Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

This fight is for everything.

And so it is for the politically and morally bankrupt Kevin McCarthy.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

… among the most cringeworthy communications in the history of the alphabet!

I don’t know what the House GOP morons will do next. Their current flailing is damaging to the country and must end. But how? Now, in the one chamber they control, Repubs are suffer the consequences of the radical minoritarian rule they’ve imposed on the rest of the country.

Thanks to them, we can’t have nice things, like sensible gun control, bodily autonomy, representation and a more equitable society. Now they can’t have nice things either, like an unindicted presidential primary frontrunner or a functioning majority conference in the U.S. House of Representatives. They stopped respecting our votes a long time ago, and now they don’t respect each other’s either.

***

This is interesting (WaPo gift link):

President Biden’s reelection effort will launch a pilot test of its 2024 organizing strategy in Wisconsin and Arizona next month, hiring about two dozen staffers and opening a Milwaukee office with a new focus on digital and in-person outreach that aims to directly leverage the personal relationships of volunteers.

The moves come as the Democratic National Committee has redirected its organizing efforts to a new smartphone app that encourages supporters to communicate with people in their own friend, family and community circles and then report those contacts back to the party’s voter file.

This “relational organizing” has become a growing part of Democratic campaigns for several cycles, outperforming traditional door-knocking and call sheet lists that volunteers have long used to contact strangers during campaigns. But the scale of what the Biden campaign, in concert with the national party, is planning for next year has not been attempted before.

Swing state voters will be the focus of the strategy next year, according to the article. The campaign is taking a belt-and-suspenders approach and will launch traditional door-knocking and phone canvassing too. I hope it works!

***

As I mentioned Sunday, my sister, niece and I attended a football game at the University of Florida last Saturday. The game started at 4 PM, but we got there early to tailgate. I was only vaguely aware of what was happening in Israel before we left and didn’t pay any attention to the news that day.

The game ended after the sun set. While we were sitting in the post-game traffic jam in the neighborhood just north of the stadium, near where I lived when I was a student there, I noticed a lot of Orthodox guys on the street, not walking among the throngs of people leaving the game but just hanging around.

It didn’t seem odd to me at the time. UF Hillel is nearby, and it was homecoming weekend, so I thought maybe they were having an event. UF has one of the largest populations of Jewish students in the country.

A few days ago, I read an article about an incident Monday night at an on-campus vigil to remember the victims in Israel. Someone fainted, and when a bystander shouted “call 911,” it sparked a panic. Several people were hurt, though thankfully all injuries were minor.

When I read about that, I thought about the guys I saw on the street on the day of the massacre, and it occurred to me that they might have been outside because they were worried about potential violence here and wanted to protect their community. They aren’t overly paranoid to worry. According to the ADL, antisemitic incidents have more than doubled in Florida since 2020.

There have been some high profile Nazi marches in the state, and instead of denouncing them like a normal politician, the governor and his staffers react defensively, as if it’s a false-flag operation to make him look bad. (Like his erstwhile mentor Trump, DeSantis makes everything about DeSantis.) Then there’s the 2024 DeSantis campaign staffer who was fired after tweeting a grotesque meme featuring Nazi symbolism.

Anyway, the whole thing makes me sad. They shouldn’t have to worry about such things here.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    33Comments

    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      FYI, Relational organizing is what Voces de la Frontera and Four Directions do.  It certainly works for them.  My question is will the connections work as well when it’s white people :-) who may not have the deep cultural ties that the other populations have.

      But this can’t be a bad thing, for sure!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      rikyrah

      Swing state voters will be the focus of the strategy next year, according to the article. The campaign is taking a belt-and-suspenders approach and will launch traditional door-knocking and phone canvassing too. I hope it works!

       

      Me too. I am glad that they are thinking about GOTV from different angles.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      There have been some high profile Nazi marches in the state, and instead of denouncing them like a normal politician, the governor and his staffers react defensively, as if it’s a false-flag operation to make him look bad.

      Somebody needs to explain to DeSantis that nobody needs to do anything to make him look bad.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      japa21

      @Baud: ​
       

      makes me wish I had good relations with people.

