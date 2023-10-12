CNN reports on the superseding indictment of Sen. Menendez (D-NJ/D-Egypt)
Federal prosecutors on Thursday announced an additional charge against New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, alleging they conspired to have the senator act as a foreign agent of Egypt.
The superseding indictment filed against Menendez, who was chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the time of the alleged actions, adds a new dimension to the case by alleging a US senator was working on behalf of another country.
Asking him to resign has not worked.
Time to tee up an expulsion vote.
