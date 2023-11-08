Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

The revolution will be supervised.

Somebody needs to explain to DeSantis that nobody needs to do anything to make him look bad.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson: the bland and smiling face of evil.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself. We’re allowed to grow past that.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

This fight is for everything.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: (Another) Good Day to Be A Democrat

Wednesday Morning Open Thread 3



Wednesday Morning Open Thread 4

Not really worth its own post, but the Repubs are holding another circular firing squad this evening. The always professional Ed Kilgore, at NYMag, “The Third Republican Debate Could Be Brutal”:

As the voting phase of the GOP primary approaches, candidates other than Donald Trump are hanging onto viability by their fingernails and really need to do something to help themselves and damage the others. Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are in a cage match for second place in the Iowa caucuses (the governor hopes a long-expected endorsement from Iowa governor Kim Reynolds on the evening of November 6 will save his steadily sinking ship). Tim Scott is on the edge of elimination in both the polls and the debates. It’s increasingly unclear why Trump mini-me Vivek Ramaswamy is running for president against his idol, even as he annoys Republican voters more each day. And anti-Trump stalwart Chris Christie is simply proving that somebody with absolutely no chance of winning the nomination can stick around by cornering the small market of GOP Never Trumpers.

So this is a group of candidates with little or nothing to lose, each of them desperately trying to become the one that challenges the front-runner. With Trump absent once again, it’s a recipe for intramural carnage…

… DeSantis and Haley will bash each other, and Scott will bash both of them, while Christie bashes Trump and the audience boos. And I’m sure Ramaswamy will find some way to crash every conversation and insult his rivals. It has all the makings of a spectacle that only the front-runner (and Democrats) can enjoy…

Rooting for injuries.gif: Look for unauthorized leaks concerning the ‘dinner’ TFG may (or may not) have thrown for the horserace media touts last night…

Reader Interactions

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • Yarrow

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Former President Donald Trump is hosting an off-the-record dinner for reporters tonight at Mar-a-Lago, according to someone familiar with the planning.

      AKA strategy session.

      (This practice may be common. I don’t know)

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Ivanka testifies in NY fraud trial today, and Rs “debate” tonight.

      This is after Trump’s bizarre testimony on Monday, and yesterday’s walloping of the Rs at the ballot box. The weekend should start at midnight tonight. There’s no way Thursday and Friday can follow up on MTW.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Better hide the ketchup.

      Better hide the ketchup.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      bbleh

      The “compromise” appears to be “Wellll, so Democrats pretty much won — except for Mississippi! they lost there!! they LOST!! — so this mmmmaybe sorta kinda balances what we all know are just terrible polls and an old and unpopular President.”

      And then you have this self-righteous huffing about how ONE news organization is courageously declaring itself not bound by a SECRET AGREEMENT between news organizations and the Trump campaign.

      Honestly, why don’t they just endorse him?  “Look, he may be liable for both sexual assault and massive business fraud, he may be under 4 indictments with 91 counts including endangering national security secrets, he may be increasingly incoherent and perpetually out of touch, but BOY is he entertaining, and that makes our job SO much easier!”

      Reply

