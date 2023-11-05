(Image by NEIVANMADE)

The cost:

Last year russian rocket hit apartment block killing Valeriia and her 3 months old daughter. Shortly after the tragedy, her husband Yuri joined the army. This week russians killed him as well. pic.twitter.com/bRF3I7OdEx — Kateryna_Kruk (@Kateryna_Kruk) November 5, 2023

Yuriy Glodan killed on the front lines. His wife Valeria, three-month-old daughter Kira, and mother-in-law were killed in Russian missile strike on residential complex in Odesa last year. Confectioner before the war, he decided to join AFU after the devastating tragedy pic.twitter.com/maXaxKx0u5 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) November 5, 2023

Ukrainska Pravda has the details: (machine translation)

Yuri Glodan died in the war, whose family was killed in April 2022 Russian missilesand, which destroyed the residential complex “Tiras” in Odessa. After the loss of the family, Yuri decided to join the ranks of the Armed Forces. On November 5, his colleague Alexander Yakovenko announced that Yuri died at the front. Alexander is a co-owner of a confectionery in Odessa, where Glodan previously worked. Recalling the tragic day when Yuri lost his family, Alexander says that Easter in 2022 was the first weekend of the confectionery. The man spent time with his family, went to the store, and when he returned – “his world was destroyed”. Then the Russian rocket was injected into the house where the Yuri family lived. The tragedy took a life 3-month-old daughter Kira, her mother Valeria and grandmother Ludmila. “He committed as a worthy man of the Ukrainian nation – went to the Armed Forces. First “Azov”, then the 3rd assault. Today (November 5 – ed.) We learned that he died defending his nation. Light memory, a man with a big heart”, – written by Alexander Yakovenko. In April 2022, the man admitted that the service is not easy, because professionalism requires time and training. “Time to draw, the enemy is not waiting. The fact is that here is a war, we do not paint grass under the line. Wrong — you’re already 300 or 200. It hurts a lot to lose your fellows, and it’s a shame to understand that in his place could be you, or you, in fact, can be next”, – told then the man of “Public”. Yuri Glodan died in battle. His body was recognized by the cross.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Regarding Russian strike on soldiers of 128th Separate Mountain Infantry Brigade: The main thing is to establish the truth about what happened and prevent such incidents from happening again – address by the President of Ukraine Dear Ukrainians, First and foremost, regarding the Russian strike on the soldiers of the 128th Separate Mountain Infantry Brigade occurred in Zaporizhzhia region. My condolences to all the families and loved ones of the fallen soldiers! It is a tragedy that could have been avoided. Defense Minister Umerov has reported to me on the measures taken to clarify all the circumstances of what happened, who was specifically involved, and what orders were given. Criminal proceedings have been initiated in response to this tragedy. The relevant investigation is ongoing. The main thing is to establish the complete truth about what happened and prevent such incidents from happening again. Every soldier in the combat zone – in the enemy’s line of fire and aerial reconnaissance – knows how to behave in the open, how to ensure safety. Now, the investigation must provide honest answers to the families of the fallen soldiers and the society about how this tragedy occurred and whether any improper orders were issued. Secondly, what I would like to say today. When we go through weeks like this, filled with pain and difficult discussions, it is important for people to understand that what weighs on their hearts is seen, and the necessary changes will be made. This applies to many things, from negligence that can occur to the Soviet legacy and the terrible bureaucracy that prevents Ukraine and many in our defense forces from realizing their potential correctly and effectively. We must protect Ukraine. And we will protect it – I have no doubt about that. Believing in Ukraine is knowing that Ukraine and Ukrainians can preserve their independence, will preserve it and reclaim their own. But, just like after February 24th, this can be done together – and only together, in unity, caring for the state, for those next to you, for Ukrainians, no matter where they are. Preserving the unity of the people is the most important. And I am grateful to all those who make efforts for this. And one more thing. Avdiyivka. Mariyinka. Lyman. Bakhmut. Kupiansk. Melitopol direction. Kherson region. The artillerymen of the 55th Zaporizhzhia Sich brigade. The 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade. The 68th Separate Hunting Brigade. The 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade. The 33rd and 31st separate mechanized brigades. Our powerful 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade. The 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade. The 82nd Separate Airborne Assault Brigade. I thank all of you, soldiers, who fight for Ukraine, who believe in Ukraine! Thank you to all the commanders who truly care for the people! And thank you to all who work for Ukraine and help Ukraine in the world! Every week should make Ukraine stronger. It is essential. And it is a shared task for everyone in the state. All of us. Glory to Ukraine!

