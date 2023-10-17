Last night I included a tweet from Special Kherson Cat with video showing that Ukraine had hit the Russian air base in Berdiansk. Now we know what munitions the Ukrainians used. The Biden administration has, apparently, very quietly sent ATACMS to Ukraine:

ATACMS. More news to come 🔥 🇺🇦🤝🇺🇸 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 17, 2023

The Ukrainians very loudly passed them on to the Russians!

ATACMS. 🚀

Video by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukrainehttps://t.co/OJFVAqOvuu pic.twitter.com/MZlokhmdEY — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 17, 2023

Thank you, America 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

One more step toward the defeat of evil has been made. pic.twitter.com/qsDOuTKxUh — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) October 17, 2023

The Kyiv Independent has details:

Ukraine struck Russian forces with the U.S.-supplied long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), marking their first usage on the battlefield, unnamed U.S. officials confirmed to CNN on Oct. 17. The missiles, previously unknown to have even been deployed in Ukraine, were reportedly used in overnight strikes against Russian military airfields in occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk that were reported on Oct. 17. The strikes reportedly destroyed nine helicopters, an air defense system, an ammunition warehouse, and other airfield infrastructure. Dozens of Russian soldiers were also killed and wounded in the attacks, Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces claimed. Debates and premature announcements about the U.S.’ delivery of ATACMS to Ukraine have been regularly reported for months, but no official date was ever announced. Their delivery was deliberately kept secret, the unnamed officials said, because they were concerned that Russian forces would move equipment out of the missile’s range if they knew when they would arrive. ATACMS can hit targets deep behind the front line at a range of up to 300 kilometers and can be launched from M270 multiple rocket launchers or the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). However, photos of the missile debris shared on Russian Telegram and Twitter indicate that the missiles used likely belonged to an older class of missile, with a range of 160 kilometers. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, unnamed sources confirmed that the missiles provided have a range of about 160 kilometers. The occupied cities of Luhansk and Berdiansk are located about 85 kilometers and 100 kilometers, respectively, from the closest front line. As a result, the usage of ATACMS in the attacks on Luhansk and Berdiansk does not in of itself demonstrate that Ukraine now possesses the newer class of missiles that can strike up to nearly 300 kilometers.

More at the link!

Over to CNN for more details:

The US secretly provided Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles in recent days, according to multiple US officials, providing Ukraine with a significant new capability that could allow its forces to hit new Russian targets that were previously out of reach. The confirmation came on Tuesday after images of the missiles’ submunitions inside Ukraine began circulating on social media. US officials indicated to CNN on Tuesday that Ukraine has already used the ATACMS, some variants of which have a maximum range of approximately 186 miles, to attack Russia’s Berdyansk and Luhansk airfields in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian military tweeted on Tuesday that the attack destroyed several Russian helicopters, an ammunition depot and an air defense launcher, but did not specify whether they used ATACMS to do it. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the ATACMS in his daily address and expressed his gratitude for the agreements with the US being implemented. “Today, I am especially grateful to the United States. Our agreements with President Biden are being implemented. They are being implemented very accurately – the ATACMS have proven themselves,” Zelensky said. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that “The United States recently provided Ukraine with a type of ATACMS capable of ranging out to 165 km as part of our ongoing support for the people of Ukraine as they defend their territory against Russia’s brutal invasion. We believe this will provide a significant boost to Ukraine’s battlefield capabilities without risking our military readiness.” A US official said the version of the missiles the US provided to Ukraine, which carry cluster munitions instead of unitary warheads, are not in the the stockpiles the Pentagon would draw from if the US became directly involved in a war, so there were no concerns that transferring them would hinder US military readiness. National security adviser Jake Sullivan first asked the NSC in mid-July, as Ukraine’s counteroffensive appeared to be moving more slowly than anticipated, to work with the Pentagon to provide an updated memo on ATACMS options that assessed the potential impacts on US military readiness, the official said. The official said the missiles were provided “in recent days,” and that Biden signed off on their transfer in mid-September. In a meeting with Zelensky at the White House on September 21, Biden told Zelensky about his decision to send this particular variant of the ATACMS, known as APAM or anti-personnel/anti-materiel. The US decided to send them quietly because they wanted to take the Russians by surprise, especially after months of public back-and-forth over whether Biden would agree to send the weapons, an official said. The Russians are aware of the range of the missiles and the US was concerned they would move equipment and weapons out of reach before the missiles could be used, the official said.

