Cold Grey Dawn Open Thread: Concerning 'Activist' Spite Voters

Cold Grey Dawn Open Thread: Concerning ‘Activist’ Spite Voters

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      206inKY

      The Gaza war is vastly more important to our world, but I suspect an undercurrent in the Times poll is raw anger from student loan borrowers. All Biden had to do was preserve the pause and let a future president eat the shit sandwich of restarting payments. Instead, this month, millions of borrowers have started paying essentially a second rent payment after three years of $0 that was still counting toward the forgiveness clock. They’re salty about it, and the dumbest conclude that Trump paused their loans and Biden restarted them. There’s no way this wasn’t going to take a bite out of support from college educated young people.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      Yes, don’t vote for the guy who isn’t out to get you because he didn’t do one thing you wanted. Purity politics, gimme or else! It’s like they think that TFG is so bad that Biden will give them what they want just to avoid the horrors that they would be subjected to if the asshole wins. I also can’t help but think that what is going on in Israel has been fed by Russia and their allies as a diversion to pull resources away from Ukraine.

      Russian rodent copulation with a reach around from those looking to harm Democratic voting chances. I hear word that Rashida Tlaib approves of this and if that is true, she is truly stupid.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ithink

      This was amazing to see, read and hear but I just pray to God all other extenuating circumstances considered, that the Biden/Harris rockets prevails again, if not overwhelmingly, a year or so from today. I don’t think there are enough disgruntled purity ponies to cause an Electoral College electroshock as was the case when we had all the Hilary Haters in 2016 but still, Trump getting re-elected this time will be many manifest magnitudes worse than his previous attempts. All three of the righteous Twitter handles above won the Internet for the day!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Splitting Image

      “I care about this issue so much that if I don’t get my way I’m going to vote for people who are promising to make a bad problem worse” is a really bad look for anyone regardless of which issue they claim is important.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Splitting Image

      @Splitting Image:

      “I care about this issue so much that if I don’t get my way I’m going to vote for people who are promising to make a bad problem worse” is a really bad look for anyone regardless of which issue they claim is important.

      Just to add, if they are arguing that when they do vote against their own interests, it will be your fault for making them do it… Kick the dirt off of your shoes. They are already Republican.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Gretchen

      I think a lot of the Twitter warriors are being stirred up by Russian propaganda. Russia has been stirring up conflict in the Middle East to take eyes off their activities in Ukraine and nothing suits them better than evangelicals wanting to take money from Ukraine to send to Israel.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Martin

      Don’t worry about people venting their frustrations. This is why early polls are garbage because the longer the distance in time between a stated intention and when that action would take place, the less realistic they are. And when emotions are flaring, people say these things because it helps them with the emotions. Most parents have had their kid say they hated them.

      Mike Tyson had a good saying about political polling: “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth”. Elections are real. Polls are not. When things get real, the mind tends to focus.

      Not to mention, every time something like this happens, Democrats freak the fuck out, Biden spends a month calmly coming through with something that gets the community back, and everything gets back to where it should be. Relax.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      @206inKY:

      From what I have read the poll is garbage. Oversampled R’s and expecting 22% of black people to vote for TFG. Sure…

      Polls this far out are pretty much worthless and only serve the pollsters and the outlets that pay them.

      Reply

