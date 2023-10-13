I don’t know what the House GOP morons will do next. Their current flailing is damaging to the country and must end. But how? Now, in the one chamber they control, Repubs are suffer the consequences of the radical minoritarian rule they’ve imposed on the rest of the country.

Thanks to them, we can’t have nice things, like sensible gun control, bodily autonomy, representation and a more equitable society. Now they can’t have nice things either, like an unindicted presidential primary frontrunner or a functioning majority conference in the U.S. House of Representatives. They stopped respecting our votes a long time ago, and now they don’t respect each other’s either.

***

This is interesting (WaPo gift link):

President Biden’s reelection effort will launch a pilot test of its 2024 organizing strategy in Wisconsin and Arizona next month, hiring about two dozen staffers and opening a Milwaukee office with a new focus on digital and in-person outreach that aims to directly leverage the personal relationships of volunteers. The moves come as the Democratic National Committee has redirected its organizing efforts to a new smartphone app that encourages supporters to communicate with people in their own friend, family and community circles and then report those contacts back to the party’s voter file. This “relational organizing” has become a growing part of Democratic campaigns for several cycles, outperforming traditional door-knocking and call sheet lists that volunteers have long used to contact strangers during campaigns. But the scale of what the Biden campaign, in concert with the national party, is planning for next year has not been attempted before.

Swing state voters will be the focus of the strategy next year, according to the article. The campaign is taking a belt-and-suspenders approach and will launch traditional door-knocking and phone canvassing too. I hope it works!

***

As I mentioned Sunday, my sister, niece and I attended a football game at the University of Florida last Saturday. The game started at 4 PM, but we got there early to tailgate. I was only vaguely aware of what was happening in Israel before we left and didn’t pay any attention to the news that day.

The game ended after the sun set. While we were sitting in the post-game traffic jam in the neighborhood just north of the stadium, near where I lived when I was a student there, I noticed a lot of Orthodox guys on the street, not walking among the throngs of people leaving the game but just hanging around.

It didn’t seem odd to me at the time. UF Hillel is nearby, and it was homecoming weekend, so I thought maybe they were having an event. UF has one of the largest populations of Jewish students in the country.

A few days ago, I read an article about an incident Monday night at an on-campus vigil to remember the victims in Israel. Someone fainted, and when a bystander shouted “call 911,” it sparked a panic. Several people were hurt, though thankfully all injuries were minor.

When I read about that, I thought about the guys I saw on the street on the day of the massacre, and it occurred to me that they might have been outside because they were worried about potential violence here and wanted to protect their community. They aren’t overly paranoid to worry. According to the ADL, antisemitic incidents have more than doubled in Florida since 2020.

There have been some high profile Nazi marches in the state, and instead of denouncing them like a normal politician, the governor and his staffers react defensively, as if it’s a false-flag operation to make him look bad. (Like his erstwhile mentor Trump, DeSantis makes everything about DeSantis.) Then there’s the 2024 DeSantis campaign staffer who was fired after tweeting a grotesque meme featuring Nazi symbolism.

Anyway, the whole thing makes me sad. They shouldn’t have to worry about such things here.

Open thread.