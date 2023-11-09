Manchin is not running next year:

Centrist Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced Thursday he won’t run for re-election next year, a much anticipated decision that will reshape the battle for Senate control in 2024. “After months of deliberation and long conversations with my family, I believe in my heart of hearts that I have accomplished what I set out to do for West Virginia. I have made one of the toughest decisions of my life and decided that I will not be running for re-election to the United States Senate, but what I will be doing is traveling the country and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together,” Manchin said in a written and video statement.

While I will miss his vote as a mostly Democrat, I will definitely not miss his self-serving bullshit, non-stop posturing and mugging for the cameras, and getting in the way of progress and the current century using the will of the voters as his justification. Just fuck off already and go home and roll in your piles of coal money. Hell, don’t even go home. Live on your yacht.

Personally, my nightmare scenario is him stepping down, running around damaging Biden with no labels bullshit for all of 2024, and then being appointed the President of WVU when Gee quits. So that’s probably what will happen, even thought you’d think he and his daughter Heather Bresch had done enough damage to WVU.

And don’t anyone begin to fool you that this could be a Democrat hold if we find the right candidate. Just ignore them. We’re about to get the most pig ignorant money grubbing degenerate the WV GOP can puke up, so that probably means Jim Justice is probably the BEST option. He’s just stupid and a crook.