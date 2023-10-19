Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Repub-on-Repub (Emotional) Violence

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Repub-on-Repub (Emotional) Violence

Apparently, a cunning plan was hammered out to let McHenry keep the gavel (and his personal tiny chair) until the next Congress convenes in January — with the understanding that Jim Jordan would be the ‘speaker designee’ once that happened. For some reason, this attempt to placate Jordan by giving him everything he wants did not appeal to the Republicans who have made it very clear that they don’t want Jim Jordan as Speaker!


Per Axios:

Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) endorsement of a plan to empower Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) until January has set off a furious reaction among House conservatives.

Why it matters: The McHenry resolution — which Jordan backed Thursday after it became clear he was bleeding GOP support ahead of a planned third ballot — will require support from Democrats in order to alleviate the speaker crisis that has paralyzed Congress for more than two weeks.

Behind the scenes: Reps. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.), Nathaniel Moran (R-Texas), Lance Gooden (R-Texas) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) said in a closed-door GOP conference that Jordan should step aside, according to a source in the room…

What they’re saying: Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), an influential conservative running for Senate, called the escape hatch an “historic betrayal” and “the biggest ‘F you’ to Republican voters.”

– “We don’t deserve the majority,” Banks told reporters, predicting that “more than half of Republicans” would oppose the resolution.
– Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called Jordan’s decision “disappointing” and vowed to vote against the resolution.
– Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a Jordan supporter who led the charge to oust McCarthy, called the plan a “constitutional desecration” and vowed to “do everything possible to stop it.”
– Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), chair of the largest bloc of House conservatives, also opposes the resolution: “We need to work every day until we get a speaker,” he told reporters…

*Every* clown wants their fifteen minutes in the spotlight!

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Jim Jordan, A Bountiful Gift to America's Snarksters

Also too, the MAGAt arseholes who keep voting for these grifters, clowns, and mooks!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4. 4.

      Scout211

      Joe Walsh makes sense.  Huh.

      RePosting link from downstairs: 

      Jordan had planned to meet with the 22 holdouts but only a “handful” showed up.

      It was not a win for Gym Jordan.

      Jordan left a meeting with a handful of the GOP holdouts against him and said they had a “good discussion.”

      But some of those Republican lawmakers who left the meeting room, including Reps Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla. and Mike Kelly, R-Pa., said their minds have not changed. The meeting seems to have done little for Jordan’s pursuit of the speakership.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      hueyplong

      We’ve been calling them fascists, but I think they might just be a bunch of nihilists, Donny. There’s nothing to be afraid of.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MattF

      Well, gosh. All Jordan did was encourage death threats towards the people who opposed him. When did that become a no-no??

      Reply
    7. 7.

      prostratedragon

      Per a source in the room, McCarthy screamed at Matt Gaetz to sit down when he went to the mics, with the source saying Rep. Bost “almost lunging at him.”

      Just, wonderful! It has seemed to me in recent weeks that these outer limit fools have greatly underestimated the level of hatred against themselves that they’ve been inciting in people whom they clearly think are muppets.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Delk

      So, the republicans do not want to allow a Democrat-backed coalition government. Ever. Yet it is the Democrats fault for not working with the republicans.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Martin

      Ok, let’s all be honest here – can anyone realistically describe a path out of this that doesn’t involve actual violence? I don’t think it’s a fluke Jordan holdouts were getting threatening calls.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      cain

      I was expecting Joe Walsh to blame the Democratic Party.

      The centrist Dems need to stay out of this whole mess. Any participation by us will get the press to label this as a bipartisan shit show.

      As Martin said in one of the previous threads – it’s all performative until that deadline happens and people are out of work and the govt starts getting all shuddering and rocky. Everyone is going to look to the House GOP for direction and they are going to choke because the minority wants a shitshow. They don’t give a fuck. So do the GOP voters.