And it’s not just Putin pic.twitter.com/PtRFpJQJMF — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) November 5, 2023

Well that pretty much says it all.

Avdiivka:

Russian occupied Sedove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

Meanwhile in Russian-occupied Sedove pic.twitter.com/npIScySRp5 — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 5, 2023

A Russian ammunition dump allegedly in Russian-occupied Sjedove between Mariupol and the Russian border is very much on fire. Source: https://t.co/x5wuRF2OVD#Ukraine #Donetsk #Mariupol pic.twitter.com/1xxGtkVCXE — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 5, 2023

Here’s some more analysis and discussion regarding the assertions that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has stalled:

The following assertions can all be true:

– Ukrainian counteroffensive failed to achieve its original goals

– The war is not a stalemate (Russia is gearing up for another offensive as we speak)

– Negotiations cannot resolve this conflict right now just as they haven’t since 2014 — Dmitri Alperovitch (@DAlperovitch) November 5, 2023

From Mykola Bielieskov of Ukraine’s National Institute for Strategic Studies. From the Skyview app (think the Thread Reader App, but for Bluesky):

Unfortunately both people inside&outside of UA mostly concentrate on specific personalities analysing war dynamics instead of giving a thought to objective conditions. By this people miss really important things and how they shape limits of possible. Thread 🧵 The major problem for UA mil strategy that in 2023 campaign (unlike in 2022 campaign) political goals, military capabilities and combat performance have not been in balance. Moreover there was a tension between political&military dimension. Let’s see this contrast in detail. In 2022 UA campaign there was kind of perfect match between political goals, mil capabilities&combat performance. Politically strat defense with counterattacks was just fine. And for this UA had proper capabilities&combat performance. Front dynamics in 2022 reflected this match. In 2023 campaign politically UA had to do classic offensive operation to liberate its people&territories. Staying just defensive was no more enough. Cause if it’s only defensive mode it means pressure on UA to freeze frontline with first hints on freezing out of US in Nov 2022. But militarily offensive in this war is a challenge with “offensive-defensive balance” favouring defense. It’s much easier to detect&strike opponent concentration of forces than creating such concentration and applying it which is required for successful offensive action. This tension between political&military dimension is one of themes in gen Zaluzhniy piece for The Economist. UA Commander in Chief admitted that politically UA needs to advance. But militarily it’s a challenge with number&sophistication of technology UA Forces currently possess. There is another problem – trap of West expectations UA got into. As partners finally decided in Jan 2023 to establish offensive specific grouping of forces&provided weaponry RU created defense in depth+obstacles which only reinforced defense-offensive balance in defence favour. So West basically expected things UA Defense Forces would find it hard to deliver with all the negative consequences for sustaining long term military aid for UA. That’s why in June 2023 UA faced a kind of strat zugzwang. As it happened doing a classic offensive people expected out of UA proved to be a challenge. At the same time it’s hard to imagine that UA would dare to say “We are not going to do offensive as we deem it too risky”. That’s things we need to accept and in 2024 campaign plan bring into balance political&military considerations while looking technological&tactical solutions which finally change offensive-defensive balance back in offensive favour as gen Zaluzhniy suggested.

Here’s RUSI associate fellow Samuel Ramani’s take. First tweet from the thread, the rest from the Thread Reader App:

Ukraine's counter-offensive has been panned as a failure The truth is more complex Some thoughts on the successes and failures of Ukraine's counter-offensive /1 — Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) November 5, 2023

