Thursday Evening Open Thread: House Repubs *Still* In Disarray!

Because it’s always the Democrats’ job to clean up after the Repubs… As of 3:48pm this afternoon — “Top House Republican Wants Help From Democrats to Pick a Speaker”:

Representative Mike Rogers of Alabama, chairman of the Armed Services Committee, emerged from a contentious closed-door meeting of House Republicans to tell reporters that Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries should spell out what concessions he would require to help the GOP elect a speaker.

“They put us in this ditch along with eight traitors,” Rogers said, referring to hardline GOP dissidents who toppled Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week. “We’re still the majority party, we’re willing to work with them, but they gotta tell us what they need.”

Rogers said the Republicans’ speaker nominee, Steve Scalise, is in the same situation McCarthy was in struggling to get the 217 votes needed for election. A lot of Republicans, Rogers said, would never vote for conservative firebrand Jim Jordan, who narrowly lost to Scalise on a secret ballot vote Wednesday.

“To limit ourselves to just getting 217 out of our conference I think is not a wise path forward,” Rogers said…

Democrats are ready to form a bipartisan coalition to lead the House, Jeffries said.

“The House of Representatives has been broken by chaos, dysfunction and extremism,” Jeffries said. “The only way out is to enter into an enlightened bipartisan coalition of the willing in order to get things back on track.”

The leadership vacuum in the US House has rendered Congress unable to act on legislation…

Jeffries has offered discussions on a bipartisan path forward. But Rogers said Democrats should make a specific offer that could provide a basis for opening negotiations.

“They haven’t offered jack,” Rogers said.

Rogers, you’re the ones looking for a lifeline. You make an offer…


It’s a high risk / high rewards strategy, and I doubt five honest Repubs can be found, but the discussion will be… entertaining:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    33 Comments

    1. 1.

      Westyny

      Pass the funding bill.  End the one vote rule.  Shared minor chairmanships.  Let them beclown themselves with the Biden investigation.  Anything else?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      I think this might be a paraphrase of a rotating tag, but…if Republicans were capable of feeling shame, they’d die of it. Why in the bloody hell are we expected to keep treating them like a legitimate political party? What a bunch of fucking psychotic children.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      The Moar You Know

      Just nope. No no no no no no no.  No deals.  The scorpion will sting the frog in the back.  Again.

      No fuckin deal.  Let them fix their shit.

      Jeffries as Speaker and no other concessions is acceptable.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Viva BrisVegas

      Before Democrats do anything they need to remember the tale of the Scorpion and the Frog.

      Then the first thing they need to do is armor plate their ass.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      Break their backs, Leader (and soon, Speaker) Jeffries!  DO IT

      Drop the whole list on them and tell them none of it is negotiable, none of it is a ‘starting point’.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jeffro

      “Dems must help” – LOL!!

      Does anyone with two brain cells to rub together think that the GOP would do a damn thing, if positions were reversed?  (Which is not even possible, b/c Dems work to DELIVER for their districts and the county, but whatever).

      I hope he drags the holy living shit out of these clowns before stepping in to rescue them the country.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MattF

      Rs freely and repeatedly lie to one another. And they are led by a pathological liar. And there’s George Santos or whatever his name is… There’s a sickness in the R party and it’s not curable with the wave of a magic wand— and certainly not under pressure or overnight.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Alison Rose

      Since it’s an OT: I mentioned yesterday that my uncle (mom’s younger brother) had passed away. Today she emailed me a video that I had seen but totally forgotten existed. Phil was an “assistant superintendent of train movement” for Amtrak, and almost a decade ago, PBS did a quick interview/behind-the-scenes with him in the control room at Penn Station where he worked for a long time. It was really nice to watch this again — his voice and accent brought back a lot of memories! It was formed by being born in Brooklyn, then living in Queens, then back in Brooklyn, then the greater Philadelphia area for most of his adult life. Still very sad that he’s gone, but it’s nice to have something like this as a memory.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      karen marie

      That there are not five Republicans willing to end the nonsense tells me everything I need to know about the “minority” of radicals within that party.  (It’s not a minority, it’s the entire fucking party.)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      eclare

      @Alison Rose:

      That is nice, he sounds like a good person.  I wish we had taped some of my grandmother’s stories.  And that was a fascinating look behind the curtain at Penn Station.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Tony Jay

      1. Every Republican Representative who wants the House to do it’s job resigns.
      2. Enough Democrats to form a majority are elected in special elections.
      3. Problem solved.

      I think that covers everything, Representative Rogers. Negotiate from there.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Alison Rose

      @eclare: He was. He could be…a little brusque, but so can most born and raised New Yorkers, LOL. But at heart he was a very fair and kind man, and the kind of person who would always help you out with whatever and didn’t need a thank you or anything like that. He was funny as hell, too.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Dan B

      OT President Joe posted an homage to Matthew Shepherd who was murdered for be8ng hay 35 years ago.  He was beaten and then tied to a fence in freezing weather.  His parents became activists and got a law passed in his name.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Alison Rose:

      Oh, that was fascinating! And your Uncle Phil comes across as a really nice, intelligent, super-competent Mensch. Sending you a few more hugs in case the ones from last night are fading a bit.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      ColoradoGuy

      The “conditions” for Hakeem Jeffries as House Speaker are simple: Pass emergency funding for both Israel and Ukraine for a full year, and override the debt ceiling for the same period. Maybe a Voting Rights Act, as well?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      wjca

      we’re willing to work with them, but they gotta tell us what they need.”

      How about if, since you’re the one asking for help, you make an offer?  What have you got, and can deliver, that the Democrats might find enticing?

      Because note: it appears, at the moment, you aren’t the majority party; you’re two minority parties who jointly had a majority, but whose coalition is breaking up.  And, necessarily, the faction which joins a new coalition to let the government run is going to be the junior partner of the Democrats.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      bbleh

      @geg6: AND you pay the gaming license.

      Ok seriously, I do not doubt Jeffries’s ability to play this game.  Doesn’t matter THAT much who makes the starting offer.  Naturally he will ask for far more than he would settle for, presumably expecting them to reject it out of hand and demand a better offer.  And then we’ll see where it goes.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      JMG

      The Republicans will honor no agreement, not even one in writing (the debt ceiling bill was a goddamn law and they reneged about six seconds after Biden signed it). No agreement whatsoever.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Arclite

      Nominate Kinzinger or Liz Cheney for Speaker. I bet most Repubs and a bunch of Dems would vote for either of them.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Westyny:

      Pass the funding bill.  End the one vote rule.  Shared minor chairmanships.  Let them beclown themselves with the Biden investigation.  Anything else?

      Nah, they just have to vote to make Jeffries Speaker.  It’s that simple.  Then we don’t have to worry about whether they keep their promises.

      It’s good to see this mini-groundswell of people advocating this.  Maybe it’ll pick up enough steam so that the pundits start to realize it’s the way that makes sense.

      Once again, the Dems are a party capable of governing, as they demonstrated in the previous Congress. The GQP is a clown show incapable of organizing a two-car funeral.  Why should the Dems vote to paper over the GQP’s dysfunctionality? Let five GQPers vote to put the Dems back in charge.

      Reply

