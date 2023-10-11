Jim Jordan may come to rue the day that he decided to run for speaker. Just as I hope that in his heart of hearts (what heart!) Trump knows that he brought all this on himself with his petty little plan to run for President. Hoping for the same for Jim Jordon. Soon!

NEW: Four former OSU wrestlers are speaking out against Jim Jordan’s bid for Speaker of the House. “Do you really want a guy in that job who chose not to stand up for his guys?” https://t.co/jnwx4gSXxp — Mueller, She Wrote 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@MuellerSheWrote) October 11, 2023

Four Ohio State wrestlers are speaking out against Jim Jordan as Speaker of the House.

“Do you really want a guy in that job who chose not to stand up for his guys?” said one former wrestler who attended OSU when Jordan was assistant coach.

Four of the former Ohio State University wrestlers who have accused Rep. Jim Jordan of failing to protect them from a sexual predator when he was the team’s assistant coach in the 1980s and ’90s said Tuesday he has no business being the next speaker of the House.

“Do you really want a guy in that job who chose not to stand up for his guys?” said former OSU wrestler Mike Schyck, one of the hundreds of former athletes and students who say they were sexually abused by school doctor Richard Strauss and have sued the university. “Is that the kind of character trait you want for a House speaker?” The wrestlers’ decisions to weigh in adds a new dimension to the speaker race, bringing in a controversial part of Jordan’s past that continues to hang over the Ohio Republican and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump. So far, the OSU affair hasn’t received much focus — one GOP congresswoman recently said she wasn’t even aware of the allegations — but it could continue to follow Jordan. Even if he becomes speaker, there’s a chance he could be deposed in one of the lawsuits. … Dunyasha Yetts, another former OSU wrestler who has publicly and repeatedly accused Jordan of lying about not knowing what Strauss was doing to the athletes, said the congressman’s “hypocrisy is unbelievable.” “He doesn’t deserve to be House speaker,” Yetts said. “He still has to answer for what happened to us.” Rocky Ratliff, a former OSU wrestler and alleged Strauss victim who is also a lawyer representing some of the plaintiffs suing the school, said Jordan “abandoned his former wrestlers in the Ohio State sexual abuse scandal and cover-up.” … “My problem with Jimmy is that he has been playing with words instead of supporting us,” Doe said. “None of us used the words ‘sexual abuse’ when we talked about what Doc Strauss was doing to us, we just knew it was weird and Jimmy knew about it because we talked about it all the time in the locker room, at practices, everywhere.” Strauss, who died in 2005, was accused of preying on hundreds of men who attended the university from the 1970s through the 1990s, mostly under the guise of performing medical exams like hernia checks, which require a doctor to examine a patient’s genitals. OSU has admitted it failed to protect students from Strauss and has already paid out $60 million in settlement money to 296 victims. And in June, the U.S. Supreme Court stymied OSU’s attempt to dismiss the remaining lawsuits against the school. Jordan was mentioned by name in the complaints filed with the federal court for the Southern District of Ohio in 2019, and he was also mentioned in some of the earlier lawsuits.

The hubris of people like Jim Jordan who do horrible things and don’t even have the sense to keep their heads down! I find it astonishing.

