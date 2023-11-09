Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I Love This For Him

Manchin is not running next year:

Centrist Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced Thursday he won’t run for re-election next year, a much anticipated decision that will reshape the battle for Senate control in 2024.

“After months of deliberation and long conversations with my family, I believe in my heart of hearts that I have accomplished what I set out to do for West Virginia. I have made one of the toughest decisions of my life and decided that I will not be running for re-election to the United States Senate, but what I will be doing is traveling the country and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together,” Manchin said in a written and video statement.

While I will miss his vote as a mostly Democrat, I will definitely not miss his self-serving bullshit, non-stop posturing and mugging for the cameras, and getting in the way of progress and the current century using the will of the voters as his justification. Just fuck off already and go home and roll in your piles of coal money. Hell, don’t even go home. Live on your yacht.

Personally, my nightmare scenario is him stepping down, running around damaging Biden with no labels bullshit for all of 2024, and then being appointed the President of WVU when Gee quits. So that’s probably what will happen, even thought you’d think he and his daughter Heather Bresch had done enough damage to WVU.

And don’t anyone begin to fool you that this could be a Democrat hold if we find the right candidate. Just ignore them. We’re about to get the most pig ignorant money grubbing degenerate the WV GOP can puke up, so that probably means Jim Justice is probably the BEST option. He’s just stupid and a crook.

    4. 4.

      brendancalling

      I’d prefer a massive heart attack for Manchin before he does some 3rd Way/No Labels shit, but I’m glad he’s leaving. Sure, he’ll be replaced by a GOP drooler, but at least you know what to expect. Manchin was a grandstander and a liar. I wish him nothing but black lung.

    6. 6.

      Cameron

      I dunno.  That statement of his sounds to me a lot like he plans on doing the No Labels Tapdance across the USA in 2024.  I really hope that isn’t so.

    7. 7.

      bbleh

      This was utterly inevitable.  Only reason he managed to hang on was his name and his history, and the only reason he stayed a Dem was that he would’ve lost sooner otherwise.  And anybody who thinks even Jesus Christ could win WV running as a Dem obviously is being paid money to say so.

      It would be amusing AF if he somehow managed to shoehorn himself back into the Governor’s mansion, which is not entirely beyond WV voters, but I agree it’s much more likely he’s going the Lieberman route, ie as an unctuous, self-absorbed, whiny pest who does little except annoy people and make the political situation even worse than it is for … well, pretty much everybody.

      FFS Joe, can’t you just putter off in your dingy houseboat fabulous yacht, maybe to a nice tropical island where they have cat-5 hurricanes, and just sink into history?  As a WV voter and constituent, I would greatly appreciate it, and it certainly would influence my vote!