      I have been told that it is supposed to be a good thing. But I don’t know if I trust the people that have said that to me.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      kindness

      President Uncle Joe has been getting some really good press this week.  Of course, I’m not watching Fox to see what those DebbieDowners are saying.  I think it’s important for the ’24 elections that our side has concrete responses to the ‘progressives’ that seem to hate Joe Biden.  The MSM whips their views out of proportion and we all saw how that worked out with Hillary.  Never again.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Tinare

      Unfortunately most of my relatives who are my closest connections are republicans. I am happy that we got to the point where we just don’t discuss politics around each other.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ramalama

      I was in Brookline, MA early days of Trump, walking around near Harvard Street, trying to find where exactly JP Licks ice cream shop was. Always confused about the direction of shops on Harvard Street even when I lived nearby. I stopped a woman and asked her which way and she took special care to explain to me in detail how to get to JP Licks. She was a young Asian woman, I’m guessing Chinese background. I mentioned this to my uncle later that day and wondered why she was so outgoing and careful with me, white lady in my 50s. He said, she and every other Chinese person are under attack by the President. He’s marked them, giving permission for someone with a grudge to go after someone like her.

      Maybe Taylor Swift gets her army of fans to surround targetted people like Jewish people, People of the Trans, African-Americans (throwback comment from an earlier comment in the last post)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      jonas

      It’s been interesting to watch Trump’s primary rivals try to make (a very small amount of) hay out of the insane comments he made the other day about Israel, particularly because in any other context, and especially if it was a Democrat who had said those things, they’d be completely losing their shit over it. As usual, Chris Christie was the most blunt, and DeSantis offered up a tweet or something saying the comments were out of line, and Haley — who, it should be noted, served as Trump’s own fucking UN ambassador — called them “dangerous.” Oooh! Take that!

      The guy makes what in any other Republican primary would be a nearly campaign-ending gaffe and these knuckleheads are tut-tutting him as though all he did was wear white after Labor Day. What a world.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Peale

      I’m finding it horrifyingly amusing that out of 221 GOP congressmen, there’s not one in the group that stands out as being unobjectionable even to themselves. At this point they should be going through the list alphabetically and going “how about him? how about her?” and find that one person who either no one has ever heard of or who just is a wallflower at all the parties. Not a wet blanket who’ll actively interfere with anyone’s fun, so he gives off the impression of being cool, even though he’s really just boring.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      jonas

      @kindness:Of course, I’m not watching Fox to see what those DebbieDowners are saying.

      I don’t watch Fox (no cable), but I do see the NY Post at the supermarket or gas station regularly and what’s usually splayed across their front page is that Biden is so old that he’s actually in a secret White House ICU unit on life support after having 11 strokes at the age of 126 and the guy running around giving speeches is a body double and even *he’s* too old to do anything. Well, maybe I exaggerate. But that’s about the jist of their coverage, which I assume is pretty much what’s also on Fox. In between stories of the Great Brown Horde coming after your daughters.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ken

      I don’t know what the House GOP morons will do next.

      Mass resignation is too much to hope for, but I’d be satisfied with about a dozen walking away.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      Based on my experiences in phone banking, I am enthused by the Biden campaign’s addition of relational organizing.  While it saddens me that many people have had to shrink their circle of close connections, so many times during phone banking in the evening I interrupted people at work or while they were putting their kids to bed.  Even when I changed my script to ask early on if this was a good time to speak, I could tell people were irritated.  Addressing one’s friends and family could insure a greater sensitivity to the rhythms of people’s lives.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Nelle

      My daughter’s antenna is finely tuned to the rising antisemitism.  While I’m not Jewish, her father’s whole family is and she apparently looks the part, as she has been approached by strangers and asked if she is.  She has relocated to near the northern US border, for, among other reasons, a quick escape.  (We have Canadian relatives.)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Betty Cracker

      @Geminid: It is one of the states mentioned in the article. North Carolina is a great example of how quickly political shifts can happen, mostly due to population changes, maybe. Ten years ago, I would not have guessed NC and GA would be swing states and FL would be redder than a baboon’s butt.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Betty

