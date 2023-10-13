Wag sent me a link to this about a week ago, and unless I’m mistaken, this is right up the Balloon Juice alley. Nothing else seems to be happening in the back room, and this feels like Friday night material. I hope you’re not all in bed already!

I don’t know my way around Reddit, but this appears to be from colin_morris. Why is the person not a commenter here? So awesome! (click the image to embiggen)

Compound pejoratives on Reddit – from buttface to wankpuffin

Jun 28, 2022

Dirty words are, let’s face it, a lot of fun. If you want to express your dislike for someone and a standard insult like “jerk” or “moron” won’t cut it, you can get creative. There are a few reliable recipes for forming derogatory noun-noun compounds in English. For example: Start with a word for a disgusting or worthless substance

Add a word for an agglomeration or container

Hence, dirtwad, scumbag, pissbucket, snotwagon… (In case it’s not yet clear, this post will contain a lot of bad words. Most are merely silly or crude, but some are more seriously offensive, including slurs.) Alternatively, -head, -face, and -brain(s) are incredibly versatile suffixes, which can be preceded by just about any taboo word. The truly creative can go outside the box with oddball constructions like fucktrumpet, or wankpuffin, which perhaps succeed more by their euphony than their ability to invoke any coherent image. If only we had some concrete data on how these pieces fit together…

Introducing the Reddit compound pejorative dataset

I collected lists of around 70 prefixes and 70 suffixes (collectively, “affixes”) that can be flexibly combined to form insulting compounds, based on a scan of Wiktionary’s English derogatory terms category. The terms covered a wide range of domains, including: scatology (fart-, poop-)

political epithets (lib-, Trump-)

food (-waffle, -burger)

body parts (butt-, -face, -head, -brains)

gendered epithets (bitch-, -boy)

animals (dog-, -monkey)

Most terms were limited to appearing in one position. For example, while -face readily forms pejorative compounds as a suffix, it fails to produce felicitous compounds as a prefix (facewad? faceclown? facefart?). Taking the product of these lists gives around 4,800 possible A+B combinations. Most are of a pejorative character, though some false positives slipped in (e.g. dogpile, spitballs). I scraped all Reddit comments from 2006 to the end of 2020, and counted the number of comments containing each. As a corpus, Reddit has the virtue of being uninhibited in its profanity, and on the cutting edge of new coinages. For example, Google Books Ngram Viewer, which indexes the majority of all books published in English up to 2019, gives no results for fuckwaffle, whereas the term has been used in 1,096 Reddit comments. The full “matrix” of combinations is surprisingly dense. Of the ~4,800 possible compounds, more than half occurred in at least one comment. The most frequent compound, dumbass, appears in 3.6 million comments, but there’s also a long tail of many rare terms, including 444 hapax legomena (terms which appear only once in the dataset), such as pukebird, fartrag, sleazenozzle, and bastardbucket. In fact, the dataset approximately follows Zipf’s law, meaning that a log-log plot of term rank vs. frequency is close to a straight line:

The Matrix of Pejoration

The full 66 x 73 matrix of all prefixes and suffixes is too big to fit readably in a single plot, so I’ve shown a 20 x 20 subset below, which includes many of the most frequent affixes. Note that frequency is mapped to colour using a logarithmic scale, because it varies over several orders of magnitude.

Check out the whole thing.