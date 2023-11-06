Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Albatrossity – Summer, interrupted

Albatrossity

Thanks for all the good wishes last week. I can report that I escaped the hospital a half-day early, after convincing the cardiologist that it might be stressful to release me at the same time that KSU football game traffic was peaking (the stadium is just across the street from the hospital). The new medication seems to be working fine, and it is very good to be home with Elizabeth!

I’m gonna pick up where I left off prior to last week, with some birds and bugs photographed in mid- and late summer. Lots of variety here, and no real theme.

ETA: Helping with the healing process, Harley has returned for the 11th winter in a row.

If you don’t remember who Harley is, here’s the backstory.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer, interrupted 9
Near Manhattan KSJuly 10, 2023

It was a good season for Indigo Buntings (Passerina cyanea) in this part of Flyover Country, and they are always a treat to see. This image even gives you a bit more local color, as the bird is perched on a burnt tree stump, which is a common sight in our local prairie/woods margins. Trees (other than cottonwoods) were absent from these prairies prior to the arrival of white Europeans, and in many places fire is still used to control their encroachment, just as it was in the old days when bison herds thundered across these hills. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer, interrupted 8
Near Manhattan KSJuly 11, 2023

Nevertheless, the addition of trees to the towns and farmsteads has been a boon for some birds, like this adult Baltimore Oriole (Icterus galbula) feasting on a mulberry. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer, interrupted 7
Near Manhattan KSJuly 23, 2023

This hatch-year Baltimore Oriole also has been eating fruit, although in this case the fruit is the native pokeberry. Although the berries (and much of the plant) are loaded with compounds that are bitter or toxic for humans, birds relish them. A pokeberry patch is a great place for birds, and birdwatchers. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer, interrupted 6
Near Manhattan KSAugust 1, 2023

Another frugivore that was hanging around a pokeberry patch was this hatch-year Brown Thrasher (Toxostoma rufum), who, like many adolescents, displayed a skeptical attitude while watching the other birds foraging on the berries. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer, interrupted 4
Near Manhattan KSAugust 27, 2023

Pokeberry patches are good places to find insects as well, and/or to practice photographing them in flight. This Green Darner (Anax junius) is a good target, since it is large and abundant! One of the largest dragonflies, it is also a migratory insect. As is the case with Monarch butterflies, the first generation of the summer moves north from Texas and Mexico, and the final generation migrates back south from Canada and the northern US. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer, interrupted 5
Near Manhattan KSJuly 23, 2023

Large as they are, dragonflies still need to worry about predators like this Common Nighthawk (Chordeiles minor), perched and day-napping on another half-burnt tree branch. Ground-nesting birds like the nighthawk were probably much more abundant prior to the arrival of farmers, trees, and settlements. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer, interrupted 3
Near Manhattan KSJuly 11, 2023

Eastern Wood-pewees (Contopus virens) also like to snack on dragonflies and other flying insects. These can be hard to distinguish from the very similar Western Wood-pewee, which is found in the western counties of Kansas. As is the case with many flycatchers, the best ID clues are the vocalizations. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer, interrupted 1
Near Manhattan KSJuly 20, 2023

Late in the summer we had a Carolina Wren (Thyrothorus ludovicianus) attempting to nest in the gutter above our front entrance, and we tried to help it by inserting a water-impervious barrier between the nest and the gutter. She incubated four eggs for a while, but one day they disappeared. The nest was intact, so it may have been predated by the rat snake that occasionally suns itself on that front deck. Later in the summer, however, there were fledgling Carolina Wrens splashing in the bird bath, so maybe she found another less exposed nesting site and was successful in that round. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer, interrupted 2
Near Manhattan KSJune 22, 2023

It was a droughty summer in this part of Flyover Country, but this Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias) found a fishy snack in a dwindling creek. I’ve always wondered about that specific epithet Herodias. Is it a reference to the Biblical Herod? Or Herodias, the mother of Salome? Or?? I’ve never been able to track it down. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer, interrupted
Near Manhattan KSAugust 27, 2023

The final bird in this batch is also the first migrant warbler I saw in the late summer. Magnolia Warblers (Setophaga magnolia) nest in the boreal forests of the north and in the higher reaches of the Appalachians in the US. It is a common spring migrant here, but not so much in the fall. So I was thrilled to see this guy in my very own back yard! Click here for larger image.

