Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

White supremacy is terrorism.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

T R E 4 5 O N

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

House Speaker candidate unfamiliar with how to win non-gerrymandered election.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / Thursday Evening Open Thread: No Labels, No Ethics, No Chance

Thursday Evening Open Thread: No Labels, No Ethics, No Chance

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: , ,

The Blogfather just beat me to this ‘scoop’: Joe Manchin is officially not running to hold his Senate seat, which he was widely predicted to lose to Jim Justice. Per the Associated Press:

But his statement also fuels growing speculation that Manchin harbors national political ambitions. In recent months, he has teased a 2024 presidential campaign, possibly as an independent candidate, although it’s unclear what his voter base would be. Along those lines, a group pushing for Manchin to partner with retiring Utah Sen. Mitt Romney to seek a third-party presidential bid filed paperwork to form a formal draft committee with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday…

Up pops ‘No Labels’!

The WSJ article is behind a paywall, but the headline reads Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin Won’t Run for Re-Election in West VirginiaDecision likely boosts Republicans’ efforts to take back Senate“. (Not that the WSJ isn’t wishcasting for just such an outcome.)

More from the Associated Press:

The draft committee pushing a Manchin-Romney ticket is planning to launch publicly next week along with a new website titled “America Back on Track,” according to a person with direct knowledge of the committee who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to disclose internal planning ahead of the launch.

Initially, the draft effort plans to raise $1 million for a budget to commission polling to show that there is a path to victory for a Romney-Manchin ticket as part of the No Labels movement, according to the person.

Romney and Manchin have not signed onto this effort, the person said. But the group expects to build out presidential campaign infrastructure for Romney and Manchin and ultimately court No Labels delegates to win the nomination at its March 2024 convention in Dallas.

“We will make a decision by early 2024 about whether we will nominate a Unity presidential ticket, and who will be on it,” the organization said…

We’ll flog this spavined old equine for as long as we can keep extracting donations from the rubes, which will probably dry up once the actual GOP ticket (TFG + ???) is announced…

Do Manchin and Romney have much of a relationship? I can’t see Romney approving Manchin’s party-boat shenanigans… and I can’t imagine either of those two being willing to accept the undercard slot. So: Manchin / Scotty Brown? Manchin / Joe Lieberman? Red meat for the snarksters, but I don’t see either of those pairings setting ‘independent’ voters’ hearts aflutter…

To quote a wise elder:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Almost Retired
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Cameron
  • Gvg
  • Just Some Fuckhead
  • Kent
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Scout211
  • SpaceUnit
  • wjca

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      bbleh

      Somewhat repeating from earlier thread but (1) notwithstanding all the breathless punditry, Manchin’s inevitable withdrawal does NOT change Democrats’ or Republicans’ chances of holding/taking the Senate because there was absolutely NO way the seat was not going to go Republican, and (2) ditto regarding punditry, “No Labels” is as important outside the Beltway as, I dunno, Punchbowl, except as a machine for grifting donors (which might have a material effect) and flattering the egos of aging C-level politicians (which will not).

      Reply
    2. 2.

      mrmoshpotato

      Do Manchin and Romney have much of a relationship? I can’t see Romney approving Manchin’s party-boat shenanigans…

      What about Pirate Romney approving of Manchin screwing over the Democratic party?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      If only we could figure out how to get reliable Republican rule without all the crazy, god-bothering nonsense.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Just Some Fuckhead:

      If only we could figure out how to get reliable Republican rule without all the crazy, god-bothering nonsense. 

      How far we going back for “reliable?”

      We digging up Ike, or Abe?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      mrmoshpotato

      @NotMax:

      Romney and Manchin are both (wait for it) 76. 

      They’re so OOOOOLLLLLDDDDDDD!!!!!

      Oh wait, it’s more important that they both suck.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      wjca

      @mrmoshpotato: What about Pirate Romney approving of Manchin screwing over the Democratic party?

      He might be willing to.  Except for one thing: he probably detests TIFG far more than he opposes Democrats.

      The chance to give Trump a kick in the balls, by him losing yet another election and by a bigger margin, is something Romney might well find irresistible.  So, the No Labels folks hoping to recruit him only have a shot if TIFG implodes (or kicks off) in a timely manner.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      SpaceUnit

      A Romney / Manchin ticket has all the aerodynamic properties of an anvil.  Go for it No Labels, and thanks for the laughs.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Adam L Silverman

      Here’s the math:

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Adam L Silverman

      A bit more:

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kent

      Manchin and Romney are both veteran politicians who are most definitely NOT stupid.

      I see zero chance either of them would want to engage in a pointless Don Quixotesque 3rd party campaign that will only waste everyone’s time and money and sully their reputations at this point late in life.  Plus I suspect both of them like and respect Biden and dislike Trump.

      No Labels is entirely a grift for consultants who want to make money.  That doesn’t mean legit politicians have to play their game.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Gvg

      I wonder if Romney would be willing to cut an ad where he sarcastically promoted himself as a year younger than the old Trump, just to point out how silly the fuss has been about Biden’s age. He could play all the clips of Trump not being able to walk with other world leaders and stumbling on ramps…I don’t recall Romney as playing sports or anything but he looks ok health wise and agility.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Kent

      @Just Some Fuckhead:If only we could figure out how to get reliable Republican rule without all the crazy, god-bothering nonsense.

      God-bothering doesn’t bother me so much as the anti-Democratic election-denying insurrectionist wing.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.