      Hopefully, this will kill MAGA and we can finally get strong enough majorities next election to get this country back on the right path.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      VeniceRiley

      🍿

      I know, it’s bad. Mostly because a huge percentage of GOP voters think Dems abort full term babies for fun sexy devil adrenochrome drinking sex traffic parties; SO doing anything with Democrats is off the table even if you know its bullsh**

      But POPCORN! No one is liked or respected by their entire caucus.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      artem1s

      will require support from Democrats in order to alleviate the speaker crisis that has paralyzed Congress for more than two weeks?.

      ???? ‘scuse me???? did anyone bother to ask the Democrats if they had any interest in this McHenry plan? What exactly will they get out of it? How is it any different than the McCarthy speakership plan they’ve already rejected? The atrophy of reasoning brain cells in both the GOP and MSM is beyond belief.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Who’s to blame for the Republican Party?  Their voters, who when a black man was elected president swore that they would never compromise, never allow anything but total war against Democrats ever again.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      cain

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      This whole thing started in the late 90s with Gingrich. The swing into authoritarian bullshit started then. Just remember what a clown show the GOP House was back during Bush years as well. Even Bush couldn’t do anything with those people.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      bbleh

      @MattF: ohh nononono, he reportedly said in the meeting that he had “nothing to do with it.”  And after all, in Washington one’s word is one’s bond, and that’s certainly true of Republicans!

      I can imagine myself becoming stone-cold infuriated if he stood there and lied to my face, knowing that I knew it.  I guess it’s the Nazi way, but it’s sure not a good way to convince someone to vote for you.

      And btw, as to McHenry as sorta-Speaker-pro-tem-plus, I’ve seen rumor reported that he is and would have been Jordan’s sock-puppet, which if true I’m sure many of the Republicans adamantly opposed to the idea knew perfectly well.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Anoniminous

      Jordan is such a fuck-up. Twits saying he isn’t telling GOP House members if there is going to be a vote tonight.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      piratedan

      @MattF: as this has been reported, has any Hill stenographer asked him about it so he can give the perfunctory non-denial denial?

      I still think we have a ways to go as we watch those with loftier ambitions attempt to seek the brass ring.  Suspect that there’s going to be others lining up, Emmer, Stefanik, and quite possibly a few more as some look to draw into an inside straight politically.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      cain

      @artem1s: I think in one of the other threads it was stated that the Dems were against this.

      I think part of the whole give McHenry powers till January is that it was going to switch to Jordan without a vote. WTF..

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Scout211

      More on the McHenry plan, which it appears is dead.  NBC News

      In a closed-door meeting tonight, McHenry told GOP colleagues he might resign as speaker pro tempore if Republicans push him to try to move legislation on the floor without an explicit vote to expand his powers, according to multiple lawmakers in the room.

      “If you guys try to do that, you’ll figure out who the next person on Kevin’s list is,” McHenry told the room, three sources said, referring to former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s secret list of GOP lawmakers who would serve as temporary speaker in the event of a vacancy.

      McHenry’s comments underscore the quandary Republicans are in: They can’t really do anything until they choose a new speaker, but they can’t agree on someone who can get the votes to be that new speaker.

      And McHenry is unwilling to set a precedent that would give future temporary speakers the full power of speakers who are elected on the House floor. It could mean that the House wouldn’t need to elect speakers in the future.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      WaterGirl

      @Anoniminous:

      Twits saying he [Jordan] isn’t telling GOP House members if there is going to be a vote tonight.

      Why the hell is it up to Jordan?  I second the “who the hell is the Republican leadership” right now?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jeffro

      @WaterGirl: I have to say, for the past several years and especially since J6 he’s been pretty spot-on most days and on most issues.

      gets right to the point, too: defeating MAGA must be this country’s #1 priority

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      I wonder what would have happened at their meeting if open carry was allowed…lol! I am loving the fact that pissed off Republicans revealed how Hannity puts his thumb on the scale to influence the House (and probably Senate) Republicans to push them to do what he wants them to do. Or else…

      Hannity was trying to do Gym Jordan a solid so he would have additional influence on his tenure as speaker and continued control of the cowed Republicans in office. Hannity should be called out by the press but we all know that they are too busy worrying about how old Biden is. Fox Nooz is a billionaire’s corrupt influence operation and should be put out of business. It’s a threat to peace, domestic tranquility and life itself.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Brachiator

      NEW FROM EMMER — SCALISE AND EMMER OPPOSED TO TEMPORARY SPEAKER “As I have made very clear over the last few days, we should never allow a Democrat-backed coalition government. Ever. The only coalition we should be looking to build is a Republican coalition uniting all of our…

      This should be brought up whenever some media nitwit asks why the Democrats don’t try for more bipartisanship.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @WaterGirl:

      Why the hell is it up to Jordan?

