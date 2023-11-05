Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

The willow is too close to the house.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickle?”

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

“woke” is the new caravan.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 620: The Cost

War for Ukraine Day 620: The Cost

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , ,

Graphic by NEIVANMADE of a Russian bomb with a "Z" symbol on it crashing through the roof of the Ukrainian Postal Service delivery hub. "Everyone Is a Target" and "Stop Russia" are written in the space between the destroyed roof and the fins of the bomb.

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

The cost:

Ukrainska Pravda has the details: (machine translation)

Yuri Glodan died in the war, whose family was killed in April 2022 Russian missilesand, which destroyed the residential complex “Tiras” in Odessa.

After the loss of the family, Yuri decided to join the ranks of the Armed Forces.

On November 5, his colleague Alexander Yakovenko announced that Yuri died at the front.

Alexander is a co-owner of a confectionery in Odessa, where Glodan previously worked.

Recalling the tragic day when Yuri lost his family, Alexander says that Easter in 2022 was the first weekend of the confectionery. The man spent time with his family, went to the store, and when he returned – “his world was destroyed”. 

Then the Russian rocket was injected into the house where the Yuri family lived. The tragedy took a life 3-month-old daughter Kira, her mother Valeria and grandmother Ludmila.

He committed as a worthy man of the Ukrainian nation – went to the Armed Forces.  First “Azov”, then the 3rd assault. Today (November 5 – ed.) We learned that he died defending his nation. Light memory, a man with a big heart”, – written by Alexander Yakovenko.

In April 2022, the man admitted that the service is not easy, because professionalism requires time and training.

“Time to draw, the enemy is not waiting. The fact is that here is a war, we do not paint grass under the line. Wrong — you’re already 300 or 200. It hurts a lot to lose your fellows, and it’s a shame to understand that in his place could be you, or you, in fact, can be next”, – told then the man of “Public”. 

Yuri Glodan died in battle. His body was recognized by the cross. 

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Regarding Russian strike on soldiers of 128th Separate Mountain Infantry Brigade: The main thing is to establish the truth about what happened and prevent such incidents from happening again – address by the President of Ukraine

5 November 2023 – 18:18

Dear Ukrainians,

First and foremost, regarding the Russian strike on the soldiers of the 128th Separate Mountain Infantry Brigade occurred in Zaporizhzhia region.

My condolences to all the families and loved ones of the fallen soldiers! It is a tragedy that could have been avoided. Defense Minister Umerov has reported to me on the measures taken to clarify all the circumstances of what happened, who was specifically involved, and what orders were given.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated in response to this tragedy. The relevant investigation is ongoing.

The main thing is to establish the complete truth about what happened and prevent such incidents from happening again. Every soldier in the combat zone – in the enemy’s line of fire and aerial reconnaissance – knows how to behave in the open, how to ensure safety.

Now, the investigation must provide honest answers to the families of the fallen soldiers and the society about how this tragedy occurred and whether any improper orders were issued.

Secondly, what I would like to say today. When we go through weeks like this, filled with pain and difficult discussions, it is important for people to understand that what weighs on their hearts is seen, and the necessary changes will be made.

This applies to many things, from negligence that can occur to the Soviet legacy and the terrible bureaucracy that prevents Ukraine and many in our defense forces from realizing their potential correctly and effectively.

We must protect Ukraine. And we will protect it – I have no doubt about that. Believing in Ukraine is knowing that Ukraine and Ukrainians can preserve their independence, will preserve it and reclaim their own.

But, just like after February 24th, this can be done together – and only together, in unity, caring for the state, for those next to you, for Ukrainians, no matter where they are. Preserving the unity of the people is the most important. And I am grateful to all those who make efforts for this.

And one more thing. Avdiyivka. Mariyinka. Lyman. Bakhmut. Kupiansk. Melitopol direction. Kherson region. The artillerymen of the 55th Zaporizhzhia Sich brigade. The 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade. The 68th Separate Hunting Brigade. The 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade. The 33rd and 31st separate mechanized brigades. Our powerful 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade. The 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade. The 82nd Separate Airborne Assault Brigade. I thank all of you, soldiers, who fight for Ukraine, who believe in Ukraine! Thank you to all the commanders who truly care for the people! And thank you to all who work for Ukraine and help Ukraine in the world!

