Wednesday Evening Open Thread: 'Speaker' Johnson's Banking Loophole

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: 'Speaker' Johnson's Banking Loophole

From Catherine Rampell, at the Washington Post“What’s up with Speaker Johnson not reporting a bank account?”:

Johnson’s recent launch from obscure congressional backbencher to one of the most powerful people in the country has come with a wave of scrutiny. Reporters are combing through his past and finding weird stuff — his curious arrangement with his son to monitor each others’ digital devices for porn, for instance.

One less salacious but perhaps more consequential discovery involves his finances. In his most recent annual financial disclosures, released last year, Johnson (R-La.) reports no assets at all

There are no retirement accounts, no money-market funds, no stocks, no crypto, not even a basic checking or savings account. Even more peculiar, his disclosures have never listed any checking or savings accounts on any of the forms he has filed going back to 2016, the year he was elected to Congress.

This is confusing. Where is his congressional salary being deposited? How is he paying his bills?…

… Rank-and-file federal representatives… draw a sizable congressional salary of $174,000 (which gets bumped up to $223,500 for the speaker).

That’s not Johnson’s only income, either, as he earns another $30,000 annually for teaching at Liberty University. His wife receives multiple salaries, too; the exact amounts of her salaries were not disclosed in Johnson’s most recent financial reports, but based on prior years’ data, the household is likely pulling in at least $211,000 total. That’s close to the 90th percentile. And note that other members of Congress of “modest” backgrounds still somehow report having bank accounts…

Johnson’s office did not respond to questions I sent about his financial disclosures by publication time. Then, early Tuesday morning, Politico reported that his office told its own reporter that Johnson does indeed have a bank account. His account does not pay interest, though, which makes it exempt from House disclosure rules.

Holding your family’s entire savings in a non-interest-bearing account is a strange choice for a high-income household, particularly during a period of high inflation. But more important, this arrangement still leaves voters in the dark about Johnson’s financial well-being. Whatever Johnson’s motivation for managing his money this way, the effect is to obscure what his resources actually look like and whether he’s under the kind of financial strain that other parts of his disclosures might suggest.

People of all levels of income have money troubles, of course, and it’s usually no one’s business. But those who hold the public trust are different. Whether it’s the leader of the free world or the leader of the people’s house, the public has a right to know whether their elected officials are facing serious financial difficulties — particularly ones that might make them targets for unsavory characters and influence-buying or that might tempt them to misuse campaign funds. This is not exactly unprecedented.

This is why we have financial disclosures in the first place: so Americans can judge whether public servants are truly serving the public interest or their own. Yes, a loophole allows Johnson to keep secret the value of his financial assets. If Johnson wants to prove he’s worthy of his unexpected promotion, though, he should release more information about what’s really happening with his finances.

So… ‘best’ scenario, he’s another Duncan Hunter, trying to support a lifestyle he can’t really afford and juggling accounts to hide the evidence. Me, I still suspect he’s hiding ‘donations’ from the usual GOP dark-money forces, for the predictable reasons. Yeah, corrupt as his whole party is, I still don’t see MAGA Mike holding his speaker chair for even as long as Kevin McCarthy managed to hold it…

Congress appeared deadlocked Tuesday on a path to avert a federal shutdown in less than two weeks, as House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) floated a plan to finance the government that drew criticism from senators of both parties.

Johnson told Americans to “trust us,” as he pitched a staggered Republican approach to fund the government, one that has little chance of success in the Democratic-controlled Senate. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) hours later admonished the speaker and Republicans for fiscal brinkmanship.

Federal appropriations will lapse at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 18 if there is no action, affecting a wide array of federal services and the government’s more than 3 million civilian and military employees. The imminent funding deadline joins a to-do list on Capitol Hill that includes emergency aid for Israel and Ukraine, which also has no obvious path to passage amid fierce disputes among lawmakers.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference with families of Israelis taken hostage by Hamas, Johnson referred to a closed-door meeting of House Republicans on Tuesday morning as a “refreshing, constructive family conversation” as members of his caucus push competing approaches to extending government spending laws.

“I’m not going to tell you when we will bring it to the floor, but it will be in time, how about that? Trust us: We’re working through the process in a way that I think that people will be proud of,” Johnson said. The speaker added that “many options … are on the table, and we’ll be revealing what our plan is in short order.” …

… And it will be, like Monty Python’s Norwegian Blue, an ex-parrot!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    52Comments

    2. 2.

      Jeffro

      The U.S. really needs much higher requirements for those who would file for, run for, and hold federal office.  Reps, Senators, VPs, and Presidents alike.

      • 10+ years of tax returns
      • Able to pass a basic security clearance
      • And in the case of VP/POTUS, having previously served a full term as a Senator or state Governor (or two full terms as a Rep) prior to filing
      Reply
    3. 3.