      Presumably it’s up to McHenry, and McHenry’s policy is to let the front runner decide whether to call an official vote.  It’s sounding like McHenry wants his position to hold as little power as possible, which would make that strategy sensible.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Tony Jay

      You read about the last years of Rome. Petty nobodies manoeuvring around in the ruins of a once great state wheeling and dealing and putting knives in the backs of anyone who stood between them and their brief period as Imperator Augustus Caesar, Dominus of Sweet FA. You’d wonder – why did they bother? But you weren’t there, so you can’t possibly understand their motivations.

      Turns out, they were all just Republicans. Take that, Caesar! Brutus won in the end.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Shalimar

      @Jeffro: That is my impression of Walsh too.  He’s still fairly conservative.  I don’t agree with him on a lot of things.  But I do agree on how awful Republicans are.  And he has been human about everything else too for a long time now.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      Poor Ruprecht…whose he gonna find to put the corks on the ends of his forks if this keeps up?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Chetan Murthy

      @WaterGirl@HumboldtBlue: On the one hand,  Walsh has been a stalwart anti-Trumper, and has pretty harshly excoriated the GrOPers.  On the other hand, he’s no Jennifer Rubin.  He’s not even a Tom Nichols.  So he’s got a long, long, long way to go, before I’ll think nice thoughts about him.  That said, … Hitler … Hell …. kind word in the House of Commons.

      It is what it is.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      hueyplong

      Had they “saved” him, wouldn’t McCarthy’s continued speakership have been a “Democrat-backed coalition government?”  So it’s Dems’ fault that McCarthy was ousted, but taking their help would never be ok.  No wonder they can’t govern.  They can’t finish a thought without contradicting themselves.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      cain

      @hueyplong:

      @cain: In her defense, she does sort of play it so that others can sit back and watch.

      Indeed. She derailed things then too and certainly made people feel uncomfortable. So I guess this threat is real and forthcoming.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Geminid

      I bet those people are looking forward to the weekend. Maybe they’ll try one more vote tomorrow. Then they might trample each other running for the exits.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I guarantee you none of these GOP congress critters who’ve been threatened by Jordan and his snakes didn’t say anything when Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss were getting threats. I bet these same people never said anything when Dem congress people were getting death threats and still  holding townhalls when the ACA was being passed. I have empathy here, but just like everything else, they always pooh pooh it until it affects them personally.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Tony Jay: I’m one who heard the “how many times a week do you think about Rome?” question and guffawed.  OTOH, I do think about it, b/c of the parallels between the end of the Roman Republic (and rise of Empire) and our time.  Edward Watt’s _Mortal Republic_ lays out the case pretty clearly that the mechanisms of compromise broke down, as the plebs demanded more, and the patricians were unwilling to part with their wealth.  That led to civil wars and eventually to dictatorship and Empire.  B/c the mechanisms of -governing- froze up completely.  When I read that the GrOPers refuse to compromise with the Dems, when their margin is … five goddamn votes, I hear echoes of those two-millennia-old struggles.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      MattF

      @Brachiator: Right. ‘Bipartisanship’, ‘compromise’, etc., are simply not part of the Republican behavioral repertoire. It’s not that they won’t, it’s that they don’t actually know what those words mean.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Scout211

      My goodness, these Republicans are all over the place.  NBC News

      There could still be another speaker vote, but no decision has been made, according to McHenry.

      If there are no more votes, McHenry will still need to go to the floor to adjourn the House for the day.

      Upon leaving the Capitol, McCarthy told reporters, “With the president speaking, we should be listening to the president.”