Every week should make Ukraine stronger. It is essential. And it is a shared task for everyone in the state. All of us.

Glory to Ukraine!

Well that pretty much says it all.

Avdiivka:

 

Russian occupied Sedove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

Here’s some more analysis and discussion regarding the assertions that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has stalled:

From Mykola Bielieskov of Ukraine’s National Institute for Strategic Studies. From the Skyview app (think the Thread Reader App, but for Bluesky):

Unfortunately both people inside&outside of UA mostly concentrate on specific personalities analysing war dynamics instead of giving a thought to objective conditions. By this people miss really important things and how they shape limits of possible. Thread 🧵

The major problem for UA mil strategy that in 2023 campaign (unlike in 2022 campaign) political goals, military capabilities and combat performance have not been in balance. Moreover there was a tension between political&military dimension. Let’s see this contrast in detail.

In 2022 UA campaign there was kind of perfect match between political goals, mil capabilities&combat performance. Politically strat defense with counterattacks was just fine. And for this UA had proper capabilities&combat performance. Front dynamics in 2022 reflected this match.

In 2023 campaign politically UA had to do classic offensive operation to liberate its people&territories. Staying just defensive was no more enough. Cause if it’s only defensive mode it means pressure on UA to freeze frontline with first hints on freezing out of US in Nov 2022.

But militarily offensive in this war is a challenge with “offensive-defensive balance” favouring defense. It’s much easier to detect&strike opponent concentration of forces than creating such concentration and applying it which is required for successful offensive action.

This tension between political&military dimension is one of themes in gen Zaluzhniy piece for The Economist. UA Commander in Chief admitted that politically UA needs to advance. But militarily it’s a challenge with number&sophistication of technology UA Forces currently possess.

There is another problem – trap of West expectations UA got into. As partners finally decided in Jan 2023 to establish offensive specific grouping of forces&provided weaponry RU created defense in depth+obstacles which only reinforced defense-offensive balance in defence favour.

So West basically expected things UA Defense Forces would find it hard to deliver with all the negative consequences for sustaining long term military aid for UA.

That’s why in June 2023 UA faced a kind of strat zugzwang. As it happened doing a classic offensive people expected out of UA proved to be a challenge. At the same time it’s hard to imagine that UA would dare to say “We are not going to do offensive as we deem it too risky”.

That’s things we need to accept and in 2024 campaign plan bring into balance political&military considerations while looking technological&tactical solutions which finally change offensive-defensive balance back in offensive favour as gen Zaluzhniy suggested.

Here’s RUSI associate fellow Samuel Ramani’s take. First tweet from the thread, the rest from the Thread Reader App:

SUCCESS: Preventing Russian Gains

Ukraine has carried out offensive operations in the south and east, while preventing notable Russian gains

Fortifications and mines caused Russia to lose 200 armoured vehicles and 1000s of personnel in Avdiivka alone over 3 weeks 

SUCCESS: Degrading Russia’s Black Sea Fleet

Ukrainian strikes on the Black Sea Fleet HQ, creation of an alternative grain corridor and creation of insecurity around Russian ships in Sevastopol and Crimea is a big success

It reduces sea-borne Kalibr strikes on Ukrainian cities 

SUCCESS: Upgraded Air Defences

Ukraine has secured NATO-class systems like IRIS-Ts and Patriots to blunt Russia’s Shahed drone barrages in Kyiv

There is more work to be done on Black Sea port cities but mass electrical line barrages like last winter haven’t yet happened 

SUCCESS: Upgrading Air Power and Long-Range missiles

ATACMS, Storm Shadows and SCALPS arrived, while F-16s are on their way

Ukraine is also stepping up domestic production, which can strike deeper into Russian territory proper 

FAILURE: Territorial Gains

The obvious one: Ukraine wanted Melitopol, so it could disrupt Russian supply chains, and make real progress in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and outside Bakhmut

It downsized its goal to Tokmak, which has been partially successful, but battle lines are frozen 

FAILURE: The Drone War

In terms of production, Ukraine is suffering in the drone war. Bayraktars are not the game-changers they once were, Russia is mass producing Geran-2s as Iranian Shaheds

