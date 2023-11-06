Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Monday Morning Open Thread: Keeping Up the Good Fight(s)

Monday Morning Open Thread: Keeping Up the Good Fight(s)

by | 24 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Great slogan, IMO:


Credit where due:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Ms. Abrams ought to be in the middle of her second term as Governor of Georgia. The current chucklehead got there via Stalin’s old dictum: It’s not important who votes; it’s important who COUNTS the votes. The theft of that election should remind us all that there are a lot of people who do not believe in representative government, and some of them are just smart enough to game the system just enough to win. And they are all connected to one another at every level across the nation.

      But hey, happy Monday morning, ya’ll!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Scout211

      I realize that all Democratic politicians don’t need to agree on everything, but did Senator Fetterman really need to take swipe at Governor Newsom and accuse him of secretly running for president against President Biden?

      Sen. John Fetterman swipes at California Gov. Gavin Newsom

      ALTOONA, IA — Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., on Saturday evening criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom and accused him of secretly running for president while speaking at an Iowa Democratic Party dinner, even though Newsom has said he fully supports Joe Biden’s re-election bid.

      “There are two additional Democrats running for Pennsylvania, excuse me, running for president right now,” said Fetterman, who acknowledged that he still has lingering speech issues after he had a stroke in 2022. “One is a congressman from Minnesota, the other one is the governor of California, but only one has the guts to announce it.”

      But the media focus on Trump’s testimony on his business fraud trial will be a nice distraction today.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      New Deal democrat

      I just want to take the time to recommend Dan Guild, who goes by the handle dcg1114 on Xitter, for following polls and analysis. Here’s his link on nitter:
      https://nitter.net/dcg1114

      He’s been published at Sabato’s Crystal Ball and Iowa’s Bleeding Heartland. Back in the day, he was also at the Great Orange Satan (Daily Kos).

      He’s excellent at dissecting and reading polls, and resists getting gamed by inferior, motivated, or biased polling, unlike a certain other well known analyst who has gone completely off the rails.

      At the moment, he is discounting some of the latest national results that have been poor for Biden. On the other hand, he has been sounding the alarm for months that Biden genuinely is in trouble, especially with voters under 30. He has also been warning that if Democrats try to run on the economy next year, if it remains as it is, they will lose badly. Because a majority of people don’t buy it, regardless of the good news that gets reported on Democratic leaning sites.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Geminid

      The picture of Rep. Pelosi and Senator Lucas made me wonder, who could Virginia Republicans have brought in to help their cause? I came up with nothing.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      Right on, Senator Sanders!

      Unrelated: I just have this funny feeling that by the end of the day today, the orange moron is going to blow a gasket in the worst way.  And by ‘worst’, I mean ‘best’.  =)

      Have a great week peeps!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      jonas

      @New Deal democrat:   Because a majority of people don’t buy it, regardless of the good news that gets reported on Democratic leaning sites.

      It’s not just Democratic-leaning sites reporting good economic news, it’s the financial media and the MSM more generally. People seem to have been traumatized by the 21-22 inflation so badly, that they can’t seem to think rationally even about their own economic situations anymore, or about what SFB, of all people, could possibly do about it. Looking at polls and articles, people are telling reporters we’re on the brink of another depression, but if you look at their own habits, they’re spending money, going on nice vacations, eating out, etc. Not stuff you do if you think the world’s really coming to an end.

      The one thing I think really does scare people right now, especially younger workers, is the prospect that they can’t, and probably will never be able to, afford a home anywhere close to any state or city where they’d want to live. The WH actually has put out a pretty detailed position paper on expanding home building and homeownership, but I haven’t seen them actually out there really touting it. They need to get on that, stat.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jeffro

      Btw Peter Wehner gets it: MAGA is a nihilist movement, whipped into endless rage by RW media and pols with nothing else to offer

      (this is exactly as Adam Kinzinger described to the audience at the Democracy360 conference I wrote about, btw)

      Right-wing media discovered that spreading lies, inflaming resentments and stoking nihilism were extremely profitable because there was an enormous audience for it. Republican politicians similarly found they could energize their base by doing the same. Initially, the media and politicians cynically exploited these tactics; soon they became dependent on them. “They got high on their own supply and couldn’t stop using without infuriating the base,” as Mr. Rauch put it. There was nothing they would not defend, no exit ramp they would take.
      Many of those on the right, dependent on the web of lies and the nihilism, have twisted themselves into knots in order to justify their behavior not just to others but also to themselves. It’s too painful for them to acknowledge the destructive movement that they have become part of or to acknowledge that it is no longer by any means clear who is leading whom. So they have persuaded themselves that there is no other option but to support a Trump-led Republican Party, even one that is lawless and depraved, because the Democratic Party is, for them, an unthinkable alternative. The result is that they have been sucked, cognitively and psychologically, into their own alternative reality
       
      Nihilism is a choice — it is forced on no one — and conservatives must somehow find a way to turn back toward their original ideals.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MisterDancer

      @NotMax: Nobody yesterday remembered the 5th of November?

