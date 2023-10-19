Multiple House Republicans are telling us the resolution to temporarily empower Speaker Pro-Tem Patrick McHenry “is dead.” Won’t come to the floor for a vote Rep Jim Jordan (R-OH) will plow ahead and try to change the minds of the 22 (so far) defectors They’re nowhere — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 19, 2023

Apparently, a cunning plan was hammered out to let McHenry keep the gavel (and his personal tiny chair) until the next Congress convenes in January — with the understanding that Jim Jordan would be the ‘speaker designee’ once that happened. For some reason, this attempt to placate Jordan by giving him everything he wants did not appeal to the Republicans who have made it very clear that they don’t want Jim Jordan as Speaker!

INSIDE THE JORDAN MEETING — Every Republican who met with Jordan today told him they would not back his candidacy for House speaker, according to multiple sources in the room. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 19, 2023

Per a source in the room, McCarthy screamed at Matt Gaetz to sit down when he went to the mics, with the source saying Rep. Bost “almost lunging at him.” — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) October 19, 2023





He seemed irritated as he left his meeting to return to his office — Mica Soellner (@MicaSoellnerDC) October 19, 2023

GOP erupts in closed-door meeting after House speaker stalemate https://t.co/q1N7x3mCJz — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) October 19, 2023

Per Axios:

Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) endorsement of a plan to empower Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) until January has set off a furious reaction among House conservatives. Why it matters: The McHenry resolution — which Jordan backed Thursday after it became clear he was bleeding GOP support ahead of a planned third ballot — will require support from Democrats in order to alleviate the speaker crisis that has paralyzed Congress for more than two weeks. Behind the scenes: Reps. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.), Nathaniel Moran (R-Texas), Lance Gooden (R-Texas) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) said in a closed-door GOP conference that Jordan should step aside, according to a source in the room… What they’re saying: Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), an influential conservative running for Senate, called the escape hatch an “historic betrayal” and “the biggest ‘F you’ to Republican voters.” – “We don’t deserve the majority,” Banks told reporters, predicting that “more than half of Republicans” would oppose the resolution.

– Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called Jordan’s decision “disappointing” and vowed to vote against the resolution.

– Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a Jordan supporter who led the charge to oust McCarthy, called the plan a “constitutional desecration” and vowed to “do everything possible to stop it.”

– Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), chair of the largest bloc of House conservatives, also opposes the resolution: “We need to work every day until we get a speaker,” he told reporters…

*Every* clown wants their fifteen minutes in the spotlight!

Multiple sources tell me some of the holdouts are refusing to meet with Jordan or take his calls. — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) October 19, 2023

I'll ask again- who is "leadership?" Who is making decisions for the House Republican conference? I mean this literally, which specific people? It is an extremely important question and utterly opaque right now https://t.co/XbVAz0lKQn — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) October 19, 2023

I think we've just seen what happens when Republicans try to build a coalition. — Ted (@trom771) October 19, 2023

Also too, the MAGAt arseholes who keep voting for these grifters, clowns, and mooks!