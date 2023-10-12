The best part of putting these posts together is I spend an hour or more looking through “good news” stories to share. Some get bookmarked, some I include, but all make me happy and start the day off on a good note. Here are a few I chose for today:

Someone in Melbourne put googly eyes on Birds-of-Paradise

I feel like I shared this one already, but still fun. This is Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary in Tasmania, and the phone was successfully recovered. Albeit with a few bite marks.

If you need to brighten your day, just search Tasmanian Devils on Youtube and oh, boy, cuteness overload.

Steeplejack sent me this (ages ago, but still special)

Misha, a non-verbal teen with Down’s Syndrome, didn’t understand why his family had to flee Mariupol this year. To placate him, his mother told him they were travelling to meet John Cena. Cena heard… and went to Amsterdam to oblige. Just brilliant. pic.twitter.com/vix2OhkXZs — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) June 11, 2022

In a world where you can be anything, always be a number 50! pic.twitter.com/PWEPXZPDp7 — B&S (@_B___S) June 4, 2023

A couple of special graduation videos:

Looking for some good news stories this a.m. I fell down the Steve Hartman hole and am glad I did. Y’all get two:

A little bit of a tearjerker with a happy ending…

As someone who worked hard with local tree experts this summer to save my plum tree, I felt this one. Sometimes, they can’t be saved, but something wonderful can come from it:

Adam sent me an entire article filled with these, so be prepared for the Vet Sign version of Dad Jokes to be shared liberally:

If you can’t wait, here they all are (Funcatz)

I apologize for any repeat videos. Sometimes I cannot remember if I posted or not, but today I did remember to delete the bookmarks, so they won’t be repeated, hopefully, anytime soon.

For those keeping track, my backyard spigot was fixed and in the process found a fantastic plumber, he and his wife came out because…wait for it…they wanted to meet the dogs. They named their business after their dog, an 85 lb Lab rescue mix (I bet you can imagine why I chose them). Sweet young couple, just starting out with their business.

Now the ducks can have fresh pool water while I’m out of town and my petsitter won’t have to jump through hoops to get the pups fresh water. Which brings me to the next thing – my dad is coming out next week, and then we are going to Boston for his 68th class reunion and to see family. So no kindness for a while, I’m sure. And pray for me, because traveling with my dad…I’ve already threatened to leave him in Boston if he doesn’t behave.

Here’s a little (ha! 16.5 lbs!) Sully, my familiar , ummm, blackest of black cats.

This is a respite thread. Share your good news or if you’re struggling and need folks to point you to some good news, we could all use a little lift. Trust me, been difficult for me to focus on good stuff lately. But we all need a mental break.