More at the link!

And more on it after the jump too.

President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today is after the jump. Both the video and the English transcript.

Our task remains unchanged – this year we must be ready to open negotiations on Ukraine’s membership in the EU – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! A report for this day. An eventful one. The Staff. Key war and foreign policy issues. A meeting with the Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate. A long one. On key risks. We are addressing every risk, every threat. Our response is powerful. Finance Minister Marchenko informed about meetings and negotiations with the heads of international financial institutions. The annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank have recently taken place. Their attention to Ukraine is important. And there is an important conclusion that many partners, different leaders and institutions have: global stability, global security, and the development of the global economy are directly linked to the fact that Russian aggression against Ukraine must end, end fairly – with the restoration of international order, with the full force of international law. Today, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted the decision necessary to start negotiations with the European Union. The law on politically exposed persons has been adopted. I am waiting to sign the text of the law. Our task remains unchanged: to be ready to open negotiations on Ukraine’s membership in the EU this year. We are doing the Ukrainian part of the job for this and we will complete it. We expect a political decision to start negotiations from the leaders of the EU countries. I held a final meeting on the work of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of Ukraine this year. This is an important and effective platform for direct communication with communities and addressing pressing issues in the regions, interaction of local authorities with all central government agencies, the government, and the Verkhovna Rada. I am grateful to everyone who is actively working within the Congress. In particular, with regard to the restoration and preparation for winter. But, of course, the work of the Congress should be expanded to cover a wider range of issues, including social issues, communications, job creation, and many, many other things that are important to people across the country. And the front. The warriors. Our brigades. The 54th separate mechanized brigade, the 68th separate jaeger brigade, the 25th separate airborne brigade – this is the Lyman direction. And the Soledar direction: the 92nd separate assault brigade and the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar separate mechanized brigade. Thank you, warriors! Thank you to everyone who is fighting and working for Ukraine! Thank you to everyone who is helping us! And today I am especially grateful to the United States. Our agreements with President Biden are being implemented. And they are being implemented very accurately – ATACMS have proven themselves. Glory to Ukraine!

More on the ATACMS:

So, even if we now have ATACMS with the effective range of 165 kms, it's now a major trouble to all Russian-used airfields (and not only airfields) across the entire southern Ukraine except for central and southern Crimea and mainland Russia. Which means the impediment of… pic.twitter.com/Oe3841AXbR — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) October 17, 2023

So, even if we now have ATACMS with the effective range of 165 kms, it’s now a major trouble to all Russian-used airfields (and not only airfields) across the entire southern Ukraine except for central and southern Crimea and mainland Russia. Which means the impediment of Russia’s air support in the south, particularly regarding the use of Kamov Ka-52 that is a big problem to the Ukrainian offensive operation in Zaporizhia.

Avdiivka:

Presidential Brigade of Ukraine repels Russian attack on Avdiivka front.

