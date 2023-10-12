Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

And so it is for the politically and morally bankrupt Kevin McCarthy.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Come on, man.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Thursday Morning Open Thread: Today’s GOP, America’s Worst Chaos Monkeys

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Today’s GOP, America’s Worst Chaos Monkeys

by | 42 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

If the consequences weren’t so dire, this whole sh*tshow could be a long-running sitcom. (Not a ‘reality show’, because even the least discriminating consumers wouldn’t believe it was real.)

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Today's GOP, America's Worst Chaos Monkeys 2

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Today's GOP, America's Worst Chaos Monkeys 1

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Today's GOP, America's Worst Chaos Monkeys

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Today's GOP, America's Worst Chaos Monkeys 3

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Today's GOP, America's Worst Chaos Monkeys 4

A consensus candidate emerges!

“Senior Congressional Correspondent for Fox News”:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • artem1s
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Betty Cracker
  • Captain C
  • catclub
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Dagaetch
  • Eolirin
  • jlowe
  • Ken
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • MisterDancer
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NorthLeft
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.
  • rikyrah
  • Steeplejack
  • Uncle Cosmo

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    42Comments

    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Repeat post from below:

      Donald Trump “demanded” an apology from Forbes magazine after it dropped him from its list of the 400 wealthiest people in the US for the second time in three years.

      “I hereby demand a full apology from the failing Forbes magazine,” the former president wrote on Wednesday on Truth Social, the reportedly struggling social media platform he set up after being expelled from mainstream platforms over the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

      A tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Captain C

      I’m amazed that there aren’t yet 6 Repubs who are easily bribeable to become Democrats for the rest of the term and then enjoy a cush retirement where they never have to deal with the howler monkey caucus again. Of course, their social circles are probably full of supporters of the howler monkey caucus, so…

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MisterDancer

      @Captain C: I’m amazed that there aren’t yet 6 Repubs who are easily bribeable to become Democrats for the rest of the term and then enjoy a cush retirement where they never have to deal with the howler monkey caucus again.

      Nope. Remember earmarks? Remember the massive GOP push to eliminate them?

      Curtailing earmarks helped remove a method for driving consensus in matters like this. Add to it: Funding GOP candidates via dark money means a loss of connections to voters (for example: many GOPers barely do Constituent Services, these days, from what I hear). And that’s on top of, of course, pushing voters and the culture to think people like Mace are “moderates”.

      By the standards of the 20th Century there’s not a single “moderate” in the GOP on damn near any level. Hell, as late as 2001 we had Sen. Jim Jeffords who switched and bent the Senate to the Democrats, but that got lost after 9/11 and the right-wing waves that created.

      But now? They are all, to a person, beholden to Mammon AND/OR the fear of being called out in right-wing circles, up to and including stochastic terrorism on them and their families.

      I won’t say there’s no “bribe” the Democrats can give that makes it worth it. But it would be an exceptional event, given the last decade or so.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Dagaetch

      The Democrat in me is rejoicing at Republican infighting. The American in me is depressed about the future of our country. The human in me is struggling to not give up entirely considering how much of the rest of humanity seems to prefer violence and hatred.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Heh, NY Republicans are getting nervous. They see the inevitable tar and feathering awaiting Santos and fear they could be splattered with the tar as well. They aren’t wrong about that.

      New York Republicans in the US House on Wednesday moved to expel one of their own: George Santos, the serial fabulist and accused fraudster who faces new charges under a superseding federal indictment.

      “Today, I’ll be introducing an expulsion resolution to rid the People’s House of fraudster George Santos,” the GOP congressman Anthony D’Esposito said in a post on social media.
      …………………………….
      D’Esposito said the resolution was co-sponsored by Nick LaLota, Mike Lawler, Marc Molinaro, Nick Langworthy and Brandon Williams – all House Republicans from New York.

      We’ll see how much protection this go nowhere expulsion resolution gives them soon enough.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      p.a.

      National lipstick shortage as House Repubs shuffle through the caucus trying to find the least pig-like pig*.

      * for public consumption; their voters are bigly pro-piggly.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      GOP losers Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan are holding a RINO convention somewhere and have thoughts about what Democrats should do:

      Romney said he’s encouraged Democratic senators — including Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia — to challenge Biden.

      But, he said, Democrats have told him that the likely heir to Biden is a more progressive Democrat like Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts or independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

      “And they don’t want that — they don’t think that’s right for the country, either,” he said.

      I don’t believe for one hot second Cory Booker told Mitt Romney that. I don’t know enough about Warner to have an opinion, but seriously — Warren or Sanders? Maybe Joe Manchin would say that, but it’s a steaming load of horseshit.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Uncle Cosmo

      Surreality show. “Hello, Dali, well hello, Dali,/ It’s so sad to see you where you don’t belong…” Melting clocks, elephants on stilts…have I missed anything?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @OzarkHillbilly: All the reporting has been that he inflated assets “to get favorable bank terms” and I guess that’s where he broke the law and opened himself up to the NYAG lawsuit.

