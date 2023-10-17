This has been a GOP talking point that emerged over the past few weeks to explain away their party’s awful track record in special elections since Dobbs. I’m surprised to see Dave adopt the argument, as it isn’t backed by data. https://t.co/nyA0Pr7qdk

A reminder, while we watch the GOP Death Cult eat sh*t … its own:

I think Tom is being diplomatic. It’s never a surprise when Wasserman pushes something stupid that, if it were true, would be bad news for Democrats. That’s his schtick.

…the low-propensity _white_ voters may have leaned more Dem. Among white voters college degrees weee correlated w both more consistent turnout & w voting Repub. But that link is breaking. In recent years white voters w college degrees have swung Dem. Turnout & partisanship…



…among non-white voters has been fairly consistent w pre-Obama elections. (Minority turnout had gone up in 2004.) But since 2016 the other big shift has been w white voters without a college degree. Those categories have swung to the Repubs, & certainly there are Kerry/Obama…

…voters who’ve been voting Repub since then. But I suspect the bigger factor isn’t non-college white voters changing their partisanship, I suspect it’s higher turnout among Repub-leaning non-college whites who were sporadic or non-voters who have become active members…

…of the electorate because of Trump. And when Trump himself isn’t on the ballot they’re less likely to vote (like in 2018/2022/specials in 2023). Them returning to the electorate gets the Repubs back in to contention but it’s limited by the cross-current w Trump…

…Trump driving away white voters w college degrees. [That demographic is also changing as the cohorts change; white college grads who’ve become voters since 2000 or so are more liberal than college grads who were voting then; some of those older white college grads…

…are switching parties, but some are dying & the cohorts replacing them are more Dem.)

So, this shift of education/turnout/partisanship is mostly among white voters. That’s a potential problem for Dems, but probably less if Trump is on the ballot, & only if Trump holds…

…his previous support & keeps the turnout high among non-college whites—two big assumptions. It could make special elections look better for Dems than it will be next November. But it may not, & if those non-college whites perform like 2018/2022, but you add in typical…

…higher turnout of minority & young voters, 2024 could be more Dem than 2020. If nothing else it’s hard to see how it would be more Repub.