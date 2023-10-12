The House Republican Civil War continues to paralyze Congress. A bipartisan path forward is the only way out. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 12, 2023

Because it’s always the Democrats’ job to clean up after the Repubs… As of 3:48pm this afternoon — “Top House Republican Wants Help From Democrats to Pick a Speaker”:

…Representative Mike Rogers of Alabama, chairman of the Armed Services Committee, emerged from a contentious closed-door meeting of House Republicans to tell reporters that Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries should spell out what concessions he would require to help the GOP elect a speaker. “They put us in this ditch along with eight traitors,” Rogers said, referring to hardline GOP dissidents who toppled Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week. “We’re still the majority party, we’re willing to work with them, but they gotta tell us what they need.” Rogers said the Republicans’ speaker nominee, Steve Scalise, is in the same situation McCarthy was in struggling to get the 217 votes needed for election. A lot of Republicans, Rogers said, would never vote for conservative firebrand Jim Jordan, who narrowly lost to Scalise on a secret ballot vote Wednesday. “To limit ourselves to just getting 217 out of our conference I think is not a wise path forward,” Rogers said… Democrats are ready to form a bipartisan coalition to lead the House, Jeffries said. “The House of Representatives has been broken by chaos, dysfunction and extremism,” Jeffries said. “The only way out is to enter into an enlightened bipartisan coalition of the willing in order to get things back on track.” The leadership vacuum in the US House has rendered Congress unable to act on legislation… Jeffries has offered discussions on a bipartisan path forward. But Rogers said Democrats should make a specific offer that could provide a basis for opening negotiations. “They haven’t offered jack,” Rogers said.

Rogers, you’re the ones looking for a lifeline. You make an offer…

This is how House Republicans are talking about *themselves* as they lurch towards Day 10 with no Speaker. It doesn't have to be like this. If just 5 Republicans were willing to choose a bipartisan path we could end this paralysis and get things done for the American people. pic.twitter.com/XP4rt2hQaH — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) October 12, 2023





Oh, I’m sure Dems see him as a trustworthy partner who rises above petty bullshit for the good of the institution! https://t.co/jPexYgwR3U — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 12, 2023

It's been 9 days since McCarthy was ousted.

GOP conference has gathered every day this week

Members joke Jesus couldn't get the 217 votes to be their speaker

The amount of shrug emojis I've gotten from sources when asking what happens next? Too many to count. — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) October 12, 2023

The reality may be that no R can get 217. https://t.co/IUaLSo6B3e — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) October 12, 2023

If you can’t lead… give up the gavel! https://t.co/doYOZaKj9Z — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) October 12, 2023

House Dem Whip Katherine Clark tells members that “votes related to the election of the Speaker are possible today,” says to plan to be present and voting in D.C. > “House Democrats are urged to vote for Leader Hakeem Jeffries for Speaker.” pic.twitter.com/9kgIkSRowd — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 12, 2023

It’s a high risk / high rewards strategy, and I doubt five honest Repubs can be found, but the discussion will be… entertaining:

"Dems must help" We will. Just give us 5 Republicans elected in districts Biden won & make Hakeem Jeffries the next Speaker The American ppl deserve better than the GOP clown show that only wants power to attack Dems & reward billionaires rather than making voters' lives better https://t.co/Itjdu1aoMS — Greta (@GretaGrace20) October 12, 2023

It would take only 5 Republicans to flip to get Hakeem Jeffries as Speaker and get the House back on track working for the people. Just saying. https://t.co/HlSIPCj3bk — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) October 12, 2023

If 5 Republicans voted for Jeffries the future of the planet over the next two years would be appreciably better. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 11, 2023

By the way all 212 Democratic Representatives are united behind Hakeem Jeffries who is just 5 votes away from the gavel. If 5 republicans with sense and who actually care about America over party would just do the right thing–this gridlock can be over. Jeffies will be fair. https://t.co/XIKiYe6IMY — Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) October 12, 2023

It's true. Democrats will have to help. But that help should come with very clear and very specific strings attached, in writing and for the whole goddamn world to see. I'm sure Democrats can come up with a list. https://t.co/9ZXlWDdjxk — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) October 12, 2023

I like this plan https://t.co/Cdzedmcq4z — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) October 12, 2023