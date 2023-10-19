Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Mitticisms (Open Thread)

Politico got an advance copy of Mitt Romney’s upcoming book and reports that Romney dumps on lots of fellow Repubs, not just the preening right-wing douchebags Hawley and Vance, who were criticized in a widely discussed excerpt released a while back:

Mitt on RON DeSANTIS: “There’s just no warmth at all.” On DeSantis posing for selfies with Iowa voters: “He looks like he’s got a toothache.” More: “He’s much smarter than Trump … You might point out, ‘Mitt, DeSantis is real smart — do you want an authoritarian who’s smart or one who’s not smart?’ … I realize there’s a peril to having someone who’s smart and pulling in a direction that’s dangerous.”

On NEWT GINGRICH: “A smug know-it-all, smarmy, and too pleased with himself” … TED CRUZ: “Frightening,” “scary,” “a demagogue” … MIKE HUCKABEE: A “huckster,” a “caricature of a for-profit preacher” … BOBBY JINDAL: A “twit” … RICK SANTORUM: “Sanctimonious, severe and strange” … RICK PERRY: “Republicans must realize that we have to have someone who can complete a sentence.” … JOHN KASICH: “Lack of thoughtfulness, lack of attentiveness, ego. No wonder he and CHRIS [CHRISTIE] spark.”

Well, he’s not wrong. But it sounds like the Romney book lacks the verve of John Boehner’s political memoir. Another traditional Repub bagman who was driven out by his party’s feral wing, Boehner claimed in his book that Nancy Pelosi “gutted Big John Dingell like a halibut she found floating around San Francisco Bay.” Sounds like Mitt just piles up stacks of adjectives instead of painting a picture. What a pity.

Open thread.

      Suzanne

      Sounds like Mitt is taking that Mormon Nice and lighting it on fire. Good.

      “Turn it off, like a liiiiight switch, just go CLICK! It’s our cool little Mormon trick!”

      patrick II

      He may be a colorful writer, but I can’t stand John Boehner.  When I have a little time I will bore you with the reasons why.

      eversor

      Boehner has a sense of humor and was ready to drink wine and spew fire.  I remember the freak out when he did the fun video on retiring with Obama and the right lost their shit.

      I’m sure Boehner is watching all this chaos with a smug grin on his face.

      Jeffro

      ah man, I was JUST about to order the book and now all of these surprise hot-takes from the Mittster are spoiled!

       

      ;)

      NobodySpecial

      Mitt managed to soak the US government while working with these people he hated rather than showing a conscience. Fuck that guy forever. Hope his garage falls on him.

      Suzanne

      @eversor: I still think back to the day he announced his resignation and he jumped up to the podium whistling “Zip A Dee Doo Dah”. A total asshole, but that was funny AF.

      Ken

      @MattF: I’m wondering the same thing. Just what kept him working with these people all those years?

      I’m guessing a different section of the book has his opinions on Democrats, possibly with illustrations taken from Doré’s engravings for The Inferno.

      patrick II

      Holy fuck! Does everyone already know that Sidney Powell has taken a plea deal? Six years of probation, $6,000 in fines, and full cooperation.  Wow.

      Never mind.  I just looked two threads down.  I will go read comments there.

      scav

      For all his having been infected with the Defendant in Chief’s tic of constant nick-naming putdowns, In wouldn’t say he’s got the same flair.  Couldn’t rap either.  Ah well.  Man does want even more butter on his toast.

      MazeDancer

      According to GOP stenographer Jake Sherman, the GOP is not going to bring McHenry idea to the floor.

      Scalise and Emmer are against it.

      There have to be 5 non-idiots willing to make a deal with Mr. Jeffries.

      Chris

      Has Romney ever looked at, y’know, himself in the mirror?  He’s still a goddamn Mittastrophe.  Him calling out a politician’s lack of warmth is especially rich from a guy who spent all of 2012 as a robot who was never less convincing than when he tried to pretend he shared the little people’s pain.

      That he’s still noticeably better than 99% of elected Republicans today is an indictment on them rather than a compliment to Mittens.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @MazeDancer: ​

      There have to be 5 non-idiots willing to make a deal with Mr. Jeffries.

      I don’t think they’re desperate enough yet. They’re getting desperate even faster than I expected, though, and I knew it would happen.

      EDIT – And whatever a deal, it won’t be anything they can’t pretend is a Republican win.  No Jeffries for Speaker.

      mrmoshpotato

      Mittens insulting people?  Meh.

      How about that vulture capitalist bastard sells all of his houses but one and liquidates all of his investments except for say $500K and distributes that money to the laid off workers of all of the businesses he destroyed.

      Go fuck yourself, Willard.

      Kent

      One thing that Romney was damn right and prescient about.

      Remember the debate with Obama when he said Russia was our biggest enemy?  And was mocked mercilessly for it?  The exact quote from the debate is:  “Russia, this is, without question, our number one geopolitical foe,”

      Unlike say Trump, he is smart enough and articulate enough not have said Russia is our biggest geopolitical foe as some sort of mist-statement.  So what did he actually know back in 2012 that the rest of us didn’t?  One wonders.

