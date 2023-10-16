Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Series of Ridiculous Events (Open Thread)

I’m not sure House Repubs will inevitably make Jim Jordan speaker, completing their surrender to the same brand of minoritarian rule by radicals they’ve foisted off on the rest of us. The radicals have been running the place since January anyway, but of the many ambulatory poop factories in the House GOP conference, Jordan is one of the most embarrassing, and his speaker bid is unsurprisingly ham-handed.

Jordan has dispatched supporters in metaphorical singlets across social media to attempt rhetorical piledrivers on recalcitrant colleagues. Over the weekend on Jake Tapper’s show, Repub Rep. Dan Crenshaw denounced this campaign to convert fence-sitting members into supporters.

“That is the dumbest way to support Jordan, and I’m supporting Jordan. I’m going to vote for Jordan. And as somebody who wants Jim Jordan, the dumbest thing you can do is to continue pissing off those people and entrench them,” he said.

Crenshaw is a terrible lawmaker but doesn’t seem like an irretrievably stupid person. This sets him apart from the majority of Jordan backers in the conference, including my crappy rep, whose office told me is “proud” to support Jordan.

I wonder if it occurred to Crenshaw that Jordan’s campaign for speaker is a preview of how a Speaker Jordan would operate once empowered, i.e., innumeracy followed by loud, dumb bullying combined with absurd Twitter histrionics? Probably, but here we are. The latest is that Jordan will learn his fate tomorrow. Several reps who had loudly proclaimed themselves Never Jordans last week flipped to yes today, so it’s possible the rest will fall in line.

It’s hard to see how making a bellowing fool like Jordan the face of Repub power will be anything other than a disaster for House Repubs in the long run. But working with Democrats to avoid that catastrophe probably puts them in physical peril from their nutty base and possibly even some armed colleagues, so they might judge it the least-bad option. That seems most likely but no sure thing.

However, if the Repubs in Biden-won districts, potential House retirees, etc., rally to try to stave off a Jordan speakership by working with the Dems, it sounds like House Democrats will be ready, according to Greg Sargent (WaPo gift link):

First, some Democrats want to reform the “motion to vacate” rule so that a single member can’t force a snap vote to remove the speaker on a whim, which is exactly how Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) dethroned Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). One idea Democrats are mulling, according to a House aide, is requiring a majority of the party in control of the House to support the motion to vacate before it can happen.

Second, Democrats are discussing the idea of a mechanism that would give them more leverage over what bills get a floor vote, even on things many Republicans oppose — such as continued Ukraine aid (likely coupled with aid to Israel), and bills funding the government at levels that many in both parties can accept…

In fact, Democrats can reasonably demand still more for helping elect a Republican speaker: Why not a permanent repeal of the debt limit, which has been used as a weapon by far-right members in the past, leading to chaotic standoffs?

“Those are absolutely the kinds of ideas we should be talking about,” says (Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila) Jayapal, though she declined to get ahead of Jeffries on the specifics of their demands. The core goal, she said, should be disabling the GOP’s “use of things that never used to be controversial to move their extreme agenda.”

In other words, Dems are considering measures to make an ungovernable legislative body capable of governing again. It seems unlikely that they’ll get that chance, but all of the scenarios in this timeline seem absurd, so who knows? If you’re unfortunate enough to be repped by a Repub, it might be worth calling them to register your dismay at the possibility of a Speaker Jordan.

Open thread.

    25Comments

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      It’s hard to see how making a bellowing fool like Jordan the face of Repub power will be anything other than a disaster for House Repubs in the long run

      Maybe. But in the Trump era, bellowing fools are in the ascendance in the GOP.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Trivia Man

      My humble suggestion: Mittens for Speaker! He resigns his senate seat early and basks in all the adoration from his bipartisan cheerleaders. And second in line to the presidency in case he is right about being the answer to a “prophecy”!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      MattF

      One sidelight of the present situation is that Rep. Gaetz has vanished. I doubt that he’s stopped trying to attract media attention, so maybe the all-seeing eye has (finally) had enough of him.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cameron

      The trouble is, if he’s a disaster for the country in the short run, we may never have a chance to find out what his effect on House Republicans is in the long run.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      CaseyL

      Of all the reasons to not have Jordan in the Speaker’s Chair, it’s that “2nd in line for the Presidency” that most makes me break out in cold sweat. Not least because the Secret Service is deeply compromised.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Geminid

      I want to see how Rep. Don Bacon votes. Joe Biden won Bacon’s Omaha-based district in 2020 (and its Electoral College vote). Bacon’s last three elections were close..

      Bacon’s also ready to retire, I think. He already retired 11 years ago, as an Air Force General. Bacon probably looks at Jim Jordan as the kind of guy he’d put charge of the motor pool.

      .

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Bupalos

      I feel like dems facilitating mccarthy’s ouster is another indication that we haven’t actually come to terms with where political gravity is inevitably pulling the Republican party

      That was like saying “I’m going to call your bluff here” to a falling rock.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Geminid

      @Trivia Man: Someone like retired Pennsylvania Rep. Charlie Dent would check the more important boxes that Romney would. Rep. Bacon floated this Speaker scenario in January, although he did not mention Dent by name. It’s still a longshot though.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Shalimar

      New pet peeve: Ecuador has elected a new president, a 35-year-old who is heir to a huge banana fortune.  The Wall Street Journal’s headline calls him a “banana entrepreneur. ”

      Inheriting daddy’s money is not a god-damned entrepreneur.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Bupalos

      It’s hard to see how making a bellowing fool like Jordan the face of Repub power will be anything other than a disaster for House Repubs in the long run

      Is that actually hard to see? Who has been the face of Republican power lo these several years now?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      hueyplong

      It’s a decent bet that Gaetz would be obnoxiously visible and vocal within minutes of a vote making Jordan speaker.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      randy khan

      I said this on the earlier thread, but I think Jordan won’t get elected if the vote tomorrow has a solid bloc of anti votes among Republicans (call it 20, but maybe as few as 15), and definitely will be elected if the initial count is 10 or fewer.  In between, I’m not sure what will happen.

      Basically, the more opposition there is, the easier it will be for them to stand together, but they will get much less courageous if there aren’t very many of them.

      And since nobody in the caucus can count votes, they may not know until the vote is over.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      smith

      May I register an objection to providing cowardly Rs with an out by recognizing that of course, they have to fear for their lives from violent MAGAs? This is something that Dems in red areas probably have to figure into their lives every damn day! And those fearful Rs are the ones who have kowtowed to MAGA violence, potential and real, since 2016, and have consistently emboldened and empowered them! Let them reap what they sowed.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      MattF

      @smith: Cowardice is the salient trait here. These are the people who all stood aside when Cheney was removed from her leadership position and declared RINO non grata. It’s who they are.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Bill Arnold

      @CaseyL:

      Of all the reasons to not have Jordan in the Speaker’s Chair, it’s that “2nd in line for the Presidency” that most makes me break out in cold sweat.

      What’s your estimate of the half-life of a (hypothetical) SotH Jim Jordan if both the POTUS and V-POTUS are assassinated? Mine is 2 months.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      One disaster after another:

      It now looks like the Rangers are going to the World Series.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      Yesterday, I had hope Gym would go down in flames. Today, I know he will be the next speaker. Damn.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      ColoradoGuy

      The image I keep seeing is a group of blackmailers all blackmailing each other. A medley of musical chairs, a game of chicken, and Mafiosi all bluffing each other.

      Reply