Previously undocumented Russian losses shown in the video:

– 1x T-80BVM obr.2022, destroyed

– 2x T-72B3, destroyed

– 1x T-72B obr.1989, damaged and abandoned

– 1x BTR-82A, destroyed

– 1x BMP-2 675-SB3KDZ,… pic.twitter.com/Xr2dS8gm60 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 17, 2023

Part 2

59th brigade repels Russian attack on Avdiivka front, Pervomaiske area. https://t.co/5hznozA4Rs https://t.co/Isp0UB1N8e pic.twitter.com/ZVcArZkct6 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 17, 2023

The entire duration of World War II passed since those days – and those ruins of a restaurant are STILL NOT TAKEN BY RUSSIANS. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) October 17, 2023

More on the Berdiansk and Luhansk strikes:

Successful SOF operation to strike russian airbases in Berdiansk and Luhansk. As a result, enemy’s losses are: – 9 helicopters destroyed;

– 1 air defense launcher;

– special vehicles;

– ammo depots;

– air strips were severely damaged. — SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES OF UKRAINE (@SOF_UKR) October 17, 2023

This morning Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck russian helicopters and aviation equipment at the temporarily occupied Berdyansk and Luhansk Airfields, – @AFUStratCom reports. pic.twitter.com/UVFYmeJQ1u — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 17, 2023

Video of the Berdyansk airbase this night. https://t.co/8xjLsAWNsk pic.twitter.com/C2fPvTdvtS — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 17, 2023

More detailed version of the video of the Berdiansk airbase area https://t.co/4U966lVssX pic.twitter.com/9DCTw18dOL — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 17, 2023

Russians share photos of munition that was used during the attack on Berdiansk airbase https://t.co/bg4mCKd5Hj pic.twitter.com/i4pepg5cCA — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 17, 2023

More missile debris from Berdiansk airbase area published by Russians. https://t.co/9cY8TH4JPe pic.twitter.com/if5KUQoQom — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 17, 2023

So, major escalation, nuclear holocaust, Putin viciously provoked, the sky falling down, the sun never to rise again?

No? — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) October 17, 2023

Quick refresher, in case if somebody needs it 😉 https://t.co/jQtpmucYeE — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 17, 2023

3/ One major challenge is the significant spacing between helicopters, making it difficult to effectively target them with a single missile. Given the limited availability of long-range weapons, using a missile that may or may not destroy some Mi-24s becomes hard to justify. pic.twitter.com/qURiGrsYdz — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) August 2, 2023

5/ Other options, like a massive missile launch combined with drones to overwhelm defenses, may seem viable, but cost-efficiency becomes a significant concern in such scenarios. This is where GLSDB (Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb) can prove highly valuable pic.twitter.com/dkbqYHXbSV — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) August 2, 2023

7/ Until then, significant efforts and creativity will be required to destroy these targets. This thread and imagery were made possible thanks to your generous donations via Buy Me a Coffee. More imagery is on the way. Thank you once again, and don't forget to like and share! — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) August 2, 2023

Russian occupied Skadovsk, Kherson Oblast:

Strike on Russian controlled Skadovsk, Kherson region. Approximately 1 hour ago.https://t.co/S2m5LzOr8U pic.twitter.com/mwcjpbBLrZ — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 17, 2023

Here’s more for you drone enthusiasts and fans of Russian military equipment going boom:

There are three things that a person can watch forever: how fire burns, how water flows and how the FPV drone destroy russian weapons. 📹: 15th Mobile Border Detachment "Steel Border" pic.twitter.com/AsmAbAUDpU — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 17, 2023

Lithuania & Germany:

🇱🇹 @LTU_Army, together with the German defence industry in Lithuania, have started repairing 🇩🇪Leopard tanks brought back from combat operations in Ukraine. Tanks will be returned to the battlefield once their technical capability is restored. 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/gOuRWj9g73 — Lithuanian MOD 🇱🇹 (@Lithuanian_MoD) October 17, 2023

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

And here's a little backstage from the sound recording😊https://t.co/z8qt5F9gzQ — Patron (@PatronDsns) October 17, 2023

And here’s the new episode of Patron’s cartoon from his official YouTube channel!

And a preview clip from Patron’s official TikTok:

@patron__dsns Остання серія 1 сезону вже на моєму каналі! Лінк у шапці профілю, мерщій дивитиииись!🧡😌 ♬ оригінальний звук – Patron_official

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

The last episode of season 1 is already on my channel! The link is in my profile header, so hurry up and watch! 🧡😌

