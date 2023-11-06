Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Evening Open Thread: A Curse on Time-Shifting

Monday Evening Open Thread: A Curse on Time-Shifting

Monday Evening Open Thread: A Curse on Time-Shifting

(Arlo & Janis via GoComics.com)

 

Tom Nichols, at the Atlantic, wants to “Overthrow the Tyranny of Morning People”:

I’m a night person, and I say: The rest of the world needs to sleep later…

This is the time of year when opponents of changing the clocks go on about why it’s unhealthy to fall out of sync with the sun, about why a practice first instituted more than a century ago is outdated, about how much human productivity is lost while we all run around changing the hands and digits on timepieces. Those are all great arguments, and I agree with them, but that’s not really why I hate letting go of daylight saving time.

I hate it because, as a general rule, I cannot stand Morning People. I do not like to cede even one minute to those chipper and virtuous larks, the co-workers who send you emails marked “5:01 a.m.” and who schedule “breakfast meetings” at dawn so we can all do some work before we get on with … doing more work. They are my natural enemy, and I refuse to entertain their caterwauling about waking up in the dark…

… Americans still venerate the idea that mornings are super productive, and every year, we’re all forced to give back an hour of sunlight in the afternoon so that our overmotivated friends and colleagues don’t have to endure their first latte in the predawn gloom. Instead, the rest of us have to feel the darkness enveloping us in the late afternoon, when we’re trying to get stuff done at work while the morning people nod off behind their desks.

Yes, I know: Kids will have to get up in the dark for school. Here’s one answer: Instead of setting the clocks back, maybe we should stop sending kids to school so ridiculously early, especially teenagers, who have a harder time learning in the early morning. Doctors and educators have been suggesting this for years, but we don’t listen, because we remain convinced that industrious people get up early in the morning and lazy people sleep in…

So, enough. Leave the clocks alone; better yet, comrades, let us smash the oppressive culture of our lark overlords and reclaim the day.

Or let’s at least just get the time-changers and the early risers to stop bugging us in the morning.

      Yarrow

      I dunno. Some people are morning people. Some people are night people. Some people aren’t either. Changing the clock isn’t about “morning people” anymore than changing it in spring is about “night people.”

      That Tom Nichols essay just seems like a bunch of whining. If you don’t like losing morning light, move south. Hell, move to the equator. It’s not some “tyranny of morning people”; it’s because you live in a place where you get a lot of light one time of year and not much the other. He has the ability to change what he doesn’t like but instead he whines.

      brendancalling

      I have read articles that we would like standard time 365 days a year even worse than DLST, but I am too lazy to figure out if that’s true or not.

      Like Tom, I’m a night person. Mornings are overrated—on weekends, mine typically go on til the early afternoon. A perfect morning, IMO, involves waking up around 10, making some coffee in the French press, then bring the press upstairs so my lady and I can spend some time together in bed. Then maybe a bong load, and some food.

      Tom is also right about school schedules. It makes no sense.

      FYI, I read Arlo and Janis DAILY, and yesterday Arlo (who very much IS a morning person) let Janis sleep in while he watched the sunrise. I’m with Janis—pull up the covers.

      Also, too, A&J is a wonderful strip. I like everything about it. Much better than Mary Worth and Gil Thorp. Although GT has a lot going on these days—teenage pregnancy, abortion, gay and trans students, Gil’s wife leaving him for another woman… it’s pretty crazy in the funny pages!