      @jonas: There was a clip yesterday of the NY Post reporter challenging  Biden’s Press Secretary for not calling on him. She continued to ignore him. Good for her. With the nasty stuff they print about Biden, their reporter doesn’t deserve much respect.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Sure Lurkalot

      At this point, if I met someone who in conversation volunteered that they are a Republican or a conservative, I would wince and say “I’m so sorry”, with the same sincere sympathy as if their pet died.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Nelle

      @Cheryl from Maryland: Do any of you live where you have a Neighbor to Neighbor program?  That is what is being run in my suburb of Des Moines by a couple who absolutely dedicate their lives, full time, to getting the vote out.  They have voter registration drives nearly every weekend to get more Iowans registered.  If you think that your local D parties could use more info on this, email me and I’ll get you the info.  They are on the road to promote this both in Iowa and Wisconsin.

      I have a turf, an assigned neighborhood (and it is my neighborhood) where I know most of the Dems and have them identified by address..  I chat with them when out on walks, I invite them to my porch for porch wine (and gripe) sessions.  Two days ago, I took a card over to my Palestinian neighbor.  I took a supper to the family who had just had twins, a year after having a daughter.  It is all the good neighbor stuff that I saw my mother doing.  It isn’t just in pursuit of votes; it is in pursuit of building a community among this small neighborhood (one way in and out, so it is distinct).  During voting season, with the aid of the couple running the program, I know who has asked for absentee ballots, who has turned them in.  I’ll know who has voted early, so I can focus my contacts on those who have not yet voted.  I already have a good idea of who plans to vote on Election Day.  I’ve also talked to most of the younger, newly registered voters about what their priorities are.  A number of them are the only registered D’s in their household.  We are also talking to more and more who are registered NP (No Party).

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Geminid

      @Betty Cracker: Demographic changes in North Carolina seem to be progressing like those in Virginia. Economic growth is attracting college grads and 1st snd 2nd generation immigrants, and both groups tend to vote Democratic now.

      I run I-85 to Atlanta some and it’s obvious that the North Carolina Piedmont is booming. Not just Charlotte, but cities like Greensboro, Raleigh and the smaller ones. If I were younger and looking for a place to live I could see picking the “North State.”

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Betty Cracker

      Repub rep Ann Wagner (R-MO) recounts a convo between Jordan and Scalise (Politico):

      “Yesterday in conference, [Jordan] gave the most disgraceful, ungracious — I can’t call it a concession speech — of all time,” the Scalise ally added. “There were gasps in the room.”

      Then Wagner recalled another moment that lost Jordan her support. It took place during a private meeting between Scalise and Jordan, less than an hour after the majority leader won the House GOP’s internal speaker ballot. Wagner wasn’t in the room, but she remained outside in Scalise’s office and took in the immediate aftermath.

      According to Wagner and other House Republicans briefed on the meeting, Jordan said to Scalise: “You get one ballot. And when you go down, you will nominate me.”

      She said Scalise pushed back, arguing he had won by the conference rules, to which Jordan replied: “America wants me,” before storming out the door.

      LOL!

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Ohio Mom

      @Nelle: It’s hard to tell sometimes how seriously to take random comments. Once when I was walking in downtown Cincinnati, a Black guy asked me, “Are you Jewish?” And I shot back, “Are you Black?” And he laughed, and all was fine.

      At one of Ohio Dad’s jobs, he was the only Jew, surrounded by right-wing Christains fundamentalists. There were very subtle reminders that he was different and that difference was not appreciated. But he got paid and was able to stay there until he got a better job.

      I sometimes very sarcastically say, what makes America a good place for Jews is that there are so many groups ahead of us on the to-be-hated line: Black people, of course, Native Americans, LGBT+, Latinos, the list goes on.

      As we all already know, Jewish institutions are periodically attacked (Pittsburgh, etc.) and I think there is a sense of, This shouldn’t happen here!

      Which I think is different than the public reaction to when other attacks on other groups. We can agree that it is wrong that Black people are periodically killed by cops but no one thinks, That shouldn’t happen here! Because we accept that it does happen here, even when we are we are in despair that it does.

      Finally, is antisemitism rising in the U.S., I don’t know how you measure that. I think for most young Jews, realizing that there is indeed antisemitism is something of a developmental stage.

      Reply

