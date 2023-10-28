Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Night Open Thread

So apparently Mike Pence has seen a sign from God or read a poll or ran out of money or some combination of all three and has decided to drop out of the race:

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who spent four years dutifully serving President Donald J. Trump but refused to carry out Mr. Trump’s demand that he block the 2020 election results, ended his presidential bid on Saturday, with a final appeal for his party to return to conservative principles and resist the “siren song of populism.”

Whatthefuckever. Later.

I mean there are so many reasons to hate that fucking guy that’s it is too hard to list, but one thing that infuriates me about him is he could just fuck off somewhere for the rest of his life carefree and in peace. I have no idea what his net worth is, but I do not as a former Vice President, he gets 240k per year for life. That’s a lot of money for Indiana. Not to mention some group of jackasses will always fly him wherever to give a speech and get paid 50k.

Do you know what I would do to have an opportunity like that? If my boss came to me and said “heya we need you to permanently fuck off out of here but we’re gonna pay you 235k a year no questions” there are like maybe a dozen people who would ever hear from me again and that number would drop to an even ten when my parents die. And they don’t even mean like that- totally out of public site. They mean they don’t want him in this one specific job. And he can’t take the fucking hint.

Until now.

And while I am bitching, you know what really pisses me off and there’s no fucking reason for it? Deli meats and cheeses being thrown in plastic reusable bags and then having them tape the price tag in such a way that you invariably rip the side of the bag trying to open it, completely destroying the idea of a resealable plastic bag. Just use put the meats and cheeses in wax paper covered by butcher paper and be done with it. Stop with the single use plastic when you aren’t even getting one single use out of it.

God damnit.

    50Comments

    3. 3.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      Tomato stickers on individual tomatoes that take off skin. Also, stickers on glassware that refuse to come off.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mathguy

      Top comment on that shithead Pence over at LGM: “Pence aborted his campaign. He should have be forced to carry it to term.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Alison Rose:

      Oh, yeah. You’re wiping and wiping, but it won’t come off.

      The thing with the glassware, though – you wind up going at it with a blade, and are STILL struggling.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Lifeinthebonusround

      I have complained to the deli at my supermarket about this very thing! And now I can’t shop there.  Deli workers apparently have thinner skin than their products. Whatever I buy at the deli goes into a purchased Ziplock bag when I get home. What a waste. Do they imagine I’ll open their stupid bag and somehow stuff more ham in before I get to the checkout???

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ken

      And while I am bitching, you know what really pisses me off and there’s no fucking reason for it?

      I see “A Few Minutes with Andy Rooney” has been rebooted for the 21st century.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Pink Tie

      My HEB deli, which I otherwise like, *always* puts the sticker for the prebagged slices over the resealable zipper. It makes no sense, much like Mike Pence’s presidential run.

      It’s amazing that Hang Mike Pence stayed in for as long as he did, given that he not only had no discernible constituency and no respect from anybody, but also was the object of varying degrees of scorn/virulent hatred from the base.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ohio Mom

      Cole: “there are like maybe a dozen people who would ever hear from me again”

      You would just drop us jackals just like that?!!

      On Pence, I’d forgotten he was running. Glad I didn’t waste any time thinking about him.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SteveinPHX

      My local Fry’s used to do that. Infuriating! Then they stopped. They just slap the sticker on the side of the bag. You know how much fucking happier I was! I heard other customers complaining. Deli department responded.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      RepubAnon

      @Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg:   I find dish soap (like Dawn) will eventually take adhesive residue off glassware – put  few drops of dish soap on the gunk, then spend about 5-10 minutes rubbing to take the gunk off.

      As for Pence, isn’t it interesting how so many of these folks tell us that God told them that they’d win … and then they lose?  Either God is a big practical joker, Murphy the Trickster God does a great impersonation of the Supreme Being, or the voices these folks hear in response to their prayers for guidance are just voices in their heads.  Or, they’re lying.  I’m going with lying.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      lamh36

      Holy Shit.

      Mahn. I was a 90s kid in college when Friends came out. I freely admit I lived Friends and Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing was legit my fav character. Literally still quote or say words the same way as Chandler. Mahn  this hits hard.  As somone who spoke in the language of sarcasm like Chandler Bing did, I really loved that character!

      RIP Matthew Perry!  54 is too damn young.

      https://twitter.com/THR/status/1718024595230638329

      Reply
    19. 19.

      eclare

      @lamh36:

      I know.  I’m the same age as the Friends actors, and that show was on tv at the right time in my life.  Chandler Muriel Bing was a favorite.

      It was a comfort show for me.  Now it’s sad.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Suzanne

      The thing I am currently annoyed by is the amount of “bridezilla” content on my Book of Faces feed. I presume I clicked on some celebrity wedding content at one point and now I get tons of this. Just incessant shaming of women. There’s no lazy-absentee-groom-slug content. No one criticizes men for having women doing all of the planning of important family events.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Brachiator

      RIP Matthew Perry!  54 is too damn young

      Also,

      Charles Richard Moll 1943-2023 Larger than life and taller too.We first worked together on Mork and Mindy and then we spent nearly a decade helping Judge Harry Stone and the Night Court world come to life.
      — John Larroquette

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Mike in NC

      Pence suspending his campaign means he’ll be lambasted by Fat Bastard for obvious reasons. He or whoever writes the crap that appears on “Truth Social” (what a stupid name) will come up with some nasty childish insults by tomorrow morning. Bank on it.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Quaker in a Basement

       there are like maybe a dozen people who would ever hear from me again and that number would drop to an even ten when my parents die.

      This is my life since retirement. I am seen.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @eclare: So does some stuff called Goo Gone, available at the Dollar-And-A-Quarter Tree. For that matter, for labels or stickers on glass or plastic jars. score them lightly with a fork & smear some vegetable oil over them – in a couple of hours they’ll peel right off.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      eclare

      @lamh36:

      Never seen that movie, I’ll have to check it out.

      I wonder if someone has told Bruce Willis, his costar in The Whole Nine Yards, who Matthew apparently worshipped.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Chetan Murthy

      Deli meats and cheeses being thrown in plastic reusable bags and then having them tape the price tag in such a way that you invariably rip the side of the bag trying to open it, completely destroying the idea of a resealable plastic bag.

      You’re so right about this.  I routinely ask the WF slice meat person to wrap in paper, b/c FFS I have enough plastic bags at home already!

      Reply
    42. 42.

      SpaceUnit

      I am having a sad.  We’re having our first snow of the season here in the Denver area which means that autumn is effectively over, aesthetically speaking.

      I love Colorado but the seasons (or often the lack thereof) make me stabby.

       

      ETA:  I assumed this was a thread in which we bitch about random things that bug us.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      mrmoshpotato

      So apparently Mike Pence has seen a sign from God or read a poll or ran out of money or some combination of all three and has decided to drop out of the race:

      Or wants to spend more time with his wife, “Mother.”

      Reply

