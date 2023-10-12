Senator John Fetterman was on Stephen Colbert’s show last night, and it’s wonderful to see how well he’s progressing since the stroke and subsequent treatment for depression. He looks strong, and his sharpness and wit are evident as he regains his communication skills.

It’s also heartwarming to see Fetterman embrace a new role as an advocate for people with disabilities and mental health issues. Dog knows this country needs education on both topics.

Fetterman: “I never thought about captioning before I had the stroke, and now I realize I have to be an advocate for anyone with a disability to have the kind of technology that allows them to fully participate in society.”

He and Colbert joked about the wingnut conspiracy theory that Dems replaced the real Fetterman with a body double (as if there are plenty of hulking bald dudes who would be willing to drop into that role). Fetterman said, “The better I get, the sadder Fox News becomes.”

While discussing the recent Senate dress code kerfluffle, Colbert presented a tuxedo t-shirt to Fetterman, but it looked way too small. At the end of the interview, Fetterman gave Colbert a black Carhartt hoodie. It might have been one of Fetterman’s own hoodies because it was huge. Colbert tried it on over his suit coat and noted he could use it for a tent.

Open thread!