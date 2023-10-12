Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Great News Out of Wisconsin – Judge Janet!

by | 13 Comments

Good News Out of Wisconsin – Judge Janet!

Great news out of Wisconsin!  (Though “signaled” isn’t as strong as I would like!)  h/t Omnes for sharing the news.

Wisconsin Republicans signaled on Thursday that they were retreating from their threats to impeach a recently seated liberal State Supreme Court justice, Janet Protasiewicz, before the newly left-leaning court could throw out the gerrymandered legislative maps that have cemented the G.O.P.’s hold on power in the state.

Robin Vos, the powerful Republican speaker of the State Assembly, said at a news conference in Madison that he would not seek to remove Justice Protasiewicz based on the argument he and fellow Republicans had been making for two months — that statements she made calling the maps “rigged” during her campaign for office this year compelled impeachment if she refused to recuse herself from a case challenging them.

Now, Mr. Vos said, the focus would be on what Justice Protasiewicz does “in office.” He said that if the court ruled against the Republican-drawn maps and other conservative causes, he would appeal its decisions to the U.S. Supreme Court. Impeachment, he said, remained “on the table” but was not something Republicans would pursue now.

“If they decide to inject their own political bias inside the process and not follow the law, we have the ability to go to the Supreme Court and we also have the ability to hold her accountable to the voters of Wisconsin,” Mr. Vos said.
His remarks came after nearly two months of drama about how Republicans would respond to the prospect that the State Supreme Court, now controlled by liberals for the first time in 15 years, will act as a check on conservative control of the state’s government. Mr. Vos had first floated the possibility of impeachment in August, and the potential move was embraced by other top Republicans in the state, including Senator Ron Johnson and former Gov. Scott Walker.

Gift link to NYT article.

Open thread!

      WaterGirl

      The NY Attorney General is not letting Trump do all of the outside-the-courtroom talking.

      WaterGirl

      Adam Klasfeld
      @KlasfeldReports
      Big: NYAG’s counsel Louis Solomon digs in to the terms of Allen Weisselberg’s $2 million severance agreement, including this section on “Employee Promises.”
      He had to promise not to voluntarily cooperate against Trump.   How can that possibly be legal?
      (He gets the last of his 2 million dollars in December of 2024.)
      Cameron

      @WaterGirl: Just one more example of what a vile, petty little man he is.  His whole problem is that Bibi congratulated Joe on actually winning the election.  Praising people who slaughtered civilians because your feelings were hurt.  What a guy!

      pat

      “If they decide to inject their own political bias

      I had to laugh out loud at that. She was elected because she said she was against the gerrymandering and now she gets to decide and maybe that’s what the VOTERS wanted.

      dmsilev

      Meanwhile, the House GOP continues its descent (further) into madness. How far gone are they? So far, that they’re even floating the possibility to …work with Democrats.

      Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.), who has been a prominent supporter of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), said repeatedly that Scalise has no chance of winning with only Republican support, and that the only way to reopen the House would be with Democratic support — if not by voting outright for the Republican nominee then by voting “present” to lower the threshold of votes required to win a simple majority.

      (left unspoken are the key questions of what the Democrats would want in return for this favor and what it would take for any D to trust that the Republicans would follow through)

      cain

      @WaterGirl: Fucker deserves it – he and his wife should go straight to jail.

      It’s probably even more important now.

      Wish we could go with the gusto against GOP traitors.

