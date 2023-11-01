Just returned from my Appalachian adventure yesterday evening. The dogs greeted me with a mixture of joy and rage. (We’re so happy to see you! Also, where the fuck were you?!?)

This wasn’t a planned vacation; a friend and I glommed onto my sister and sister-in-law’s holiday (at their invitation). It was fun to (mostly) unplug, hang out with some of my favorite people and explore an area we’re all unfamiliar with. To me, that’s the perfect recipe for adventure, and we had a few.

We went on long hikes to find waterfalls and other stuff in the woods, though I stopped going after a couple of days because my knees were killing me. (I am old.). We did lots of dog-friendly things because we were accompanied by a dog who’s nervous when left on her own and doesn’t get along with other dogs.

Fortunately, dogs are welcome in many outdoor venues in the Southern Appalachians, including vineyards, and the weather was fine, so she got to accompany us almost everywhere. We developed a routine when approaching a dog-friendly venue: Two of us would reconnoiter, noting the location of other dogs so we could keep ours as far away as possible. (The rationale is that this was necessary because the dog is reactive, but in reality, it’s mostly that her moms are paranoid about their dog making a scene, which she didn’t, even when other dogs were present.)

We also visited no-dogs-allowed venues in twos, such as the fabulous Sasquatch museum in Blue Ridge, GA. (Highly recommended!) Y’all wouldn’t believe the wonders assembled there, which are touted as artifacts that can convert skeptics into believers. For example, there was this alleged Bigfoot turd:

I remain skeptical. Wouldn’t a Sasquatch loaf be a treasure-trove of DNA evidence of the creatures’ existence? And yet there it is in a display case, even though there’s a DNA lab in the facility.

Anyhoo, it’s an impressive turd regardless. It would have made a better GOP Speaker of the House than the dude who got the job, and it would probably outpoll DeSantis and Nikki Haley in the Repub presidential primary, though the even larger turd Trump would likely retain the lead.

This trip confirmed a notion that I stray from frequently but ultimately return to again and again: I actually do belong in Florida. The topography and weather suit me.

Mountain roads make me queasy. As a passenger, I just have to shut my eyes and make peace with impending death, like an occupant of a No Exit rollercoaster car that will inevitably plunge to its doom. As a driver, I have to resist the urge to stomp on the brakes as the vehicle hurdles downhill. It’s scary!

Also, when we entered the higher altitudes, my sinuses bricked. I don’t normally have allergies, and I don’t know that that’s what it was. All I know is I could not breathe properly and had several nosebleeds — the alarming kind that necessitate frequent laundering. I think the lack of humidity may have been a factor.

There’s much to deplore about Florida, not least its awful politics and suffocating heat and alarming reptiles. But as much as I enjoyed my ramble, my heart soared when we crossed the state line. Home!

