Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

Everybody saw this coming.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

And so it is for the politically and morally bankrupt Kevin McCarthy.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

A consequence of cucumbers

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

You are here: Home / Balloon Juice / Make The World A Better Place / Acts of Kindness: Small Acts

Acts of Kindness: Small Acts

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: ,

The best part of putting these posts together is I spend an hour or more looking through “good news” stories to share. Some get bookmarked, some I include, but all make me happy and start the day off on a good note. Here are a few I chose for today:

Someone in Melbourne put googly eyes on Birds-of-Paradise

May be an image of bird of paradise flower and agave

 

==============

==============

I feel like I shared this one already, but still fun. This is Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary in Tasmania, and the phone was successfully recovered. Albeit with a few bite marks.

If you need to brighten your day, just search Tasmanian Devils on Youtube and oh, boy, cuteness overload.

==============

Steeplejack sent me this (ages ago, but still special)

==============

 

==============

A couple of special graduation videos:

==============

Looking for some good news stories this a.m. I fell down the Steve Hartman hole and am glad I did. Y’all get two:

==============

A little bit of a tearjerker with a happy ending…

==============

As someone who worked hard with local tree experts this summer to save my plum tree, I felt this one. Sometimes, they can’t be saved, but something wonderful can come from it:

==============

Adam sent me an entire article filled with these, so be prepared for the Vet Sign version of Dad Jokes to be shared liberally:

If you can’t wait, here they all are (Funcatz)

I apologize for any repeat videos. Sometimes I cannot remember if I posted or not, but today I did remember to delete the bookmarks, so they won’t be repeated, hopefully, anytime soon.

==============

For those keeping track, my backyard spigot was fixed and in the process found a fantastic plumber, he and his wife came out because…wait for it…they wanted to meet the dogs. They named their business after their dog, an 85 lb Lab rescue mix  (I bet you can imagine why I chose them). Sweet young couple, just starting out with their business.

Now the ducks can have fresh pool water while I’m out of town and my petsitter won’t have to jump through hoops to get the pups fresh water. Which brings me to the next thing – my dad is coming out next week, and then we are going to Boston for his 68th class reunion and to see family. So no kindness for a while, I’m sure. And pray for me, because traveling with my dad…I’ve already threatened to leave him in Boston if he doesn’t behave.

Acts of Kindness: Small Acts

Here’s a little (ha! 16.5 lbs!) Sully, my familiar, ummm, blackest of black cats.

This is a respite thread. Share your good news or if you’re struggling and need folks to point you to some good news, we could all use a little lift. Trust me, been difficult for me to focus on good stuff lately. But we all need a mental break.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • bbleh
  • Butch
  • HeartlandLiberal
  • jonas
  • Josie
  • misswhatsis
  • Redshift
  • TaMara
  • Wileybud

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      Definitely needed this today. It’s been a difficult week in many ways for me.

      This was lovely to see: (FB link with great photos)

      Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Viktoria Kitaigorodska, the Director of the Department of Administrative Services and Consumer Market, extended birthday wishes to 75-year-old Japanese volunteer Fuminori Tsuchiko.

      Tsuchiko is a 75-year-old Japanese volunteer who came to Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale invasion to help those who had to live in the Kharkiv metro, hiding from shelling and bombs.

      He later decided to sell his house in Japan and move to Saltivka. He now runs a volunteer cafe there, providing over 1,000 free daily hot meals with support from philanthropists in Japan and Ukraine.

      Nice to be reminded that there are good people in the world.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      jonas

      Those Tasmanian devils are cute little guys. Tragically, their population has been devastated in recent years by a highly virulent form of facial cancer.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      misswhatsis

      I did need a giggle. I work as an urban planner in a bunch of tiny little towns where I spend my time trying to convince people that a) their current land use policies are contributing to the housing crisis and b) the world will not end if someone builds a four-plex next door and c) no, I was not send by UN to force you to live in a 15-minute neighborhood. Although 63% of Americans would like to live in a 15 minute neighborhood but can’t because of your previously mentioned terrible land use policies.

      I’m a little tired of being shouted at.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Alison Rose

      The Dodo is a wealth of heartwarming animal stories. This poor abandoned pupper had nearly 3 pounds of matted fur weighing him down, he was blind, could barely move. But a wonderful passerby spotted him and brought him to the vet who then transferred him to the RSPCA. They shaved off all the fur and helped him heal up, and now he’s healthy and happy and in his forever home.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      bbleh

      Was chatting with a nice old shelf-stocker at Wal-Mart about canned tuna & chicken for my mom’s ancient cat, and he said oh there’s the greatest vitamin-stuff-in-a-tube they sell at hardware store X right over there, made my old cat get all frisky.  So yay for unsolicited advice to perk up a cat on her last legs.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Butch

      I have two white goldens.  Ranger is pretty much content to just be in your company but Scout is a troublemaker who loves to play, and he especially loves it if you play chase with him while he’s holding one of his “sticksies” (term for any toy or anything that can be retrieved).  Just watching him playing today I realized that I was watching pure joy and it kinda brought a tear to my eye.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Josie

      Thanks for this, TaMara. I realized as I was reading that I had a big smile on my face. I needed it and it is still there.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      bbleh

      @TaMara: excellent idea thank you.  I wonder about Spam.

      I was surprised at how much cheaper canned chicken is than canned cat food.  And she likes it.  Sorta.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      jonas

      @TaMara: That’s great news! I haven’t been following too closely what I’m sure has been a heroic effort by Australian veterinary scientists to find a solution.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.