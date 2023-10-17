Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: There’s Always Money In Predicting That Democrats Are *Doomed!!!*

A reminder, while we watch the GOP Death Cult eat sh*t… its own:

…the low-propensity _white_ voters may have leaned more Dem. Among white voters college degrees weee correlated w both more consistent turnout & w voting Repub. But that link is breaking. In recent years white voters w college degrees have swung Dem. Turnout & partisanship…

…among non-white voters has been fairly consistent w pre-Obama elections. (Minority turnout had gone up in 2004.) But since 2016 the other big shift has been w white voters without a college degree. Those categories have swung to the Repubs, & certainly there are Kerry/Obama…

…voters who’ve been voting Repub since then. But I suspect the bigger factor isn’t non-college white voters changing their partisanship, I suspect it’s higher turnout among Repub-leaning non-college whites who were sporadic or non-voters who have become active members…

…of the electorate because of Trump. And when Trump himself isn’t on the ballot they’re less likely to vote (like in 2018/2022/specials in 2023). Them returning to the electorate gets the Repubs back in to contention but it’s limited by the cross-current w Trump…

…Trump driving away white voters w college degrees. [That demographic is also changing as the cohorts change; white college grads who’ve become voters since 2000 or so are more liberal than college grads who were voting then; some of those older white college grads…

…are switching parties, but some are dying & the cohorts replacing them are more Dem.)

So, this shift of education/turnout/partisanship is mostly among white voters. That’s a potential problem for Dems, but probably less if Trump is on the ballot, & only if Trump holds…

…his previous support & keeps the turnout high among non-college whites—two big assumptions. It could make special elections look better for Dems than it will be next November. But it may not, & if those non-college whites perform like 2018/2022, but you add in typical…

…higher turnout of minority & young voters, 2024 could be more Dem than 2020. If nothing else it’s hard to see how it would be more Repub.

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      The circle jerks that can occur among pundits and the pundit-adjacent types are really annoying and I wish they would spend their time seeking out a shred of self-awareness.

    2. 2.

      Jackie

      One MAGAt to go… hopefully more follow:

      Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) announced that she will not run for reelection next year, Punchbowl News reports.

      “I want to spend more time with my husband, my 94-year-old mother, my three children, and my five grandchildren,” said Lesko. “Right now, Washington, D.C. is broken; it is hard to get anything done.”

    4. 4.

      Alison Rose

      @Jackie: Gee, Debbie. Who broke it?

      Also…are we about to get some dirty story about her, because the “I want to spend time with my family” line usually means “I have been banging someone I shouldn’t have banged”.

    7. 7.

      NotMax

      “And that’s the report on changing voting tendencies of innies versus outies. Next, we’ll look at the trend among left-handed voters without an ‘e’ in their name.”
      //

    8. 8.

      Jackie

      I hate polls – especially this far out – but this one made me smile, anyway:

      A new NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll finds Joe Biden edging Donald Trump in a 2024 head-to-head match up, 49% to 46%.

      However, in a three-way contest with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. running as an independent, Biden opens up a 7-point lead over Trump, 44% to 37% with 16% for Kennedy.

      TIFG is going to turn his wrath on RFK Jr next. Maybe give the Justices a break for a half day, before the next squirrel grabs his attention.

    9. 9.

      piratedan

      @Jackie: here’s to hoping that AZ can send more Dems to the House…. Lesko serves a pretty red district, so it’s really hard to say who will run in her place… my worst fear would be someone like Wendy Rogers, although I am unsure if she resides in her district… but then again, given the GOP disdain for rules when they get applied to them… who knows.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Alison Rose

      It was 82 degrees here today, tomorrow is supposed to be 87, and Thursday is gonna be 93. Jesus fucky Christ. It should be back down to high 60s/low 70s by the weekend, but still. Global warming isn’t real!!!!!!! But welcome to Third Summer in California.

    12. 12.

      hells littlest angel

      If you can’t escape the feeling that Democrats and democracy are doomed, that we will be crushed by the unstoppable juggernaut of Jordan and Trump, might I suggest you cut down on reading left-wing boo-bird blogs? I would particularly suggest avoiding the-old-before-their-time cynics at Lawyers, Guns & Money who love smugly declaring that Trump will never be brought to justice and will probably be elected in 2024, or that Jordan’s squeakership is obviously a fait accompli to anyone who isn’t a dumb, naïve liberal, and that basically everything is about to go to shit hahaha-defeatism-rules.

      A good rule of thumb on judging a political blog: If the only cause they raise funds for is themselves, fuck ’em.

    13. 13.

      Jay

      “So, I am still sitting out here, it’s cold and wet, with the wind coming in from the west, my skin has been falling off from being wet, trapped in a wetsuit for so long,  I am hungry, but luckily the bottom of my surfboard is now growing mussels, seaweed and barnicles, so there is food, but I need to ration it”

      Every pundit still waiting for the “Red Wave”,……

    15. 15.

      kindness

      Not to mention, the election is more than a year away.   Lots usually happens in that year that shapes those ‘undecided independents’.  Honestly anyone who is undecided only has an excuse if they were in a coma the entire Trump reign.  And even then….

    16. 16.

      randy khan

      One of the interesting (positive) characteristics of the Dem wins is that they have come, to a large extent, from turnout from people who don’t normally show up at the polls – they’re ticked off.

    17. 17.

