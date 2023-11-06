Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

2024 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendars

2024 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendars

19 Comments

Pet Calendar

It’s pet calendar time again!

Cafe Press seems to have resolved their paper issues, and they once again have the option to create your own calendars.  Yay!

Final Preview of 2022 Pets of Balloon Juice: Calendar B! 1

Here’s what beth and I are thinking re: the 2024 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendars.

The designs for the two pet calendars for 2023 were completely finished, except for the import into Cafe Press, where things came to an abrupt halt because of supply chain issues.  With just and hour or so of work – changing the covers so they say 2024 instead of 2023, and importing the files into Cafe Press – we can have two calendars available with the photos from last year.  Reminder: the month of January in both calendars (A & B) from “last” year is a tribute to Lily and all of John’s pets.

We will also open up submissions for new photos for another calendar for 2024, with just photos that arrive this year.

So here’s what we need to know from you.

  • Is there interest in purchasing 2024 calendars that were designed with last year’s pet pics?
  • Is there interest in purchasing a new 2024 calendar with pics you send in now?

Please chime in and let us know, because time is short – we want to have the calendars available for purchase by Dec 1.

Oh, and if you want to submit pics, please start getting them ready now – I’ll be setting up the photo upload site in a day or so.  Remember, all photos submitted go into the calendar, but high resolution is the key to being able to have a bigger photo that is more visible in the calendar.

Open thread.

Update: we can also make postcards from your pet pics and add them to our store on Cafe Press.  If you are interested in that, chime in below!

  • Alison Rose
  • Anonymous At Work
  • Barbara I
  • Butch
  • eclare
  • Fraud Guy
  • Joey Maloney
  • K488
  • KRK
  • Old School
  • pacem appellant
  • pat
  • raven
  • Van Buren
  • WaterGirl

    19 Comments

    3. 3.

      pat

      I’m also fine with last year’s photos, but I can’t remember what I sent.  Can we see them?  Just to be sure?

      Thanks.

    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      Okay, with 5 YES votes right out of the gate, we will definitely have Calendars A & B (From last year) for 2024.

      Who is interested in sending in pics for a “new” 2024 calendar?

    8. 8.

      K488

      I’m another vote for last year’s pictures, but would like a reminder re contents, so I can buy the calendar with my kitties in it.  Thanks!

      Reply

