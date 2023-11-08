Maybe it is as simple as people realize elections are binary choices between the imperfect and the insane. https://t.co/LMhP3rUX2t — HawaiiDelilah™ ?? #MauiStrong ???????????? (@HawaiiDelilah) November 8, 2023

Today, Democrats won in Virginia and protected reproductive freedom. But make no mistake: Abortion and so many other fundamental freedoms are going to be on the ballot in 2024. That’s why we need you to join our campaign. pic.twitter.com/XNKJMei39M — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 8, 2023







It is very good to see Biden's staffers are looking at voters concerns about prices and thinking hard about what can be done, even w/o congressional help. Meanwhile Trump's staffers are thinking about how to enact payback at the DOJ and suppress peaceful protest. — Mr. Nick Beaudrot (@nbeaudrot) November 7, 2023

Republican debate tomorrow night, so tonight will probably be the the Republicans’ second worst night of the week. — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 8, 2023

Not really worth its own post, but the Repubs are holding another circular firing squad this evening. The always professional Ed Kilgore, at NYMag, “The Third Republican Debate Could Be Brutal”:

… As the voting phase of the GOP primary approaches, candidates other than Donald Trump are hanging onto viability by their fingernails and really need to do something to help themselves and damage the others. Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are in a cage match for second place in the Iowa caucuses (the governor hopes a long-expected endorsement from Iowa governor Kim Reynolds on the evening of November 6 will save his steadily sinking ship). Tim Scott is on the edge of elimination in both the polls and the debates. It’s increasingly unclear why Trump mini-me Vivek Ramaswamy is running for president against his idol, even as he annoys Republican voters more each day. And anti-Trump stalwart Chris Christie is simply proving that somebody with absolutely no chance of winning the nomination can stick around by cornering the small market of GOP Never Trumpers. So this is a group of candidates with little or nothing to lose, each of them desperately trying to become the one that challenges the front-runner. With Trump absent once again, it’s a recipe for intramural carnage… … DeSantis and Haley will bash each other, and Scott will bash both of them, while Christie bashes Trump and the audience boos. And I’m sure Ramaswamy will find some way to crash every conversation and insult his rivals. It has all the makings of a spectacle that only the front-runner (and Democrats) can enjoy…

Rooting for injuries.gif: Look for unauthorized leaks concerning the ‘dinner’ TFG may (or may not) have thrown for the horserace media touts last night…

We are not involved in this dinner and are not bound by the off-the-record agreement. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 8, 2023