B-52s, band behind the hit “Love Shack,” was slated to perform at White House state dinner, but change was made after Hamas attack on Israel. Band will still attend, but guests will instead hear from US Marine Band and Air Force Strolling Strings. @christianjhall @stephaniealai — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 25, 2023

Other Biden guests for Australia state dinner: violinist Itzhak Perlman, singer Vance Joy, Australian rapper Kid Laroi.

Biden using the event to reward some of his top donors, including Orin Kramer, Donald Sussman, Henry Laufer. https://t.co/acsdP6wOOg — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 25, 2023

… [Prime Minister] Albanese came with a plan: to “encourage President Biden to continue to show that the U.S. can do multiple things at once,” Justin Bassi, the executive director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said earlier this week. It is possible, he added, to support Ukraine and attempt to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East “but not do those at the expense of the Indo-Pacific.” In part, that means never underestimating Australia’s counterbalance to China’s influences in the Pacific region. It means honoring the commitment to outfit Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, as the United States promised in March.

Biden covered all this during his toast before dinner, saying: “A great deal of the history of our world will be written in the Indo-Pacific in the coming years. Australia and the United States must write that story together. We must continue to advance freedom, security and prosperity for all.” But first, he declared the purpose of the evening — “To celebrate the historic bonds between our two nations that’s been going on for 72 years now” — and read from an old manual given to U.S. troops headed to Australia: “You’ll find the Australians haven’t much respect for stuffed shirts, their own or anyone else’s.”… Then they sat down to dinner at around 9:10 p.m., nearly four hours after the more than 300 guests, including Israeli American violinist Itzhak Perlman, actor John Leguizamo and the U.S. ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy began arriving. The guest list was notably light on Australian celebrities, save for rapper the Kid Laroi. Not even a lesser Hemsworth brother… After drinks on the state floor, guests climbed aboard trolleys headed for a massive tent on the South Lawn. They simply couldn’t all fit inside the State Dining Room — for decades, the traditional scene of state dinners — which accommodates about 130….

Biden toasts ‘mateship’ with Australian PM Albanese. Albanese jokes ‘I’m not sure how I’m going to top this for date night with Jodie’, his partner pic.twitter.com/U7y39yuZoS — Danny Kemp (@dannyctkemp) October 26, 2023

Sen. Ron Wyden said the Israel-Hamas war is “very much on our mind” at tonight’s state dinner. “My parents fled the Nazis in the 30s. All got out. We lost family in Kristallnacht and Theresienstadt,” Wyden said. pic.twitter.com/RvTtt163O6 — Judy Kurtz (@JudyKurtz) October 25, 2023

Pres. Biden spoke by phone individually to Maine Gov. Janet Mills, Sens. Angus King & Susan Collins, & Rep. Jared Golden about the shooting in Lewiston & offered full federal support in the wake of this horrific attack, per WH. He stepped out of State Dinner to make the calls. — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 26, 2023