      Scout211

      I’m not going to tell you when we will bring it to the floor, but it will be in time, how about that? Trust us: We’re working through the process in a way that I think that people will be proud of,” Johnson said. The speaker added that “many options … are on the table, and we’ll be revealing what our plan is in short order.”

      Translation: “blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah blah.  So there. Now shut up.”

      Classy.  This guy really knows what he’s doing.  🙄

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      …many options … are on the table,

      Going with the Python theme, terriers make lovely fish. What this has to do with funding the Federal government, I have no idea.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      We’re working through the process in a way that I think that people will be proud of,”

      Applicable for only certain definitions of people.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      randy khan

      As we sit here on November 8, my suspicion is that the House Republicans will cough up whatever hairball they devise as a continuing resolution somewhere around the 16th of November, and maybe even on the 17th, in a stupid attempt to jam up the Senate, which will fail immediately.  Part of this is that they’re that dysfunctional, part of it is that the Republican caucus seems to be about 75% the kind of people who think that’s a clever trick.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Old School

      OK, so non-interest bearing checking account can explain the absence of one from the forms.  Still – no house?  No retirement accounts?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      dmsilev

      Hmm. Skimming briefly through that disclosure instructions document, he’s claiming that he doesn’t have any 529 funds for his children. No retirement savings in a 401k from his time as a lawyer. No investment income whatsoever, even a CD or some savings bonds that his grandparents gave him on his 21st birthday. Nothing. Not even cryptocurrency holdings (yes, those are listed as disclosable “assets”).

      Reply
    11. 11.

      cain

      Speaking to reporters at a news conference with families of Israelis taken hostage by Hamas,

      WTF – did these families fly in from Israel? Why would they want to show up at all? I mean their main objective should be with the Israeli govt not traipsing to the U.S. I suppose they are the families living here? Because otherwise that’s just odd.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Gretchen

      This guy has the self-satisfied smug grin of a guy who’s never been challenged in his life. I hope he gets a new experience soon.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Gin & Tonic

      Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but this is another area of politics where Ukraine has more transparency and quicker reporting of data than the US.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Alison Rose

      Got a pretty cool email from Newsom’s PAC just a bit ago. He’s often used his email lists to raise money for candidates around the country:

      By now you’ve no doubt seen the news of Democratic hard-fought victories in many of the big elections that happened yesterday.

      Today, I wanted to reach out directly to say thank you for the help many of you gave.

      Together, we made a difference. That’s something I’ve heard directly, and something I thought important to share with you, as well.

      You contributed almost $150,000 to Governor Andy Beshear in Kentucky. I can tell you first-hand, Andy was amazed at the response to the emails we sent. No one over there expected $75,000 from a single email, but that’s what you did. Twice in a row.

      You donated more than $100,000 directly to the Democratic Party of Virginia where Democrats are now in control of both the State Senate and House of Delegates. Big victories to protect against the rest of Glenn Youngkin’s term.

      You gave — just this week and in a few hours notice — almost $70,000 to the Pennsylvania Democratic Party where they won key judicial races that will have an important impact protecting against any attempts by Donald Trump to overturn the 2024 election.

      So far this election cycle, you have contributed more than $2.2 million from more than 110,000 small-dollar donations directly to party committees and candidates across the country in response to emails like this one.

      Thank you.

      Thank you to those who gave.

      And thank you to those of you who are even just reading this email. Even opening these messages is important, if you can believe it.

      Now it’s on to 2024 with enthusiasm and the wind at our backs.

      Now that’s some messaging for you.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dmsilev

      @schrodingers_cat: Yeah. Either he and his wife are hilariously bad at managing money, he has some serious undisclosed liabilities that he’s funneling all income into, or he’s just flat-out lying about his income and assets. Take your pick.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Scout211

      @dmsilev: Either he and his wife are hilariously bad at managing money, he has some serious undisclosed liabilities that he’s funneling all income into, or he’s just flat-out lying about his income and assets. Take your pick.

      I pick all of them, Katy dmsilev.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      UncleEbeneezer

      More good news from yesterday: Moms For Liberty And Anti-Trans Republicans Suffer Massive Election Defeat Nationwide

      While political analysts have largely centered their post-election discussions on the influence of abortion rights, the significant role of LGBTQ+ rights in the 2023 elections has not received its due attention. Overlooking the sweeping defeats of anti-trans candidates at the local level and the surge of voter turnout driven by student-led organizers would be to overlook a pivotal narrative of the 2023 elections—a narrative that could carry profound implications into 2024. For the students and transgender youth witnessing the downfall of numerous anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ+ figures, the sense of relief is palpable and undeniable.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      rikyrah

      He makes $174K a year. The wife works too. They’ve been on the right-wing grift train before he got to Congress.

      He lives in bumblephuck Louisiana, so his expenses should be low.

      No bank account?

      Yeah, something ain’t right.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Alison Rose

      Good international news:

      Top European Union officials recommended on Wednesday that Ukraine be invited to begin membership talks as soon as it meets final conditions, taking Kyiv a step closer to major strategic goal even as it struggles to repel Russia’s invasion.

