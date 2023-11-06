Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Fool for a Client (Open Thread)

Fool for a Client (Open Thread)

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

According to the WaPo live update feed, Trump’s testimony in the New York civil fraud trial is not going well!

Shortly into his courtroom testimony Monday morning, Donald Trump received his first set of warnings from a judge instructing him to answer questions directly and avoid meandering comments.

“Mr. Trump, [Attorney General Letitia James] is being very patient. I would like to move things along a little faster. Please just answer the questions, no speeches,” New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron said.

New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron pointedly urged Donald Trump’s lawyer to control his client, repeatedly asking the former president to stay on topic and avoid making long-winded political statements during his testimony.

Engoron instructed Trump’s lawyer, Chris Kise, to “have a talk” with Trump to make him comply with courtroom rules.

“Mr. Kise can you control your client?” Engoron said. “This is not a political rally. This is a courtroom.”

Here’s a gift link to the WaPo live feed if you’d like to follow along. Open thread!

Reader Interactions

  • Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • glory b
  • John S.
  • Mathguy
  • narya
  • Ohio Mom
  • patrick Ii
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • Spirula
  • TeezySkeezy
  • Tony G
  • Urza
  • WaterGirl

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Oh, it’s way worse than this. When Trump answers questions, it has been a string of “Yes, I did that, but my properties are worth whatever I say they are because I’m so great.” He is confessing to his crimes on the stand, again and again and again.

      I have to assume he’ll do the same in his criminal trials.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mathguy

      I wish we could give the judge a nice hickory stick so he could whip the orange shitstain as needed (which is often).

      Reply
    5. 5.

      John S.

      Let us savor:

      Trump also went off on rally-style tangents during his deposition. Speaking about offshore windmills in Scotland, he said: “They’re probably killing whales, which are washing up to shore, which nobody has ever seen before. Many whales are coming in where they’re doing it up in New England. No, I’m not a fan of wind.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      glory b

      Attorneys tell clients to keep their answers to yes or no when being questioned by the other side, so as not to supply them with the rope with which they can be hanged.

       

      But I’m sure you guys know this.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      And Sister Machine Gun of Quiety Harmony said, as her eyes misted over, “Here you are, Mr. Trump! I know you need more rope. I’m here for you! I will get you all the rope you need!”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I’ve been at the library trying to write, and I came home to find this gold mine of Trump insanity in the courtroom. Woohoo!

      I live in an over-55 building. I have neighbors in the same state that Trump is in today and I wouldn’t let them run a cake sale.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Spirula

      Pretty difficult to get aholes like him to STFU when he has spent his entire life overtalking and BS-ing his way through everything.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ohio Mom

      As I understand it, Trump has been involved in a gazillion lawsuits. So he has to know how to behave inside a courtroom.

      That he can’t manage his behavior says something about how his brain is functioning.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      glory b

      @patrick Ii: I’m pretty sure they do. As I recall, she offerred them to the Democratic leadership n the House,someone declined the chance to review them, not sure what committee head that was.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      narya

      I’m not watching, because listening to his voice would send me over the edge, but it’s fascinating to follow along. I keep thinking of Terri Kanefield’s comment that he’s responding to the current legal messes as he used to respond in civil trials. I realize this is a civil trial, but it’s actually a TRIAL; bullshitting the judge isn’t going to be a good strategy here.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Tony G

      @Mathguy: The judge should beat Trump with that hickory stick while playing a recording of “Hit Me with Your Rhythm Stick” on a boombox.  According to my originalist interpretation of the constitution, that is what the Founders intended.

      Reply

