close in 2020. If Santos had lost he might not have ended up in all this hot water. So this clip fits well with the theme of your post.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @MattF: Good question. Do they represent the same percentage of damaged people as the general population? Is there some advantage to being not quite right in becoming a politician? You have to be eager for power and willing to put yourself out there. I’ve read that the percentage of CEOs who are sociopaths is higher than the general population, though still small. The population of criminals is too.

      Tony Jay

      And because of what and what these people are, you just know that there’s probably already been a meeting between Gym and the most expensive legal and PR talent his sugar daddies can consider it worthwhile to afford where they’ve gone through all this with him to create the ‘best’ strategy.

      So I guess we can expect nasty social media campaigns implying that Gym truly knew nothing about the abuse, because as a good Christian boy he closed his ears to what sounded to him a LOT like the locker-room chatter of a homosexual clique, and that when the University began to understand what the coach in question was up to, Gym was approached by certain members of this clique who threatened to accuse him of involvement in the abuse if he didn’t tell lies in support of their lucrative legal actions.

      If he doesn’t dirty these guys up, and soon, that’s his career cut off at the knees. Hell hath no fury like a MAGAt faced with evidence of wrongdoing.

      wjca

      @Trivia Man: Now pile on with his JAN 6 and ignoring congressional subpoenas! Throw him MORE anchors!

      In an election back home, that might be useful.  But in an election for Speaker?  Those might well be a plus.  Sad, but true.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @Tony Jay: Hell hath no fury like a MAGAt faced with evidence of wrongdoing.

      Just see the head MAGAt’s reaction to, well, everything that involves courtrooms and massive judgements against him and possible jail time.

      Trivia Man

      @wjca: Same thing they do with Nancy Smash… tie him to EVERY candidate EVERYWHERE. It will help some of them but I am optimistic enough to believe it will harm more of them.

