So apparently Mike Pence has seen a sign from God or read a poll or ran out of money or some combination of all three and has decided to drop out of the race:

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who spent four years dutifully serving President Donald J. Trump but refused to carry out Mr. Trump’s demand that he block the 2020 election results, ended his presidential bid on Saturday, with a final appeal for his party to return to conservative principles and resist the “siren song of populism.”

Whatthefuckever. Later.

I mean there are so many reasons to hate that fucking guy that’s it is too hard to list, but one thing that infuriates me about him is he could just fuck off somewhere for the rest of his life carefree and in peace. I have no idea what his net worth is, but I do not as a former Vice President, he gets 240k per year for life. That’s a lot of money for Indiana. Not to mention some group of jackasses will always fly him wherever to give a speech and get paid 50k.

Do you know what I would do to have an opportunity like that? If my boss came to me and said “heya we need you to permanently fuck off out of here but we’re gonna pay you 235k a year no questions” there are like maybe a dozen people who would ever hear from me again and that number would drop to an even ten when my parents die. And they don’t even mean like that- totally out of public site. They mean they don’t want him in this one specific job. And he can’t take the fucking hint.

Until now.

And while I am bitching, you know what really pisses me off and there’s no fucking reason for it? Deli meats and cheeses being thrown in plastic reusable bags and then having them tape the price tag in such a way that you invariably rip the side of the bag trying to open it, completely destroying the idea of a resealable plastic bag. Just use put the meats and cheeses in wax paper covered by butcher paper and be done with it. Stop with the single use plastic when you aren’t even getting one single use out of it.

God damnit.