      JPL

      From Newsweek

      Donald Trump’s team has lashed out at Sen. Mitt Romney over an excerpt from the retiring Utah senator’s new biography that claimed the former president once bragged of his plans to “drop” his then girlfriend Melania.

      In an extract from Romney: A Reckoning by McKay Coppins, obtained by Rolling Stone, The Atlantic staff writer wrote of the Republican Utah senator’s encounter with the former president when they both attended a New England Patriots game as guests of owner Robert Kraft.

      “Trump sidled up to Romney’s son Josh and pointed at a leggy brunette across the room. ‘Have you seen my girlfriend, Melania?’ he asked, smirking. ‘When I drop her, the phone is gonna ring off the hook. Every guy in New York wants to go out with her,'” Coppins writes in the book, set to be released on October 24.

      Trump’s team hit back, calling Romney “a loser” who was “creating false stories to stay relevant.”

      Scout211

      The latest on the CNN live updates: Jordan is meeting with the 22 GOP rebels to try to strong-arm work things out. He’s moving forward with his Speaker election.  Link

      Wasn’t one of the plans to switch out the holdouts so that there wouldn’t  be the same ones each time?

      Also, asked what he gained from vacating the speaker, Gaetz said:

      We’re shaking up Washington, DC. We’re breaking the fever. And, you know what, it’s messy. But the only reason people think there’s chaos in this town right now is because the special interests aren’t in control any more. I think we’re going to have an upgrade on the position of speaker of the House,” Gaetz told CNN.

      And then he said some other equally nonsensical words.   

      Chris

      @NobodySpecial:

      Mitt managed to soak the US government while working with these people he hated rather than showing a conscience. Fuck that guy forever. Hope his garage falls on him.

      Mitt so far is following the standard path of right-wing shitheads, which is to mellow out, lament what happened to their party, even start making vaguely liberal-sounding talking points… years and years after they’ve left the spotlight and it no longer matters.

      Barry Goldwater denounced the GOP’s alliance with the religious right… long after anybody stopped caring what he had to say, twenty years after he ran for president, during which time his biggest achievement was to turn the Dixiecrat forerunners of that same religious right into the new Republican base.  Colin Powell spoke up for gay rights in the military and denounced nativism in politics… long after he’d left public service, even longer after he’d left the military, during which time he did everything he could to sabotage his commander-in-chief’s efforts to normalize gays in the military, even taking him on in a very public battle.  George W. Bush spoke out about the appalling dangers to democracy brought in by the Trump era… years after he’d left the presidency, a presidency he gained through vote suppression and poll riots, during which he repeatedly sicced the DOJ on phantom “voter fraud” cases that were so transparent most of the people doing it threatened to quit.

      Yes, Romney did the bare minimum of voting to convict somebody who tried to overthrow the government.  And then quickly ran from public office with his tail between his legs.  This after a presidential run in which he did everything he could to stoke proto-Trumpian nativism and count on vote suppression to make the difference.  This after he spent all four years of Trump pathetically begging for a position in his administration.  What does he want, a cookie?

      trollhattan

      One big difference between Willard Throckmorton McMittens VII and Boehner: never pulled any stints as bartender (can you imagine?).

      He’s free to swat at any 21th century Republican he cares to. I’ll hold his Pepsi.

      Anonymous At Work

      Does Mittens use as his cover or back jacket photo, that photo of him groveling to Trump at dinner?  Are we talking about that Romney?

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Much as I’m enjoying post-2017 Mittbot, and I hate Newt’s guts and liver, I think he is one of the worst political villains of my adult lifetime, maybe number 2 after trump, a charlatan, a scumbag, a grifter… and I could go on and on, even bearing that in mind:

      On NEWT GINGRICH: “A smug know-it-all, smarmy, and too pleased with himself”

      Willard…. um…. your handlers ever show you some game footage from the trail?

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Ryan: Kasich was on MSNBC just the other day pompously bloviating about how Democrats should be ashamed of themselves for letting the House Republican Caucus be such an incompetent clown car

      ETA: How many times did Kasich vote for the aforementioned Newt for leader and/or Speaker? At least three or four, as I recall

      Ocotillo

      @MazeDancer:

      There have to be 5 non-idiots willing to make a deal with Mr. Jeffries.

      That will be a last resort.  The so called moderates are all at risk of losing their seats in the coming ’24 election.  If they deal with the Dems, they will be primaried.  If they switch parties, they will be primaried by a real Dem.  They have to be ready to commit Hari Kari for their election chances before they can do something “for the good of the country”.

      JPL

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Yup not a friend.   Hispanics in the back of a pickup truck were pelting eggs at those holding signs up for his opponent.   I do have to say that I did learn that if someone rolls down their window and says fuck off, as long as you wave and act excited, the cars behing have no idea.