There is still hope for the Ukraine-made Shark drone and for a winter drone barrage 

FAILURE: Stopping Russia’s Production Lines

Sanctions have not stopped semiconductors from entering Russia and precision missiles are built

North Korea’s supply of 1 million artillery shells plus accelerated domestic production shows Russia is in this war for the long haul 

FAILURE: Securing Long-Term Shell and Ammunition Supplies

Ukraine has depleted the influx of shells and ammunition it received and it is unclear how fast it will be replaced

Sluggish EU production is to blame but recent Dutch and German deals provide hope 

MIXED: GPS Jamming

Russia’s GPS jamming restricted the efficacy of HIMARS by May 2023 and fuelled fears that longer-range missiles could be restricted

But Ukraine used a guided bomb to destroy a GPS jammer recently, which shows a technological gain 

MIXED: Capitalizing on Russia’s Divisions

While Prigozhin and Shoigu clashes might have thwarted Russian gains in Donetsk, the Wagner mutiny did not destroy cohesion

With Tantsyura/Reznikov ousted, Syrski under attack and election controversies, Ukraine has divisions of its own 

MIXED: Rallying Non-Western Support

Ukraine’s Global Peace summit idea and Jeddah talks have gained some traction, as have African criticisms of Russia’s grain deal suspension

But China’s no show in Malta and stagnant UNGA voting patterns reveal that Ukraine has a lot to do 

So Ukraine’s counter-offensive did not reach lofty expectations, as Russia’s fortifications were stronger and sophisticated technology was delayed

But it was not a complete failure by any means and Ukraine still has many cards to play heading into 2024 /END

And a response, and contrary take, to Ramani by a member of the Black Bird Group (that’s a Finnish OSINT outfit):

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

@patron__dsns

👉🏻👈🏻🐥💛

♬ original sound – uumview – uumview

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Martin
  • patrick II

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      I mean…as I’ve noted before, I don’t know shit about shit, but it seems to me that a thoughtful examination of things that have worked, things that haven’t, and things that are in between is not “cope” or whatever, but realism. I don’t think “realist” has to mean “actually it’s all trash and if you don’t think so ur dumb”. And while criticism is good, hipster contrarianism is just obnoxious.

      And as has been noted on this here blog many times, if the US and EU and others had stepped up the way they should have from the beginning, the counteroffensive would be going a lot fucking differently right now. It may not even have needed to happen at all.

      Anyway.

      Here’s a longer version of that news clip from Zelenskyy’s YT page where he calls putin a fucking terrorist, and the bleep is smaller so it’s more satisfying.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      patrick II

      There is no such thing as a staIemate with an opponent that will not stop and cannot be trusted not to restart the was at the first opportunity.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Martin

      @Alison Rose: I think the assertion of ‘cope’ is how they are balanced. Striking a single GPS jammer does not make up for the lack of ground taken in the counteroffensive, etc. I think the assertion is that the successes are of much smaller importance than the failures.

      (said without any agreement or disagreement of the analysis)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Adam L Silverman: Adam, I’m relieved you don’t agree with the contrary analysis.   I’ve been pretty worried about the slow pace of Ukraine’s counter-offensive, and feeling that we (the West) are giving Russia far too much time to adapt.  That will make the cost  of this war (human and also $$) much greater than it could have been, heavy sigh.  But that you don’t agree makes me feel a little better.

      ETA: by which I only mean  that it’s good you don’t think the summer’s been a failure, that UA is worse-off than they were in the spring.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Another Scott

      @Chetan Murthy: I’m reminded of Milley’s speech to the National Press Club on June 30. RFERL.org:

      At a speech in Washington on June 30, the chairman of the U.S. joint chiefs of staff defended Ukraine’s progress.

      “That it’s going slower than people predicted doesn’t surprise me at all,” General Mark Milley said. “It’s going to be very difficult, very long, and it’s going to be very, very bloody, and no one should have any illusions about any of that.”

      “Ukrainian soldiers are assaulting through minefields and into trenches, and this is literally a fight for their life,” Milley said. “So, yes, sure, it goes a little slow, but that is part of the nature of war.”

      We shouldn’t have unrealistic expectations.

      Slava Ukraini!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.