      I remembered.

      I also think there’s enough bombs about for everyone’s tastes, at the moment.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      @New Deal democrat: My bias is two-fold:

      1. Polls this far out are meaningless.
      2. It takes something extraordinary for an incumbent president not to be re-elected.

      Both of those things make me ignore polling about 2024 right now.

      And that’s before one heaps on the other stuff (elections are always a choice between 2 or more people, and TIFG/Burning Plague is not a stronger candidate pairing than Biden/Harris; the other guy is going to prison; etc.).

      Fingers crossed for Tuesday!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      Schedule this week for @VP:

      Tues: Joe Madison interview at SiriusXM radio

      Wed: Diwali celebration at VP official residence

      Thurs: Travel to Boston for apprentice event

      Saturday: Join POTUS for Veterans Day observance at Arlington National.

      Where is Kamala!!???!??!??

      Reply
    13. 13.

      satby

      Small election day here tomorrow for local government. Never got a chance to early vote, so I’m doing the community vote tomorrow.

      People in Indiana don’t even know it’s harder to vote here than in Illinois, for instance. Red states suck.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      piratedan

      For me the issue that is taking place regarding all of this ratfucking and concern trolling that is taking place a year out from elections is the following lack of context.

      By this time next year it’s extremely likely that DJT will have been convicted of some crime in some jurisdiction., be it state or federal or maybe both.

      If all of the constituencies that the Dems are “in trouble” with use their skills to find out the GOP position on those items that are of the most concern with them, I have a hard time believing that they will find any satisfaction there

      Reply
    15. 15.

      MisterDancer

      @Jeffro: Nihilism is a choice — it is forced on no one — and conservatives must somehow find a way to turn back toward their original ideals.

      I can’t read the article, so: What they are doing today, is addictive. And as long as there’s hyper-wealth paying into sustaining it, we’ll see more and more of it.

      Point-blank, the incentives for nihilism are really, really high right now. Up to, and including, physical violence for calling it out. That’s created a viscous cycle that I don’t know how to break, and I suspect much of the people invested in it, aren’t sure how to control — much less, break away from.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      schrodingers_cat

      Get involved with your local Democratic party instead of navel gazing and doom scrolling about polls and how Biden is old.

      The MSM has proven time and time again that they have a thumb on the scale for Rs.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Nelle

      @jonas: $700 million on pet costumes for Halloween?  Billions on decorations, costumes, candy for Halloween?  SUVs and ginormous pickups (the hood on my neighbors comes up to my eyebrows) to accompany whining about gas prices?

      People are sure behaving as if a recession or depression is coming (not to discount the very real hunger of some.  We drive by a community free food shed that has its doors wide open to the street.  There’s a lot of activity there – if we can see cans of food when we go one way, it will be gone when we come back an hour later).  Seriously, though, there is a lot of superfluous spending.  Too much “feeling” and not enough thinking.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      lowtechcyclist

      @New Deal democrat:

      he was also at the Great Orange Satan (Daily Kos).

      I think that old nickname for Daily Kos no longer works well, given that we’ve had a real ‘Great Orange Satan’ playing havoc with our politics for the past eight years.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      John S.

      @Jeffro:

      I don’t always agree with Bernie, but he’s absolutely right about Biden.

      The current path being discussed by Arab Americans is shortsighted. Staying home and either not voting or voting for the orange fartcloud is completely antithetical to their goals.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I’m looking forward to Trump’s testimony today. We’ll see if he can hold it together on the stand.

      I mentioned yesterday that two of my nephews ran in the NYC marathon. One of them finished with a 3:09 time, which I think is spectacular. The other got to the 24 mile mark and collapsed. They took him to a med tent, plied him with Gatorade, and massaged the cramps out of his calves. Then they asked if he wanted to finish the race, to which he said (and I’m quoting) “Fuck no.” The yin and the yang of marathon running.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      SFAW

      @lowtechcyclist: ​
       

      I think that old nickname for Daily Kos no longer works well, given that we’ve had a real ‘Great Orange Satan’ playing havoc with our politics for the past eight years.

      But aren’t we jackals still supposed to hate Kos (almost) as much as we hate TFG?

      Reply