      “The Commission recommends that the (EU) Council opens accession negotiations with Ukraine,” said the Brussels-based European Commission.

      It added the talks should formally be launched once Kyiv satisfied remaining conditions related to stepping up fight against corruption, adopting a law on lobbying in line with EU standards and strengthening national minority safeguards.

      The recommendation is an important milestone on Kyiv’s road to Western integration and a geo-political gambit for the EU as Ukraine has been fighting against a large-scale Russian invasion since February 2022.

      Obviously, there’s still a long way to go. But this is a positive step 🇺🇦🤝🇪🇺

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jinchi

      At this point I just assume all the Republicans opposing aid to Ukraine are getting bribes from Russia.

      Not really sure what motivates them to hold aid to Israel hostage at the same time they’re censuring any member who expresses concern for Palestinian civilians.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      smith

      Could it be he’s giving all his money to some bogus “church” (that he controls) that gives him an allowance, and pays no taxes?

      Also, wouldn’t it be easy to see if he’s listed as the owner of any property through tax records? Or are those not public in LA?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Alison Rose

      @Cameron: He looks like the guy who, at the start of the horror movie, is a concerned neighbor, but by the end turns out to have a dozen bodies in his basement. I just get real “fava beans a a nice chianti” vibes from him.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      before automatic deposit became a thing, I found I couldn’t cash a payroll check unless I had an account with the specific bank.

      moreover, how do you pay for recurring bills (phone, wifi, electricity, insurance, water, garbage, etc.). Without a bank account, you can’t use a checkbook or electronic banking. are they really going to send cash and exact change in those flimsy envelopes.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      rikyrah

      @Jinchi:

      At this point I just assume all the Republicans opposing aid to Ukraine are getting bribes from Russia.

       

      Absolutely. Nothing else makes sense. It’s not like these muthaphuckas have actual PRINCIPLES.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jeffro

      Folks he has all these accounts, assets, etc…he just isn’t reporting any of it.

      It’s not like he’s paying his phone bill with Visa gift cards or chickens or whatever.

      He just doesn’t feel that the rules apply to him.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      dmsilev

      So, I was reading through the manual of one of our pieces of instrumentation at work, and found this pearl of wisdom:

      DANGER: Do not put a piece of flatware into a live electrical socket – you could hurt yourself!

      Gee, thanks, I had no idea.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Jinchi

      @cain:

      families of Israelis taken hostage by Hamas

      There are plenty of Israelis with American relatives. They didn’t necessarily hop ona plane post October 7.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Duke of Clay

      If all he has is a non-interest bearing checking account, he is fiscally irresponsible and should not be allowed anywhere near the Federal budget.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Gin & Tonic

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: A long time ago I worked for a company where, through a programming error, an invoice for $0.11 to a large insurance company was generated (we were in a business where invoices to large insurance companies, usually for 5 or 6-figure sums, were customary.) An accounting manager there sent back the invoice with a dime and a penny taped to it, and a note saying basically “my system can’t generate a check for less than $25.00, but I want to make sure we’re paid.”

      Can’t tell you how difficult it was to process that cash payment, which I know the guy covered out of his own pocket change just to fuck with us.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      smith

      Chuckle. Great day for it!

      The Biden-Harris campaign is putting up 1,000 signs featuring the “Dark Brandon” meme around the venue for the GOP presidential debate in Miami today

       

      ETA: And this

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Tony Jay

      If he were a Democrat the onus would be on him to prove, to the impossible to achieve satisfaction of his many, many Republican accusers, that he wasn’t hiding something. Anything would do, even an error in punctuation on a 30 year old application for a driving licence. The media narrative would be harsh and accusatory and wouldn’t stop bounding from goalpost to goalpost until he resigned.

      But since he’s a Republican, ain’t it cute that he’s got this aura of mystery about him? Of course there’s a perfectly harmless, probably heartwarmingly laudable, reason for what appears to be, on the surface, a very opaque financial situation, but surely that’s no one else’s business, and only a partisan muckraker would claim otherwise.

      And when it does come out that he’s got multiple secret accounts with dark money donors and illicit payments to sexytime professionals, the switch to “old news, nobody cares” by the Media will occur so quickly we’ll hear the breaking of the sound barrier on this side of the Atlantic.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      dmsilev

      @prostratedragon: True enough, but generally speaking children young enough to need those protective caps aren’t allowed to play unattended with scientific instruments that retail for roughly the cost of a house.

      And it’s not the electrical socket that you have to worry about anyway. It’s the hardwired 3-phase 460V umpteen-kW power circuit for the main compressor. Stick a screwdriver into that circuit, and Bad Things will happen.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      snoey

      @Jeffro: I’m with Smith on this. He’s got a church that owns everything and gives him the use of it or some such. This is sovereign citizen level shit of course. Roy Cohn pulled something like this to try and make himself judgement proof.

      Reply

