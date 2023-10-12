MCHENRY says he hopes they can vote on speaker tomorrow and he hopes someone can get 217 pic.twitter.com/Wwy8w0oTFX — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotcnn) October 11, 2023

If the consequences weren’t so dire, this whole sh*tshow could be a long-running sitcom. (Not a ‘reality show’, because even the least discriminating consumers wouldn’t believe it was real.)

Congrats to David Duke without the baggage or whatever. Seriously it was either David Duke or the insurrectionist/rape enabler. The bar was so low people in hell are using it in a limbo contest. https://t.co/isDCfHj19y — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) October 11, 2023







There are Americans who have been taken hostage/killed by terrorists, our legislature is unable to respond because the GOP dissolved the House, and political reporters who hold themselves up as GUARDIANS OF DEMOCRACY are tripping over their dicks to get hot goss from Nancy Mace — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) October 11, 2023

A consensus candidate emerges!

The Speaker of the House candidate closest to 217 votes is Hakeem Jeffries. Reporting should reflect that. — It's Biden AND Harris 2024. Deal with it. (@What46HasDone) October 11, 2023

So, yesterday, every Democrat nominated Hakeem Jeffries to be the next Speaker of the House. Now, Republicans are meeting behind closed doors with no cameras or phones &, STILL, neither two candidates have enough votes. Democrats in array. Republicans in disarray. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) October 11, 2023

“Senior Congressional Correspondent for Fox News”:

Raskin: We have 212 votes for Hakeem Jeffries, who is extremely well organized and efficient..and all we would need is 6 votes from Republicans in order to put Hakeem Jeffries over the (top). But if they're not willing to do that, they should figure out what they are doing. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 11, 2023