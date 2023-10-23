Republicans in disarray: A compilation pic.twitter.com/VN5S4URyMp — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) October 20, 2023

It’ll be a while before the white smoke rises. Per the NYTimes [unpaywalled gift link]:

… House Republicans are expected to meet on Monday evening to hold a candidate forum for aspiring speaker nominees to present their visions for the conference. They plan to hold an internal election for a new nominee on Tuesday — and if they elect one, Republicans could go to the House floor for a vote that same day. But because nine Republicans are running for the job, that internal election may take longer than usual. Conference rules mandate that the party nominee must capture a simple majority of votes. If no one captures a majority on the first ballot, the candidate who received the fewest votes will be kicked off the second ballot and lawmakers will vote again. That process will continue until there is a nominee… Could Republicans form a coalition with Democrats?

The 212 Democrats in the House are expected to continue to vote as a united bloc for Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the minority leader. Mr. Jeffries has pitched the idea of forming a coalition government that he describes as an “enlightened arrangement.” But the idea is a long shot. And given that he has more votes than any Republican seeking the speakership, it is highly unlikely that Mr. Jeffries would agree to cede to a G.O.P. candidate without substantial concessions. Mr. Jeffries said Democrats would team with Republicans to elect a speaker only if they agreed to change House rules to allow “governance by consensus” — in other words, allowing bills with bipartisan support to come to the floor. The Rules Committee, which determines what legislation gets a vote, is now structured so Republicans are in complete control of what bills the House considers. That means Democratic priorities are almost always blocked, and the hard right effectively has veto power on what is considered and what is not. Mr. Jeffries said on Oct. 15 that “there are informal conversations that have been underway,” but he has since declined to offer any details about what a power-sharing agreement would look like…

GOP Rep. McCaul on his party’s Speaker chaos: This is probably one of the most embarrassing things I’ve seen… We can’t govern pic.twitter.com/rcr67DnGKP — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) October 22, 2023





In the Washington Post, “Here are the nine Republicans running for House speaker” [unpaywalled gift link]:

… All Republicans interested in running for House speaker had to announce their candidacy by noon Sunday to the office of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who chairs the House Republican Conference. Stefanik’s office will run the internal meetings in which the GOP lawmakers are expected to choose their next nominee. Democrats, meanwhile, are widely expected to continue nominating and voting for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.)… Out of the nine Republicans running, only two voted to certify the results of the 2020 election, and only two have been in Congress for over a decade. Notably, all nine are members of the conservative Republican Study Committee — one of five of the GOP’s ideological caucuses and, historically, the largest. Rep. Tom Emmer (Minn.)

Rep. Kevin Hern (Okla.)

Rep. Pete Sessions (Tex.)

Rep. Austin Scott (Ga.)

Rep. Byron Donalds (Fla.)

Rep. Jack Bergman (Mich.)

Rep. Mike Johnson (La.)

Rep. Dan Meuser (Pa.)

Rep. Gary Palmer (Ala.)…

Much more information on all nine at the link.

From what I’m seeing, Emmer seems to be the consensus choice at the moment, but we’ve all found out how fluid a GOP ‘consensus’ can be.

I personally wouldn’t trust any one of them to housesit, but my opinion was not solicited.

(Also, I fully expect Elise Stefanik to pull some Lady Macbeth-level stunting while she’s got the media’s full attention, so be prepared with your choice of adult beverage… )

Tapper: A bunch of the candidates for Speaker voted to object to the electoral college results and disenfranchise millions of Americans based on lies pic.twitter.com/4GTpSlXloP — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) October 22, 2023

Roll Call, for what it’s worth:

… The exact timing of a vote in the chamber is unclear: Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick T. McHenry, R-N.C., told reporters Friday that his goal was to have a candidate on the floor Tuesday and elect a speaker by the end of the week. The nine contenders will meet with Republican colleagues behind closed doors Monday night to make their pitches ahead of a closed conference vote to pick a nominee Tuesday morning… Generally, the nine candidates have been reliable supporters of the party’s position on legislation, with their average annual CQ Roll Call party unity scores ranging from 94 percent to 99 percent. The score measures how often a member votes with their party’s majority when majorities of the two parties are on opposite sides. The scores cover the member’s entire congressional career, with the longest-serving candidate, Sessions, going back to the 1990s. One issue that cost Jordan support last week was his role in trying to overturn the results of President Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election. Of the nine candidates seeking the gavel, all voted to reject electors from Pennsylvania and Arizona in January 2021 except Emmer and Scott. In 2020, Trump beat Joe Biden in all nine of the candidates’ districts, with his narrowest margin, 17.6 points, coming in Emmer’s 6th District in Minnesota and his largest, 36.5 points, coming in Meuser’s 9th District in central Pennsylvania…

Tapper to GOP Rep. Turner: Do you guys have any idea how clownish you look? pic.twitter.com/uwfDFEgUXE — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) October 22, 2023

Resources here: scores, votes, and notes on speaker candidates. Tab 1 are lawmakers scored by actions related to Jan 6, and extremist recent votes. Tab 2 is the Speaker candidates. Tab 3 is sources and links.https://t.co/aQj853mp5v pic.twitter.com/X929pKta64 — capitolhunters (@capitolhunters) October 23, 2023