      Yes Kevin, I agree you should be listening to the President.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Bill Arnold

      Question: Does the Hastert Rule apply to the current House under pro-tem leadership?
      I.e. if a potential vote in question is related to electing a new speaker, could it be put up for a vote if it would pass with votes from Democratic Party house members?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Tony Jay

      Just agree that every GOP Representative gets a chance to be Speaker for a month. Draw the names from a hat and nobody gets to go twice. Couldn’t be worse for them than watching Gym Jordan snuffling around in circles trying to remember where he buried his plan to become America’s Speaker.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      cain

      @Tony Jay:

      Just agree that every GOP Representative gets a chance to be Speaker for a month. Draw the names from a hat and nobody gets to go twice. Couldn’t be worse for them than watching Gym Jordan snuffling around in circles trying to remember where he buried his plan to become America’s Speaker.

      Let Fox News readers pick their favorite. Then blame Dems when it doesn’t work out. Everyone wins.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Tony Jay

      @Chetan Murthy:

      Yup. It’s how it happens. Everything compresses down to a point where radical change is absolutely vital, but also absolutely impossible for the people with the power to enact change to contemplate.

      America isn’t there yet. The UK pretty much is, but you lot still have the advantage of time.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: That vote should be the end of Jordan. Then they’ll have the weekend to figure out who’s next. I guess it possible they can come up with someone who can get to 217 votes.

      Maybe they’ll come up with three, and schedule votes on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The three candidates could play rock-paper-scissors to determine who goes first. They really need to expedite this process.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Bill Arnold:

      Does the Hastert Rule apply to the current House under pro-tem leadership?

      Since the Hastert Rule existed nowhere except in Boehner, Ryan, and McCarthy’s minds and represented only what they felt like bringing to a vote, the answer is ‘Ask McHenry’.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Tony Jay: Tony, I see what’s happening in the UK, and I’m horrified.   It’s clear that the wealthy simply won’t relinquish even a single copper, not one, not one.  Appalling.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      smith

      @Bill Arnold: The alternative would be to never hold a vote for Speaker as long as a situation like the current one holds. I don’t see that as a stable solution, though it’s not far off from the one floated today about just letting McHenry act as if he had Speaker powers without any vote to that effect.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @bbleh: ​And after all, in Rethuglican Fascist-fascinated Washington, one’s word is one’s Bund.

      FTFY. And you’re very welcome! :^D​

      Reply
    61. 61.

      BlueGuitarist

      3 swing state Biden district reps embarrassed themselves by voting for Jordan –

      PA-01 Brian Fitzpatrick,

      AZ-01 David Schweikert, and

      AZ-06 Juan Ciscomani.

      These congressional districts overlap multiple down ballot swing districts crucial for control of the state legislatures, and at the top of the ticket these are key states for the Electoral College and US Senate.

      These will be crucial places to get out the vote next year.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Bill Arnold

      @hueyplong:

      We’ve been calling them fascists, but I think they might just be a bunch of nihilists, Donny.

      Why not both? (bold mine. And we’re mostly not talking about Republican intellectuals.)
      Fascism and cowardice (Paul StJohn Mackintosh)

      There’s a special, personal brand of fear that motivates the fascist intellectual. Fascist thinkers of all stripes follow a fairly common trajectory through doubt, disbelief, narcissistic retreat into themselves, and eventual re-emergence into fascism. Nihilistic fascists, those solitary and sensitive individuals who escape from the terrors of solipsism, scepticism, and existential despair by fetishising authority and unreason, worshipping tradition and the nation, are classic manifestations of this: Louis-Ferdinand Céline, Emil Cioran, Julius Evola, Knut Hamsun, Lucien Rebatet – and for modern successors overwhelmed by their own subjectivity, Michel Houellebecq and Karl Ove Knausgård. Houellebecq, one representative misanthrope, misogynist, and anti-rationalist, declares: “Good, evil, morality, sentiments? Pure ‘Victorian fictions.’ All that exists is egotism. Cold, intact, and radiant.”

      Reply

