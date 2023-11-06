According to the WaPo live update feed, Trump’s testimony in the New York civil fraud trial is not going well!

Shortly into his courtroom testimony Monday morning, Donald Trump received his first set of warnings from a judge instructing him to answer questions directly and avoid meandering comments.

“Mr. Trump, [Attorney General Letitia James] is being very patient. I would like to move things along a little faster. Please just answer the questions, no speeches,” New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron said.

New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron pointedly urged Donald Trump’s lawyer to control his client, repeatedly asking the former president to stay on topic and avoid making long-winded political statements during his testimony.

Engoron instructed Trump’s lawyer, Chris Kise, to “have a talk” with Trump to make him comply with courtroom rules.

“Mr. Kise can you control your client?” Engoron said. “This is not a political rally. This is a courtroom.”