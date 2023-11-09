Two anti-choice 76 year old wealthy white guys. https://t.co/9J4CoBYw7s — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 9, 2023

The Blogfather just beat me to this ‘scoop’: Joe Manchin is officially not running to hold his Senate seat, which he was widely predicted to lose to Jim Justice. Per the Associated Press:

… But his statement also fuels growing speculation that Manchin harbors national political ambitions. In recent months, he has teased a 2024 presidential campaign, possibly as an independent candidate, although it’s unclear what his voter base would be. Along those lines, a group pushing for Manchin to partner with retiring Utah Sen. Mitt Romney to seek a third-party presidential bid filed paperwork to form a formal draft committee with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday…

Up pops ‘No Labels’!

The committee's backers, described as "a group of longtime Romney and Manchin supporters," are "invigorated by the possibility of the draft going well." But a 2nd adviser says they "expect them not to be on board with this immediately." — Molly Ball (@mollyesque) November 9, 2023

The WSJ article is behind a paywall, but the headline reads “Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin Won’t Run for Re-Election in West Virginia – Decision likely boosts Republicans’ efforts to take back Senate“. (Not that the WSJ isn’t wishcasting for just such an outcome.)



More from the Associated Press:

… The draft committee pushing a Manchin-Romney ticket is planning to launch publicly next week along with a new website titled “America Back on Track,” according to a person with direct knowledge of the committee who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to disclose internal planning ahead of the launch. Initially, the draft effort plans to raise $1 million for a budget to commission polling to show that there is a path to victory for a Romney-Manchin ticket as part of the No Labels movement, according to the person. Romney and Manchin have not signed onto this effort, the person said. But the group expects to build out presidential campaign infrastructure for Romney and Manchin and ultimately court No Labels delegates to win the nomination at its March 2024 convention in Dallas. “We will make a decision by early 2024 about whether we will nominate a Unity presidential ticket, and who will be on it,” the organization said…

We’ll flog this spavined old equine for as long as we can keep extracting donations from the rubes, which will probably dry up once the actual GOP ticket (TFG + ???) is announced…

Do Manchin and Romney have much of a relationship? I can’t see Romney approving Manchin’s party-boat shenanigans… and I can’t imagine either of those two being willing to accept the undercard slot. So: Manchin / Scotty Brown? Manchin / Joe Lieberman? Red meat for the snarksters, but I don’t see either of those pairings setting ‘independent’ voters’ hearts aflutter…

I think Mark Penn & Nancy Jacobson had a much bigger influence https://t.co/juqHHE7OQW — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 9, 2023

Not being glib. Unless/until he says otherwise I’m assuming Manchin is the No Labels candidate. He has the perfect combination of grandiosity, ignorance, & stupidity to fall for the Penn/Jacobson pitch that he could actually become president https://t.co/DRVeY1wh1X — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 9, 2023

Q is, would a Manchin candidacy hurt Biden, hurt Trump, or be a wash. As of a few weeks ago No Labels had secured a spot on the ballot in only 10-15 states, most of them uncompetitive. And I doubt an anti-choice 77 year old coal peddler from WV pulls many Latinos or suburbanites — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 9, 2023

