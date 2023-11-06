On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Happy Monday! We have another great week ahead.

Albatrossity

Thanks for all the good wishes last week. I can report that I escaped the hospital a half-day early, after convincing the cardiologist that it might be stressful to release me at the same time that KSU football game traffic was peaking (the stadium is just across the street from the hospital). The new medication seems to be working fine, and it is very good to be home with Elizabeth!

I’m gonna pick up where I left off prior to last week, with some birds and bugs photographed in mid- and late summer. Lots of variety here, and no real theme.

ETA: Helping with the healing process, Harley has returned for the 11th winter in a row.

If you don’t remember who Harley is, here’s the backstory.