SUCCESS: Preventing Russian Gains Ukraine has carried out offensive operations in the south and east, while preventing notable Russian gains Fortifications and mines caused Russia to lose 200 armoured vehicles and 1000s of personnel in Avdiivka alone over 3 weeks SUCCESS: Degrading Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Ukrainian strikes on the Black Sea Fleet HQ, creation of an alternative grain corridor and creation of insecurity around Russian ships in Sevastopol and Crimea is a big success It reduces sea-borne Kalibr strikes on Ukrainian cities SUCCESS: Upgraded Air Defences Ukraine has secured NATO-class systems like IRIS-Ts and Patriots to blunt Russia’s Shahed drone barrages in Kyiv There is more work to be done on Black Sea port cities but mass electrical line barrages like last winter haven’t yet happened SUCCESS: Upgrading Air Power and Long-Range missiles ATACMS, Storm Shadows and SCALPS arrived, while F-16s are on their way Ukraine is also stepping up domestic production, which can strike deeper into Russian territory proper FAILURE: Territorial Gains The obvious one: Ukraine wanted Melitopol, so it could disrupt Russian supply chains, and make real progress in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and outside Bakhmut It downsized its goal to Tokmak, which has been partially successful, but battle lines are frozen FAILURE: The Drone War In terms of production, Ukraine is suffering in the drone war. Bayraktars are not the game-changers they once were, Russia is mass producing Geran-2s as Iranian Shaheds There is still hope for the Ukraine-made Shark drone and for a winter drone barrage FAILURE: Stopping Russia’s Production Lines Sanctions have not stopped semiconductors from entering Russia and precision missiles are built North Korea’s supply of 1 million artillery shells plus accelerated domestic production shows Russia is in this war for the long haul FAILURE: Securing Long-Term Shell and Ammunition Supplies Ukraine has depleted the influx of shells and ammunition it received and it is unclear how fast it will be replaced Sluggish EU production is to blame but recent Dutch and German deals provide hope MIXED: GPS Jamming Russia’s GPS jamming restricted the efficacy of HIMARS by May 2023 and fuelled fears that longer-range missiles could be restricted But Ukraine used a guided bomb to destroy a GPS jammer recently, which shows a technological gain MIXED: Capitalizing on Russia’s Divisions While Prigozhin and Shoigu clashes might have thwarted Russian gains in Donetsk, the Wagner mutiny did not destroy cohesion With Tantsyura/Reznikov ousted, Syrski under attack and election controversies, Ukraine has divisions of its own MIXED: Rallying Non-Western Support Ukraine’s Global Peace summit idea and Jeddah talks have gained some traction, as have African criticisms of Russia’s grain deal suspension But China’s no show in Malta and stagnant UNGA voting patterns reveal that Ukraine has a lot to do So Ukraine’s counter-offensive did not reach lofty expectations, as Russia’s fortifications were stronger and sophisticated technology was delayed But it was not a complete failure by any means and Ukraine still has many cards to play heading into 2024 /END

And a response, and contrary take, to Ramani by a member of the Black Bird Group (that’s a Finnish OSINT outfit):

The opinions of some of the Western commentators regarding the counteroffensive bear a striking similarity to the Russian narratives that we've seen after every major failure. Getting on that cope train is not a great look when we've been laughing at Vatniks for 1,5 years. https://t.co/bPAduq03nT — John Helin (@J_JHelin) November 5, 2023

Ramani also says that the goal of capturing Tokmak, has been partially successful. I wouldn't say that being stuck 20km from Tokmak is a partial success, especially when Tarnavskyi said that Tokmak is only the minimum objective. — John Helin (@J_JHelin) November 5, 2023

I might also say that while getting Storm Shadows and ATACMS is good for Ukraine, it's weird to count it as a success as it was somewhat out of Ukrainian hands. Also, there has been a clear problem of coordination in the use of these assets and Ukraine has limited stocks them. — John Helin (@J_JHelin) November 5, 2023

We really need to have more discussion and analysis on how and why the counteroffensive failed, instead of trying to paint a failure into a partial success or an ongoing operation. That's the only way forward in to learning and understanding what Ukraine needs in the future. — John Helin (@J_JHelin) November 5, 2023

Zalushnyi pretty much confirmed culmination and failure in the interview with The Economist. Almost all the forces earmarked for the offensive have been used to try and gain a breakthrough and now reserves and troops have been moved to reinforce Avdiivka. — John Helin (@J_JHelin) November 5, 2023

But they did not concentrate force. One of the great mistakes for Ukraine here was the lack of concentration of force. Instead, they opted to spread out their troops, and especially artillery resources, to Bakhmut, Velyka Novosilka, and Robotyne, at the very least. — John Helin (@J_JHelin) November 5, 2023

I certainly would've criticised it, but it might've been politically expedient in terms of selling the whole "Bakhmut trap" narrative and justifying the losses. Now Ukraine has the Bakhmut situation to unwrap in terms of critical analysis as well as the southern offensive. — John Helin (@J_JHelin) November 5, 2023

Meanwhile, Ukraine sees an aurora tonight.

It’s a very rare thing in our parts.

Let this be a sign of good hope for us all. pic.twitter.com/eixLJeRLs7 — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 5, 2023

Serhij Rubinkovych, a Ukrainian poet and service member, and his cat Reprimand. pic.twitter.com/pfUwAKN69s — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 5, 2023

