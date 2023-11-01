Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

There's no place like home…

Just returned from my Appalachian adventure yesterday evening. The dogs greeted me with a mixture of joy and rage. (We’re so happy to see you! Also, where the fuck were you?!?)

This wasn’t a planned vacation; a friend and I glommed onto my sister and sister-in-law’s holiday (at their invitation). It was fun to (mostly) unplug, hang out with some of my favorite people and explore an area we’re all unfamiliar with. To me, that’s the perfect recipe for adventure, and we had a few.

We went on long hikes to find waterfalls and other stuff in the woods, though I stopped going after a couple of days because my knees were killing me. (I am old.). We did lots of dog-friendly things because we were accompanied by a dog who’s nervous when left on her own and doesn’t get along with other dogs.

Fortunately, dogs are welcome in many outdoor venues in the Southern Appalachians, including vineyards, and the weather was fine, so she got to accompany us almost everywhere. We developed a routine when approaching a dog-friendly venue: Two of us would reconnoiter, noting the location of other dogs so we could keep ours as far away as possible. (The rationale is that this was necessary because the dog is reactive, but in reality, it’s mostly that her moms are paranoid about their dog making a scene, which she didn’t, even when other dogs were present.)

We also visited no-dogs-allowed venues in twos, such as the fabulous Sasquatch museum in Blue Ridge, GA. (Highly recommended!) Y’all wouldn’t believe the wonders assembled there, which are touted as artifacts that can convert skeptics into believers. For example, there was this alleged Bigfoot turd:

I remain skeptical. Wouldn’t a Sasquatch loaf be a treasure-trove of DNA evidence of the creatures’ existence? And yet there it is in a display case, even though there’s a DNA lab in the facility.  

Anyhoo, it’s an impressive turd regardless. It would have made a better GOP Speaker of the House than the dude who got the job, and it would probably outpoll DeSantis and Nikki Haley in the Repub presidential primary, though the even larger turd Trump would likely retain the lead. 

This trip confirmed a notion that I stray from frequently but ultimately return to again and again: I actually do belong in Florida. The topography and weather suit me.

Mountain roads make me queasy. As a passenger, I just have to shut my eyes and make peace with impending death, like an occupant of a No Exit rollercoaster car that will inevitably plunge to its doom. As a driver, I have to resist the urge to stomp on the brakes as the vehicle hurdles downhill. It’s scary!

Also, when we entered the higher altitudes, my sinuses bricked. I don’t normally have allergies, and I don’t know that that’s what it was. All I know is I could not breathe properly and had several nosebleeds — the alarming kind that necessitate frequent laundering. I think the lack of humidity may have been a factor.

There’s much to deplore about Florida, not least its awful politics and suffocating heat and alarming reptiles. But as much as I enjoyed my ramble, my heart soared when we crossed the state line. Home!

Open thread.

    13Comments

    Jackie

      Jackie

      In other news, to probably no one  here's surprised, Ken Buck will not run for re-election. He's totally fed up with his co-workers.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Once upon a time I visited NW Georgia frequently. It is very beautiful. I never tired of it. The drive there and back? Sacrifices must be made.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      BellyCat

      So the curvy roads didn’t speak to your inner motorcyclist?

      T’is unfortunate as Deals Gap, likely not far from you (with 318 hilly curves in 11 miles), is quite the moto scene — so don’t get sucked into accidentally going there for a trout sandwich!

      Reply
    martha

      martha

      Welcome home! Yes, the humidity levels can drop precipitously as you move to higher altitudes. When we moved to Colorado, we had a whole house humidifier installed…the service guy said his business was booming…from out of staters!

I love the Appalachians, but haven't been there in eons. We missed you!

      I love the Appalachians, but haven’t been there in eons. We missed you!

      Reply
    Raven

      Raven

      We are headed home from our annual loop through the mountains. We stopped in Bryson, Nc. and Sasquatch is big there as well. In Brevard it's White Squirrels !

      Reply
    FelonyGovt

      FelonyGovt

      I definitely understand regarding the high altitudes. Early in the 1990's we bought a second home in the mountains, about 1-1/2 miles from us. (Really stupid move, especially since it snows there and WE HATE SNOW having grown up in NY and having had our fill of it. What were we thinking?) We didn't realize that we would have lots of trouble breathing at high altitudes. I don't think I got a decent night's sleep up there ever, and I was living on decongestants. Needless to say, we sold the place after a few years…

      Reply

