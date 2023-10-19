Politico got an advance copy of Mitt Romney’s upcoming book and reports that Romney dumps on lots of fellow Repubs, not just the preening right-wing douchebags Hawley and Vance, who were criticized in a widely discussed excerpt released a while back:

Mitt on RON DeSANTIS: “There’s just no warmth at all.” On DeSantis posing for selfies with Iowa voters: “He looks like he’s got a toothache.” More: “He’s much smarter than Trump … You might point out, ‘Mitt, DeSantis is real smart — do you want an authoritarian who’s smart or one who’s not smart?’ … I realize there’s a peril to having someone who’s smart and pulling in a direction that’s dangerous.” On NEWT GINGRICH: “A smug know-it-all, smarmy, and too pleased with himself” … TED CRUZ: “Frightening,” “scary,” “a demagogue” … MIKE HUCKABEE: A “huckster,” a “caricature of a for-profit preacher” … BOBBY JINDAL: A “twit” … RICK SANTORUM: “Sanctimonious, severe and strange” … RICK PERRY: “Republicans must realize that we have to have someone who can complete a sentence.” … JOHN KASICH: “Lack of thoughtfulness, lack of attentiveness, ego. No wonder he and CHRIS [CHRISTIE] spark.”

Well, he’s not wrong. But it sounds like the Romney book lacks the verve of John Boehner’s political memoir. Another traditional Repub bagman who was driven out by his party’s feral wing, Boehner claimed in his book that Nancy Pelosi “gutted Big John Dingell like a halibut she found floating around San Francisco Bay.” Sounds like Mitt just piles up stacks of adjectives instead of painting a picture. What a pity.

Open thread.