      But I heard a clip of Michael Cohen testifying to the Jan 6 committee about a different motivation. They would get a list of assets together, TFG would tell them what target total he wanted to report to Forbes, and they would inflate assets until the total got to the desired number.

      I kind of do that with my spreadsheet when I’m budgeting, but in the other direction. “Hey, if I reduce my monthly coffee consumption to $.43, I can make the target!”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Betty Cracker: nobody told him that, he’s lying.

      (…maybe he literally meant someone LIKE them, but much younger. Even so it’s dumb. The younger Dems will probably be further left on cultural stuff, not more Bernie-esque so much, it seems to me. )

      Reply
    17. 17.

      artem1s

      MCHENRY says he hopes they can vote on speaker tomorrow and he hopes someone can get 217

      Nancy Smash always knew what her vote count was. All 212 Dems voted to nominate Jeffries. ‘Nuff said.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      NorthLeft

      I am shocked that the House Republicans don’t have a GOP version of Joe Johnny Unbeatable to put forward for speaker.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      bbleh

      @MisterDancer:  … up to and including stochastic terrorism on them and their families.

      This is an important point that’s frequently overlooked.  Yes the Prime Directive is to Get Re-Elected, which for a relatively-less-crazy Rep makes a primary challenge from a MAGAt an existential threat, but there is also the reality that any handful of Republicans who even dared partner with Dems on, say, a budget — much less a Speaker — certainly would be inundated with death threats and possibly visited by a shirtless nut who shows up the second time with an assault rifle because they wouldn’t let him in the first time with just a handgun

      @OzarkHillbilly: I’d bet that they’d settle for expulsion from the caucus, cuz if a motion to expel him from the House got to the floor, Dems would support it, and it *might* actually pass.  (Takes 2/3 IIRC so would need more than a handful of Reps, but still …)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      MisterDancer

      @Baud: That’s the 2012 Mitt we know and hate.

      Indeed. Mittens took all that praise for that hagiography that recently came out, his decision to run away from the Senate, to his thick head.

      What a wanker.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      MisterDancer

      @bbleh: This is an important point that’s frequently overlooked.

      I gotta thank Adam for making what I had felt under my skin about this, very clear. And once you see it, it’s damn hard to unsee.

      It’s terrifying how much of the GOP governing coalition is clearly held together via implicit, and actual, violence.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Yep. And there’s no goddamn excuse because he knows what his party has become. He’s spending a million bucks a year of his personal money on security for his family because the feral nutcases are threatening him and his family.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Steeplejack

      @catclub:

      [. . .] how can you be dropped from the list after you have already been dropped from it?

      Because people’s net worth changes year by year. You could drop below the cut line one year (or several) and then gain back enough to make the list later.

      Note: Trump probably never had enough money to legitimately make the list.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      mrmoshpotato

      Democrats in array. Republicans in disarray an assclown car that’s careening off a cliff and exploding in a fireball of diarrhea.

      Fixed.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      bbleh

      @Matt McIrvin: I would say that, if a FEW Republicans singled themselves out that way, then yes indeed!  The Dems are a faceless crowd who just generally wish to destroy America, and there’s not a lot to be gained by offing just a few of them, whereas a few TRAITORS would need to be dealt with harshly and swiftly, so everyone would know that Justice Will Be Done.

      I think the Tony Evers thing — apart from the obvious mental disorder of the wannabe shooter — was because he IS singled out: he’s the top dog, so he’s an obvious target.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Ken

      @OzarkHillbilly: “Today, I’ll be introducing an expulsion resolution to rid the People’s House of fraudster George Santos,” the GOP congressman Anthony D’Esposito

      In the absence of a Speaker, this is even more uselessly performative than we’ve come to expect from Republicans. Think he’ll bother re-introducing it when something might result?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      jlowe

      We shared a laugh about “David Duke without the baggage” for a couple of reasons: first, David Duke is nothing but baggage, and second, there were probably a few hundred thousand MAGA-goobers under the age of fifty who were asking, “who the f*ck is David Duke?”

      Reply
    37. 37.

      artem1s

      @Betty Cracker: ​

      Romney said he’s encouraged Democratic senators — including Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia — to challenge Biden.

      Entitled asshole. He’s winding himself up to run for the WH again, isn’t he?​ Or worse, going to run vicariously thru one of the Mittlling

      Reply
    40. 40.

      bbleh

      Oh btw, yes Jeffries is still the lead vote-getter, but I’m not at all sure I’d wish that job on him.  His margin likely would be even thinner than Nancy Smash! had, and the Republicans would instantly revert to their best Nazi goose-stepping and vote as a bloc against Dems on every issue, so he’d constantly be subject to blackmail from the most squirrelly of the “moderate Democrats.”  Not clear he would want that.

      (Plus as noted above, one or two of the Republicans likely would be assassinated.)

      Reply
    42. 42.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Ken: It’s all just CYA, it isn’t going anywhere. But they want to tell their donors, some of whom no doubt gave to 2 or 3 of them and got ripped off by Santos, “Well, we tried.”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.