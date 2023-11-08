What do Batman and Ben Wikler have in comment?
I’ll let you decide.
Listen to #Batman. Always. pic.twitter.com/ZkadslkQU6
— Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) November 8, 2023
🌸
In every one of these fights we’re celebrating tonight, there were moments when those on the ground doubted whether victory was possible—and then decided to just keep on doing the work. When that moment comes for you, in the next year, remember how this moment feels.
— Ben Wikler (@benwikler) November 8, 2023
Open thread.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings