What Do Batman and Ben Wikler Have In Common?

What Do Batman and Ben Wikler Have In Common?

What do Batman and Ben Wikler have in comment?

I’ll let you decide.

🌸

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      Tony Jay

      What do Batman and Ben Wikler have in comment?

      “I’m not jumping through your hoops, Riddler. Tell me what you’ve done with Robin or it’s bat-punch time!”

      Reply
    2. 2.

      piratedan

      not exactly off-topic but in the distance… I hear the sounds of shoes…. falling and getting closer…

      AZ indictments appear to be imminent. Link

      Reply
    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      @Tony Jay: In micro grade we mastered the Bat punch long before learning to pull the Bat punch, leading to all kinds of misadventure and stayings after school

      See also, the karate chop, favorite of “Man from U.N.C.L.E.” “The Avengers” and several others of the time.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      piratedan

      @trollhattan: well, specifics matter, it’s one thing to be subdued by a well groomed young/middle aged male.. and it’s quite another to encounter said same by a latex wearing goddess… just sayin’.  Per the Henchman’s FAQ.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Tony Jay

      @trollhattan:

      During the 1980s heyday of bonkers Chinese live-action fantasy series Monkey my entire school was all about the kicking and the hitting (with fighting sticks) and the screaming “MonKEY!!!” into each other’s faces.

      Good times.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Armadillo

      Ok I probably missed it but wanted to celebrate our candidate Michael Feggans winning in VA-97.  He was the one who put the VA Democrats over the top with the 51st vote.  Our other VA candidate, Kimberly Pope Adams is still in it, with votes still counting, so keeping fingers crossed for her.  Many thanks to WaterGirl for doing the work of organizing and picking candidates!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jay

      What do Batman and Ben Wikler have in comment common?

      They have never been seen at the same place, at the same time?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Tony Jay: Since that show was virtually unknown in the US, I never watched it as a kid, but what I have seen of it stuns me with how basically faithful an adaptation of its 16th-century source material it is (“Journey to the West”). The story really was that bonkers.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      @Armadillo:  Thank you!

      I very much hope Kimberly Pope Adams asks for a recount if she comes up shot.  As the numbers stand now, with 98% reporting, the difference in votes is .006 of the total vote.

      Very much hoping she can win this.  The other Kim is god-awful.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      H.E.Wolf

       In every one of these fights we’re celebrating tonight, there were moments when those on the ground doubted whether victory was possible—and then decided to just keep on doing the work.

      PostcardsToVoters.org is not sitting idle – they’ve got addresses for the ongoing FL Vote By Mail project, in collaboration with the FL Democratic Party. This go-round, they’re writing to FL Democrats who have used Vote By Mail in the past, and need to renew for 2024.

      To sign up, email [email protected]
      If you’re already signed up, email [email protected]

      Let’s use our powers of stealth to sneak up on FL Republicans and bedevil them.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Balconesfault

      Obviously, you can trust the size of the rallies, right?

      I mean if one candidate has a dedicated fan base that’s willing to follow him from arena to arena and fill the stadium, decked out in high price merchandise he sells them, clearly that’s evidence that if he didn’t win there must have been voter fraud, right?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      MagdaInBlack

      @Tony Jay: With my nephew, it was Power Ranger kicks. In the living room. In front of his oblivious parents. And me sitting there in horrified awe.

      Good times, indeed 🤗

      Reply
    26. 26.

      RSA

      @M. Bouffant: Cool!  The best thing about that page is the mini-bio of the actor:

      Byron Keith
      Born on 17th November 1917
      Died on 19th January 1996
      Birth name was “Cletus Leo Schwitters”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Tony Jay

      @Jay:

      Did Kung-Fu have a sexually obsessed pig-spirit and a depressed hippie fish-demon helping the eponymous monkey-god protect a steamingly hot Buddhist priest whose horse was actually a shapeshifter dragon?

      I think not.

      @Matt McIrvin:

      It could easily have been sub-titled ‘Brilliantly Insane Lunacy With Fighting’. The special effects were garbage but, man, the combination of fight scenes, humour and weirdly inappropriate moral messages turned me into the man I am today.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Viva BrisVegas

      @Tony Jay: ​
       

      The 1960s in Australia were a time of samurai mania. Kids went crazy over Shintaro the Samurai and his sidekick Tombei the Mist.

      We all learned of the nefarious Iga Ninja and how to cut our own shirukin out of cardboard. I am absolutely amazed now that nobody was blinded when we threw these things at each other.

      What was most amazing was that this was less than 20 years after the end of WWII and the Japanese were still regarded as monsters by many of the parents of these same kids.

      There is even a documentary on the subject.

      Reply

