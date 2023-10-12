Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Expel that jagoff

CNN reports on the superseding indictment of Sen. Menendez (D-NJ/D-Egypt)

Federal prosecutors on Thursday announced an additional charge against New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, alleging they conspired to have the senator act as a foreign agent of Egypt.

The superseding indictment filed against Menendez, who was chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the time of the alleged actions, adds a new dimension to the case by alleging a US senator was working on behalf of another country.

Asking him to resign has not worked.

Time to tee up an expulsion vote.

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Since 1789 the Senate has expelled only 15 members. Of that number, 14 were expelled during the Civil War for supporting the Confederacy. In several other cases, the Senate considered expulsion but either dropped those proceedings or failed to act before the member left office. In those cases, corruption was the primary cause of complaint.

      Check out Reed Smoot, 1907.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Old School

      @Baud:

      Check out Reed Smoot, 1907.

      Interesting.

      After an investigation spanning two years, the Committee on Privileges and Elections reported that Smoot was not entitled to his seat because he was a leader in a religion that advocated polygamy and a union of church and state, contrary to the U.S. Constitution. By a vote of 27 to 43, however, the Senate failed to expel him, finding that he satisfied the constitutional requirements for serving as a senator.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Betty Cracker

      Amen. I despise all corrupt pols, but corrupt Democrats are especially infuriating because they give ammo to cynics who peddle the false “both sides are equally corrupt and terrible” bullshit.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      SiubhanDuinne

      [Shrug emoji] I checked. Same Smoot.

      Was it Michele Bachman who kept referring to the “Hoot-Smalley” Tariff Act? Somebody like her, anyhow.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      wjca

      @Baud: Since 1789 the Senate has expelled only 15 members. Of that number, 14 were expelled during the Civil War for supporting the Confederacy.

      In short, for being agents of a (temporarily) foreign government.  Which would seem quite parallel to this case.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      smith

      @Baud: And yet, actual insurrectionists and probable agents of Russia are still members in good standing. I’m not arguing against expelling Menendez, but I do think some serious investigation would turn up more candidates.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      JML

      Light a fire under the prosecutor’s ass, because that’s what’s going to get Menendez out: a deal. I’d be careful of an expulsion vote just because it gives the feckless and moronic GOP caucus an opportunity and stage to pull shenanigans.

      Or does anyone here NOT think that Confirmed Moron Tommy Tuberville and Treasonous Gasbag Josh Hawley wouldn’t immediately seize the stage if given the opportunity?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      smith

      @Baud: True. I guess I am hoping more for serious investigations, by prosecutors, not politicians,  into the money trails that almost certainly exist from Moscow to their pockets, and they can have the indictment experience themselves.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Geminid

      I think Menendez won’t hazard a trial and will make a plea bargain. He’ll probably hang onto his Senate seat until then because it’s a little bit of a bargaining chip.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Baud

      @Geminid:

      Agree.  I’m halfway curious if the superceding indictment isn’t a precursor to negotiating a plea bargain. It puts prosecutors in a stronger position.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Eolirin

      @Geminid: Menendez has every reason to think that the Supreme Court will toss a conviction just like last time. Unless they have him dead to rights with evidence of a quid pro quo, there’s a halfway decent chance they will even.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Geminid

      @Eolirin: Last time Menendez was skating along the edge of legality, but this time he went way over the edge. I think prosecutors have Menendez wrapped up tight this time, and if he takes this to trial he’ll have a good chance of dying in prison. So I think his attorneys will tell him he’s gotta take a deal and he will.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Baud

      @Eolirin:

      @Geminid:

      I’m not going to predict what will happen, but it seems odd to suggest that prosecutors haven’t read the prior court cases and considered them in weighing the evidence they have against Menendez this time.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      wjca

      @Baud: Corruption < treason in my book.

      Definitely not arguing otherwise.  But serving as an agent of a foreign power, which is what is charged, isn’t mere corruption.  Even if he was paid to do it.

      He’s also charged with corruption, but that’s separate.  (And, as a side note, corruption has been viewed as at least deserving of a motion to expel a Senator.  Even though those motions failed, or were preempted by the offender leaving office.)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Shalimar

      @Baud: But Menendez’s key sins aren’t the corruption.  They are using his position to help a foreign power.  If you want to argue that helping an ally take more of our money isn’t as bad as treason, I agree with you there.  But it still should be enough to get expelled.

      Reply

