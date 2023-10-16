I’m not sure House Repubs will inevitably make Jim Jordan speaker, completing their surrender to the same brand of minoritarian rule by radicals they’ve foisted off on the rest of us. The radicals have been running the place since January anyway, but of the many ambulatory poop factories in the House GOP conference, Jordan is one of the most embarrassing, and his speaker bid is unsurprisingly ham-handed.

Jordan has dispatched supporters in metaphorical singlets across social media to attempt rhetorical piledrivers on recalcitrant colleagues. Over the weekend on Jake Tapper’s show, Repub Rep. Dan Crenshaw denounced this campaign to convert fence-sitting members into supporters.

“That is the dumbest way to support Jordan, and I’m supporting Jordan. I’m going to vote for Jordan. And as somebody who wants Jim Jordan, the dumbest thing you can do is to continue pissing off those people and entrench them,” he said.

Crenshaw is a terrible lawmaker but doesn’t seem like an irretrievably stupid person. This sets him apart from the majority of Jordan backers in the conference, including my crappy rep, whose office told me is “proud” to support Jordan.

I wonder if it occurred to Crenshaw that Jordan’s campaign for speaker is a preview of how a Speaker Jordan would operate once empowered, i.e., innumeracy followed by loud, dumb bullying combined with absurd Twitter histrionics? Probably, but here we are. The latest is that Jordan will learn his fate tomorrow. Several reps who had loudly proclaimed themselves Never Jordans last week flipped to yes today, so it’s possible the rest will fall in line.

It’s hard to see how making a bellowing fool like Jordan the face of Repub power will be anything other than a disaster for House Repubs in the long run. But working with Democrats to avoid that catastrophe probably puts them in physical peril from their nutty base and possibly even some armed colleagues, so they might judge it the least-bad option. That seems most likely but no sure thing.

However, if the Repubs in Biden-won districts, potential House retirees, etc., rally to try to stave off a Jordan speakership by working with the Dems, it sounds like House Democrats will be ready, according to Greg Sargent (WaPo gift link):

First, some Democrats want to reform the “motion to vacate” rule so that a single member can’t force a snap vote to remove the speaker on a whim, which is exactly how Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) dethroned Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). One idea Democrats are mulling, according to a House aide, is requiring a majority of the party in control of the House to support the motion to vacate before it can happen. Second, Democrats are discussing the idea of a mechanism that would give them more leverage over what bills get a floor vote, even on things many Republicans oppose — such as continued Ukraine aid (likely coupled with aid to Israel), and bills funding the government at levels that many in both parties can accept… In fact, Democrats can reasonably demand still more for helping elect a Republican speaker: Why not a permanent repeal of the debt limit, which has been used as a weapon by far-right members in the past, leading to chaotic standoffs? “Those are absolutely the kinds of ideas we should be talking about,” says (Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila) Jayapal, though she declined to get ahead of Jeffries on the specifics of their demands. The core goal, she said, should be disabling the GOP’s “use of things that never used to be controversial to move their extreme agenda.”

In other words, Dems are considering measures to make an ungovernable legislative body capable of governing again. It seems unlikely that they’ll get that chance, but all of the scenarios in this timeline seem absurd, so who knows? If you’re unfortunate enough to be repped by a Repub, it might be worth calling them to register your dismay at the possibility of a Speaker Jordan.