      Tony Jay

      The GOP is cartwheeling down the road towards 2024 with a multiply-indicted fraud as it’s Presidential candidate, a slim House majority so riven by internal feuding that it can’t even pick a leader, a Senate minority led by a short-circuiting stroke-in-waiting, and a trail of electoral defeats in its wake directly attributable to policy choices that are just getting more and more unpopular.

      I know the Newzmeedya want and need a horserace, but some carcasses you just can’t flog over the line regardless of how much sugar you ram up it. The anger they’re directing at the Biden Administration is as much about existential panic over Republican weakness as it is about the Democrats’ refusal to give them tawdry headlines and tasty leaks.

      So let them cough up endless screeds about the One Uncool Trick that will cost the Dems the election. They’re just whistling past the elephants’ graveyard.

    19. 19.

      wjca

      @Alison Rose: …welcome to Third Summer in California. 

      On the other hand, we had an entire month earlier this summer where it barely touched 80.  It may not be global warming (strictly for the sake of discussion, you understand) but it’s inarguably climate change.

    27. 27.

      Ken

      @MattF: And ideally, looking at voter data from the last few years, not whichever decade of the 20th — or 19th — century best serves their narrative.

    28. 28.

      Chris Johnson

      @Tony Jay: I continue to think it’s a very specific sort of dirty trick, but way past its sell-by date.

      If you are going to do a violent coup, an insurrection, you have to make a bunch of smoke and insist that the public, the real people, are in fact on your side. You don’t go ‘I kill my enemies and now I rule because fuck you, that’s why!’. You go ‘I rule because all the people actually wanted me by overwhelming margins!’. And you have to make people believe it, no matter how untrue the claim, because the alternative is seizing power and then kind of sitting there admitting you’re a usurper?

      And that’s what I think of every time some asshole goes on and on about how Biden is so awful and so doomed to lose and has no chance, in the face of all evidence.

      It’s a damned convenient story for dumb-ass insurrectionists who already lost their best chance of getting their way, and are unimaginably worse off than they were on Jan 6th.

      Trump is not better, more loved and trusted than he was when he was President, which already wasn’t enough to even get re-elected as an incumbent. That’s how bad he was. He’s worse. Joe is fine, Kamala is fine, their team is sharp as a tack and the Dems are doing well with the mess we’ve been handed. The President isn’t a King. Joe is fine, and he’s gonna win fair and square, which is how he likes to do things in general, unlike the opposition.

      Anybody (ahem CENK YOU FUCK) who is flailing desperately and doing crazy things to make the point that Joe is doomed and desperate measures must be taken, is just straight up enemy action. They don’t even believe themselves. Give ’em no quarter.

    30. 30.

      Gvg

      It’s chilly in Florida. I had to wear a sweater and light coat this morning. I hate cold weather. It is way too early in the year for nights in the 40’s and a daytime high in the 70’s. It should stay above 90 till way after Halloween. I am usually still in shorts at Thanksgiving. I assume this is temporary but it is very weird and I am 60. I have seen a lot of Florida weather and as a gardener I pay attention.
      you might not think this is chilly, but it is to me and 90 is pretty comfortable. This past summer was also unpleasantly hotter than normal though not as bad as other places complained about. The switch makes my joints hurt too.

    32. 32.

      Steve in the ATL

      “Lord have mercy baby’s got her blue jeans on”

      lyrics I did not expect to hear blaring from the open windows of a pickup truck driving down the street I was walking on in south bend, Indiana in 2023.  Thought that was more of a Wisconsin thing.

    33. 33.

      JAFD

      In good news, I read the ‘Authors in our Midst’ post, 9 days ago, by Jake Berman, and thot ‘that’d make great gift for my friend the railroad buff.’

      So ordered it.  Email from his wife, saying it arrived today.  Now only our confusion over whether it’s a belated birthday or early Xmas present ;-)

      In other news: One of our best boardgame critics is Dan Thurot, aka ‘Space-Biff’.  His latest piece is

      https://spacebiff.com/2023/10/17/molly-house/#more-25564

      on Molly House, a game about homosexual life in 18th-century London, and even if you are 99.98% hetero like me, IMVAO you’ll find it well worth reading.  And if you do, I suggest going on to

      https://spacebiff.com/2020/09/23/the-cost/

    35. 35.

      Jackie

      Trey Gowdy is funny! “It’s not Jimmy…”

      “I don’t think this is about Jimmy,” Gowdy, who is a weekend host on Fox News, told Martha MacCallumafter calling in to The Story. “It is about his supporters. And that is what I am consistently hearing up to, and including in the last hour. It is not Jim Jordan. It is the fact that Kevin McCarthy was the victim of a drive-by shooting orchestrated by a small group of people and Stevie Scalise got one crack at it. What they said to Stevie, ‘Ok, you had your chance. You couldn’t get to 217 or 218. Now it’s not your chance anymore.’”

      Gowdy was likely referring to the strong-arm tactics Jordan’s supporters have been reportedly using while lobbying on his behalf. He then offered a jarring assessment of the ongoing meetings Republicans are having at the Capitol.

      “Look, politics is always fractured, Martha,” he said. “But what they’re doing in the room right now is really – they’re trying couples counseling for people who want to kill each other. Having a marriage and family counselor for this level of division and these fissures, I cannot overstate how angry some Republican members are with Jordan supporters – not Jordan. His supporters.”

      https://www.mediaite.com/politics/foxs-trey-gowdy-reports-house-republicans-are-at-each-others-throats-and-trying-couples-counseling-for-people-who-want-to-kill-each-other/

       

