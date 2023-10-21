Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: In Other News…

Random stuff, because we’ve all been consumed with overarching themes this week:


Could not happen to a more deserving ratf*cker:

Mackey was convicted on a single count of conspiring with others to interfere in the 2016 presidential election after he shared from his far-right Twitter account phony advertisements that encouraged Clinton supporters to vote via text message.

“Avoid the line. Vote from home,” one meme says. “Text ‘Hillary’ to 59925.”

U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly handed down the sentence, calling the conspiracy “nothing short of an assault on our democracy.”

Mackey was also a member of private direct-message groups on X, formerly Twitter, where he discussed and agreed with others on how to disseminate messages “intended variously to provoke, mislead, and, in some cases, deceive voters in the 2016 presidential election,” prosecutors said in a sentencing memo

In these plans, the group specifically agreed on a plan to distribute a series of images intended to look like official announcements from the Hillary Clinton campaign advising supporters they could cast a valid vote by including a particular hashtag on a social media post or sending an SMS text message to a number provided on the images.

Prosecutors also said Clinton’s campaign, after observing the fraudulent advertisements spread online, warned the company that owned the provided text code about the scheme.

“As a result, the company put in place an automatic response that would be sent to anyone attempting to cast a vote by text, advising the texter that the code was not in fact associated with the Clinton campaign,” prosecutors said…

He also received public support from powerful conservative figures including U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who called his prosecution a political move and First Amendment threat.

Mackey will also serve two years of supervised probation once he’s released from prison.

May this serve as a warning, as the 2024 campaign ramps up.
 
======
Good news for our judicial system:


 

======
Innocent until proven guilty, of course, but the CSAM charge makes it easier to understand why deserting to North Korea might’ve seemed like a good idea in a bad moment:

An Army private who fled to North Korea before being returned home to the United States last month has been detained by the U.S. military, two officials said Thursday night, and is facing charges including desertion and possessing sexual images of a child.

The eight counts against Pvt. Travis King are detailed in a charging document seen by The Associated Press. The officials who confirmed King’s confinement spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the charges have not been publicly announced.

King’s mother, Claudine Gates, said in a statement that she loved her son “unconditionally” and was “extremely concerned about his mental health.”…

Desertion is a very serious charge and can result in imprisonment for as much as three years. King is also accused of kicking and punching other officers last year, unlawfully possessing alcohol, making a false statement and possessing a video of a child engaged in sexual activity. That allegation dates to July 10, the same day he was released from a South Korean prison where he had served nearly two months on assault charges.

One week later, King, 23, ran across the heavily fortified border from South Korea and became the first American detained in North Korea in nearly five years. He was set to be sent to Fort Bliss, Texas, where he could have faced potential additional disciplinary actions and discharge…

The charging document does not provide significant detail on any of the allegations, though it does accuse King of knowingly possessing a video of a child engaging in sexual conduct last July 10 and says that he solicited a user of Snapchat, a social media platform, to produce images of underage sexual activity.

Sean Timmons, an attorney who specializes in military law at the Tully Rinckey law firm and who reviewed the charging document, said all the transactions that occurred on Snapchat were not secure or private and were accessible by the government.

“He probably reasonably believed his illegal conduct would have no evidentiary trail, but Snapchat actually saves everything,” Timmons said.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    12Comments

    5. 5.

      Another Scott

      In other, other news, Aaron makes a handy key for us for next week.

      Aaron Fritschner
      @Fritschner
      1h

      Vote key for declared R Speaker candidates:

      Bergman *^
      Donalds ~%
      Emmer &*^
      Hern
      Johnson, Mike *
      Scott, Austin &*^
      Sessions ^

      & — YEA to certify AZ/PA election results
      * — YEA on Fiscal Responsibility Act (debt limit)
      ^ — YEA on CR
      ~ — NV on CR
      % — January anti-McCarthy votes
      Oct 21, 2023 · 9:20 PM UTC

      By those metrics (alone), Emmer and Scott would seem to be the least insane ones. Any one of them is going to be horrible outside those metrics, probably.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Other MJS

      At first, it seemed like a harsh sentence for what was superficially a prank, but if you’re gonna voter-suppress the stupid demographic, Trump is toast, so they’d do well not to complain.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Another Scott

      @Other MJS: I don’t think it was even superficially a prank.  (I don’t think you think it was, either.)

      Voter suppression is a direct attack on our democracy.  Literally.  We tolerated it for too long, and we need to stamp it out in all its forms.

      It’s not a prank.  It’s stealing the vote of citizens.  People fought and died for the vote, and we cannot let monsters take it away without severe consequences to serve as a deterrent.

      Without consequences they’ll keep doing it and being ever more blatant about it…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ken

       we’ve all been consumed with overarching themes this week

      Teaching cursive and algebra, catfood and hairballs, tuna salad recipes, whereabouts of Baud, whether embedded tweet videos work, cranberry relish, Thomas Jefferson’s height, John Boehner’s cannabis company, use of “hung” versus “hanged”, problems with iOS and the front page, board games, Taylor Swift, whereabouts of Baud’s pants…

      I’ve probably missed one or two.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Anne Laurie

      @Other MJS: At first, it seemed like a harsh sentence for what was superficially a prank,

      It was no more a ‘prank’ than the GRU’s various disinformation campaigns.  Mackey led a group of dedicated Trumpists who worked together for months to ‘befriend’ low-info voters, many of them African-American, so that they could be tricked into *not* voting.  And they were gleeful about it — read the rest of the linked article, which includes many repulsive ‘jokes’ about people of color, women, and anyone not a rich Republican.

      I really, really hope that seeing Mackey sent off to jail, along with the legal tribulations of all those higher-ranking Trumpkins, will put a damper on some of the most egregious rat-fornicating over the next year-plus.  That’s important!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jeffro

      Great news for our democracy on that fake vote-by-text guy being sentenced!

      I’ve spent the past couple of days bopping in and out of democracy-related panel sessions and speakers and the best two were a media panel moderated by Judy “I got my start in the McKinley Administration* ” Woodruff and a 1-on-1 with Jeffrey Goldberg and Adam Kinzinger.  Kinzinger pulled NO punches.

      *she really said this herself, at the start of the session! LOL

      Will add more about what everyone had to say soon…good, insightful stuff, though.

      Media panel (ruthlessly cribbing from Jay Rosen): “We should be telling voters the stakes, not the odds”

      Kinzinger: “People follow signals from their leaders.  And when Kevin bleeping McCarthy posed with trump post-J6 down at Mar-a-Lago, that sent a signal to everyone who was on the fence: we’re still with this guy.”

      Reply

